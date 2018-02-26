We Will Regulate Bitcoin if Risks Are Not Tackled, EU Finance Head Says (theguardian.com) 76
The European Union has warned that it will regulate cryptocurrencies if the risks exposed by the meteoric rise of bitcoin and its ilk are not addressed. The Guardian: The boom and bust of cryptocurrencies has seen some investors make millions where others have suffered heavy losses. Bitcoin, which now trades around $9,000 a token but recently dropped to less than $6,000, leads the pack rising nearly 2,000% to just under $20,000 in 2017, fuelling a global investment craze. "This is a global phenomenon and it's important there is an international follow-up at the global level," Valdis Dombrovskis, the EU's financial chief, said on Monday. "We do not exclude the possibility to move ahead (by regulating cryptocurrencies) at the EU level if we see, for example, risks emerging but no clear international response emerging."
Cryptocurrencies are fundamentally different from other investments, in that they are the only kind where unexpected market twists and turns lead to winners and losers.
The difference is not of kind, but of magnitude and frequency.
Beanie Babies & Pogs. They should remain just about as valuable as they are right now.
These other investments that aren't susceptible to unexpected market twists and turns...
Beanie Babies & Pogs...
Yeah, because both of those solved one of the oldest problems in computer science...
So, if I follow your logic, cryptocurrencies aren't "susceptible to unexpected market twists and turns" because they solve an interesting problem. I don't think that's the case. Nobody suggested that Beanie Babies & Pogs are analogous to Bitcoin except you. In fact, I specifically offered them as a counter-example. When something is worthless, its price doesn't fluctuate much. This isn't the case with Bitcoin. Bitcoin can be traded for cash or contraband, so it has value.
Such regulation typically results in exploitation and manipulation by the powers that be.
Go ahead and regulate Bitcoin all you want though, it won't stop people from actually using it.
Other investment vehicles are generally regulated fairly heavily to ENABLE fraudulent behavior.
FTFY.
-jcr
Not unexpected (Score:3)
Look if frequent thefts of uninsured capital occur in a market, the attractiveness of that market is going to diminish.
The downfall of BTC is going to be that many people aren't sure if they can trust their wallets or the exchanges. These problems have little to do with the technology and trumps any advantages that cryptocurrency might offer an investor or consumer.
also high fees and long transaction times (Score:3)
also high fees and long transaction times
That said, I think people day trading Bitcoin's like stocks should pay taxes on gains and be able to claim losses too.
Theoretically this is the law and the IRS is certainly going to come after people once they figure out how.
Apart from this, currency speculation is only really a viable way to make money at very high volumes and over long periods of time. Currencies are relatively stable under normal circumstances because they have a generally agreed upon value and are backed by something. The fact that bitcoin does not function like a currency but more like a penny stock should tell us that in its present form it really isn't a currency - or at least the market's own laws of physics have judged it not to be such.
Currencies are relatively stable under normal circumstances because
... and are backed by something.
Please name one backed currency.
I know of none.
Fees and transaction times balance each other out.
Want to pay a lower fee? Wait longer for your transaction.
Want a faster transaction? Pay a higher fee.
Fees are what will keep Bitcoin running after the 21 million BTC are all mined up. Bitcoin is intentionally designed with an automatically-adjusting difficulty that results in a targeted average delay between blocks. This delay is imperative for the operation of the network. You want all nodes to sync the latest block before a new one comes in.
Bitcoin is expensive (Score:3)
Look if frequent thefts of uninsured capital occur in a market, the attractiveness of that market is going to diminish.
Not until a lot of people endure a lot of unnecessary losses. Markets don't solve every problem and they especially don't solve unchecked greed. We have financial regulations for good reasons. Many of those reasons are to prevent people from being defrauded. It's cheaper to society to prevent a crime than to wait for a market to adapt which might take years if it happens at all.
The downfall of BTC is going to be that many people aren't sure if they can trust their wallets or the exchanges.
That's not the only problem with it though it is a big one. What's really going to kill it however is the high risk adjusted t
The problem is the volatility, and lack of control.
Investment as opposed to Gambling. When you Invest the Odds are tilted in your favor, and the money you put into the investment for the most part are used towards increasing your odds that it will succeed. While such an investment can be volatile and risky, however your money in such a venture will generally lower its risk.
The problem right now with Cryptocurrencies, is that putting money into it doesn't help its chances of being more successful. It isn't
and lack of control
I can't possibly imagine why that would bother the Eurocrats...
Surely the 4th Reich has the answers. After all, they wouldn't be paying all those eurocrats just to sit around in Brussels with their thumbs up their asses, would they?
-jcr
Paternalistic government (Score:3)
Oh, the benevolent and omniscient regulators, who know all about the matter (and would've made lots of money had they bothered with such base things), will condescend to keeping their subjects from injuring themselves.
For the subjects' own good, of course...
Regulations ARE needed (Score:1)
will condescend to keeping their subjects from injuring themselves.
Actually yes you can turn off the sarcasm machine. We DO need regulation surrounding cryptocurrencies to protect people. We do have laws and police and regulations for very good reasons. Many of those reasons are to protect those who aren't able to protect themselves both from financial predators and sometimes from themselves. Why? Because A) it's the right thing to do morally and B) nobody exists in a financial vacuum so one person's bad decisions tends to affect others. Are you seriously arguing tha
Re: Regulations ARE needed (Score:4, Insightful)
We DO need regulation surrounding cryptocurrencies to protect people.
Or perhaps stupidity should still be painful.
We DO need regulation surrounding cryptocurrencies to protect people.
Speak for yourself, bootlicker.
-jcr
Re: Paternalistic government (Score:3)
we, as modern societies, have agreed on.
Speak for yourself, schmuck.
I don't think the EU .... (Score:1)
... *quite* understand how a distributed cryptocurrency system works. The whole point of it is that it CAN'T be centrally regulated. Beaurocrats and politicians should really attempt to educate themselves about a subject before pontificating about it.
Why? If they don't, the whole regulation is about as efficient as the rest of the EU and business can continue as usual.
The very LAST thing anyone not interested in actually regulating Cryptocurrency could want is them having a clue about it.
And yet the old ignorant dinosaurs of government can still throw your young pimply ass in jail for refusing to pay your taxes which you owe on cryptocurrency gains.
Grow up, kid.
Many kinds of regulation (Score:2)
That is happening in the US. I know of at least one bank who was mentioned on Reddit for kicking people out if they are doing any buying/selling to cryptocurrency exchanges, where someone who did a transaction with Coinbase was told to go elsewhere and that all their accounts would be closed due to that.
If you block the endpoints, where cryptocurrency can't be cashed in and used for buying stuff, then there are no real reasons for people to invest in it.
Sounds like a plan!
Translation (Score:1)
The European Union has warned that it will regulate cryptocurrencies if the risks exposed by the meteoric rise of bitcoin and its ilk are not addressed.
Translation: We will regulated cryptocurrencies since there is no one else in a position to address the risks involved even if they wanted to.
Seriously folks, cryptocurrencies are a criminal's wet dream. Anyone expecting governments to sit on the sidelines and do nothing to regulate them is delusional.
They aren't in a position to address the risks either. They just think they are.
Actually they are very much in a position to address a great number of the risks. Among the options they have is to make dealing in cryptocurrencies illegal. While criminals will still be criminals, governments and law enforcement agencies are in a strong position to mitigate a lot of the damage that could be done just like they do for other types of financial crime and misbehavior.
So is Medicare/Medicaid. Government fosters that cesspit.
That "cesspit" as you call it is the only way our senior citizens would be able to get health care and insurance. No private
How? (Score:2)
Serious question; how do they plan on regulating it?
Re:How? (Score:4, Insightful)
1) Politician/regulator will suggest something outlandish that will clearly cripple the industry
2) Well-heeled members of he industry direct cash payments to politician/regulator and/or their families/interests
3) Politician/regulator comes back with a different proposal that locks in dominance of top 2-3 players in industry and squashes everyone else
4) Top 2-3 industry players and politicians/regulators PROFIT; everyone else heads over to Slashdot and Reddit to complain
Can you regulate it, though? (Score:2)
We coincidentally happen to agree to the use of legal tender for purposes of exchange because we generally agree its value to ourselves. How can you regulate other mechanisms that have any perceived value without also trying to regulate something as basic as haggling or barter, however? For any private transaction, two parties can agree to whatever exchange is amenable to both of them.
How the fucking hell do they expect to regulate bitcoin if they can't also simultaneously regulate what people are and