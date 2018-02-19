Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
The Courts Microsoft Windows IT

Man, Seeking New Copy of Windows 7 After Forced Windows 10 Upgrade, Sues Microsoft 19

Posted by msmash from the not-the-onion dept.
Catalin Cimpanu, writing for BleepingComputer: An Albuquerque man has sued Microsoft and its CEO -- Satya Nadella -- seeking a fresh copy of Windows 7 or $600 million in damages. According to a civil complaint filed last week on February 14, Frank K. Dickman Jr. of Albuquerque, New Mexico, is suing Microsoft because of a botched forced Windows 10 upgrade. "I own a ASUS 54L laptop computer which has an OEM license for Windows Version 7," Dickman's claim reads. "The computer was upgraded to Windows Version 10 and became non-functional immediately. The upgrade deleted the cached, or backup, version of Windows 7." Dickman says that the laptop's original OEM vendor is "untrustworthy," hence, he cannot obtain a legitimate copy of Windows 7 to downgrade his laptop.

Man, Seeking New Copy of Windows 7 After Forced Windows 10 Upgrade, Sues Microsoft More | Reply

Man, Seeking New Copy of Windows 7 After Forced Windows 10 Upgrade, Sues Microsoft

Comments Filter:

  • about 0 chances of winning

    • But the second prize is .....

      Oh, you're correct.

    • I think the $600 million is so Microsoft just rolls over and gives him a Windows 7 key. As easy as this would be to defend in court, I have a feeling that the lawyers would love nothing more than to drag it out long enough to bill at least a reasonable fraction of that $600 million for their own efforts.
  • From the article:

    The angry plaintiff wants a judge to force Microsoft to comply with his request in 30 days or pay up $600 million in damagesâ" albeit the judge may interpret the damages as $6 billion due to a redaction error, as the complaint reads "$6,000,000,000.00 (six hundred million dollars)."

    I'd love to know how he came up with either of those numbers as being somehow reasonable. I'm not inclined to defend Microsoft in any situation, but that's a lot of money for a laptop that was bricked by an OS upgrade. There is no mention in there of him losing any data either (or having even checked to see if any data was lost). Yeah it's a massive inconvenience but I have never met anyone who uses an ASUS laptop who will do $600,000,000 worth of work in their lifetimes.

  • It puts Microsoft off implementing my MS Insecticide [slashdot.org] idea.

    This is why we need Tort Reform - it would allow megacorps to play amusing practical jokes on people who pirate their stuff and if someone of those people are humiliated or indeed killed, there'd be no lawsuit.

  • Frank K. Dickman Jr. Elementary. Has a nice ring to it

  • All mute now since the system is hosed and he has a dysfunctional Windows 10 install. But for the future.

    1. Make a set of Recovery CD's
    2. Verify you have a good Windows 7 product key on the label stuck to the laptop.
    3. If no label with a product key, checked the Control Panel->System to get it.
    4. Note to everyone who gets a new windows computer. Make Recovery CD's, record your product key, put everything that came with the computer in a box or manila envelope and file it away. You will need it at s

Slashdot Top Deals

We cannot command nature except by obeying her. -- Sir Francis Bacon

Close