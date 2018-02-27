China To Crack Down on Cryptocurrency Trading Loophole (bloomberg.com) 29
China is opening a new front in its battle against cryptocurrencies, targeting platforms that allow the nation's investors to trade digital assets on overseas exchanges, Bloomberg reported Tuesday citing people familiar with the matter said. From a report: Regulators are planning to scrutinize the Chinese bank and online-payment accounts of businesses and individuals suspected of facilitating trades on offshore cryptocurrency venues, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. The accounts' owners could have their assets frozen or be blocked from the domestic financial system, the people said. The measures are designed to cut off one of the few remaining avenues for Chinese citizens to buy digital assets. While the country was once home to the world's most active cryptocurrency exchanges, authorities banned the venues last year and have since moved to block access to platforms that offer exchange-like services.
How effective is blocking exchanges? (Score:2)
How effective is blocking cryptocurrency exchanges? To me, this seems like it will work on stopping trade in cryptocurrencies, because they cannot be exchanged for things of real value, unless one exchanges to another commodity via a foreign service, then exchanges that commodity into the domestic country's currency.
How is this a loophole? (Score:2)
The cryptocurrency exchange/system is working as envisioned.
How is this a loophole? The cryptocurrency exchange/system is working as envisioned.
This is a legit question because the answer is that it's a loophole for Chinese law. More specifically, China has several laws that are designed to empower the government to prevent money from leaving China [chinalawblog.com] (and thus it's economy). Cryptocurrencies enable people to convert their money into a form that can be electronically transferred then converted back into another currency, completely undermining their efforts to keep wealth inside China.
