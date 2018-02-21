FCC To Officially Rescind Net Neutrality Rules On Thursday (reuters.com) 50
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Reuters: The U.S. Federal Communications Commission is expected to publish on Thursday its December order overturning the landmark Obama-era net neutrality rules, two sources briefed on the matter said Tuesday. The formal publication in the Federal Register, a government website, means state attorneys general and advocacy groups will be able to sue in a bid to block the order from taking effect. The Republican-led FCC in December voted 3-2 to overturn rules barring service providers from blocking, slowing access to or charging more for certain content. The White House Office of Management and Budget still must sign off on some aspects of the FCC reversal before it takes legal effect. Congressional aides say the publication will trigger a 60-legislative-day deadline for Congress to vote on whether to overturn the decision. U.S. Senate Democrats said in January they had the backing of 50 members of the 100-person chamber for repeal, leaving them just one vote short of a majority. The December FCC order will be made public on Wednesday and formally published on Thursday, the sources said.
More evidence that there are real differences (Score:4, Insightful)
There are real differences between the major political parties.
There are, but they are implementation differences, not necessarily moral ones.
There are real differences between the major political parties.
There are, but they are implementation differences, not necessarily moral ones.
There's some truth to that, but the real question is which party will MAGA? And which will say they will, but actually won't?
Neither one. They're both engaged in screwing it up for most people. Not for themselves, of course.
There are definitely differences, though. The Democrats (at present) aren't as utterly corrupt as the Republicans. I suspect that'll turn around with the next pendulum swing. Because American voters just can't seem to wrap their heads around the idea that putting the rich in power will not result in a generally favorable outcome for eve
They are going to freak out when Trump bans bump stocks.
No, they really aren't - most lawful gun owners are interested in convenient, accurate shooting, not "quickly spraying a room full of bullets" - the purpose of the "bump stock" it the latter, not the former.
The "libtards" tend to be upper income
Question, why is it that California, the Mecca of "Libtards" (your term) has the highest concentration of residents living in poverty? One in five California residents lives in poverty [latimes.com], the highest percentage of any of the fifty states even besting states like Mississippi, Louisiana and West Virginia.
An Anonymous Coward blurted:
I'm proud I voted for Trump. I will vote him again I 2020.
The irony of an AC trumpeting how proud he is of his vote is so thick, rich, and creamy I could cut it with a spoon
We need to blame the Hillary supporters too. I mean Trump horrible, but if the election were today, I'd still vote for him over Hillary. The 2-party system is a major culprit and nobody is even questioning that.
I don't believe "nobody is even questioning that". That's been brought up so many times, but until we have ranked choice voting for presidential elections I doubt a 3rd party candidate will ever win. Hillary held various high political positions in the past, and caused nowhere near the amount of commotion Trump has going on right now. And don't blame the media, or as the old saying goes "don't shoot the messenger".
And don't blame the media, or as the old saying goes "don't shoot the messenger".
Thanks to media consolidation in the hands of a few richy-rich mofos who don't give a good goddamn about anything but their pocketbooks, the media is more and more frequently an active part of the problem.
Thank the Democrat's Super Delegate system which all but forced the "Entitled" candidate to win the primaries, denying the Democrat voters their preferred choice in the 2016 Election, Sen. Bernie Sanders. In 2016 the democrats learned the lesson the Republicans mostly learned in 2008 with Sen. McCain (it was his turn, though few Republicans were enthusiastic about him as their candidate), and finally learned in 2012 when the party was divided over the religion of their candidate Gov. Romney - an eminently q
Missed it by thaa-at much (Score:3)
Even though a Presidential veto and a Republican-dominated House would stand in the way of a 51 vote Senate rejection, the "one vote shy" premise is heartening on the surface... unless you consider these claims don't get held to any scrutiny.
The Democrats are saying, "Look we are trying!" while accepting campaign contributions [theverge.com] as fast as the Republicans from ISPs.
...citation?
rmdingler snorted:
The Democrats are saying, "Look we are trying!" while accepting campaign contributions [theverge.com] as fast as the Republicans from ISPs.
As legendary former Speaker of the California House Jesse Unruh [wikipedia.org] famously observed:
If you can't eat their food, drink their booze, screw their women, take their money, and then vote against them, you've got no business being up here.
(Unruh was talking about the California legislature - but the qualification is equally applicable at the national level. Perhap moreso
Yep, what one fool rams through--bypassing Congress--via his pen and his phone, the next fool can undo with his pen and his phone. A wise man once said “Elections have consequences, and at the end of the day, I won.”
Okay, but we're not talking about Putin here.
It's Official! (Score:3)
It's the End of Days, queue Mass Hysteria [youtube.com] - we'll look back on these days wistfully, with a tear in our eyes for the liberties lost when the FCC stopped it's nearly thousand day watch over a briefly Neutral Net...
No need to wait that long.
I'm already crying because of the results of the last fuck up the FCC made several years ago, radio station consolidations.
At the time, I didn't have an opinion one way or another, but the quality and the diversity of content has only gone downhill since then. And now, in our pay-to-play world, the music we hear on the radio is just one massive advertisement that plays over and over again until we're brainwashed into liking it.
One more thing to fix... (Score:2)
after the "blue wave" takes control of Congress. The weird part is that net neutrality is good for everyone and everyone wants it (except ISPs).
Direct versus indirect incentives (Score:2)
The weird part is that net neutrality is good for everyone and everyone wants it (except ISPs).
That's true but everyone other than ISPs profits from it indirectly whereas ISPs have a direct incentive to kill net neutrality. Direct incentives almost always seem to win out over indirect ones at least in the short term because those with direct incentives are willing to fight harder for them. Google probably benefits from net neutrality but the benefits are hard to point to on a profit and loss statement so it's harder to get them to fight for it.
With networks finally released from federal rules, more innovative local networks can finally be considered.