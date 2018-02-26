Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Coinbase: We Will Send Data On 13,000 Users To IRS (arstechnica.com) 31

Posted by BeauHD from the hand-it-over dept.
Coinbase has formally notified its customers that it will be complying with a court order and handing over the user data for about 13,000 of its customers to the Internal Revenue Service. Ars Technica reports: The case began back in November 2016 when the IRS went to a federal judge in San Francisco to enforce an initial order that would have required the company to hand over the data of all users who transacted on the site between 2013 and 2015 as part of a tax evasion investigation. Coinbase resisted the IRS' request in court. But by November 2017, after a hearing, U.S. Magistrate Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley narrowed the request to only cover 13,000 particular individuals. The San Francisco-based startup is now required to provide "taxpayer ID, name, birth date, address, and historical transaction records for certain higher-transacting customers during the 2013-2015 period." Coinbase reminded its users that it is "unable to provide legal or tax advice." The company also noted, "If you have concerns about this, we encourage you to seek legal advice from an attorney promptly. Coinbase expects to produce the information covered by the court's order within 21 days."

  • Uh-oh. I think that some dumb people are going to be in a lot of trouble.
  • What did you expect? Just declare the income (it's probably long-term cap gains anyway), pay your taxes, and move on. Don't mess with the IRS; government moves pretty slowly on most things, but it's going to get paid right now.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by pezpunk ( 205653 )

      as a crypto miner ... i agree. i plan to pay every cent i owe (and even after taxes i've had a great year :) )

  • You don't have to pay taxes on it until you convert it back out of crypto-currency. I think a lot of people will hold onto it until they can cash out at a lower tax rate (either in retirement or by moving to a lower tax locale).

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by PPH ( 736903 )

      Or you could just buy stuff with it.

      • Then you would have to pay the tax on the gain. Once you convert it into something else of value then the tax comes due.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by PPH ( 736903 )

          Then you would have to pay the tax on the gain.

          Or receive a credit for the loss. Depending on the value of whatever I traded to receive the Bitcoin.

  • ... are a security vulnerability." - Nick Szabo.

    Usable decentralized exchanges are almost here.

  • Shouldn't they need to have probably cause to pull the data from all 13k users?

  • I'm NOT a Luddite, but... Which of course means I'm about to say something that will require a lot of clarification to avoid that accusation, eh?

    I'm dubious that there is a legitimate need for cryptocurrency. I am NOT rejecting the broader idea of electronic currency. Apart from the convenience, which has some legitimate (though usually overrated) value, the special (narrow) thing about cryptocurrencies is the extra privacy that some people want. If using cryptocurrency makes you MORE vulnerable to intrusio

    • You have to consider this from a non-first world point of view. How would you like to have had your money tied up in Zimbabwe dollars when the inflation rate hit 1,000,000 percent? Many places in the world either to do not have trusted third parties for exchange or the price is exorbitant for the regular person. Cryptocurrency is a possible solution for these people.

  • I didn't use coinbase in that period of time but I now would just about fit into their parameter of minimum money transacted because of my large mining operation. Instead of just adding a separate line item on my taxes for a 1099-MISC or INT or whatever, I wrap it into my LLC's income because Nicehash mining is technically selling as service, not capital gains from creating spontaneous currency. But they would almost definitely audit me if I was in this list, which would be a needless hassle and it'd be bas

