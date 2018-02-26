Volkswagen Settles Diesel Emissions Lawsuit Right Before Trial Set To Begin (theverge.com) 43
Volkswagen settled a major diesel emissions class action lawsuit brought by hundreds of vehicle owners right before the case was set to go to trial. "The German auto giant's U.S. division settled the lawsuit brought by a North Carolina man and over 300 other owners of diesel cars who allege fraud and unfair trade practices," reports The Verge. From the report: The trial could have featured testimony from current and former VW executives and would likely have caused a spate of bad press for the automaker regarding the Dieselgate scandal. Since it first broke in 2015, the controversy has led to the resignation of VW's CEO, seen a handful of executives sentenced to jail, and resulted in billions of dollars in fines and settlements. VW is being sued by some consumers after it admitted to using software to cheat on diesel emissions tests, sparking the biggest scandal to hit the auto industry in decades. David Doar, the North Carolina man along with more than 300 other U.S. VW diesel owners, rejected settlement offers from a 2016 class action that would have reimbursed them for the value of their vehicles. Nearly all U.S. owners of affected VW vehicles agreed to take part in a $25 billion settlement in 2016, which included buyback offers and additional compensation for about 500,000 owners. But according to Reuters, some 2,000 owners have opted out, and most are pursuing separate claims seeking additional compensation.
Seriously, do you even read news?
Renault thought to be cheating at emissions tests for 25 years. (use google translate, German article) https://www.auto-motor-und-spo... [auto-motor-und-sport.de]
Nissan, too: (use google translate, German article) https://www1.wdr.de/wissen/tec... [www1.wdr.de]
Ford accused of cheating: http://www.thedrive.com/sheetm... [thedrive.com]
Fiat/Chrysler accused of cheating: https://www.nytimes.com/2017/0... [nytimes.com]
Mercedes emissions cheating: (they already had recalls) https://www.extremetech.com/ex... [extremetech.com]
Thats true. No other European manufacturer did it. Nope. Not one. Just VW.
You sure....
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
I'm German, and I know very well, where VW came from. The corporate culture did not magically change since back then. They're still the same pieces of shit. And if you want to work there, you either are like that, or you won't. Corporations are like lifeforms, in that they don't just change their personality either.
And remember: Nobody of nearly all employees needs to be a piece of shit himself, for the company to be one. It's enough for everyone just "doing his job", and saying "it's the rules" (which Germ
If they complain, it must just be a money grab.
This was a pure money grab. Look, VW cheated, and polluted, and they should pay for that. But the pollution hurts everyone, not just, or even especially, the owner of the car. So why should the owners (who were not harmed any more than the general public) get a sack of money?
My car wasn't as green as I was told
Don't care. In fact, I'm taking my settlement money and having a performance chip put in my car.
what my car was worth. These people are just greedy. They should have taken the pile of cash and been happy.
They should have given you nothing. US environmental laws are a joke - just a way for asshole lawyers to get rich.
"regarding the Dieselgate scandal"
It's been more than 45 years since the Watergate break-in. Can we give the "-gate" suffix a rest already?
Are you trying to start gate-gate or something?
Can we give the "-gate" suffix a rest already?
Can you suggest a replacement? It is better than "scandal" because it is 3 letters shorter, plus it has a different nuance: "-gate" implies that there was a cover-up, while "scandal" does not.