Samsung Rescues Data-Saving Privacy App Opera Max and Relaunches it as Samsung Max (venturebeat.com) 14
Samsung has rescued Opera Software's Opera Max data-saving, privacy-protecting Android app from oblivion and relaunched it today as Samsung Max. From a report: Norwegian tech company Opera, which first became known for its desktop browser when it launched in 1995, has offered mobile browser apps across various platforms for years. But in 2014, it launched the standalone Opera Max app for Android, designed to get its users more bang from their data plan, along with some VPN-like features. The app compresses data such as photos, music, and videos while promising "no noticeable loss of quality." Opera Max can also block background processes to conserve battery and data. The app was given a number of new features over the past few years, but last August the company revealed it was pulling the plug on Opera Max once and for all.
Good privacy (Score:3)
Re: (Score:1)
Privacy? does it work with https (Score:3)
How is it privacy to route all of my data through their servers? It's worse than VPN since they have to be able to have it decrypted to compress it. And will it even work with HTTPS? (and how would you even know, since you are trusting the browser is using https when it says it's using https.)
Re: (Score:3)
Wake me up when Samsung has phones that have an unlocked bootloader and/or allowing full root access. Otherwise, I'll stick to HTC, Moto, or some other brand which allows me to actually do what I want with my phone. I will say Samsung phones are top notch when it comes to build quality, but a gilded walled garden is still a walled garden, and the key to privacy on Android is a root level (iptables) firewall not depending on a VPN hack.
Nice to hear (Score:2)
And the bloatware? (Score:2)