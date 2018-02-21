Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Government AI Businesses

Instead of Slowing Down Innovation To Protect Few People, Policymakers Should Focus On Helping Displaced Workers Transition Into New Jobs, ITIF Suggests (itif.org) 108

Posted by msmash from the interesting-take dept.
A recently published report by Information Technology & Innovation Foundation (ITIF) argues that rather than slow down change to protect a small number of workers at the expense of the vast majority, policymakers should focus on doing significantly more to help workers transition easily into new jobs and new occupations [PDF]. From a report: There has been growing speculation that a coming wave of innovation -- indeed, a tsunami -- powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics, will disrupt labor markets, generate mass unemployment, and shift the few jobs that remain into the insecure "gig economy." Kneejerk "solutions" from such technology Cassandras include ideas like taxing "robots" and implementing universal basic income for everyone, employed or not. The first would slow needed productivity growth, employed or not; the second would reduce worker opportunity.

The truth is these technologies will provide a desperately needed boost to productivity and wages, but that does not mean no one will be hurt. There are always winners and losers in major economic transitions. But rather than slow down change to protect a modest number of workers at the expense of the vast majority, policymakers should focus on doing significantly more to help those who are dislocated transition easily into new jobs and new occupations. Improving policies to help workers navigate what is likely to be a more turbulent labor market is not something that should be done just out of fairness, although it is certainly fair to help workers who are either hurt by change or at risk of being hurt. But absent better labor market transition policies, there is a real risk that public and elite sentiment will turn staunchly against technological change, seeing it as fundamentally destructive and unfair.

Instead of Slowing Down Innovation To Protect Few People, Policymakers Should Focus On Helping Displaced Workers Transition Into More | Reply

Instead of Slowing Down Innovation To Protect Few People, Policymakers Should Focus On Helping Displaced Workers Transition Into

Comments Filter:

  • Leave it to the policymakers... (Score:5, Informative)

    by XxtraLarGe ( 551297 ) on Wednesday February 21, 2018 @04:01PM (#56166053) Journal
    Would these be the same policymakers that have been pushing students to go into STEM for the last several years? Or the same policymakers that were telling all the laid off machinists, welders & tool and dye makers to study computer science? I had several of those students in my classes, and they struggled because really had no interest in studying computer science. Most of them hadn't been in school for over a decade. They were there so they could get their "No worker left behind" money. I remember running into one of my former students a couple of weeks after he graduated & asked him how his job search was going. He told me he got hired at a new welding job for $13 an hour. He seemed pretty content.

    • I know 4 local places that are looking for a machinists. They can not seem to find one. Send them to Dallas please.

      • I know 4 local places that are looking for a machinists. They can not seem to find one. Send them to Dallas please.

        That was back in the Bush era. I'm sure those guys are all working somewhere now.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Mashiki ( 184564 )

        Tell those 4 places to look in the oil patch. But unless they're willing to drop $90k-150k/year, they're not going to pull those machinists away. The big idea has been for the last ~30 years to push kids not to go into trades, that university was the better choice for everyone(it isn't). Now there's millions of jobs open in trades(est. 8m empty FT trade jobs), but a glut of people who can't find work because they spent $250k on a degree that gets them nothing with no real world skills. On top of that the

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by rtb61 ( 674572 )

          A university degree represents flexibility. To swap from one to another degree often just means changing a few subjects and post graduation getting multiple degrees just means adding a few subjects. A trade is lock in. Don't ever pretend that IQ does not make a difference, there is a world of difference between 140 and 100 and that 100 will never get a real degree just an easy to pass one for a piece of paper. Some people cruise through degrees studying the night before for exams and some fail no matter how

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by sjames ( 1099 )

          What we need is grants or stipends so people forced to change jobs in mid life can afford to live through the apprenticeship. To anyone saying people should just tighten their belts and cram 3 families into a single family dwelling (most often someone making well over the median in a job that isn't threatened), I say "after you".

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by mspohr ( 589790 )

        Lots of people would probably like to get trained as machinists so they could get those jobs.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by zifn4b ( 1040588 )
      There is no shortage of need for auto maintenance or home repairs/renovation. Remember, the computer geeks that don't know how to use a drill will need someone to fix things for them when they have those high paying robotics and AI jobs. They usually pay really well too.
      • If we would start making iPhones that are repairable / serviceable, we would employ more people, not to mention saving the earth's resources.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by zifn4b ( 1040588 )
          I'm pretty sure making sure your furnace works in the winter time or that your sump pump works when it rains a lot is more important than fixing your smart phone. But what do I know.

  • and find AI bots crawling up my leg??? What's the *real* agenda behind telling everyone how the AI bots are going to kill all the jobs when I can't find an AI to do my effing household chores, or drive me somewhere, or cook a meal for me??

    • Shockingly enough, when people make predictions about the future, they are talking about things that have not happened yet.

      • That's my point exactly. I just don't see robots doing the jobs I need done for quite a long time. The best walking robot there is still doesn't have any working fingers worth a damn. This ranks up there with flying cars as plausible.

        • The roobts that will be taking a lot of jobs don't exist in meat-space; they are things like Amazon's software, medical diagnosis software, design assistance software, etc. These things are in some cases human labor multipliers, in other cases they are outright replacements. When a mechanical engineer using CAD software can now do the job of 8 engineers, there are now 7 engineers that are hitting the bricks. Same with software, but worse because software is going to write itself in the not-to-distant fut

      • I have not bought a lottery ticket. But please do not speculate about my future chances of winning this lottery.

    • It won't be crawling up your leg, in fact you probably won't notice at all.

      You won't notice when the squawk box at your local drive-thru takes your order by AI.

      You won't notice the automated pickers that replace farm workers to pick your produce.

      You won't notice the automated tractors and sprayers that grow your food.

      You won't notice that all of the people between submitting a mortgage application and getting the check at closing have been eliminated.

      You'll remember your first ride in a driverless car. You

  • What jobs? (Score:3)

    by AHuxley ( 892839 ) on Wednesday February 21, 2018 @04:10PM (#56166133) Journal
    The major economic transition was moving jobs to China.
    That change let US money move from normal nations to Communist China.
    When workers in China get to expensive try Indonesia, Laos.
    At some point robots in very low wage nations become the new way to ensure quality and a good return for the shareholders and owners.

    The jobs went in the 1970's and 1980's. The robots and AI are just going to make lower cost production lines in a few very low cost nations.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by lgw ( 121541 )

      Unskilled manufacturing jobs went the way of farm labor decades ago. That's not what anyone is talking about.

      This discussion is about all the service jobs that replaced all the manufacturing jobs that replaced all the farm jobs. Service jobs are gradually being automated now, so now what?

      There are plenty of skilled blue collar jobs going hungry right now, so training would have huge benefits. But not everyone can be trained for the remaining jobs, so what about them? It's not obvious what to do.

  • The root of our problems is that policy makers are not equipped to do their jobs effectively.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by mspohr ( 589790 )

      It's not a matter of policy makers not being "equipped" to do their jobs effectively.
      It's a matter of policy becoming corrupted by money. We have a corporate kleptocracy which dictates policy... and the policies they want is low taxes, no social programs (no wasteful spending on health, education, training, housing, etc.), and sending jobs to cheap "shithole" countries.

      • It's not a matter of policy makers not being "equipped" to do their jobs effectively.
        It's a matter of policy becoming corrupted by money.

        By equipped I don't mean they need to wear a different hat. I mean they lack the experiences and education to understand science, ethics, or sociology. We have people selecting our leaders, and those leaders are making uninformed decisions. We need better people, either that's different people or the current people need to improve a hell of a lot.

        I propose that everyone we elect have some meaningful life experiences. Examples include, but limited to:
        * Spent 3 months in a state prison. (might not be so quick

  • Transition to what? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by jeff4747 ( 256583 ) on Wednesday February 21, 2018 @04:16PM (#56166171)

    So, in this postulated future, we have general purpose AI and highly advanced robotics.

    What, exactly, do all those humans transition to?

    The agricultural revolution greatly reduced the number of people working in the fields. Those people could transition to jobs in manufacturing, and the industrial revolution happened.

    Computers become cheap, widespread and widely-integrated into businesses. Many of the displaced workers are able to transition to jobs supporting information technologies in many ways.

    General purpose AI and advanced robotics are able to replace everything a human can do. So what jobs do the humans transition to? Build robots? No, that can be done by robots and AI in this scenario, so it's not going to be able to support the displaced humans.

    That's the glaring hole in this paper: the assumption that there will be some job for the human to transition to.

    Unless they expect us to all be fashion models:

    But they appear to significantly overstate this number by including occupations that have little
    chance of automation, such as fashion modeling

    Btw, this is insanely stupid of a claim. Fashion designers want a particular size and shape of model and for her to walk down a particular stretch of runway at a particular pace and be as non-human as possible - the point is to show off the clothes......golly, that sounds like a fantastic opportunity for robotics.

    But that's OK, because rich people will still have money to spend!

    The 4th industrialists’ third mistake is that this “nowhere left to run” argument is absurd
    on its face because global productivity could increase by a factor of 50 without people
    running out of things to buy. Just look at what people with higher incomes spend their
    money on: nicer vacations, larger homes, luxury items, more restaurant meals, more
    entertainment like concerts and plays, and more personal services

    It doesn't seem to occur to them that the poor folks still gotta eat. And if they have no food to eat, they will eat the rich.

    • Also a more expensive good isn't necessarily more expensive because it required that many more man hours. In fact this is rarely the case. A larger house takes more man-hours but a lot of the money goes into buying rarer materials, more materials manufactured by automation, a larger plot of land in a more desired area, and other things that only provide a wage to rent seekers and the most wealthy. A meal at a nice restaurant does require more man hours. The chef had to train longer, there are more people be

    • General purpose AI and advanced robotics are able to replace everything a human can do.

      I'm going to stop you right there because your assumption is completely and totally incorrect. So-called 'AI' as it currently exists, and for the forseeable future, is not in any way, shape, or form equivalent to a human being. We have NO IDEA how human brains are self-aware, capable of actual 'thought', capable of having a 'personality', etcetera, and so-called 'artificial intelligence' is not capable of these things; there is no 'mind' inside that box, it's just a computer running software. Calm down, tak

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by zlives ( 2009072 )

        you are missing the point that most jobs don't require a human. we only used humans because there was no other valid option.
        not a questions of intelligence or humanity.

        • Or because humans pay premium for humans. As an example, human phone operators seem to have made some what of a comeback because automated voice messaging is unpopular and annoying.

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by mentil ( 1748130 )

            It's unpopular and annoying because it uses sucky old voice recognition tech. If it were replaced with, say, Siri levels of enunciation and comprehension, then many people wouldn't even realize it wasn't a human.

          • >> As an example, human phone operators seem to have made some what of a comeback because automated voice messaging is unpopular and annoying. ...for the time being. There are several companies which are doing interactive voice, and it's pretty wonderful how much they've improved the state of the art. It doesn't mean that everything is going to work through IVR going forward but for information gathering and some other basic tasks requiring a small medicum of intelligence - by which I mean workable h

      • I'm going to stop you right there because your assumption is completely and totally incorrect. So-called 'AI' as it currently exists

        So....you were unable to actually read the first sentence of the post?

        Here, I'll put it in this one. Maybe you'll read it this time: "So, in this postulated future, we have general purpose AI and highly advanced robotics."

        AI as it currently exists is not the measure. AI as it exists in this future is.

        We have NO IDEA how human brains are self-aware, capable of actual 'thought', capable of having a 'personality', etcetera

        How are any of those relevant to doing a job?

        I write computer software. A personality is not required to do that, as evidenced by many people I've worked with over the years. Nor is self-awareness.

        You don't

        • There is no reason currently to believe there will EVER be such a think as what you call 'general AI' (i.e like something out of I, Robot) because we have no bloody idea how a human brain does that -- and as such your entire comment just helps spread fear, uncertainty, doubt, and PANIC. Knock it off.

          • There is no reason currently to believe there will EVER be such a think as what you call 'general AI' (i.e like something out of I, Robot) because we have no bloody idea how a human brain does that

            Again, a personality is not required to displace human labor. You don't need I, Robot.

            You just need AI advanced enough to do the labor while being able to handle the exceptions in the workflow like a human can. That does not require consciousness.

          • Rick, despite your lavish use of all-caps words and bolding of text (combined at times even), jeff4747 made more logical statements that hang together and thus he wins the argument. I guess the lesson here is that yelling and raising your voice doesn't necessarily add up to a more cogent argument or a better thought process (does it ever?).

            • Nope. Anyone who is spreading FUD over so-called AI is the real loser, and a criminal so far as I'm concerned. Fear of AI is more damaging than the damned things themselves.

          • There's every reason to believe it's coming and soon. Subjective experience of consciousness is irrelevant, you don't even know if your closest friend even has it. You are a physical system in correlation with your environment, unfolding in accordance with certain rules, which can be emulated for purposes of information processing and action. This is scientific truth.

            Old people can point to this as the pinnacle of objectification and materialism, but these are the driving forces in our society, cons

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Kjella ( 173770 )

        I'm going to stop you right there because your assumption is completely and totally incorrect. So-called 'AI' as it currently exists, and for the forseeable future, is not in any way, shape, or form equivalent to a human being. We have NO IDEA how human brains are self-aware, capable of actual 'thought', capable of having a 'personality', etcetera, and so-called 'artificial intelligence' is not capable of these things;

        Well how many jobs want that in an employee? Most jobs just want you to be a cog in the machinery, do whatever you were trained to do. You may not realize it if you work in a creative industry, but there's no progress to being a taxi driver you just drive people around. McD served Big Macs last year and will serve Big Macs next year. A lot of manufacturing, maintenance, retail, shipping, construction, processing, support etc. have people doing the same tasks over and over. Even education, if you consider th

    • Where will humans probably work? Service oriented jobs. Jobs that no matter the AI, people prefer people doing it and will pay for people to do it. Is my first guess. I don't know what industry will absorb displaced workers from general AI but I do know that there will always be a demand for human labor because humans will pay for human service. Even existing industry can be revolutionized and be top employers for a broad swath of people with varying skills, take Walmart. Not saying it is perfect but they w

      • Jobs that no matter the AI, people prefer people doing it and will pay for people to do it. Is my first guess

        There are not enough people who can afford the premium over AI/Robotics.

        10,000 personal assistant jobs can not make up for losing 10,000,000 other jobs. To make that work economically, the humans would have to be paid so much more than the AI/Robotics that the wealthy would choose more of the latter.

        Even existing industry can be revolutionized and be top employers for a broad swath of people with varying skills, take Walmart. Not saying it is perfect but they were able to dominate the market though process, service, and reworking distribution. Amazon is another example one of the largest employers is spearheading AI development and automation.

        You do realize the two examples you give of revolutionizing existing industry did that by greatly reducing the number of human employees required to do those jobs, right? Not exactly a good argument for those

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by mentil ( 1748130 )

          The world's last human burger flipper will be paid the minimum wage of $10,000/hr. However, $9,985 of that will be taken as taxes to pay all the unemployed former burger flippers.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by sjames ( 1099 )

        Every major leap in automation has been followed by several years of economic turmoil where people were displaced from their jobs but new jobs hadn't been created yet. It's easy to look at that as a simple curiosity when you're a well paid economist and not one of those people.

        A novelty here is that some SKILLED labor is also on the chopping block.

        I'm not so sure people will pay that much for human service, especially if they are feeling an economic pinch. Remember when gas stations used to offer full servi

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by lgw ( 121541 )

      These discussions always devolve into people talking past eash other, because they have differing discussions about the topic: are we talking post-Singularity here?

      If we're talking about human-equivalent AI, then we're very quickly talking about AI vastly exceeding human-equivalent, and the best we can hope for is that we'll make great pets. Jobs will be the least of our worries.

      If, OTOH, we're talking about the continued gradual increase in automation, then there's no reason to think there won't be new jo

      • If there are no jobs left making food or simple cloths or basic shelter, that just leaves people with more time to produce social status symbols, entertainment, customization of robot-produced goods, and so on.

        And those wouldn't be produced by AI/Robotics because........?

        Also, you're talking about employing roughly 10 billion people. You can't employ all of them by customizing stuff for 10 million wealthy people. The price for those customization would be far too high, resulting in AI/Robotics doing it for the not-quite-super-wealthy, with a tiny fraction of that 10 billion being able to work for the super-wealthy.

        the money will sort itself out.

        Eventually.

        Before it finishes sorting itself out, we could go through some extremely horrific times.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by AvitarX ( 172628 )

      Also, companies are already snapping pictures of clothes and pasting them onto stock art.

      Catalog modeling is already being automated away.

    • they're working on automated weapons platforms for just such a scenario. Also they're building up our caste systems so the working class will continue to fight among themselves.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by sjames ( 1099 )

      Btw, this is insanely stupid of a claim. Fashion designers want a particular size and shape of model and for her to walk down a particular stretch of runway at a particular pace and be as non-human as possible - the point is to show off the clothes......golly, that sounds like a fantastic opportunity for robotics.

      It shows generally lackluster thinking. Have they not noticed that AI generated fake photos are passing for the real thing these days? They could just throw the clothes on a dummy and have the AI fill in a plausible model later.

      If anything, that might be the easiest fill in given that after the crazy dieting and heroin use plus air brushing, many fashion photos are already on the edge of the uncanny valley.

      As for the catwalk, Michael Jackson appeared on stage in holographic form after his death.

  • Weird definition of 'oppurtunity' (Score:5, Interesting)

    by king neckbeard ( 1801738 ) on Wednesday February 21, 2018 @04:19PM (#56166195)

    The first would slow needed productivity growth, employed or not; [UBI] would reduce worker opportunity.

    I think there are few opportunities for workers more valuable than the ability to freely tell employers to go fuck themselves, which a UBI would enable. Plus, if an employee can spend years looking for jobs, they can be much more selective.

    The real downside to a UBI is that it reduces the power of employers, including the ones that fund the ITIF.

  • My response to this is more or less the same as my comment in another thread: https://slashdot.org/comments.... [slashdot.org]

  • Productivity not boosting wages (Score:5, Interesting)

    by swb ( 14022 ) on Wednesday February 21, 2018 @04:38PM (#56166277)

    Productivity has grown substantially since the 1970s but wages have remained stagnant.

    I just don't believe anyone who tells me that MORE productivity growth is somehow a predictor for wage growth. Perhaps there is some mythical level of productivity growth that overwhelm's capital's ability to capture it all, but I kind of doubt it.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by lgw ( 121541 )

      Purchasing power has gone way up since the 70s. We're swimming in futuristic stuff that was not available at any price in the 70s. For example, bottom-of-the-line cars today blow away typical 70s cars for power, performance, reliability, and safety - but people will compare a typical car today with a typical car of the 70s as if they were equivalent. Compare purchasing power for equivalent functionality, not equivalent social signalling, and wages have risen considerably.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Gr8Apes ( 679165 )
        Check prices for core products, not luxury technology items. Bread, fruit, vegetables for starters. Basic housing. A bicycle. Now check those prices against wages. Once you're at least 50% above the poverty level, yes, quality of life for a given income level is great. The problem is a smaller percentage of the population lives at that level.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Kris_J ( 10111 )
      That's not the only broken assumption in that paper. There are two important points here:
      • Jobs are changing: What you were trained for even 20 years ago may be a viable career for the next 5. Meanwhile if you're 40 you probably can't afford to stop working and go back to school.
      • The number of unskilled (or low-skilled) manual labour jobs will fall from now until it hits zero. As will any management job that can be done by software.

      In the short term, governements have to help people retrain in a way that

    • Productivity has grown substantially since the 1970s but wages have remained stagnant.

      Workers in the US are unable to successfully compete for the excess income created by the increase in stuff they're making. Why? Many reasons, some social (decline of unions), some market-based (cheaper to manufacture offshore) and some technological (requires less workers to make the stuff, pushing some out of work into lower tier jobs), some policy-based (redistributive-upwards financial policy). I'm sure there are othe

  • The ITIF ("A Champion for Innovation") web site claims that their work been relied on by the White House on various matters---including broadband policy. Well... which White House are we talking about? Depending the administration they claim to have worked with, they've either:

    • * advised the WH that Net Neutrality was best for innovation
    • * or they've advised the WH that allowing carriers to implement fast lanes is better for innovation.

    I suspect most /. reader have strong opinions on which of these two op

  • "help those who are dislocated transition easily into new jobs and new occupations"

    That's some mighty fine crack you're on. Sounds like Marketing speak glossing over something that someone wants hidden.

    Workforce transitions are rarely, if ever, easy. Skillsets are often mismatched and can take a long time to change. There may well be geographic relocations (who pays?). And if the new jobs pay less, then we feed the cycle of pushing more domestic production overseas to lower the cost, so that workers who too

  • "report by Information Technology & Innovation Foundation (ITIF)"

    Who are these people? What motivates them? Do they somehow represent the workers who will be displaced?

    TL;DR. So let me guess that they are a think tank full of 'smart' people who report to industry leaders. What motivates industry leaders? The first thing is profits, which means lowering costs, which means in this case, reducing payroll expenses.

    So, yes, they want to continue with innovation, replace workers with bots, and let government

  • The jobs are going away. "Slowing down innovation" will just move the industry offshore, accelerating the effect. At the same time, retraining is not going to do it, because a) there are not a lot new jobs and b) they have far too high requirements with regards to talents and skills. Most people cannot do the job of an engineer, for example. No amount of training will change that.

    This story just shows that the ones trying to deal with the coming crisis do not have the skills to even understand it. Not a goo

  • Have you ever heard of the "Information Technology & Innovation Foundation" before? Yeah, neither have I. Some random group we've never heard of puts out a "report" giving their opinions, and this is news?

Slashdot Top Deals

To spot the expert, pick the one who predicts the job will take the longest and cost the most.

Close