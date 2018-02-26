We Will Regulate Bitcoin if Risks Are Not Tackled, EU Finance Head Says

Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


The European Union has warned that it will regulate cryptocurrencies if the risks exposed by the meteoric rise of bitcoin and its ilk are not addressed. The Guardian: The boom and bust of cryptocurrencies has seen some investors make millions where others have suffered heavy losses. Bitcoin, which now trades around $9,000 a token but recently dropped to less than $6,000, leads the pack rising nearly 2,000% to just under $20,000 in 2017, fuelling a global investment craze. "This is a global phenomenon and it's important there is an international follow-up at the global level," Valdis Dombrovskis, the EU's financial chief, said on Monday. "We do not exclude the possibility to move ahead (by regulating cryptocurrencies) at the EU level if we see, for example, risks emerging but no clear international response emerging."

  • Great idea (Score:5, Funny)

    by Vengeance ( 46019 ) on Monday February 26, 2018 @11:45AM (#56188405)

    Cryptocurrencies are fundamentally different from other investments, in that they are the only kind where unexpected market twists and turns lead to winners and losers.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      The difference is not of kind, but of magnitude and frequency.

    • Look if frequent thefts of uninsured capital occur in a market, the attractiveness of that market is going to diminish.

      The downfall of BTC is going to be that many people aren't sure if they can trust their wallets or the exchanges. These problems have little to do with the technology and trumps any advantages that cryptocurrency might offer an investor or consumer.

      • also high fees and long transaction times

        • Fees and transaction times balance each other out.

          Want to pay a lower fee? Wait longer for your transaction.
          Want a faster transaction? Pay a higher fee.

          Fees are what will keep Bitcoin running after the 21 million BTC are all mined up. Bitcoin is intentionally designed with an automatically-adjusting difficulty that results in a targeted average delay between blocks. This delay is imperative for the operation of the network. You want all nodes to sync the latest block before a new one comes in. Waiting

      • Look if frequent thefts of uninsured capital occur in a market, the attractiveness of that market is going to diminish.

        Not until a lot of people endure a lot of unnecessary losses. Markets don't solve every problem and they especially don't solve unchecked greed. We have financial regulations for good reasons. Many of those reasons are to prevent people from being defrauded. It's cheaper to society to prevent a crime than to wait for a market to adapt which might take years if it happens at all.

        The downfall of BTC is going to be that many people aren't sure if they can trust their wallets or the exchanges.

        That's not the only problem with it though it is a big one. What's really going to kill it however is the high risk adjusted t

    • The problem is the volatility, and lack of control.
      Investment as opposed to Gambling. When you Invest the Odds are tilted in your favor, and the money you put into the investment for the most part are used towards increasing your odds that it will succeed. While such an investment can be volatile and risky, however your money in such a venture will generally lower its risk.

      The problem right now with Cryptocurrencies, is that putting money into it doesn't help its chances of being more successful. It isn't

    • It's truly awesome that the Euros are going to mitigate the risks of investing! "Benevolent government" at its finest; wish we had that here...
    • Your sarcasm implies that regulation is unnecessary because other investments are not regulated. Except they are. So you have no point. Decent strawman though.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by jcr ( 53032 )

      Surely the 4th Reich has the answers. After all, they wouldn't be paying all those eurocrats just to sit around in Brussels with their thumbs up their asses, would they?

      -jcr

  • The European Union has warned that it will regulate cryptocurrencies if the risks exposed by the meteoric rise of bitcoin and its ilk are not addressed

    Oh, the benevolent and omniscient regulators, who know all about the matter (and would've made lots of money had they bothered with such base things), will condescend to keeping their subjects from injuring themselves.

    For the subjects' own good, of course...

    • will condescend to keeping their subjects from injuring themselves.

      Actually yes you can turn off the sarcasm machine. We DO need regulation surrounding cryptocurrencies to protect people. We do have laws and police and regulations for very good reasons. Many of those reasons are to protect those who aren't able to protect themselves both from financial predators and sometimes from themselves. Why? Because A) it's the right thing to do morally and B) nobody exists in a financial vacuum so one person's bad decisions tends to affect others. Are you seriously arguing tha

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by DogDude ( 805747 )
      That's right. That's part of the function of government, as we, as modern societies, have agreed on.

      • we, as modern societies, have agreed on.

        Speak for yourself, schmuck.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by DogDude ( 805747 )
          I don't need to speak for myself. I'm speaking for the modern society that I'm a part of. If you don't like it, you should move to a different society. There are all sorts on the planet. You could even live in the middle of the ocean, where there's no government and no society. Out there you do all sorts of stupid shit with your money with nobody telling you that it's a bad idea.

  • ... *quite* understand how a distributed cryptocurrency system works. The whole point of it is that it CAN'T be centrally regulated. Beaurocrats and politicians should really attempt to educate themselves about a subject before pontificating about it.

    • Why? If they don't, the whole regulation is about as efficient as the rest of the EU and business can continue as usual.

      The very LAST thing anyone not interested in actually regulating Cryptocurrency could want is them having a clue about it.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      And yet the old ignorant dinosaurs of government can still throw your young pimply ass in jail for refusing to pay your taxes which you owe on cryptocurrency gains.

      Grow up, kid.

    • There are many kinds of regulation. It could be as simple as forcing sellers to educate buyers on the risks associated with Bitcoin; controls on advertising; placing limits on "transaction fees", etc. None of that has anything to do with how cryptocurrency works, just how it's sold.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by xvan ( 2935999 )
        The transaction fee, at least on bitcoins, is intrinsic to the system. If you want a say on it, you need 50% of the mining pool. Not that a government couldn't possibly reach that mining power, but at that point they would be, effectively, endorsing the currencies.
    • You're right that it can't but what they can do is ban all EU banks, credit card companies and financial institutions from processing payments for cryptocurrency purchasing. There are already banks in the UK that won't allow you to use their credit and debit cards to purchase anything from crypto currency exchanges such as Coinbase.

      • That is happening in the US. I know of at least one bank who was mentioned on Reddit for kicking people out if they are doing any buying/selling to cryptocurrency exchanges, where someone who did a transaction with Coinbase was told to go elsewhere and that all their accounts would be closed due to that.

        If you block the endpoints, where cryptocurrency can't be cashed in and used for buying stuff, then there are no real reasons for people to invest in it.

  • The European Union has warned that it will regulate cryptocurrencies if the risks exposed by the meteoric rise of bitcoin and its ilk are not addressed.

    Translation: We will regulated cryptocurrencies since there is no one else in a position to address the risks involved even if they wanted to.

    Seriously folks, cryptocurrencies are a criminal's wet dream. Anyone expecting governments to sit on the sidelines and do nothing to regulate them is delusional.

    • It really doesn't matter what those governments do because criminals will merely find another get rich quick scheme to use in order to separate fools from their money. Defenses from the government only come after the thieves are out of the barn. That we see crytpocurrencies being used as such a vehicle is a matter of coincidence and not such much as something inherent to them. They are only useful in scams because they have shown extraordinary growth that gets everyone salivating at the thought of how much
      • Okay, I'll bite, how do you get a cryptocurrency without an ICO? How are ICO's different from issuing private banknotes [wikipedia.org] and why should they not be regulated similarly to prevent fraud and malfeasance? Cryptocurrency hacks seem to think they invented something totally new, but from a monetary point of view it's mostly just a digital version of a promissory note, which for general exchange purposes was abandoned long ago in favor of fiat currencies for good reasons.

  • Serious question; how do they plan on regulating it?

    • Re:How? (Score:4, Insightful)

      by xxxJonBoyxxx ( 565205 ) on Monday February 26, 2018 @12:37PM (#56188867)
      Usual way:
      1) Politician/regulator will suggest something outlandish that will clearly cripple the industry
      2) Well-heeled members of he industry direct cash payments to politician/regulator and/or their families/interests
      3) Politician/regulator comes back with a different proposal that locks in dominance of top 2-3 players in industry and squashes everyone else
      4) Top 2-3 industry players and politicians/regulators PROFIT; everyone else heads over to Slashdot and Reddit to complain

  • We coincidentally happen to agree to the use of legal tender for purposes of exchange because we generally agree its value to ourselves. How can you regulate other mechanisms that have any perceived value without also trying to regulate something as basic as haggling or barter, however? For any private transaction, two parties can agree to whatever exchange is amenable to both of them.

    How the fucking hell do they expect to regulate bitcoin if they can't also simultaneously regulate what people are and

