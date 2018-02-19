Vietnam's Internet is in Trouble (wapo.st) 71
The World Post: Vietnamese authorities have harped of late on the urgency of fighting cybersecurity threats and "bad and dangerous content." Yet the fight against either "fake news" or misinformation in Vietnam must not be used as a smoke screen for stifling dissenting opinions and curtailing freedom of speech [The link may be paywalled]. Doing so would only further stoke domestic cynicism in a country where the sudden expansion of space for free and open discussion has created a kind of high-pressure catharsis online. Other countries, including democratic states, are also scrambling to rein in toxic information online. But while Germany, for example, specifically targets hate speech and other extremist messaging that directly affects the masses, Vietnamese leaders are more fixated on content deemed detrimental to their own reputation and the survival of the regime.
The ruling Communist Party of Vietnam has repeatedly urged Facebook and Google to block "toxic" information that it said slandered and defamed Vietnamese leaders. Google sort of conformed by removing more than such 5,000 clips; Facebook also flagged about 160 anti-government accounts at the behest of the government.
The Vietnamese Communist Party is completely ruthless
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
When the captured Hue the Commies sent death squads with a list of names of anyone who'd backed the South Vietnamese government. 2,800 and 6,000 people or 5-10% of the population of the town was murdered . Some of them were buried alive. The Communists never prosecuted anyone for this.
It happened around the same time as the My Lai massacre where US troops killed civilians. However some US troops tried to stop the massacre
Nice wallotext!
The trouble with "hate speech" (Score:5, Insightful)
The best solution is to not allow the government to prohibit speech, so then there is never an issue with who defines what how.
I'm not sure how someone having a blog that mentions Hitler and Nazis "directly affects the masses", but I'm sure German officials could answer that.
The best solution is to not allow the government to prohibit speech, so then there is never an issue with who defines what how.
"Ring . . . ring"
"Hello, Vietnam . . . ? This is Slashdot calling. We just wanted to let you know that we decided that y'all are not allowed to prohibit speech anymore."
"*click*"
"Hello . . . ? Hello . . . ?"
The problem is that communism is incompatible with free speech and democracy. If they had free speech, they'd talk about how much they'd prefer democracy, and if they had democracy, they'd vote out the communists. Naturally, the communists will have none of that, so instead they simply control speech and then set up a system where the communist party decides what candidates may be voted for, even if they're all the same, and then they call that democracy.
Fidel Castro was pretty open about this.
You are mixing up communism with totaliarism.
China is communist/totaliarian with a capitalistic economy.
And I doubt their free speech laws are worth than other countries.
There are plenty of levels of democracy, actually China considers itself a democracy, go figure.
Given the Chinese government companies and intervention in companies, China government+economy is better described as being Fascist.
You are mixing up communism with totaliarism.
No he's not. They're one and the same. You can't even approach it without big brother.
I certainly am not confusing them. It's one thing to talk about what somebody says communism is, versus what it actually is.
Karl Marx himself stated that communism must begin with the violent overthrow of democracy. And as it turns out, that is what communist revolutions always do (besides depriving you of your life savings and turning your home over to the state to do whatever they want with.)
The problem is, they never actually bring back democracy. They all create a pretend democracy, and even put words l
Well off the top of my head the Spanish election of 1936 saw a communist party along with similarly aligned party's come to power in a coalition. They didn't get very far at governing though as Franco decided that he should start the Spanish Civil War.
You're spot on with your Marx and your generalities are generally true so I'm not really saying your point is incorrect though.
Karl Marx himself stated that communism must begin with the violent overthrow of democracy
Citation is needed!
In fact, Marx has never discussed anything about how to archive communism.
One of the form of communism in idea of Marx is that the government must be exterminated, how does that mean "overthrow of democracy" when there would be not rulers at all?
Don't mixed the **interpretations** of Marx's ideas of Lenin, Mao, Stalin... in as Marx's ideas!
Disagree? Then prove it: How many communist revolutions were democratically elected?
In 1946, the communist party won a plurality in Czechoslovakia [wikipedia.org], in an election that was generally considered fair.
The Czechs lived to regret it, but they did vote for communism. At the time, they feared a resurgent Germany far more than they feared the Russians, and they had clear memories of how Britain and France had betrayed them in 1938. Many saw a communist government as the best way to ensure their future protection by the Red Army.
Disagree? Then prove it: How many communist revolutions were democratically elected? And how many communist revolutions ever allowed free speech? There have been many communist revolutions around the world, so if what you say is true, then at least one should meet both criteria.
Communist revolution? Actually, one must ask there really actual communist revolutions out there!
It's not that "because Soviet was failed so they - communists try to lie that Soviet was not communism". It's ironical that who predict the fall of Soviet and was vocally against Stalinism or Leninism or Trotskyism, etc are Marxists themselves:
This is from 1931 article of Socialist party of Great Britain: http://www.worldsocialism.org/... [worldsocialism.org]
The wage-labour system in Russian State industries, like the system here and elsewhere, is a system of Slavery. The spread of piece-work will intensify the slavery ; it will enable the "Communist" rulers to squeeze more surplus-produce out of Russian workers, just as it has helped the Conservative and Liberal capitalists of this country. Alleged "quotations" in support of it from Marx merely brand Stalin & Co. as hypocrites and their followers as ignorant dupes. The Russian Government must make a profit in order to pay interest upon its loans if for no other reason, and this fact alone is sufficient to explode the myth that Russian State industry is run on Socialist lines.
The Russian Government has to borrow money to run its industries, like any other capitalist concern, because it has to pay for machinery and raw material, because its employees have to pay for the food, clothes and houses they need; because, in a phrase, all the means by which these requirements are produced are private property. It has not established an oasis of Socialism in a capitalist desert. Had it tried to do so it would have been speedily annihilated.
In Vietnam people are encouraged to vote in elections. I've seen the propaganda posters myself. In most elections there will be 2 to 4 candidates to choose from.
Of course, those candidates are all Communists. Just like candidates in American elections are all capitalists.
You can have a blog that mentions Hitler and Nazis as much as you want.
What has that to do with hate speech?
You can have a blog that mentions Hitler and Nazis as much as you want.
Of course I can. I don't live in Germany.
Also of course, I should have referred to the use of the swastika and not just a mention of the names. Please continue in that context. (Note that the swastika is a perfect example of "hate speech" being defined by the government. Germany says "it is", Korea says "it isn't".)
As for those who seem intent on pointing out that Slashdot cannot keep Vietnam from prohibiting speech, yet another "of course". I wrote of the best solution, which isn't necessarily possible,
Brownshirt thugs FTW!
A culture that must be shielded from such inanities (including screeds like yours) in order to survive is not fit for survival. Instead of teaching children to be adult snowflakes like the left does now, we should return to teaching them how to handle adversity.
Likewise, the people behind these "h
I'm not sure what the solution is
"If there be time to expose through discussion the falsehood and fallacies, to avert the evil by the processes of education, the remedy to be applied is more speech, not enforced silence." --Justice Sanford [findlaw.com].
Oppressing speech with censorship, even if the speech is made of lies, will never be effective, and can easily make the problem worse. If good people are not willing to speak up, then there is no hope for the country.
Um (Score:3)
Vietnam is a communist dictatorship. I hope Internet censorship doesn't come as some sort of surprise
...
It's actually a communist oligarchy with a general secretary and ruling party.
Vietnam *is* big-C Communist. There are literally big red hammer and sickle banners hanging everywhere.
However Vietnam is not a dictatorship. There is no paramount leader, no dictator. Rather it's more of a bureaucratic gerontocracy. It's a single-party state, but factions within the Party are tolerated and openly discussed.
Vietnam is definitely weak on freedom of political speech. However it's also weak on surveillance and oppression. This is *not* a tyranny like Thailand. No one cares if you bad mouth t
No problem (Score:2)
Vietnam is now our puppet friend in the fight against our biggest rival China. The US will just need to cover up its ears like it does for Saudi Arabia
Well, the current Administration doesn't need to cover its ears, it cannot hear totalitarian victims very well.
Yup, that long history with China is key. Half the major streets in Ho Chi Minh City are named after historical heroes who drove out Chinese invaders.
Despite the war and all that bad history, Americans have one really big advantage in dealing with Vietnam. We are most definitely not Chinese.
"toxic information" (Score:2, Insightful)
Jesus Christ. Having a well-educated, thoughtful, free, and open society is the remedy against "toxic information"
Anything else is censorship.
Well just make sure not to vote Democrat or Republican and maybe we'll achieve that someday.
Not REAL communism... (Score:2)
No, the socialism that we want here in the West is REAL communism: only right wingers will be sent to the gulags, you see.
Soros (Score:3, Insightful)
The ruling class want FacebookGoogleTwitterEtc regulated to stop "populism." Here [theguardian.com] is Soros using fear to justify putting government minders in control, complete with scary images of eyeballs controlled by corporations and warnings of a Trump dictatorship.
Everywhere you look leftists and statists are using fear to put themselves in control of the Internet.
Why not? (Score:3)
Yet the fight against either "fake news" or misinformation in Vietnam must not be used as a smoke screen for stifling dissenting opinions and curtailing freedom of speech.
That's what the fight against "fake news" and "misinformation" is used for everywhere else.
If you'd seen a few Agent Orange victims, you'd realize how very unfunny your joke was.