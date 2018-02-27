Bill Gates: Cryptocurrency Is 'Rare Technology That Has Caused Deaths In a Fairly Direct Way' (cnbc.com) 114
An anonymous reader quotes a report from CNBC: During a recent "Ask Me Anything" session on Reddit, the Microsoft co-founder said that the main feature of cryptocurrencies is the anonymity they provide to buyers, and Gates thinks that can actually be harmful. "The government's ability to find money laundering and tax evasion and terrorist funding is a good thing," he wrote. "Right now, cryptocurrencies are used for buying fentanyl and other drugs, so it is a rare technology that has caused deaths in a fairly direct way." When a Reddit user pointed out that plain cash can also be used for illicit activities, Gates said that crypto stands out because it can be easier to use. "Yes -- anonymous cash is used for these kinds of things, but you have to be physically present to transfer it, which makes things like kidnapping payments more difficult," he wrote. Gates also warned that the wave of speculation surrounding cryptocurrencies is "super risky for those who go long."
Re: (Score:2)
Windows has killed more (Score:1, Informative)
I would argue that the security of the Windows operating system has actually directly led to more death than any cryptocurrency Bill Gates mentions. I can cite military Navy vessels being sank due to improperly applied Windows 2000 patches. NSA spying of Windows computers has also lead to more death.
He has caused more death than the thing he complains about.
Re: (Score:2)
Bill believing crypto-currencies to be "anonymous" is just one more proof of him being detached from reality. Crypto-currencies are as transparent as could be - and people will be convicted for crimes they committed decades ago, due to the block-chains preserving the evidence forever.
Re: (Score:3)
Bill believing crypto-currencies to be "anonymous" is just one more proof of him being detached from reality. Crypto-currencies are as transparent as could be - and people will be convicted for crimes they committed decades ago, due to the block-chains preserving the evidence forever.
They're not inherently anonymous, but they can be anonymous if you can keep your wallet and all transactions made separated from anything that personally identifies you. Easier said than done, naturally, but those using them for nefarious purposes are motivated to do so and seem to have reasonable success.
Re: (Score:3)
. I can cite military Navy vessels being sank due to improperly applied Windows 2000 patches.
Bull Fucking Shit!. Name one.
The deadly currency (Score:5, Insightful)
Re:The deadly currency (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:1)
Yes, and gold. And diamonds. Some stones are called "blood diamonds" for good reason.
At least oil and gold can be useful. Killing for diamonds? Fucking hell...
Re: (Score:3)
Well (Score:3, Insightful)
Windows 10 is pretty convincing proof that anonymity is frowned upon.
hypocrite (Score:1)
So tax evasion is ok as long as he's the one doing it.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I dare anyone to kidnap me for ransom, ha! They aren't getting much.
Re: (Score:2)
great (Score:2, Funny)
President Orange Julius once remarked that Bill Gates should help find a way to 'shut off the internet' to stop bad guys. If he's saying something about cryptocurrencies, our dumbass in chief will think it's gospel.
Re: (Score:1)
If we use the concept of: "something that could be used for bad is definitely used for bad", then we definitely should shut down Microsoft. Heck, the US military, the North Korea military, both likely use Microsoft software.
Re: (Score:2)
I would trust that North Korea has at least patched it. The USA? Not so much.
Don't we all know this already? (Score:5, Insightful)
Just because Bill Gates repeats what's been said for years, it's more relevant?
Trying to finger crypto-currency as "more evil than cash" because it's "easier to use" seems to be cherry-picking scenarios.
How many times is cash used for illicit transactions because it's so straightforward? You can't do a thing with a crypto-currency unless you're tech savvy enough to set up some kind of wallet to receive the funds, and then you have to deal with a buyer who is equally savvy to pay you with them. And right now, you have long waits for most transactions to complete if you're using a well established e-currency like bitcoin. So that's another obstacle in some situations.
I mean, technically, he's not wrong. I'm sure people have died because of drugs that were bought and sold using cryptocoins. I just don't think the tech itself is ever anything but neutral. Again, the problem lies in the motivations of the sellers and buyers - not the payment method.
It's not that it's easier to use (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2, Interesting)
That's what you think today... Tomorrow, it could be the case the NSA could connect 75% of bitcoin transactions to individuals thanks to some unknown hack.
The truth is that if you commit a big enough crime, with or without bitcoin, that someone will still be searching for you in 20 years... You will be found, probably in a very unexpected way.
The difference between cash and bitcoin is that bitcoin leaves a trace that just cannot be deleted. And you do not exactly know what this trace contains.
That was kinda my point (Score:2)
Re:Don't we all know this already? (Score:5, Insightful)
Trying to finger crypto-currency as "more evil than cash" because it's "easier to use" seems to be cherry-picking scenarios.
It is, and worse, it's a factually incorrect claim.
How to buy drugs with crypto:
1) decide what crypto you want to spend, find a wallet program, and set it up (sometimes easy, sometimes ridiculously hard)
2) acquire said crypto somehow -buy it, mine it, steal it, etc.
3) figure out how to configure Tor, then how to find dark web sites, then find the dark web site run by a drug dealer you want to buy from
4a) if you're lucky, drug dealer already accepts the crypto you have
4b) if not, find an exchange, create another traceable account, wait for transactions to complete, etc
5) trade crypto for drugs (and I guess give out a physical address for shipping?)
6) pray that your drugs don't get stopped, the government isn't monitoring the blockchain, that you don't get busted on your way to pick them up, or that they even shipped in the first place (you didn't really trust a drug dealer, did you?)
How to buy drugs with cash:
1) get cash (many untraceable methods here, YMMV)
2) find drug dealer (try the 'poor' side of town)
3) buy drugs
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Yeah, because he is obviously talking about small time consumer buyers, not large scale distributors buying directly from drug manufacturing cartels.
Or do you really live in such a shithole neighborhood that you can go to the "poor side of town" and pick up 200 kilos of coke, 15 kilos of good weed, and maybe 60 kilos of H with a couple kilos of Fentanyl to cut it with?
Lots of folks won't risk a drug dealer (Score:2)
There are _lots_ of folks looking for pain meds because our healthcare system is so fucked up. Some of them need the meds to manage cronic pain, some of them need them because they have treatable conditions they can't afford to
Re: (Score:2)
I'm sure people have died because of drugs that were bought and sold using cryptocoins.
Cryptocoins can also be used to buy Snu Snu!
Bill Gates: "Death! Death by Snu Snu!"
Evil corp E-coin... (Score:2)
1. that's a pretty high bar... cf Timothy 6:10. Actually, how does one manage to be more evil than the root of all evil?
2. oh that's bloody great, now the Church of Satan has to come out with yet another crypto-coin. Thanks.
Re: (Score:2)
Just because Bill Gates repeats what's been said for years, it's more relevant?
Trying to finger crypto-currency as "more evil than cash" because it's "easier to use" seems to be cherry-picking scenarios.
How many times is cash used for illicit transactions because it's so straightforward? You can't do a thing with a crypto-currency unless you're tech savvy enough to set up some kind of wallet to receive the funds, and then you have to deal with a buyer who is equally savvy to pay you with them. And right now, you have long waits for most transactions to complete if you're using a well established e-currency like bitcoin. So that's another obstacle in some situations.
I mean, technically, he's not wrong. I'm sure people have died because of drugs that were bought and sold using cryptocoins. I just don't think the tech itself is ever anything but neutral. Again, the problem lies in the motivations of the sellers and buyers - not the payment method.
Cash requires a physical transfer to exchange the asset, that makes it really tough to use for criminal online transactions.
Cryptocurrency is different, if offers the ability to transfer of value to another party with complete anonymity (if you conceal your wallet ownership) and trust (ie, I don't have to worry that the bitcoin you sent me will be reversed by the credit card company).
That makes it uniquely suitable for crime, drug transactions, hits, extortion, money laundering, etc.
Is Gates really an expert in anything anymore? (Score:2)
He was obviously a "good" businessman (as in made a lot of money and dealt with a lot of competitors) and he had some technical chops early on, but what makes Gates an expert on much *now*?
I'm not even sure he has more than just a slightly better-informed opinion on many things anymore.
Re: (Score:3)
Fair is fair, take the blame on yourself, BillG.
Re: (Score:2)
How many times is cash used for illicit transactions
.... some kind of wallet to receive the funds
Making sense isn't necessary because the establishment media will not question Gates, and Reddit doesn't count. This is just the blather that comes out of his mouth as he thinks up rationalizations for the imposition of his will. The establishment mentality. The thought that something, somewhere might happen beyond scrutiny is intolerable so whatever BS must be promulgated to stop it is the gospel of the day.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Of course, Gates' main pad is in Washington state, where two former governors, Gary Locke and Christine Gregoire, got a whole bunch of people killed, raped, assaulted, robbed, etc., etc., when they signed an Interstate Compact bringing 3 out 4 ex-convicts to the Puget Sound region, where may again offended, and that's an indisputable fact, and last I read, there were ov
Re: (Score:2)
He thinks crypto currencies have anonymity. I'm surprised he made this comment being so ignorant in the subject..
Liar or Ignorant (Score:1)
Cash can be laundered through many paradises. Did he ever heard of Panama ? Malta ? Delaware ? (Non exhaustive list)
...) everything done for him.
Many recent documentaries showed how money can be transferred through these countries and their rotten lawers companies without living town. I guess that for people like him, it's easy to forget because he gates (ooops, sorry for this one
Re: (Score:1)
The premise that being Bitcoin rich doesn't require laundering a lot of cash is pretty weak too.
Bitcoin gives you a legitimate transaction to pay taxes on (selling it), but if you raise flags, they'll track back your transactions and see them tumbled af and investigate, or see them outright shady.
Of you want to spend the cash, it needs to be laundered.
502 Bad Gateway nginx/1.13.9 (Score:1)
Russian interference.
People tend to forget... (Score:2)
Lest anyone forgets $1B went missing. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Oh and you wanna talk about baby killers? https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
How about that opoid crisis? 20 million painkillers to a town of 3,000. ALL CASH. https://www.npr.org/sections/t... [npr.org]
Also...the anonymity isn't crypto's main feature. Just look at the most recent $10 Billion lawsuit. It turns out all those rich list addresses were owned by exchanges and things like that. Cash is far more anonymous than crypto. Why else would drug de
Direct? (Score:1)
Is this some new definition for "direct"?
Re: (Score:2)
Yeah, it means "indirect". It's like "literal" meaning "figurative". At this rate, words will have no meaning at all sometime between January 2025 and September 2031.
Every form of wealth does it (Score:1)
Money and every single other form of wealth have produced massive deaths slavery and innocent's deaths, Bitcoin is that exposes wealth and money as the fraud it is, anyone can make it's own currency based in anything and with enough commercial connections can make it usable, we can see currency do not have to be backed by real resources and even debt can be traded as a regular commodity.
so has fiat currency (Score:3, Funny)
Neo-Feudalism globalists hard at work (Score:1)
So *Lord* Bill Gates (a globalist neo-feudalist) is against anything that's rooted in libertarian-ism and self-determination. I'm shocked I tell you, SHOCKED!!
Just like Windows (Score:1)
Absolutely absurd (Score:1)
Does Bill sponsor Slashdot? (Score:3)
Does Bill sponsor Slashdot for citing him so often?
He is correct, but oil and coal more lethal (Score:1)
billg is right about this, but most of the harm is only to Americans and Canadians who have shortened their lifespans due to said pharmaceuticals, and to a lesser extent those who died as the result of oil and coal exploration, extraction, processing, and shipping to provide the electricity to generate them.
On a global scale, these "epidemics" are mostly reduced.
Re: (Score:2)
No, he's entirely wrong, because the normal cash used for such things make the cryptocurrency used a rounding error. the problems existed long before cryptocurrency and will continue with or without it.
Stuid lie (Score:5, Insightful)
When you buy a gun and kill someone, no one says "OH MY GOD, US DOLLARS KILLED HIM."
That is not "Direct" harm. That is not even secondary harm. That is very, very, very indirect harm. Tertiary at best.
The shooter and the gun 'directly' caused the harm. The secondary cause might be the drug sales or whatever made you mad enough to kill him.
The stuff you used to buy the weapon? That's at best tertiary. Not a direct cause.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
The people who bought the rights to DR DOS (Caldera, the company that eventually became the hated SCO) didn't sue over copyright infringement but unfair competition. Given Microsoft's behavior during the late 1980s and early 1990s, yeah, you bet they had to settle for a pretty large sum. You might want to read Judge Jackson's finding of fact to see how far they took it, even managing to intimidate IBM into effectively dropping OS/2 as an ongoing mass market product.
I used CP/M. And I used early versions
If Crypto currencies make it effortless (Score:2)
Until (Score:1)
rare? (Score:3)
it is a rare technology that has caused deaths in a fairly direct way.
Bill, this is gunpowder. Gunpowder, Bill.
New money (Score:2)
Pot calling the kettle black (Score:2)
And how many deaths has Windows called?
How many BSODs causing ACTUAL DEATHS?!?
I think Bill Gates is demented. (Score:1)
Or, he's just bashing a currency medium that the elite are having difficulty wrapping their tentacles around.
It's complicated (Score:1)
Arrogant comment (Score:5, Insightful)
I didn't expect anything else: the guy who most benefits from the current finantial system bashing a trending, actually revolutionary. It is quite shameful to see him resort to such a low blow. It's like saying: "hey, 20 people died making this humongous undersea tunnel", without acknowledging the bridge prevents 200 deaths a year out of whatever the fuck they did to cross the straight before.
Seriously, this guy has been the top richest dude, in the world, for 18 out of the last 23 years. He has - wait scratch that -
him and his next 10 generations have absolutely no say in the matter of "what is fairer than what we have now?". Fairness is seriously not something at play here.
I assume he and everybody else know Microsoft has surely caused deaths in a fairly direct way as much as any cryptocurrency, and just like crypto, none of them were part of the plan. Obviously not as direct as, say Smith and Wesson, Heckler and Koch, Lockheed Martin or any so-called "defense"-related company, but even those have their own sorry excuses for liability.
But screw "fairly" - you know what causes human death in a very fucking objectively direct way? Other humans. And maybe old age and disease and natural disaster. Now go get an actually decent argument to bash crypto, you know, like common people have to do when they want to make a point instead of using that odd "I am so popular I can say anything" falacy.
Re: (Score:2)
TYPO: "revolutionary... *one", obviously
Bill Gates Quote (Score:2)
All technologies have killed (Score:2)
Pretty much every technology killed some people in some way. Electricity caused many deaths, and the wheel, and fire. Even medicine kills on a regular basis.
A company making helicopters even use this argument in their communication. They proudly say that helicopters saved more lives than they took. They don't deny that helicopters kill, they just say that they make up for it by saving others during search-and-rescue missions.
The argument works in reverse. One could argue that the atomic bomb saved lives by
640k moment. (Score:1)
Ya.. I'm old.
Easily traceable (Score:2)
Technology That Has Caused Deaths In a Fairly Dire (Score:2)
I rode my motorcycle to lunch today. Now *there* is a technology that has caused a lot of deaths in a fairly direct way.
Ban motorcycles now!!!1!!!!!1!!3!!! Who will think of the childrens?!?!?!555!!??!
Re: (Score:2)
Yes. Every currency has blood on it. How many have been murdered for the cash in their wallets? Time to ban money entirely.