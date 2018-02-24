Two More 'SWAT' Calls in California -- One Involving a 12-Year-Old Gamer (ktla.com) 58
In January an online gamer in California was arrested after at leat 20 fake emergency calls to police, one leading to a fatal shooting in Kansas. But this week in California there's been at least two more fake calls:
- A 12-year-old gamer heard a knock at his door Sunday -- which turned out to be "teams of Los Angeles police officers and other rescue personnel who believed two people had just hung themselves." The Los Angeles Police Department "said there's no way to initially discern swatting calls from actually emergencies, so they handle every scenario as if someone's life is in danger," according to the Los Angeles Times. The seventh-grader described it as "the most terrifying thing in my life."
- 36-year-old David Pearce has been arrested for falsely reporting an emergency at a Beverly Hills hotel involving "men with guns" holding him hostage. A local police captain later said that the people in the room had not made the call and in fact might have been asleep through much of the emergency. The Los Angeles Times reports that there's roughly 400 'SWATting' cases each year, according to FBI estimates, adding that "Some experts have said police agencies need to take the phenomenon more seriously and provide formal training to dispatchers and others to better recognize hoax callers."
Meanwhile, in the wake of a fatal shooting in Wichita, Kansas lawmakers have passed a new bipartisan bill increasing the penalties for SWAT calls. If a fake call results in a fatality -- and the caller intentionally masks their identity -- it's the equivalent of second-degree murder. "The caller must be held accountable," one lawmaker told the Topeka Capital-Journal.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
If a dispatcher sees a VoIP call that indicates a high risk of violence or strongly points to heavily armed response, that should be go
Re: (Score:2)
You would think they would at this point be privy to what is going on with the SWAT calls by now. But oh no. That's not how it works. The police get the latest and greatest machine guns, tanks, tactical outfits, and all the chicks, and they have ZERO accountability for being the soldiers on the streets.
You when it will get fixed?
When they start SWATting top US Federal and State officials, office-holders, their families, & friends. Until that happens, this is just something that happens to those 'deplorables' in 'flyover country' so who gives a fuck.
When they're looking into their own kid's/spouse's eyes as they bleed-out on the floor of their own family room because of a SWATting, *then* they'll care.
Strat
Not Swatting (Score:1)
Police don't dispatch SWAT to suicide calls, and cops don't rush in guns blazing on those types of reports.
Still a dick move, but not Swatting.
Really "no way to discern"? (Score:5, Insightful)
If there is really no way for a 911 dispatcher to tell that a call is arriving from somewhere outside the local area through a commercial VoIP service, that is a shameful state of affairs that needs to be addressed. Probably all SWATing hoaxes involve that kind of proxy to reach the target dispatch, and probably vanishingly few legitimate emergency calls use those services.
If a dispatcher sees a VoIP call that indicates a high risk of violence or strongly points to heavily armed response, that should be good grounds to watch out for a hoax.
Re: (Score:1)
Last thing I'd want while talking to a 911 dispatcher is for them to be allowed to have doubt in my story.
Re: (Score:3)
Last thing I'd want while talking to a 911 dispatcher is for them to be allowed to have doubt in my story.
Last thing I'd want is a bunch of people wrongfully shot dead because doubt is too scary for some other people who might have a story that "requires" a paramilitary strike.
Re:Really "no way to discern"? (Score:4, Insightful)
Last thing I'd want while talking to a 911 dispatcher is for them to be allowed to have doubt in my story.
Last thing I'd want is a bunch of people wrongfully shot dead because doubt is too scary for some other people who might have a story that "requires" a paramilitary strike.
That takes proper training to assess a threat, and has little to do with the problem of fake calls. You either have trigger-happy idiots behind an armed response, or you do not.
This is a two-fold problem. Make no mistake that change needs to happen on BOTH sides.
Re: Really "no way to discern"? (Score:2)
If you are calling from the local area, the cops should be aware of that. If you are intentionally trying to be anonymous then cops should also be aware of that. Not all anonymous tips are bad but they should be approached with caution. Even something as simple as letting the SWAT team know that the tip might not be good should help them case the place properly before busting down a door.
Re:Really "no way to discern"? (Score:5, Insightful)
...that should be good grounds to watch out for a hoax.
The fact that anything could be a hoax is good grounds to watch out for a hoax.
But we don't need "good grounds" for the police to be careful when deciding to shoot at people.
Re: (Score:3)
Sure, any call to the police could be a hoax. The issue is that this kind of hoax is both dangerous and somewhat frequent, so it is worth considering how to identify such hoaxes quickly.
Re:Really "no way to discern"? (Score:4, Informative)
Re: (Score:2)
If someone makes an emergency report to a non-emergency number, that would be another good indicator.
My understanding was that SWAT hoaxers typically use (somewhat shady) VoIP services because VoIP effectively hides both their identity and their actual location, so that they could call 911 and make it appear as if they were really at the location they want to be SWATted.
Re: Really "no way to discern"? (Score:2)
Plenty of services use VoIP. If you have "digital telephone" with your cable or dsl provider, you have VoIP. If you have true 4G/5G (Europe and Japan only, not the US 2.5G that is sold as 4G) your calls are probably packet based.
Many people use Vonage or a number of other VoIP providers, anytime you need a little box to talk to your POTS or if your phone line goes dead during a power outage, you have VoIP.
The nice thing about VoIP is that you don't need to have a physical line, any SIP phone can talk to any
Re: (Score:2)
That is the kind of thing I was trying to address with my statement about calls from "outside the local area through a commercial VoIP service". Mobile phone companies are probably sufficiently careful with e911 to be trusted. So are incumbent and competitive local carriers.
How does a 911 call work with SIP? Exactly which services relay from SIP to the emergency dispatch service? That's the point where I think there needs to be sufficient authentication of the originator, and where their location should
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
They make money on all of those telemarketers, you know.
Yeah. But how? They obviously can track and bill all these telemarketing calls. Or they wouldn't let them through. But it seems that they have given law enforcement the second-tier interface to their tracking/billing system.
This could easily be solved with a few subpoenas and a few telco execs spending some time in prison for contempt of court and lying to law enforcement officials (essentially what an intentionally broken interface is doing).
Re: (Score:2)
SWATing would be a lot less of a problem if the problem was restricted to "we can only tell roughly what area of a cell sector this call was made from". It means that hoaxes could only be perpetrated from the target's neighborhood, and that the mobile operator could record the calling phone's identity (IMEI) and perhaps the subscriber (from the SIM's IMSI, if the caller left a SIM in the phone -- and if they didn't, that would be another pointer to a hoax). Between those identifiers and cell site location
Re: (Score:2)
Exact location is difficult unless the phone itself provides GPS for the 911 call (and really, when a cell phone calls 911, it should even if the user turns GPS off in general), but it shouldn't be that difficult technically to provide at least some locality information, such as which tower handled the call to sanity check emergency calls. In the case of cable VOIP services, the modem's MAC can be used to somewhat localize the call.
MAC address isn't visible after the first hop (Score:2)
The Media Access Control (MAC) address isn't visible once it's an IP packet being routed over the internet. The "media" in "media access control" is the coaxial cable, for a cable modem. As soon as it hits the first router and transitions from coax to fiber or cat6 that's a new medium, and a new MAC. In other words, MAC is a layer 2 address.
Re: (Score:2)
If there is really no way for a 911 dispatcher to tell that a call is arriving from somewhere outside the local area through a commercial VoIP service, that is a shameful state of affairs that needs to be addressed. Probably all SWATing hoaxes involve that kind of proxy to reach the target dispatch, and probably vanishingly few legitimate emergency calls use those services.
If a dispatcher sees a VoIP call that indicates a high risk of violence or strongly points to heavily armed response, that should be good grounds to watch out for a hoax.
The problem with your "easy" fix is when you're wrong, and someone dies as a result.
With the popularity of cloud-based phone services, WiFi calling, and the number of people who have no "home" phone, it's hard to use VoIP as a delineation point.
Re: (Score:2)
Guess what: People could die in response to any 911 call. The point is to reduce how often people unjustly or preventably die.
I am not proposing that 911 automatically treat any VoIP call as a hoax, or that they not respond if a VoIP call is placed using a shady service that has been known to falsify caller locations. I am only pointing out that many (most?) SWATing incidents actually do have a fact pattern that sets them apart, even a priori, from legitimate calls; that emergency dispatchers should have
Threat Levels and AI and spam filtering (Score:2)
1) Call tracing and source profiling -- perfect for a simple algorithm or AI to do, just as we do for email servers, black lists etc. Obviously, no black list but a bad source impacts confidence levels.
2) Spam-like filtering. Threat levels or confidence ranking on the credibility of the call. This can be pure statistics for the crime and the area involved, but time of day, time of year, observer type/location, incident type/location are things best done by machines. Going further one could analyze stress in
Re: (Score:2)
I think your #2 is too hard to practically solve. The problem is underdetermined: There are too many possible variables and too few training cases. This means that your #3 will give unreliable numbers.
That is why I only suggested the equivalent of your #1, which may depend on parts of #4: If VoIP is appropriately standardized, #1 becomes relatively simple and very robust, leading to reliable information for people to factor into their judgment about the situation at hand. It is better to provide simple,
That's how IP works, you can't tell location well (Score:2)
> If there is really no way for a 911 dispatcher to tell that a call is arriving from somewhere outside the local area through a commercial VoIP service, that is a shameful state of affairs that needs to be addressed. Probably all SWATing hoaxes involve that kind of proxy
Well that is indeed how IP works. You can't reliably distinguish the location if the person has made an effort to mislead. The most popular geoip service, Max mind, claims 90 percent accuracy when nobody is trying to be tricky. That's
Re: (Score:2)
Right. Almost no legitimate emergency call will involve people "trying to be tricky". If a VoIP call comes in to an emergency dispatcher with any "someone is trying to be tricky" indicator, that is a strong hint that it's a hoax. Identifying the call as a likely hoax should reduce the risk of the hoax getting anyone hurt.
After we make sure no one is hurt by the emergency response, the question becomes tracking down the hoaxer. Maybe the company or service that connected the VoIP call to the emergency di
Re: (Score:2)
In Germany basically all new phone lines are VoiP.
Good job (Score:4, Interesting)
Congrats to the LA police for not killing any innocent people when responding to those incidents. Keep it up.
Re: (Score:2)
"Congrats to the LA police for not killing any innocent people when responding to those incidents."
As if the LA police could actually hit someone. Remember Christopher Dorner? Remember that blue truck they shot up with two women inside, thinking he was in that truck? 40 something rounds and ZERO fatalities?
The LA police are so shitty with their guns, that they had to beat Rodney King point blank - they know they're too fucking incompetent to even hit the broadside of a barn with a firearm.
Roll up for the Mystery Tour (Score:2)
The world is going to hell in a handbasket and I'm unsure what to put in my carryon bag.
Re: (Score:2)
The world is going to hell in a handbasket and I'm unsure what to put in my carryon bag.
There's an extra fee for carry-on luggage.
Attempted murder (Score:2, Informative)
Anything that elicits an armed SWAT response should be considered an attempt to kill the SWATee.
There is no other reason you'd send an armed response team into a situation that split second decisions mean more people may die.
Once swaters start publicly getting 20+ years for single swat attempts it'll put off a fuckton of others.
Re: (Score:2)
To stop people from using these dangerous phones to SWAT other people, we must ban assault phones. Any phone with a collapsible antenna, removable battery, customizable software, screen visibility suppressor, pistol grip or bayonet mount is FAR too dangerous to allow in civilian hands.
Write your Congressperson today to tell them you support the Assault Phone Ban!
Re: (Score:2)
Locking up people that use guns to kill has dramatically reduced the number of mass-shootings. Or not.
Most people that commit such crimes don't survive the process. The few that do are generally crazy, or completely baked on some hateful ideology. And since there are very, very few such incidents, your willingness to make assertions about it all is pretty pointless. Murders of all kinds have been going steadily down for decades. They're nearly half what they were in, say, the late 1980's. And the numbers of deaths caused by people using rifles or shotguns or any sort of long gun are a pale shadow of the nu
Re: (Score:2)
Next you'll be telling me that I can't trust [cnbc.com] (warning: autoplay video) Michael Bloomberg's pet anti-gun group when it comes to statistics about how often school shootings occur!
Not good enough (Score:1)
Maybe charge the person who made the fake SWAT call with attempted murder.
A few horror stories about people going to prison, or facing massive financial penalties because of a video game will make people stop.
Wasting Police time (Score:2)
In the UK we have an offence of wasting Police time, it is minor offence, dealt with by fixed penalty fine. Then our cops down storm houses with guns. What choice are American's going to make?
https://www.cps.gov.uk/legal-g... [cps.gov.uk]
Easy Solution (Score:2)
Take away qualified immunity and watch the problem go away.
Stupid; the POLICE are responsible for a shooting (Score:1)
You should NOT rely on data from UNCONFIRMED and potentially unreliable sources to initiate violence against another human being. This is a training issue- not an issue with someone placing a fake 911 call. What this does is it misplaces blame and diverts responsibility for shooting someone to that other than the shooter. The person who placed the fake call should be held responsible for abusing resources- not a murder committed by a poorly trained or over-reactive officer. But no, we can't ever hold the pe
Post-mortem courtesy (Score:2)
A 12-year-old gamer heard a knock at his door Sunday -- which turned out to be "teams of Los Angeles police officers and other rescue personnel who believed two people had just hung themselves." The Los Angeles Police Department "said there's no way to initially discern swatting calls from actually emergencies, so they handle every scenario as if someone's life is in danger,"
And they didn't suspect something was amiss when someone answered the door?
Difficult one for cops to handle (Score:1)
Being a tech'y I cannot even imagine what it's like to be a cop and be a constant target in public. While I'm sure there's something to the current atmosphere focusing on police abuse and overuse of force, it's got to be terrifying, even if they won't admit it, to go to someone's house knowing that deadly force in either direction might be in play.
These SWAT'ing things are truly horrifying. One wrong step on either side and someone is dead, from either site. Each and every one of you think what you would ha