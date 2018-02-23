Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


'Nobody Cares Who Was First, and Nobody Cares Who Copied Who': Marco Arment on Defending Your App From Copies and Clones (marco.org) 125

Posted by msmash from the welcome-to-2018 dept.
Marco Arment: App developers sometimes ask me what they should do when their features, designs, or entire apps are copied by competitors. Legally, there's not a lot you can do about it: Copyright protects your icon, images, other creative resources, and source code. You automatically have copyright protection, but it's easy to evade with minor variations. App stores don't enforce it easily unless resources have been copied exactly. Trademarks protect names, logos, and slogans. They cover minor variations as well, and app stores enforce trademarks more easily, but they're costly to register and only apply in narrow areas.

Only assholes get patents. They can be a huge PR mistake, and they're a fool's errand: even if you get one ($20,000+ later), you can't afford to use it against any adversary big enough to matter. Don't be an asshole or a fool. Don't get software patents. If someone literally copied your assets or got too close to your trademarked name, you need to file takedowns or legal complaints, but that's rarely done by anyone big enough to matter. If a competitor just adds a feature or design similar to one of yours, you usually can't do anything. You can publicly call out a copy, but you won't come out of it looking good. [...] Nobody else will care as much as you do. Nobody cares who was first, and nobody cares who copied who. The public won't defend you.

  • hey (Score:5, Funny)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 23, 2018 @09:46AM (#56175645)

    i wrote like almost exactly the same thing a week ago...

    • Nobody Cares (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Mickey Mantle makes $100,000 a year. How much does your father make? You don't know? Well, see if your father can't pay the rent go ask Mickey Mantle and see what he tells you. Mickey Mantle don't care about you, so why should you care about him? Nobody cares.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by zifn4b ( 1040588 )

      i wrote like almost exactly the same thing a week ago...

      hey, I wrote like almost exactly the same thing a week.... hold on there's a knock at the door... ARRRRRGHHHHHH, you can't do that (smack) (biff) (bam) (pow!)

      ++NO CARRIER

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by zifn4b ( 1040588 )

      i wrote like almost exactly the same thing a week ago...

      hey, I wrote like almost exactly the same thing a week.... hold on there's a knock at the door... ARRRRRGHHHHHH, you can't do that (smack) (biff) (bam) (pow!)

      ++NO CARRIER

  • ..will defend Apple. That's all.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by sjbe ( 173966 )

      Only Apple FanBoys will defend Apple. That's all.

      Ahh the old "have you stopped beating your wife yet?" strategy. Well played.

  • "Only assholes get patents" - stupidity (Score:5, Interesting)

    by Assmasher ( 456699 ) on Friday February 23, 2018 @09:52AM (#56175693) Journal

    Many companies, including my own, obtain patents for defensive purposes. I have zero interest in attacking someone, but you will find it virtually impossible to obtain seed (much less VC or strategic) funding without a plan for providing even rudimentary protections for your IP - most especially if you're building something for an existing market (where doubtlessly there are existing patents.)

    That doesn't absolutely guarantee you wont be sued by some other asshole who uses patents to attack, but it keeps them from trying to make a quick buck off of you, and it makes it significantly less likely.

    • Re:"Only assholes get patents" - stupidity (Score:5, Interesting)

      by cloud.pt ( 3412475 ) on Friday February 23, 2018 @10:10AM (#56175801)

      that's true, but it also means VC and other funding entities simply neglect how useless some types of patents are. Independently of patent strength, VC is always looking for previous value - money already spent. And patents, like existing human resources or other tangible and intangible assets, are effectively a future cost removed, i.e. money that will not enter future accounting and depreciate their potential position.

      In the end, like many those other assets, patents are as volatile as employee exodus or asset depreciation, and I expect the importance VC puts in those is not much different. They already know it's a gamble from a lot of factors, but it's one they have to place trust in mildly less volatile stuff, and that's patents.

    • On Shark Tank the sharks always ask if they have a patent

      • The author was speaking specifically of software patents. Shark Tank entrepreneurs rarely if ever have those. The patents you usually see on Shark Tank are utility patents on a physical invention of some sort.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by enjar ( 249223 )

      Exactly. We would much rather not have to expend the time/energy/legal effort to file for and get patents. For many years we did not actively pursue this at all. Then a competitor sued for infringement and it became obvious that patents were another way of competing in the software business. Ideally we'd have a market where the best product could win on technical merits alone and we wouldn't need lawyers but we don't live in a perfect world. So now we have an active program to protect things we develop and

    • and can your company afford a long, drawn out lawsuit brought on from a much larger company? You think you can survive if Google/Apple/Microsoft/etc really decide to go after you? Patents are useless. If you're a small company, you can't afford to defend your patent against a much larger company. If you're a large company, you're big enough to not care because you know small companies can't afford to sue you.

  • Creating their own problems... (Score:4, Insightful)

    by K. S. Kyosuke ( 729550 ) on Friday February 23, 2018 @09:55AM (#56175709)
    Maybe the problem is that everyone is doing the pretty much the same stuff. If there's not a lot of originality in what you're doing and you're not standing out, of course you'll be extremely easy to rip off.
    • Also, it's not a big problem from the consumers point of view. I actually like that there are dozens of companies trying to sell me what is essentially the same boring pair of blue jeans. It means that I've got options and none of them can really afford to try to gouge me too much on price.

      Also, for a good number of things, wildly different or original don't necessarily mean a better product as far as I'm concerned. My morning oatmeal doesn't need to be a custom and unique experience. It's goddamn oatmea

  • File this under "Old man yells at cloud".

    So is the problem that one can't just sit back and stop working/innovating and expect to get paid? Because I'm OK with that. Let everyone copy my ideas, I'll just come up with more AND develop a reputation as a "Big Thinker" as a result ( ie: creating my own brand/value which I can then use elsewhere ).

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by fedos ( 150319 )
      Looks like you're working on developing a reputation as a shallow thinker who easily misses the point.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by pem ( 1013437 )
        No, doesn't look like he's the one missing the point. All the people responding to him, however...

    • You are in the wrong market, slaving away creating while others get rich off your effort, inhaling it into their clone manufacturing warehouse.

      Have they said thank you? No?

      How do I attach my cart to you so you will pull it, too?

    • Easy to say for someone who's never had an original idea.

    • So is the problem that one can't just sit back and stop working/innovating and expect to get paid?

      The problem is that if you come up with a great app, a company will come along, copy it, and put marketing dollars behind it. You won't "not continue to make money", your app won't have time to go viral before someone else's does. Look at Farmville - it was a pretty direct clone of an existing game. However, Zanga was able to copy it and market it such that more people saw Farmville first than the original.

    • Naw, I'm filing this under "drunk teenager yells at cloud."

  • Pithy advice (Score:3)

    by jbmartin6 ( 1232050 ) on Friday February 23, 2018 @09:56AM (#56175719)
    2 of the last 3 paragraphs contain much better advice, IMO:

    This feels unfair when it happens to you, but it’s just how it goes, and the entire ecosystem benefits. Every app — even yours — includes countless “standard” and “obvious” features and designs that, at one time, weren’t. Everything is a remix. A great design or feature can give you a competitive advantage for a little while, but it’s always temporary. Compete on marketing, quality, and what you can do next, not the assumption that nobody can copy what you made.

    • What if you are a small three person non software business startup with a budget of $350k. How do you can compete against the marketing of samsung or intel?

      • You don't? If that is your concern the you're clearly not the right person for the job.

        • Of course not, I'm a physicist, but the OP suggested that the business needs to compete on marketing and not rely on patents for protection.

          • What makes you think you get to be a tiny startup and be competing with giant multinationals who own their own factories?

            That is like when an undergrad asks you, as a serious question, "How do I compete with Einstein?" or "How do I compete with Famous Guy Who the Publishers Love and get more papers published in big journals?"

            The question is not well answered with information that the person asking desires. The question is based on false and absurd assumptions. The existence of the question implies that the

      • Ask any successful startup
        • I've worked for successful startups. They've all had patents that were rarely used, but used when larger competitors copied our design.

  • Only apps can app apps! (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    ...but not LUDDITES who copy appy app apps by making LUDDITE software that tries to be appy, but requires using LUDDITE technology like LUDDITE keyboards and LUDDITE mice!

    Apps!

    • What could be more appy than a new app that apps just like the old app, but with a different, appier name?

      What are you, some sort of LUDDITE using the Original software?! App an app, apper, if it is an appalike then it is just appier.

  • Only assholes get patents. (Score:5, Informative)

    by thinkwaitfast ( 4150389 ) on Friday February 23, 2018 @10:19AM (#56175865)
    I work in a high tech, non-IT field. Most innovation is done by small companies who are more nimble and can afford the r&d. These then get bought up by large corporations for hundreds of millions out of their "r&d budget". Most r&d is failure and this allow corporations to buy proven new technology.

    I bet large corporations would love to see patents go away, that way they can copy something for a million dollars vs having to buy out the startup.

    • They already do copy things. This happens all the time, especially in software. What's the small company being copied going to do about it? Good luck surviving a lawsuit against the large company doing the copying.
      • Not if you have the patent. Been there before.

        • Not if you have the patent. Been there before.

          Until they find a half-dozen patents in their portfolio that you have also infringed. Sure, they're all obvious and none of them should have been patented at all, and for a few million dollars each you can prove that in court. At least, that's how it works in software.

    • I bet large corporations would love to see patents go away, that way they can copy something for a million dollars vs having to buy out the startup.

      Growth through acquisition is a corporate goal, it is not something they're reluctantly forced to do.

  • App feature duplication is bound to happen.

    What you can do about it, is all around be more responsive.

    Respond to reviews. People notice that.

    Come out with helpful (not just churn) updates frequently. A larger company is going to have trouble keeping up any kind of rapid pace of change.

    If my some miracle a competitor does come up with a good idea - well turnabout is fair play. Borg that idea and make it's uniqueness your own.

    Charge more. Price of an app is one of the few signals have besides reviews as to

  • Maybe this is telling us all that software apps are not as valuable as the VCs think they are. If it's that easy to copy, and there are effectively no barriers to copying, then what is the value? (The answer is marketing, of course... but that's the point, the software is not the value. Everyone needs to understand that ideas without implementation have no value, and that the value in implementation may come from a non-technical part of the business.)

    I work in a nanotech startup. Competitors have bought

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Sloppy ( 14984 )

      Maybe this is telling us all that software apps are not as valuable as the VCs think they are.

      You might have read about this [wikipedia.org] (possibly via this site that you're browsing right now) almost 20 years ago, in the Halloween I and Halloween II documents.

      Microsoft knew (mostly correctly!) the world we were heading for. My computers all run "commodity" software and with the exception of a few games, I didn't pay for any of it. Software is freely available and abundant. If I need anything, I can search the repo and

  • Nobody cares, only the content mafia.

  • Here we have an article that points out that the law can be a joke. It has always been true. Imagine that a poor person seriously wrongs you. The poor are exempt from most civil suits. After all, it costs money to win a suit and if you win there is no money to collect and likely may never be money to collect. That means that a large section of law only applies to people who have something to lose. In a way it is the opposite of criminal law. In criminal law the person who is poor will suffer a lot mo

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by nasch ( 598556 )

      Finally someone willing to take a bold stance against the free ride that the poor have enjoyed for far too long.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by tsqr ( 808554 )

        Finally someone willing to take a bold stance against the free ride that the poor have enjoyed for far too long.

        I suppose you were being sardonic with that. Why don't you get back to us after you've been injured in a car crash with a poor, uninsured driver.

  • Only assholes get patents. They can be a huge PR mistake, and they’re a fool’s errand: even if you get one ($20,000+ later), you can’t afford to use it against any adversary big enough to matter.

    ... A great design or feature can give you a competitive advantage for a little while, but it’s always temporary. Compete on marketing, quality, and what you can do next, not the assumption that nobody can copy what you made.

    A mere $20k marketing budget is not going to buy you much of a competitive advantage, and certainly not against "any adversary big enough to matter". Their $200k marketing budget (if not $2M or more) is going to crush you. The only defense you have against them is patents.

    "But if you try to sue them, they'll bury you in legal fees!"

    Yes and no... First, those big cases are the ones firms will take on contingency - look at Microsoft v. i4i and their $450M judgement. Law firms will happily defer fees for a b

    • They'll go after your competitor for you

      I was agreeing with you up to this point. They probably have a ceasefire with their competitor over patents and just use jointly use them to keep out the riffraff.

      • They'll go after your competitor for you

        I was agreeing with you up to this point. They probably have a ceasefire with their competitor over patents and just use jointly use them to keep out the riffraff.

        Like Apple and Samsung? ;)

  • Since you can't fight it, use the copy's as a badge of honor. In your app, in help or the about, or splash page, proudly display a list of the other apps that have copied your features. than add something like "Why go with the clones, go with the original.."
  • If you don't protect the success of businesses you end up like Europe where there are no new companies ever, no new jobs, no new movies, no scientific breakthroughs, no new medical treatments or drugs, and everybody takes periodic steps to impoverishment.

    Why are we listening to this guy?

    His "breakthrough" in understanding isn't something people would want to steal.

  • > even if you get one ($20,000+ later), you can't afford to use it against any adversary big enough to matter

    Right, so that's why there's a bunch of nobodies successfully suing fortune 500 companies in Texas.

    Because the term "patent troll" doesn't exist.

