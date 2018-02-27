Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Microsoft Government Privacy United States

Supreme Court Wrestles With Microsoft Data Privacy Fight (reuters.com) 99

Posted by msmash from the tussle-continues dept.
Supreme Court justices on Tuesday wrestled with Microsoft's dispute with the U.S. Justice Department over whether prosecutors can force technology companies to hand over data stored overseas, with some signaling support for the government and others urging Congress to pass a law to resolve the issue. From a report: Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Samuel Alito, both conservatives, hinted during an hour-long argument in the case at support for the Justice Department's stance that because Microsoft is based in the United States it was obligated to turn over data sought by prosecutors in a U.S. warrant. As the nine justices grappled with the technological complexities of email data storage, liberals Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sonia Sotomayor questioned whether the court needed to act in the data privacy case in light of Congress now considering bipartisan legislation that would resolve the legal issue. A ruling is due by the end of June.

Supreme Court Wrestles With Microsoft Data Privacy Fight More | Reply

Supreme Court Wrestles With Microsoft Data Privacy Fight

Comments Filter:
  • You should assume the answer is "yes" no matter what the court says. If you have data, don't give it to a corporation in the cloud.

  • Will kill US companies operating globally ... (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 27, 2018 @02:38PM (#56195935)

    If the US basically tries to assert that their laws trump the national laws in which these US companies operate, then those US companies will pretty much lose business.

    The only logical conclusion would be that MS is now effectively an agent of the US government, and the use of their cloud stuff would be illegal in other countries or for certain kinds of data.

    AND, this would be reciprocal, as MS would have no choice but to hand over data on US citizens to those local governments.

    Don't give me the bullshit answer that it's OK for the US but not for anybody else, because we don't give a fuck.

    So good luck when Iran wants to subpoena US records from MS. This is basically setting up a scenario in which the US wants their laws to be extraterritorial, in which case everyone else gets to do it.

    Sorry, America, but you can't have it both ways.

    • Re:Will kill US companies operating globally ... (Score:5, Insightful)

      by green1 ( 322787 ) on Tuesday February 27, 2018 @03:12PM (#56196169)

      Sorry, America, but you can't have it both ways.

      Unfortunately for the entire world, America has always been able to do so in the past, so they see no reason not to continue doing so.

      American law applies worldwide, all other laws stop at the US border. The only real question is, how far will the rest of the world let that go before they start to push back? so far most of the rest of the world tends to just roll over and let the US have their way. I don't anticipate that to continue forever though.

      • Re:Will kill US companies operating globally ... (Score:4, Funny)

        by BlueStrat ( 756137 ) on Tuesday February 27, 2018 @05:03PM (#56196883)

        Sorry, America, but you can't have it both ways.

        Unfortunately for the entire world, America has always been able to do so in the past, so they see no reason not to continue doing so.

        American law applies worldwide, all other laws stop at the US border. The only real question is, how far will the rest of the world let that go before they start to push back? so far most of the rest of the world tends to just roll over and let the US have their way. I don't anticipate that to continue forever though.

        What would be interesting is if the court orders MS-US to comply and the Irish government sends in police and seizes control of MS-IRL's severs, data-storage, and facilities.

        Or, less dramatically, the Irish government simply says they will arrest and prosecute anyone at MS-IRL who attempts to comply with the illegal US order and seek to extradite MS-US persons who issue such an illegal order and the judge(s) that created the illegal order to likewise prosecute them as well.

        This could get quite popcorn-worthy.

        Strat

  • If it's EU data, then no, they can't. (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    (Except for when there is a treaty of course.)

    As that would put them legal jeopardy in the EU, and the EU "government" imposes actual fines, while the US government is staffed by employees aka lobbyists aka TV experts aka politicians from Microsoft. (Among others wo mostly agree.)

    Don't worry though, Murica, as the corps are hard on guaranteeing this is the case in the EU too. So you will soon be number one again. All we need is a more catchy redneck name for the lands of just enough corporate oligarchy. How

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AHuxley ( 892839 )
      AC if the USA wins this and can "enforce" US laws in the EU?
      Wait for the EU to start enforcing EU laws in the USA for their EU brands.

  • Consider the physical space, if a bank has headquarters in the USA would that mean the US government is entitled to access a safety deposit box in a foreign country?

    If they are granted access then this is effectively the end of the use of US based tech companies for cloud services by a wide variety of industries (e.g. government, medical, legal). One also wonders whether the access would even be illegal in the foreign jurisdiction.

    • With the companies all having goofy headquarters for tax reasons, what happens when MS Ireland tells MS US "No" when they ask for the email or whatever? Does the US just freeze MS Ireland CEO's assets until he complies or something?

      • That still won't resolve the risk of jail in Ireland for disregarding Irish law.

      • The same thing that happens when any subordinate company employee refuses to comply with a court order -- the court tells the company to effect the order.

        In this case, the court would order MS US to give effect to the order, and MS US would either have to order/discipline/fire people at MS Ireland until they complied, or else be in noncompliance with the court's order.

        The courts certainly aren't going to dick around figuring out which subordinate where needs to do what. Compliance is the company's problem.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by mysidia ( 191772 )

          In this case, the court would order MS US to give effect to the order, and MS US would either have to order/discipline/fire people at MS Ireland until they complied

          But since MS US does not have any legal authority over MS Ireland; it's a moot point; Microsoft US has no capability to "order", "discipline", or "fire people" in the other business unit.

          • If, as you claim, they are independent companies and no one at MS US exercises supervisory or contractual authority over MS Ireland, then MS US can truthfully go to the court and say they have no means to comply with the order.

            If, on the other hand, MS US, either through direct control or via contractual obligations, directs the actions of MS Ireland, then MS US would be required to comply with the order as they have the means to do so.

          • If MS US had no legal authority over MS Ireland, then this entire court case would have been over and dusted a decade ago - a company with no ownership rights, authority or interest in another company cannot be forced to make that other company do anything.

            In this case, MS US owns MS Ireland. Legal authority exists as part of those ownership rights.

        • And if that breaks Irish law?

        • But in this case, for tax purposes, the US entity is generally the subordinate one, yes?

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Consider the physical space, if a bank has headquarters in the USA would that mean the US government is entitled to access a safety deposit box in a foreign country?

      That is an entirely different situation. What you are talking about requires **PHYSICAL ACCESS**. In this case, no physical access is required. It's not the same thing and to claim it is the same is to deliberately mis-state the issue.

      One also wonders whether the access would even be illegal in the foreign jurisdiction./quote>How is it illegal? Every time you got to a website located outside your country you are accessing a server is a "foreign jurisdiction". Companies who operate data centers around the world routinely access servers remotely.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Teun ( 17872 )

        What you are talking about requires **PHYSICAL ACCESS**. In this case, no physical access is required.

        Wrong.
        This is not about physical access, this is about ownership and privacy law.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by jd ( 1658 )

      In the example you gave, usually extra-territorial is off-limits, except for crimes on the high seas, which can be prosecuted by the owning state, the state of arrival or the states of the individuals concerned.

      The LIBOR scandal was partly uncovered by somewhat forceful access to Swiss bank accounts by the British, albeit with begrudging Swiss approval. Eventually. The Panama Papers and Paradise Papers revealed further abuses that really should have been uncovered a lot sooner and which can't be effectively

    • The US already requires foreign banks with bank accounts owned by US citizens to pass data to the IRS on that bank accounts usage. This has been the case for many years.

      So its not absurd, and plenty of precedent already exists.

  • Most companies function in other countries as subsidies or foreign branches. Both for most legal cases act as an independent entity which is how Enron hid their losses from US audits and how many companies get out of paying tax. If this is yes, there is no reason the IRS could not ask/demand for a complete set of books in all countries and tax accordingly.

    Likely they will have to reorganize at a further arms length with some sort of trust or functional representative owning the foreign entities. This is

  • Wrong sides? (Score:4, Interesting)

    by Nemyst ( 1383049 ) on Tuesday February 27, 2018 @03:17PM (#56196197) Homepage
    Shouldn't the so-called "conservative" judges be in favor of personal privacy, against governmental overreach, and pro-business? The definition of conservative seems to get twisted more and more every day.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Shouldn't the so-called "conservative" judges be in favor of personal privacy, against governmental overreach, and pro-business? The definition of conservative seems to get twisted more and more every day.

      To categorize a justice as "conservative" or "liberal" is to reduce their philosophy and thought process to a simplistic one-dimensional metric. When you do that, you will get nonsense. This is not due to a justice being inconsistent. It is due to your understanding of their thought process being garbage.

  • Supreme Court Wrestles (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    That's Justice Alito, off the top rope! Oh, that had to have hurt! And is that... OH MY GOD IT'S JUSTICE GINSBURG WITH THE STEEL CHAIR! She smacks Alito clear out of the ring! In all my years as an announcer I have never before seen wrestling quite like this, ladies and gentlemen. This is just... savage.

    Captcha: prejudge

  • If the Supreme Court rules that data follows the laws of the nation that it is in, then the EU's data protection laws and right to forget automatically apply to all data in the EU even if held by a US company. I doubt the court will consider that, but that is simply a matter of fact.

    If the Supreme Court rules that data follows the laws of the nation of the holding company, then European-based companies in the US automatically follow those aforementioned EU laws. The fact that they're in the US would be inci

    • Re:Unintended Consequences (Score:5, Interesting)

      by Solandri ( 704621 ) on Tuesday February 27, 2018 @04:15PM (#56196623)
      Yeah, this case is basically the U.S. version of the German cases requiring search engines to strike Nazi results worldwide, and French cases requiring websites abroad to block content deemed illegal in France.

      It's one of those situations where you only see the advantages if you consider only yourself (your country). But the disadvantages become obvious when you consider the world as a whole. e.g. "What if you could have sex with anyone who wanted?" Most people think that would be fantastic. "What if anyone could have sex with you?" Suddenly it doesn't seem like such a great idea.

      The only decision which makes sense if you want to preserve the integrity of national borders is that U.S. law stops at the U.S. border, German law stops at the German border, French law stops at France's border. If the U.S. wants to get its hands on information Microsoft is storing in Ireland, they should file a request with Irish authorities (similar to an extradition request). Then Ireland can decide whether or not it should honor that request, and legally force Microsoft to turn the info over.
    • The EU's data protection laws ALREADY applies to all data residing in the EU. No if's but's or maybes and regardless of which way the US supreme court rules that is a simple fact, the US does not have the power or right to override those laws. Should they choose to saw those laws can be overridden by US authorities then they put US companies in a truly fucked up position and will cost companies massive amounts of business and/or see many companies relocate out of the US so they are not put in such a fucked
    • I am sorry, but you are mistaken. The Supreme Court is under no obligation to take other country's laws into consideration when deciding the meaning of U.S. laws. So your conclusion that if the Supreme Court decides that Microsoft is obligated to turn over data sought by the prosecution which it currently holds in a database located in Europe, it would mean that European companies with a U.S. presence are not subject to U.S. laws is incorrect. It is perfectly possible that the Supreme Court can rule that co

  • The conversation keeps revolving around where the company is located and where the server is located. No decision based on those criteria will ever be consistent. Perhaps it makes more sense to assign jurisdiction not based on where the data is held, or where the company headquarters resides, but based on where the individual resides. In that interpretation, the US government could get a warrant to obtain files on American citizens, but not on Irish citizens. This resolves some of the scenarios where so

Slashdot Top Deals

There are new messages.

Close