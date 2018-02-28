Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


China Bans Letter N From Internet as Xi Jinping Extends Grip on Power

Speaking of things the Chinese government has been censoring in the country, The Guardian reports: It is the 14th letter in the English alphabet and, in Scrabble, the springboard for more than 600 8-letter words. But for the Communist party of China it is also a subversive and intolerable character that was this week banished from the internet as Chinese censors battled to silence criticism of Xi Jinping's bid to set himself up as ruler for life. The contravening consonant was perhaps the most unusual victim of a crackdown targeting words, phrases and even solitary letters censors feared might be used to attack Beijing's controversial decision to abolish constitutional term limits for China's president. The Communist party has painted the move -- which experts say paves the way for Xi to become a dictator for life -- as an expression of overwhelming popular support for China's strongman leader. However, there has been widespread online push-back in China since it was announced on Sunday on the eve of an annual political congress in Beijing.

  404 Not Found

    Did you mean "M" Comrade?

    Did you mean "M" Comrade?

  LMOP...

    Ch-ch-ch-chia

    Ch-ch-ch-chia

  So...

    Chia ow has it's ow iteret?
    Chia ow has it's ow iteret?

    • Where have you been? China's had its own internet for years now.

    • de facto, pretty much, yes they had their own internet.
      Foreign sites are very slow, if not impossible to access in a reliable manner. It doesn't help that pretty much every foreign website loads stuff from websites blocked by China's firewall - Google APIs, Social Media's like buttons, etc. In addition, regular users on e.g. China Telecom, are on a network that has very low bandwidth to outside China (this could be circumvented in the past by paying extra, e.g. for the China Telecom "VIP Package"). Finally,

  • 1. There is no capital punishment.
    2. The highest leader has absolute fixed term limits.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by Megol ( 3135005 )

      Nope. Note I provided as many arguments as you did. :)

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by green1 ( 322787 )

      We know why the first is important, But I don't know what the point is to the second. You must have a way of removing a leader from office, but a limit on their term doesn't make any real sense. If you have the best leader ever, you need to kick them out despite overwhelming public support just because some arbitrary date has passed? Conversely, many countries with term limits fail to have any way to remove a horrible leader before a set amount of time has passed (a term minimum?) which is, in my opinion, a

      • We know why the first is important, But I don't know what the point is to the second. You must have a way of removing a leader from office, but a limit on their term doesn't make any real sense. If you have the best leader ever, you need to kick them out despite overwhelming public support just because some arbitrary date has passed? Conversely, many countries with term limits fail to have any way to remove a horrible leader before a set amount of time has passed (a term minimum?) which is, in my opinion, an even worse problem.

        No, I think #2 should be replaced with: An effective mechanism to remove leaders.

        Interestingly I think, the UK has no limit on Prime Ministers, so every single one of them ends in failure, either by being voted out of power and resigning from leading their party, or being kicked out by their own party, or leaving of their own accord (but usually this is after some pressure). So all past PMs in the UK are tainted. With term limits you get to have 'successful' past leaders, who leave without actually losing face. There is a disadvantage though, the last term is a free-for-all where they don't have to worry about re-election.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by green1 ( 322787 )

          And that last term I think is the problem. Politicians should never have an opportunity where they don't have to listen, because they tend to exploit it.

          As for "successful" past leaders. You can still have those in the UK, or any of the MANY other countries without term limits. They just have to know when to call it a day (and many have. They retire and don't seek re-election). That said, why do I care if a past leader was "tainted" or not? I care that I have the best person for the job at any given time. I

        That doesn't necessarily follow. A Prime Minister can decide to retire at any point with their legacy intact., the problem is that the position attracts people who are bad at judging when it's time for someone else. The benefit of term limits is that they're forced to step down for a while. The Chinese limit of consecutive terms is probably a good one: if you take a few years off and still look like the best bet then you can come back, but you can also leave gracefully.

          • That doesn't necessarily follow. A Prime Minister can decide to retire at any point with their legacy intact., the problem is that the position attracts people who are bad at judging when it's time for someone else. The benefit of term limits is that they're forced to step down for a while. The Chinese limit of consecutive terms is probably a good one: if you take a few years off and still look like the best bet then you can come back, but you can also leave gracefully.

            Is the ultimate problem with being in charge - you always have to give way to someone less 'qualified' than you are. Nomatter how virtuous you are, that's got to be hard to choose to do.

      There is a danger #2 mitigates though - the longer a leader is in power, the more high-level connections and back-room deals they can form, and the more tightly they can consolidate their grip on power.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by green1 ( 322787 )

          Hence the ability to remove the leader being far more important. Once they're in power, it's too late. Most of those high-level connections and back-room deals happened long before they actually got in to office, otherwise they'd be unlikely to get there in the first place.

          I see no reason to oust a good leader just to try to thwart a bad one. The much better approach is to make sure that the process is in place to remove the bad one.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by amorsen ( 7485 )

        If you have the best leader ever, you need to kick them out despite overwhelming public support just because some arbitrary date has passed?

        Yes. Because power corrupts. Especially when you have a truly altruistic leader who looks out for the people and manages to bridge divides. Give them 20 years and they will feel that the good they did means everything they do will automatically be good.

        Some democracies do not need term limits as such, because the way their elections are designed make long-term reigns very unlikely. Still, even for those it is good safeguard to have, just in case.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by gweihir ( 88907 )

      I can think of a few more, but these two are an absolute must.

    • Re: (Score:1, Insightful)

      by CajunArson ( 465943 )

      "1. There is no capital punishment."

      Well clearly Iceland fails then since they commit systematic capital punishment against Downe Syndrome babies without trial.

      Oh wait, "capital punishment" is only bad when applied to murders who have had trials and appeals. I forgot.

      • You don't like abortions. I get that, and I respect it.
        You however do your argument, and peoples desire to respect your opinion no favors by spinning it to look like something it isn't.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Rei ( 128717 )

        Well clearly Iceland fails then since they commit systematic capital punishment against Downe Syndrome babies without trial.

        Get your news somewhere better.

        It was funny when US right-wingers started freaking out over what is literally nothing more than free prenatal screenings for pregnant women (for a wide range of diseases), as part of extensive prenatal (and postnatal) healthcare coverage. Literally nothing more than that. That many (no, not 100%) choose to terminate their pregnancy if they find out the

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by lgw ( 121541 )

          It's still a case of "curing" a genetic condition through eugenics. I'm sure sure whether it's evil, but it sure is creepy. We shouldn't pretend it's anything other than aborting babies with undesirable genetics.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by mark-t ( 151149 )
      I get #2, but why #1? I see why #1 might be desirable for humanitarian reasons, but what does it have to do with the trustworthiness of a government?

  • E.g. look what they've done to wan4sui4. Simplified Chinese stripped down version on the left, Traditional Chinese version on the right

    https://translate.google.com/?... [google.com]

    • While many things are wrong with China, simplified Chinese characters are not one of them. I would much prefer to learn simplified writing than traditional. Anyone upset with simplified characters (Taiwan) is exhibiting the same protectionism given to cursive and (in France) the French language. However easier is always better - lets more of those poor pheasants learn writing and integrate with society. Korea had a similar epiphany centuries ago, much to their benefit.

  • Apparently in the Chinese calendar, April 1st falls on our February 28th.

    • Apparently you aren't aware of these things called timezones or the international date line.

      It is April 1st in China right now.

  They obviously prefer to go deeply into Fascism instead. What an utterly deranged decision.

    Why do you think Fascism and being a superpower are mutually exclusive? Nazi Germany, the canonical Fascist state, was pretty much a superpower and the USSR adopted a lot of Fascist ideas (militarism, strong central personality-based leadership, merging of corporation and state). During its rise, the British Empire also had a lot of these attributes (including concentration camps and a quasi-governmental East India Company).

There's no rule that says that superpowers have to be nice...

      There's no rule that says that superpowers have to be nice...

  wheel of fortune needs to ax any trips to china

    by Joe_Dragon ( 2206452 ) on Wednesday February 28, 2018 @11:28AM (#56200639)

    wheel of fortune needs to ax any trips to china

  President Trump's response

    by Anonymous Coward

    The Chinese are laughing at us. We need to ban the letter 'O'!

  Long episode of Sesame Street in China

    by Errol backfiring ( 1280012 ) on Wednesday February 28, 2018 @11:36AM (#56200697) Journal
    I suspect there will be a long episode of Sesame Street in China when somebody will go looking for the letter "N".
  • Cogratulatios Xi Jipig for removig the letter ""! - I bet your coutry of Chia must be proud!
  • China bans letter "N". Crypto currency now huge hit as Chinese hipsters can't stop talking about the "Block Chai".

  • I do't uderstad how this is supposed to work. But will be fu to watch, I suppose...


    for ( ittr = vec.begi(); ittr != vec.ed(); ++ittr ) {
            if ( ittr != ullptr ) {
                    ittr->update();
            }
    }

  • Chia?

    Do we have to water dear leader now? And dump shit on him to promote growth?

  • Do chinese citizens need some of the USA's extra guns to take care of this little problem yet?

  • That if we obey this Anglos will now call him Jipig which sounds close to "the pig?"

  • There is also |\|o way you ca|\| totally stop use of the letter "|\|". Forums have bee|\| trying to stamp out words a|\|d phrases si|\|ce before the I|\|ternet bega|\|, a|\|d have always bee|\| u|\|successful i|\| the e|\|d.

    How ca|\| anyo|\|e defe|\|d the Commu|\|ist Chi|\|ese gover|\|ment whe|\| they act the way they do?

  • Do you waut iuteruet to stop usiug a character, to preveut them from from sayiug "Zo!" ?

    Good luck with that! I expect that this will be takeu as a challeuge!

    Claude Shauuou once showed that Euglish only coutaius about 1.2 bits of iuformatiou per character. Thus one cau remove a lot more characters and still make seuse out of it!

    Joking aside, I'm a bit sad that what the tools that once was seen as the tools for liberating and informing people, have turned into tools for disinformation and oppression.

  • Google is suppressing gun-identifies shopping results, at least in the US, even for legal products. What could be wrong with this?

  • By my understanding, they only removed the limit on the number of consecutive terms allowed, they did not remove any limit on the duration of any single term. Individual terms are still 5 years long, afaik, and he could still be voted out after any one of them.

    Lots of countries don't have limits on the number of terms that a person can be elected, and there's not any significant problems there. This is mitigated either by upper fixed bounds on the length of any single term (or fixed term lengths) that

  • Ten thousand years - 833 1/3 zodiac cycles

    Disagree - DONOTWANT

    Xi Zedong - Mao Xi, or No Moa Xi (sounds like "no more Xi" in English)

    Shameless - goes naked in public

    Lifelong - until worm-food

    Personality cult - cult of fake man-god

    Emigrate - leave home for good

    Immortality - lifetime of fake man-god

    and for n, m+1

  • which experts say paves the way for Xi to become a dictator for life

    China has been a communist dictatorship for longer than most of us have been alive.

    For Western sources to cover this little internal squabble as though it has much significance is disturbing, at least in the clueless way it is being covered. China is still a brutal communist dictatorship, whether they periodically rotate people into and out of various positions or not.

  • Monty Python FTW.

  • The Communist party has painted the move - which experts say paves the way for Xi to become a dictator for life - as an expression of overwhelming popular support for China’s strongman leader.

    If he really had ''overwhelming popular support'' then he would have little problem with some on-line criticisms. That he feels it necessary to stamp out any dissent suggests either: that his grip on power is not as it appears, or: that he is a snowflake that cannot stand any criticism.

    What he does not understand

  • ... over to China: That looks like it might not have been such a good idea now does it?

    Think you'll have much bargaining power with some petty tyrant that wants to be dictator-for-life and whose first move is to ban letters of the alphabet?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Ogive17 ( 691899 )
      China has over 1 billion people. In order to gain access to that market, they had to establish a presence.

      Plus, capitalism calls for maximizing profits dammed of the consequences. Who cares that the technology and IP was stolen at the same time, cheap labor and almost no environmental laws!

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by rnturn ( 11092 )

        If I were a US corporation that just moved all my manufacturing over to China, I might be be a little worried that the new emperor, er, dictator might just say "Ours now". As you said, they have a billion customers. Would they need non-Chinese customers? Really?

        I need to follow up on it but there are some stories going around about how fragile the Chinese economy really is and how close it might be to collapse. We may be close to living in those "interesting" times.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by rnturn ( 11092 )

      OK... second move.

  • _/t

