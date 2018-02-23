How a Fight Over Star Wars Download Codes Could Reshape Copyright Law (arstechnica.com) 41
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: A federal judge in California has rejected Disney's effort to stop Redbox from reselling download codes of popular Disney titles like Frozen, Beauty and the Beast, and the latest Star Wars movies. Judge Dean Pregerson's Tuesday ruling invoked the little-used doctrine of copyright misuse, which holds that a copyright holder loses the right to enforce a copyright if the copyright is being abused. Pregerson faulted Disney for tying digital download codes to physical ownership of discs, a practice that he argued ran afoul of copyright's first sale doctrine, which guarantees customers the right to resell used DVDs.
If the ruling were upheld on appeal, it would have sweeping implications. It could potentially force Hollywood studios to stop bundling digital download codes with physical DVDs and force video game companies to rethink their own practices. But James Grimmelmann, a copyright scholar at Cornell Law School, is skeptical that the ruling will survive an inevitable appeal from Disney. "I don't see this one sticking," Grimmelmann told Ars. Copyright misuse has such sweeping legal implications that an appeals court will be reluctant to apply it to a common movie industry practice.
While I agree with you, holding the decision would simply mean that all future DVDs and games will come withOUT download codes. Customer loses anyway.
Good! I don't want to pay for a shitty download code. I want the full quality disc.
Copyright misuse is not a crime and never has been so there is no crime to charge them.
They absolutely can prevent transfer of a license. The license is obtained by entering the code into a website, and that code is usable only once. That's not where Disney's argument falls apart from a legal perspective.
The problem with Disney's argument is that their reasoning, when applied to slightly different situations, results in a legal interpretation that fails the common sense test. Consider three scenarios:
The workaround for that seems pretty simple; they only have to specify that your license for the downloaded movie is only valid so long as you have the original disc. If you sell the disc then the license is revoked, and you have to delete the downloaded copy. This doesn't violate the "first sale" doctrine since you still retain the right to sell the disc.
I'm not sure whether that's part of their license or not
... if not then it was obviously a rather large oversight. Expect it to be rectified.
We've been doing it wrong for so long...
... we couldn't possibly stop now. Imagine the consequences!
And there you have it!
Copyright misuse has such sweeping legal implications that an appeals court will be reluctant to apply it to a common movie industry practice.
Would an appeals court be more concerned about the 'legal implications' aspect or the 'movie industry practice' aspect? I suspect the latter. And even if it is 'sweeping legal implications', I translate this as 'we've let copyright abuse continue, grow, and thrive for too long because we were lazy, corrupt, or disinterested. Now even we can see that it needs to be reined in, but we're scared senseless of the shitstorm that would result from pulling down the festering dungheap we've allowed to grow so high,
The frequency at which a law is violated has no bearing on whether something is illegal or not. Don't believe me? Drive 10 over the speed limit past a cop, and then tell a judge that because the overwhelming majority of Americans speed, you shouldn't have to pay a fine for doing it.
If I buy something of value
Licensing is a contract where you agree to not sell the license. If you were free to resell licenses you've obtained then licensing would be pointless.
Licenses are not tangible, it would be similar to selling ideas, you can't divest yourself of an idea, hence you cannot sell it because even if you could, you wouldn't lose access to it.
This makes no sense.
Redbox purchased the DVD or Blu-Ray. They paid the same amount that a regular person would when buying the disc. The code can only be used once, so it's not like this is enabling mass piracy by everyone who rents the video or anything. What's the big deal?
If Redbox didn't sell the code, the first person to rent the disc would get it anyway and probably use it. It's not like Disney is losing any money from this.
They need to chill out and stop trying to stop people every time they find a way to do things that they did not anticipate when there isn't even a harmed party.
Well Fuck Me Up The Ass
Copyright misuse has such sweeping legal implications that an appeals court will be reluctant to apply it to a common movie industry practice.
The Appeals Court: "It's so common that consumers are getting fucked up the ass, we see no compelling reason to change this established practice."
eh?
I must have missed the schoolhouse rock episode where we learned that if companies are doing something for a long time that this becomes the law
Nothing like a bill sitting on the steps of the house.
No difference, except in expectations.
If the ruling were upheld on appeal, it would have sweeping implications. It could potentially force Hollywood studios to stop bundling digital download codes with physical DVDs and force video game companies to rethink their own practices
IANAL, but I don't see how this will "force" Hollywood to stop giving people digital download codes with discs. They already sell combo packs of Bluray + DVD, or 4K Blu-ray + 1080p Blu-ray, and sometimes all three, and people can always resell one or the other discs separate of the package. The code is just another portion of the package in this case, and the consumer will be free to sell it now (as they already are doing -- not just Redbox).
No, it does not. This post is meant to be intentionally stupid, right?
Download codes?
Never understood why DVDs and Blu-Rays come bundled with download codes.
The content is literally on the disc you purchased why bother to enter a code or download it from the Internet (I assume with strings attached) when you can just copy content of disc and play it on anything you want?
Never understood why DVDs and Blu-Rays come bundled with download codes.
The content is literally on the disc you purchased why bother to enter a code or download it from the Internet (I assume with strings attached) when you can just copy content of disc and play it on anything you want?
I've never actually used a download-code, but I imagine they are one-use-only. Whereas, if they let you copy the DVD/BluRay then I would assume someone could find a way to copy it an unlimited number of times.
because in theory you're not allowed to copy the content of the disc?
Never understood why DVDs and Blu-Rays come bundled with download codes.
It solves the problem of "how do I watch this disc on my laptop which has no optical drive", and that's about it. Still, it does that, for some reasonable value of "solves".
Market-Based Solution
Disney would prefer to forbid Redbox from buying the discs at all, but haven't yet come up with a method for doing so.