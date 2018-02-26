'Satoshi' Craig Wright Is Being Sued For $10 Billion For Stealing His Partner's Bitcoin (coindesk.com) 60
Craig Wright, the nChain chief scientist who previously claimed to be the pseudonymous bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto, is being sued for a whopping $10 billion for stealing $5 billion in bitcoin from a former business partner. CoinDesk reports: The lawsuit is being brought by Ira Kleiman on behalf of the estate of his brother, Dave, who has been linked to the earliest days of bitcoin. Kleiman, a forensic computer investigator and author, passed away in 2013 following a battle with MRSA. At the heart of the new lawsuit, according to a complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida on Feb. 14, is an alleged hoard of more than 1.1 million bitcoins, which Ira Kleiman's lawyers say is worth in excess of $10 billion. He is being represented by Boies Schiller Flexner LLP.
Wright, court records show, has been accused of allegedly conducting "a scheme against Dave's estate to seize Dave's bitcoins and his rights to certain intellectual property associated with the Bitcoin technology." "As part of this plan, Craig forged a series of contracts that purported to transfer Dave's assets to Craig and/or companies controlled by him. Craig backdated these contracts and forged Dave's signature on them," attorneys for the plaintiff wrote. Included alongside the complaint are a number of additional filings, including the business registration for a firm called W&K Info Defense Research LLC, in which Kleiman and Wright were business partners. In addition to the roughly 1.1 million bitcoins, Ira Kleiman is also seeking compensation for the intellectual property his lawyers claim arose from the partnership between his deceased brother and Wright.
Noting this less for the AC and more for anyone confused by AC.
This hierarchical structure you're lamenting about exists at every level of society and has since the existence of our species. The innovators or the tyrants tend to obtain a larger portion of the pie. Wealth itself, be it USD, Euro, real-estate or anything else is concentrated. This applies to skills too. The top 100 chess players win almost everything. The top 100 tennis players win almost everything. Federer has won more grand slams than I can count and so has Serena. Around 100 or fewer programmers desi
Hey, you look like you know how to stealthily buy up land cheap, use eminent domain to acquire what the land owners refused to sell, rip up the Earth and extract coal out of it using cheap labor while throwing the safety of your workers to the wind.
Here, have some more money, you deserve it as a reward for all you've done for yourself.
how many in total are hoarded by the founders while the suckers who were late to the party bid up the value on a small handful of coins.
Draw a black box around the Bitcoin ecosystem. This is what flows into the system:
1a. Money from new investors
This is what flows out of the system:
1b. Money going to investors cashing out.
2b. Money going to the miners for transaction fees.
3b. Money going to power companies.
1a = 1b + 2b + 3b
So, since 2b>0 and 3b>0, obviously 1b<1a both now and in the long run.
Now some of you may call me inconsistent, because in the past I have been a cheerleader for bitcoin. So what has changed? What has changed
Transactions fees are paid by the sender, they don't depend on new money entering the system. Those fees don't flow out of the system.
A lot of the miners are located where they don't need to pay much for power. Either because it's very cheap to purchase where they are, or because there's unused capacity they can utilize. Think on-premise power plants.
You omitted the block rewards.
There's about $35,000 worth of gold and platinum in the asteroid belt, as soon as we figure out how to get it down here.
Not really. Once they have the transport mechanism in place, the stuff literally falls from the sky for free.
If a pretend tree falls in the forest, did it fall (Score:4, Insightful)
The key problem here is one factor, valuation.
It has no intrinsic value.
It only has inferred value.
The value depends on the market, if and when such a market is in existence.
It's worth at least one-percent of a wooden vessel cargo pallet of tulips.
spoken like someone who doesn't understand what money is
Money is power backed by the organization which grants you resources. Bitcoin is a mathematical expression of the powerless pretending that they have both power and resources.
How many times are people going to make the same old two arguments:
No intrinsic value
but people pay for them so they have value
but but but but but...
At the end of the day, it doesn't matter. People will keep paying for them and some people will make a ton of money while others will lose money. It's just like the stock market - it doesn't matter if the company is actually valuable if the stock price does things that earn you money.
And...this is gen 1 (or maybe 1.5). Blockchain by itself is viable for quit
At least you can plant tulip bulbs and grow pretty flowers.
I don't know why people keep saying there's no intrinsic value.
There's quite a bit of value in being able to send BTC anywhere in the world without first getting an intermediary's permission.
There's value in no one being able to take your BTC without either getting your permission or obtaining the private key. A court judgment can seize you bank account, but not your BTC.
He probably really is Satoshi (Score:1)
Good Lord, why would Satoshi out himself? Did you see the Aussie Taxman raid Wright the next day (on "purely coincidental matters")?
Anybody smart enough to invent Bitcoin is smart enough to shut the hell up for now. If Wright is Satoshi, he's a hypergenius to have convinced most people he's not. Yes, a superposition of being Satoshi.
Don't give court ordered value to e-Tulips (Score:1)
The whole of the bitcoin "value" is based on speculation and tulip "farms". If you could get a court ordered "price" for your coins then you can expect a lot of "abandoned" coins to come out of the woodwork. It's time to put bitcoin to sleep, and save the planet by stopping all the electric usage coming from it.
"'I am not the Dread Pirate Satoshi,' he said." (Score:4, Funny)
If you live your life like a king in Second Life, pizza rolls are all you need in meatspace to sustain yourself. Oh, and some electricity and a net connection....
It's more than one bitcoin (Score:2)
Where ever there is a lot of money ... (Score:3)
you will find a lawyer earning a fee by trying to get some of it
If only there is a way to ... (Score:3, Insightful)
Does Bitcoin == Mojo? (Score:1)
This is such an absurd lawsuit. I would throw all these idiots in jail for wasting the court's time with this garbage. We have abusive parents, violent offenders of all kinds, traffickers, etc. Why do we even waste our time with this nonsense? Allow these bitcoins to be lost to the ether and move along. This just goes to show you that cryptocurrency is nothing more than smoke in mirrors. For example, if you had the cure for cancer written in a text document, and it was worth say $1 trillion dollars to the m
Ponzi scheme (Score:2, Interesting)
Just because they used valid mathematics in the design doesn't mean it wasn't a Ponzi scheme all along.
Re: (Score:2)
No, a Ponzi scheme has to pay out dividends or similar to give an illusion of profits, while you hold. Bitcoin doesn't even make any fake profits.
Its a pure speculative bubble, but unlike tulips does not claim to have any intrinsic value.
That is the brilliant part! It resembles a scam, but nobody can say they've been lied to. And for now, it is legal.
Re: (Score:2)
pay out dividends or similar to give an illusion of profits
Haven't you heard the spiel from the recently converted to the cult of bitcoin?
1. Buy BTC
2. Profit
I suspect the speculative bubble was created intentionally. And that some people set themselves up by holding enormous amounts in a hidden and semi-anonymous way. The only thing this plan depended on was people willing to buy lots of bitcoin on the speculation that it would be the exchange medium of the future.
I couldn't care less about the legality of it. Just because something skirts around loopholes in curre
Re: (Score:2)
Technically that is speculative gains. Any actual profit is made by miners and exchanges.
Profit is what makes returns to investors real and sustainable.
It is a lot like gold, minus the track record and traditions which give gold utility, even if most of it is locked in vaults.
Not going to be regulated or tracked so no problem (Score:2)
https://www.theverge.com/2018/... [theverge.com]
Anonymous reliable and trustworthy real soon now right, just need the right kind of faith?
10 billion what? (Score:2)
Wouldn't there be a record in the block chain? (Score:3)
If a million bitcoins were transferred, then wouldn't that show up in the block chain?
If they weren't transferred, then doesn't he still have them?
Can the estate digitally sign something that at least proves original ownership?
What exactly is he claiming was taken?