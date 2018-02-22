Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Communications Government Network The Courts The Internet United States Your Rights Online

23 Attorneys General Refile Challenge To FCC Net Neutrality Repeal (engadget.com) 24

Posted by BeauHD from the re-submit dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Reuters: A coalition of 22 state attorneys general and the District of Columbia on Thursday refiled legal challenges intended to block the Trump administration's repeal of landmark rules designed to ensure a free and open internet from taking effect. The Federal Communications Commission officially published its order overturning the net neutrality rules in the Federal Register on Thursday, a procedural step that allows for the filing of legal challenges. The states, along with web browser developer Mozilla and video-sharing website Vimeo, had filed petitions preserving their right to sue in January, but agreed to withdraw them last Friday and wait for the FCC's publication. The attorneys general argue that the FCC cannot make "arbitrary and capricious" changes to existing policies and that it misinterpreted and disregarded "critical record evidence on industry practices and harm to consumers and businesses." The White House Office of Management and Budget still must sign off on some aspects of the FCC reversal before it takes legal effect. That could take months.

23 Attorneys General Refile Challenge To FCC Net Neutrality Repeal More | Reply

23 Attorneys General Refile Challenge To FCC Net Neutrality Repeal

Comments Filter:
  • keep their rule protected paper insulated NN wireline monopoly networks.
    No innovation for you.
    • I can think of all the ways an unshackled corporate monopoly can innovate access to a vital resource. Yes, I can't wait for all the innovation. I'll have a nice tall glass of trickle-down too, while you're at it.

  • I guess I'm putting more of a question out to readers who understand this. So 22 state AGs are going to sue the FCC because they can't 'arbitrary and capricious changes to existing policies and misinterpreted and disregarded "critical record evidence on industry practices and harm to consumers and businesses'.

    Ok, so what will this do? Is there a way this will do anything beside a "dog and pony show"? Is this just political posturing or can the AGs tell the FCC what to do?

    Personally, in all of these discu

    • Elected office holders need to take a position for what is a hot-button issue. IANAL but I don't see how these lawsuits will amount to anything more than a strongly worded letter. The result will likely be Ajit Pai making another mocking and condescending video trolling the public.

  • I love this is the telecoms worst nightmare (Score:3)

    by Dan667 ( 564390 ) on Thursday February 22, 2018 @08:58PM (#56173397)
    All that effort to get Net Neutrality repealed and now they will have not not only fight every state, county, and city, but they will also likely have a complete patchwork of implementation they will have to implement or maintain or they will get sued out of their profit. I would not be surprised if they quietly give up.

Slashdot Top Deals

... when fits of creativity run strong, more than one programmer or writer has been known to abandon the desktop for the more spacious floor. -- Fred Brooks

Close