Net Neutrality Rules Die on April 23 (theverge.com) 86

Posted by msmash
The Federal Communications Commission's net neutrality rules will be no more in two months, as the agency takes the final step in removing the regulation from its rule book. From a report: The date -- April 23 -- was revealed today after the Federal Communication Commission's order revoking net neutrality was published in the Federal Register. You can read the full order here. The publication means that a new fight around net neutrality is about to begin. States and other parties will be able to sue over the rules -- some have already gotten started -- and a battle in Congress will kick off over a vote to reverse the order entirely. While that fight likely won't get far in Congress since Republicans by and large oppose net neutrality and control both chambers, there will likely be a long and heated legal battle around the corner for the FCC's new policy. The FCC's new rules are really a lack of rules. Its "Restoring Internet Freedom" order entirely revokes the strong net neutrality regulations put in place back in 2015 and replaces them with basically nothing. Internet providers can now block, throttle, and prioritize content if they want to. The only real rule here is that they have to disclose if they're doing any of this.

  • Already begun (Score:5, Funny)

    by 110010001000 ( 697113 ) on Thursday February 22, 2018 @10:53AM (#56169577) Homepage Journal
    If you start seeing nginx errors on your favorite websites, you will know you have been affected.

  • Throw out the Republicans (Score:3, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 22, 2018 @10:54AM (#56169579)

    Republican politicians are paid not to understand that utilities such as Comcast and Verizon were heavily subsidized by taxpayers to create the foundation of their service, and hence need to be regulated so that they don't just do whatever the heck they want to make the most coin for themselves.

    And of course it's the same with gun control, with the NRA; with climate change, with the fossil fuel industries; and with food safety, with big agriculture.

    Not saying Democratic politicians are more ethical, but their traditional big money interest (organized labor) is frankly dying anyway.

  • ...And the overwhelmingly vast majority of people will not notice any difference whatsoever and wouldn't know it happened unless somebody told them.

    • "And the overwhelmingly vast majority of people will not notice any difference whatsoever and wouldn't know it happened unless somebody told them."

      If by that you mean people who don't look at their ever creeping upwards cable bill, sure.

        by ichthus ( 72442 )

        If by that you mean people who don't look at their ever creeping upwards cable bill, sure.

        What does net neutrality have to do with that?

  • Bill ISPs ? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by psergiu ( 67614 ) on Thursday February 22, 2018 @10:59AM (#56169613)

    If the ISPs are no longer Common Carriers, can i bill AT&T for the use of my land for their buried cable and distribution box in my front yard given that i'm not their customer ?
    $10/day/feet sounds reasonable :)

      by Ogive17 ( 691899 )
      Sounds good until they show up and just rip out the line.

    • If only I had mod points! +1 Insightful!

      • No it's not. It's uninformed drivel. It's about as insightful as a potato.

        Easement does not require common carrier status.

    • If the ISPs are no longer Common Carriers, can i bill AT&T for the use of my land for their buried cable and distribution box in my front yard given that i'm not their customer ?
      $10/day/feet sounds reasonable :)

      ISPs were not regulated as common-carriers under Title-II previous to 2015 and you could not do it then, so you won't be able to after 04/23/19 either.

      Geez, people! Chill! It's not like the internet prior to 2015 under Obama was some hellish totalitarian/dystopian nightmare.

      • Geez, people! Chill! It's not like the internet prior to 2015 under Obama was some hellish totalitarian/dystopian nightmare.

        Maybe because NN rules were put in place, because some ISP were definitely becoming... unfair, for lack of a better word.

        Guess we'll find out soon enough. Hope you enjoy paying to access your favorite websites. Roll out the walled gardens, it's coming. Unless lawmakers come up with some new regulations, you can bet your panties ISP's will run and run hard with their new found freedom. They going to want to entrench non-neutrality practices as quickly as possible to make it that much more difficult to re

    • Never heard of easements?

      You don't have to be a customer for someone to be able to use your land for a specific purpose. You don't have to be common carrier to have an easement claim. I have had wire buried in my neighbors yard. I didn't have to ask. They didn't have a right to stop me or the company laying the wire. If they destroy the wire the police can be called for destruction of property by the owner of the wire (telecom).

    • Yes, hence why this whole debate is largely overblown.

      With the Obama NN rules, providers got to legally zero rate traffic (eg TMobile/Netflix fast lane) which was effectively at the expense of smaller data generators that couldn't afford the fees, the customer would get charged more for using non-Netflix services.

      Now the carriers have to once again choose between prioritizing paid traffic and losing common carrier status.

      The fact that TWC/Charter/Verizon let their POP at the IX run at 100% capacity hasn't c

  • Regulatory Capture ... (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    This is pretty much the epitome of regulatory capture ... a paid shill for the telecom companies is giving the telecom companies exactly what they want ... the freedom to be even bigger, greedier assholes.

    The FCC is basically handing the keys to the kingdom to the big telcos, and lying his fucking face off by pretending he's giving 'freedom' to anything but huge companies at the expense of consumers.

    Enjoy your shithole of a country as it descends further into an oligarchy. If you think this will help anybo

  • Mini poll (Score:4, Insightful)

    by rsilvergun ( 571051 ) on Thursday February 22, 2018 @11:14AM (#56169709)
    Is this going to change how anyone votes? Will you be voting against a candidate because of this? Will you vote in a party primary? Will you vote in other elections you otherwise wouldn't (like mid terms) or be voting for the first time in years?

      by Anonymous Coward

      If the Democrats were attempting to push legislation, I'd be willing to take a look at them. But everything I've seen from them is pointless outrage over the repeal of what was never a law to begin with. Read the constitution, assholes, laws come from Congress, not from the president. Obama's rule change was unlawful, Trump's repealing it just restores the status quo.

      If you want me to vote for you, then show me the bill you will pass if/when you retake the House.

  • The last mile to my home: *RAGETROLLFACE* RRRRRAWWWWRRR MUH INTERNETZ!!

    PaaS/IaaS/SaaS/APIs: Tell us what to do and we'll go Galt on you/It's our property, just build your own multi-billion dollar platform.

    Considering the fact that we have muncipalities in banjo territory building their own ISPs, makes you kinda wonder if the real area where the net needed to be neutral wasn't further up the stack...

  • Magnet/BitTorrent (Score:3)

    by djbckr ( 673156 ) on Thursday February 22, 2018 @11:24AM (#56169773)
    I see this as an excuse for Comcast and their ilk to block Magnet and BitTorrent traffic. Watch that be one of the first things to quit working.

      by Khyber ( 864651 )

      Considering several high-profile online multiplayer games download and update via torrents, good luck with that.

  • This story is misleading on the date. The congressional review act allows them to repeal the rule within 60 LEGISLATIVE days of Congress receiving the rule (days the chambers are in session), not calendar. The rule can go into effect within 60 calendar days depending on certain criteria, but the review act should be duly noted.

