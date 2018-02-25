Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Privacy Technology

Researchers From MIT and Harvard University Present a Paper Describing a New System, Dubbed Veil, That Makes Private Browsing More Private (mit.edu) 12

Posted by msmash from the how-about-that dept.
From a blog post on MIT News Office: Veil would provide added protections to people using shared computers in offices, hotel business centers, or university computing centers, and it can be used in conjunction with existing private-browsing systems and with anonymity networks such as Tor, which was designed to protect the identity of web users living under repressive regimes. "Veil was motivated by all this research that was done previously in the security community that said, 'Private-browsing modes are leaky -- Here are 10 different ways that they leak,'" says Frank Wang, an MIT graduate student in electrical engineering and computer science and first author on the paper. "We asked, 'What is the fundamental problem?' And the fundamental problem is that [the browser] collects this information, and then the browser does its best effort to fix it. But at the end of the day, no matter what the browser's best effort is, it still collects it. We might as well not collect that information in the first place."

Researchers From MIT and Harvard University Present a Paper Describing a New System, Dubbed Veil, That Makes Private Browsing Mo More | Reply

Researchers From MIT and Harvard University Present a Paper Describing a New System, Dubbed Veil, That Makes Private Browsing Mo

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

Never make anything simple and efficient when a way can be found to make it complex and wonderful.

Close