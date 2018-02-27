Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Google Releases Info On 2.4 Million 'Right To Be Forgotten' Requests (engadget.com) 40

Posted by BeauHD from the transparency-report dept.
According to Google's latest transparency report, the company has received 2.4 million "right to be forgotten" requests since 2014, most of which came from private individuals. Engadget reports: Europe's biggest court passed the right to be forgotten law in 2014, compelling the tech titan to remove personal info from its search engine upon request. In the report, Google has revealed that it complied with 43.3 percent of all the requests it's gotten and has also detailed the nature of those takedown pleas. France, Germany and the UK apparently generated 51 percent of all the URL delisting appeals. Overall, 89 percent of the takedown pleas came from private individuals: Non-government figures such as celebrities submitted 41,213 of the URLs in Google's pile, while politicians and government officials submitted 33,937. As Gizmodo noted, though, there's a small group of law firms and reputation management services submitting numerous pleas, suggesting the rise of reputation-fixing business in the region.

Out of those 2.4 million requests, 19.1 percent are directory URLs, while news websites and social networks only make up 17.6 and 11.6 percent of them. Majority of the URLs submitted for removal are random online destinations that don't fall under any of the previous categories. As for the takedown's reasons, it looks 18.1 percent of the submissions want their professional info scrubbed, 7.7 percent want info they previously posted online themselves to be removed and 6.1 percent want their crimes hidden from search.

  • I wonder how much that list is worth.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AHuxley ( 892839 )
      Imagine the news report result that has to be removed and the way a person has to present their "reason" for removal.
      The next generation should never be able to find the name as a search result:
      Police actions and resulting court reports.
      The role a person named in the media played in a nations once hidden chemical, nuclear, biological weapons production line? News about testing?
      How to describe that news report as a right to be forgotten?
  • Isn't the point of being forgotten that Google doesn't have info on them?
  • Today they started screening out any results containing 'gun' in their shopping results. And I mean all. For a time, searching for 'Guns and roses' would turn up empty. They've "fixed" it at the time of this post.

  • Is Google the only goddam search engine on the planet?

    Why is it always, "Google, Google, Google?" Did Momma always like Google best?

    Is Bing a thing?

    • Re: (Score:3, Interesting)

      by jpaine619 ( 4874633 )

      Is Google the only goddam search engine on the planet?

      Why is it always, "Google, Google, Google?" Did Momma always like Google best?

      Is Bing a thing?

      Google 74.52%

      Baidu 10.49%

      Bing 7.98%

      Yahoo! 5.41%

      Effectively, yes.

      They started out with a superior product. Unfortunately they are beginning to act like a monopolist. I'm pretty heavily conservative, but there are times when a company gathers such a large chunk of the market that maybe free-market economics aren't enough... I hate the fact that the government might have to get involved but I don't know what the solution would be in situations like this. It's not as simple as choosing a differe

      • I hear you. I use DuckDuckGo because it (supposedly, how would I know?) doesn't rat me out, but the results are not of the same quality as Google.

        On another note, I know some stories that get buried later show up as "new" news.

        That calls for another takedown.

        Whack-a-mole.

    • Merriam Webster says:
      Bing : Noun
      A heap or pile

      A heaping pile of WHAT is an open question.

  • .... should extend only as far as any people who might be able to find out about a past transgression, by whatever means, are willing to forgive it.

    That is, if they are willing to forgive it in the first place, then it doesn't matter if they know about it... and if they weren't willing to forgive it, then demanding that records be altered or erased so that they can't find out about it in the first place amounts to unwarranted historical revisionism, and basically only wanting to avoid the natural consequ

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      So in your view, doxxing should be legal? Even if the person is just an innocent victim?

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by mark-t ( 151149 )
        I think instead of worrying about what other people think, one's time is better spent being the best person they can be wiith whatever life has given them

  • Europe's biggest court passed the right to be forgotten law in 2014

    I know democracy does not exists in EU institutions, but courts do bot pass laws. EU Justice backed it.

    And while we are there, it was not a law. National parliament vote laws. EU machinery produces directives and regulations.

  • I think I know how search engines work, basically.

    Google is censoring the "hits," in search results when certain search terms are applied.

    Google is not the custodian of the data and, therefore cannot delete the data at URL destinations.

    Therefore, it is not true that "Google thinks, therefore the data is," or is not.

    Even if Google does a surgical disconnect within its sphere and scope of influence, the data rests right where it was.

    Am I missing anything?

    I would suppose that, like the bots that capture

