Coinbase: We Will Send Data On 13,000 Users To IRS (arstechnica.com) 65
Coinbase has formally notified its customers that it will be complying with a court order and handing over the user data for about 13,000 of its customers to the Internal Revenue Service. Ars Technica reports: The case began back in November 2016 when the IRS went to a federal judge in San Francisco to enforce an initial order that would have required the company to hand over the data of all users who transacted on the site between 2013 and 2015 as part of a tax evasion investigation. Coinbase resisted the IRS' request in court. But by November 2017, after a hearing, U.S. Magistrate Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley narrowed the request to only cover 13,000 particular individuals. The San Francisco-based startup is now required to provide "taxpayer ID, name, birth date, address, and historical transaction records for certain higher-transacting customers during the 2013-2015 period." Coinbase reminded its users that it is "unable to provide legal or tax advice." The company also noted, "If you have concerns about this, we encourage you to seek legal advice from an attorney promptly. Coinbase expects to produce the information covered by the court's order within 21 days."
Large transactions have to be reported by financial institutions anyway.
Large transactions can be split up into small transactions.
The cash (fiat) would have to flow through either in or out of Coinbase through some financial instutution.
But not necessarily a financial institution in America. So I could buy bitcoin by transferring in some USDs from an American bank, wait for it to appreciate ten fold (normally this takes a few months) and they withdraw it in Syrian currency to a bank in Damascus.
Large transactions have to be reported by financial institutions anyway.
Large transactions can be split up into small transactions.
Let me introduce you to the concept of "structuring", which financial institutions in most western countries are required to raise a "Suspicious Activity Report" for (or the local equivalent), and can land you with criminal charges in the US under Title 31 Section 5324.
You haven't discovered the loophole.
There are ways around that. Money laundering, as we are learning from recent high-profile indictments, can be done in a number of ways that circumvents this and avoid taxes. The bitcoin could be used as collateral for a loan, which is then used to purchase some expensive property or artwork or even commodities, for which there doesn't necessarily
The guy in the recent high-profile indictments I'm referring to got caught because he got desperate and got sloppy. He owed a lot of money to some dangerous people and tried to get out from under. Unfortunately for him, under is right where they wanted him to be.
I can't decide if you were misspelling "attic" or "arctic". Either one works for me.
They don't have all they need. They are not tracking money here, they are looking for under-reported income. Just because you are moving money in and out of an exchange doesn't mean you have income to report. The need the data from Coinbase to determine if there were gains on which tax should have been paid.
Well... (Score:2)
Can I declare a capital loss on all those dollars that I converted into Bitcoin? Back when the dollar market dropped right through the floor back last December?
Ask an accountant (or better yet a tax attorney) but if you can, you can only declare them once you realize the loss (ie convert them back to usd) There are still questions about whether the wash rule applies or not so to be absolutely safe you'd need to not buy any bitcoins for at least 30 days.
as a crypto miner
... i agree. i plan to pay every cent i owe (and even after taxes i've had a great year :) )
...and are you deducting your mining gear and electricity/cooling costs?
This may cause the price of it to go up (Score:2)
You don't have to pay taxes on it until you convert it back out of crypto-currency. I think a lot of people will hold onto it until they can cash out at a lower tax rate (either in retirement or by moving to a lower tax locale).
Or you could just buy stuff with it.
Then you would have to pay the tax on the gain. Once you convert it into something else of value then the tax comes due.
Then you would have to pay the tax on the gain.
Or receive a credit for the loss. Depending on the value of whatever I traded to receive the Bitcoin.
Honest question... are you sure? Normally that kind of transaction (like an option) would just track as basis changes if done properly.
It was vague, but a new law was passed that as of Jan 1 2018, it's clarified to always be a taxable event. (thanks Trump for raising taxes!)
And that is untrue in most countries. You have to pay property-taxes for the value it represents and for that you have to report where you store it and how much it is and possibly have to prove that as well.
48% Anonymous reliable and trustworthy right? (Score:2)
"Trusted third parties ... (Score:2)
... are a security vulnerability." - Nick Szabo.
Usable decentralized exchanges are almost here.
Indeed. The definition of "trusted" is "can break my security". A decentralized exchange will not do it, however. You need a cryptocurrency that has strong anonymity built in (Bitcoin, for example, has none) and you need to only use your own wallet and never give it away.
Isn't this a fishing expedition? (Score:2)
Shouldn't they need to have probably cause to pull the data from all 13k users?
Hahaha - good one.
Start reading the hearing transcript on page 6 line 18.
Just did (Score:2)
Nope. Financial transaction information needs to get reported to the IRS. But that's the policy reason. The legal reasoning goes something like: Coinbase doesn't have a 4th amendment right not to turn the information over, and you turned it over to coinbase voluntarily.
No. That is regular data-transfer from financial institutions to the IRS (or equivalent). All banks already do this and Coinbase and the like are increasingly regarded banks. What, you though your bank-statement was _private_? Dream on.
Why this may kill cryptocurrency DEAD (Score:2)
I'm NOT a Luddite, but... Which of course means I'm about to say something that will require a lot of clarification to avoid that accusation, eh?
I'm dubious that there is a legitimate need for cryptocurrency. I am NOT rejecting the broader idea of electronic currency. Apart from the convenience, which has some legitimate (though usually overrated) value, the special (narrow) thing about cryptocurrencies is the extra privacy that some people want. If using cryptocurrency makes you MORE vulnerable to intrusio
You have to consider this from a non-first world point of view. How would you like to have had your money tied up in Zimbabwe dollars when the inflation rate hit 1,000,000 percent? Many places in the world either to do not have trusted third parties for exchange or the price is exorbitant for the regular person. Cryptocurrency is a possible solution for these people.
Either you are incredibly naive or you want to help scammers take advantage of the technological ignorance of extremely poor people. I rather doubt you're an actual criminal, however. No sense in trying to rob someone who has nothing or the next closest thing. Like Willie Sutton said when asked why he robs banks: "Because that's where the money is." I think you're just naive.
From the point of view of someone in an extremely impoverished and undeveloped country, the most important thing would be converting s
Can't speak to Zimbabwe, but in many countries, the solution is to hold savings in USD. You just keep spending money in local currency (sometimes you just use USD for everything, like Cambodia).
The real value is having money in a "banking system" outside your home country, but the crackdowns seem to be limiting that option for the exchanges at least.
complete and utter unfair discrimination (Score:2)
As long as the wrapping it into the LLC is not done for the purposes of tax evasion you come out fine in the end.
Back in ~2007 my taxes were a complete mess-- I had a convoluted business go tits up, capital gains that didn't come close to matching my broker's records, and a new business show a big profit. I did my best to try to sort things out with turbo tax, but the return was so painful it almost brought me to tears. The actual return was nearly 200 pages, mostly for pages that didn't matter for the fi
What the IRS really needs is evidence and they have none. They better not waste my time with this BS in later years.
The whole point of the demand for details is to check if their is evidence of tax evasion. The IRS can audit anyone at anytime, they don't need evidence, the audit is to determine if there is evidence.
Not a surprise at all (Score:2)
Banks already have to do this to fight "money laundering" and "financing terrorism" (in actual reality, this is purely about tax evasion...) and companies like Coinbase are in some sense banks. They have no chance to deny such a request and, unless the cryptocurrency in question has strong anonymity (like Monero) and you are always strongly anonymized when accessing it or use your own wallet exclusively, there is no way the feds will not identify you eventually.
