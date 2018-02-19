Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


The Courts Microsoft Windows IT

Man, Seeking New Copy of Windows 7 After Forced Windows 10 Upgrade, Sues Microsoft (bleepingcomputer.com) 159

Posted by msmash from the not-the-onion dept.
Catalin Cimpanu, writing for BleepingComputer: An Albuquerque man has sued Microsoft and its CEO -- Satya Nadella -- seeking a fresh copy of Windows 7 or $600 million in damages. According to a civil complaint filed last week on February 14, Frank K. Dickman Jr. of Albuquerque, New Mexico, is suing Microsoft because of a botched forced Windows 10 upgrade. "I own a ASUS 54L laptop computer which has an OEM license for Windows Version 7," Dickman's claim reads. "The computer was upgraded to Windows Version 10 and became non-functional immediately. The upgrade deleted the cached, or backup, version of Windows 7." Dickman says that the laptop's original OEM vendor is "untrustworthy," hence, he cannot obtain a legitimate copy of Windows 7 to downgrade his laptop.

  • $600 million (Score:3, Insightful)

    by fred6666 ( 4718031 ) on Monday February 19, 2018 @11:04AM (#56152240)

    about 0 chances of winning

    • Re:$600 million (Score:4, Insightful)

      by ColdWetDog ( 752185 ) on Monday February 19, 2018 @11:05AM (#56152250) Homepage

      But the second prize is .....

      Oh, you're correct.

    • Re:$600 million (Score:5, Insightful)

      by alvinrod ( 889928 ) on Monday February 19, 2018 @11:10AM (#56152296)
      I think the $600 million is so Microsoft just rolls over and gives him a Windows 7 key. As easy as this would be to defend in court, I have a feeling that the lawyers would love nothing more than to drag it out long enough to bill at least a reasonable fraction of that $600 million for their own efforts.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Anonymous Coward

        This makes no sense. He has a Windows 7 key. It came with the laptop. Download the Win7 iso and re-install. Frivolous lawsuits like this are why we can't have nice things.

        • Re: (Score:3)

          by Calydor ( 739835 )

          I may be wrong, but I think once you(r computer on its own) upgrade to Win10, your Win7 key is listed on Microsoft's activation servers as no longer valid. Thus you might install Win7, but you can't activate it.

          • OEM Windows keys won't activate a Retail copy of Windows. It'd actually be a hell of a lot easier for him to just use the manufacturer's installer. The OEM version of Windows has a simplified activation procedure, and the last time I had to do an install using it, I didn't even need to type in the key.

            • Re: (Score:2, Interesting)

              by Anonymous Coward

              Independent computer stores often have windows disks that will install any retail or OEM version of windows 7, to match the key you have (or found on a junk PC). I've been photographing the key stickers on machines that IT scraps for quite a while.

          • You're wrong. You can still go back to the previous version.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by mikael ( 484 )

        Or just go looking around the second hand PC stores for a system with a Windows7 key. Quite literally, I would see shops and stores throwing the empty PC case along with the Windows license key glued on the side.

        • Re: (Score:1)

          by Jeremi ( 14640 )

          Or just go looking around the second hand PC stores for a system with a Windows7 key. Quite literally, I would see shops and stores throwing the empty PC case along with the Windows license key glued on the side.

          Ah, but that would be copyright infringement, and as Microsoft loves to remind us, copyright infringement is THEFT!

    • Same odds as Man Seeking Woman

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by mwvdlee ( 775178 )

      Not even had he sued Asus, which would have been the most logical choice.
      It's just another attenion whore.

  • I'm, split on this. Sure, it's a hugely dick move by Microsoft, but all users know they are opting into an unusually weird set of nasty dick moves, whenever they buy anything that has Microsoft software. There's normal, and then there's Microsoft. This is complaining that shit tastes like .. well, shit. If you didn't want the taste of shit, why did you go to the extra effort to make sure you obtained shit-flavored shit?
    • Nadella expected him to pick up the turd by the clean end.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by mikael ( 484 )

      Sometimes it is necessary if you work with software development. Practically essential to have Windows development experience with Visual Studio. But Microsoft have have even withdrawn their old ISO files for Windows 7/8 and 10 so the only option is Window Creator edition (December 2017). I tried installing this on VirtualBox, but it just locked up. So I've resorted to using a Windows 10 Pro ISO file I downloaded a long time ago. That's the catch now - I either use an old version that may have security risk

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by arth1 ( 260657 )

      Sure, it's a hugely dick move by Microsoft, but all users know they are opting into an unusually weird set of nasty dick moves, whenever they buy anything that has Microsoft software.

      It's the American way: If someone is being a dick to you, be a bigger dick to them. Bonus points if done in a way that gets you 15 minutes of fame and makes lawyers rich.

  • Sorry, sir (Score:4, Funny)

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 19, 2018 @11:08AM (#56152270)

    We're fresh out of Windows 7 due to high demand, but we still have lots of copies of Vista hanging around. Would you like one? Two? A baker's dozen?

    Buddy? Pal?

  • From the article:

    The angry plaintiff wants a judge to force Microsoft to comply with his request in 30 days or pay up $600 million in damagesâ" albeit the judge may interpret the damages as $6 billion due to a redaction error, as the complaint reads "$6,000,000,000.00 (six hundred million dollars)."

    I'd love to know how he came up with either of those numbers as being somehow reasonable. I'm not inclined to defend Microsoft in any situation, but that's a lot of money for a laptop that was bricked by an OS upgrade. There is no mention in there of him losing any data either (or having even checked to see if any data was lost). Yeah it's a massive inconvenience but I have never met anyone who uses an ASUS laptop who will do $600,000,000 worth of work in their lifetimes.

    • I wonder if Mark Zuckerberg has ever used an Asus laptop.... /ponder

    • I'd love to know how he came up with either of those numbers as being somehow reasonable.

      An RIAA lawyer commented to say the math checks out.

      • ... all the while cruising on Pirate Bay for an updated copy of his favorite porn.

      • I want upvote this comment but noscript has about 15 things blocked on slashdot, there's no way I'm allowing all of them just to like a comment. Is there one that will do it?

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      FFS it's not about the 600 mil. very clear why he is doing this, and good on him.
      I love the American morals expect to get ripped off and when it happens just take it.
      I don't understand how Microsoft can steal purchased versions of win.7 from people and people well it's your fault for using Windows and embedded and nearly mandatory OS.

    • Probably the cost th assemble a team to re-develop Windows 7 :)

    • Bitcoin. Not sure how, but it will be related.

    • but I have never met anyone who uses an ASUS laptop who will do $600,000,000 worth of work in their lifetimes.

      Damages in U.S. civil suits are broken down into:

      • Compensatory - to compensate the victim for financial losses suffered.
      • Punitive - to discourage the perpetrator from engaging in improper or illegal activities in the future. Punitive awards are usually scaled to be proportional to the company's revenue, to guarantee that it will sting. If you made it a fixed fine, a large company could just pay

      • $600 million is a little high, but doesn't seem like an unreasonable starting point for punitive awards against a company the size of Microsoft.

        Are you suggesting then that this is an OK award to pursue against a large company, but not against a small one? What if the product had been BeOS? Or Duke Nukem Forever? Or Big Rigs Over the Road Racing? Those companies are much smaller (or extinct). The award that the plaintiff seeks should have some sort of reflection on the actual damages. If the laptop had burst into flames and burned down his house, I could see a settlement of a few million for the house and all its contents (though proving it

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Khyber ( 864651 )

      "There is no mention in there of him losing any data either (or having even checked to see if any data was lost)"

      I mean, right in the fucking summary:

      "The upgrade deleted the cached, or backup, version of Windows 7."

      DYERTFS?

      • "There is no mention in there of him losing any data either (or having even checked to see if any data was lost)"

        "The upgrade deleted the cached, or backup, version of Windows 7."

        That is his (previous) operating system. He should not have any of his own personal data in the operating system itself. Yeah, he paid for it and should be able to get it back but it's still just his previous OS. Did he lose his tax information, his email, his contacts, or anything else that was his own? There is no shortage of people selling new licenses for Windows 7 on ebay (and many other places), he can replace it if he wants. Did he have data on there though that he forgot to back up that he can

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by Khyber ( 864651 )

          "That is his (previous) operating system. He should not have any of his own personal data in the operating system itself."

          Well, to add to his story, when Win10 got forced on my system, first it put windows 7 stuff in a Windows.old folder...

          And on the first fucking reboot (installing the actual sound card drivers instead of using Windows drivers,) Win10 upgraded, and deleted everything in that folder during upgrade. And it doesn't tell you that it's doing so.

          And I've been able to get this behavior to repeat

  • No worries (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Guy will be given a new laptop with Win 7, lawyers will make millions.

  • It puts Microsoft off implementing my MS Insecticide [slashdot.org] idea.

    This is why we need Tort Reform - it would allow megacorps to play amusing practical jokes on people who pirate their stuff and if someone of those people are humiliated or indeed killed, there'd be no lawsuit.

  • Hero! (Score:3)

    by ebonum ( 830686 ) on Monday February 19, 2018 @11:26AM (#56152374)

    Frank K. Dickman Jr. Elementary. Has a nice ring to it

  • Multiple issues here that you see all the time (Score:4, Insightful)

    by oldgraybeard ( 2939809 ) on Monday February 19, 2018 @11:28AM (#56152376)
    All mute now since the system is hosed and he has a dysfunctional Windows 10 install. But for the future.

    1. Make a set of Recovery CD's
    2. Verify you have a good Windows 7 product key on the label stuck to the laptop.
    3. If no label with a product key, checked the Control Panel->System to get it.
    4. Note to everyone who gets a new windows computer. Make Recovery CD's, record your product key, put everything that came with the computer in a box or manila envelope and file it away. You will need it at some point ;)

    You can still get OEM copies of Windows 7 Pro on ebay with product key.

    • Why in the world should have to do all of those things to ensure continuous access to something I legally purchased? If I need more than a license key, there is something majorly wrong with that product.

    • Additional note: consider using rewriteable discs, as their phase-changing crystal medium is far more stable than the organic dye used in write-once discs.

      I've lost way too much data to CD/DVD "bit rot" over the years. Multiple copies help, but write-once discs just have lousy shelf lives.

      • You're safer storing them as ISO files and backing them up than actually writing DVDs.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by Khyber ( 864651 )

          Yea, no. I've got physical folders and folders of CDs and DVDs from a couple+ decades ago. All of them in quite pristine condition.

          Learn to get archival-quality WORM media and you generally have no issues.

          Meanwhile, you need to hope that your backup ISO copies don't get corrupted, malware-infested, etc. Have fun!

      • I would consider using different forms of media. M-Disc media comes to mind as one way, cloud storage with multiple providers another way, and a USB flesh drive using a bit-rot resistant filesystem (btrfs, ReFS, APFS) to at least know if the ISO got damaged during storage. I would say that storing copies different places is more useful than finding the perfect media for long term storage.

        It also doesn't hurt to have a SHA-512 hash manifest of the files as well when stored, or even GPG signatures. That wa

    • Best of all is to also Clonezilla image the laptop before ever booting Windows, and save the image, as well as the W7 image media somewhere secure (Amazon Glacier, Wasabi Cloud, Backblaze B2). Make sure the product key or keys are saved with the files as well.

    • "All mute now?" You can't hear it?

      -CR

    • To those who were right, but modded down
      Yes, I should have used the word moot ! mute.

    • Just came here to post this... Tested it with the OEM key from the bottom of a customers Asus laptop first, worked fine.

    • That site does not work with OEM keys. Only retail. It will say "contact your manufacturer for OS media"

      • Yes, it does. I tested it before posting my reply.

        • OK, so to reply to myself and completely contradict myself I just tested it with another OEM key and it didn't work... Curious...

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by Khyber ( 864651 )

            That's because there are several different levels of OEM key that Microsoft sells, but you can pretty much group them into Volume and Non-Volume.

            Volume level keys will work. Non-volume keys will not.

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by ACE209 ( 1067276 )
            maybe keys from different countries? I think in germany there is a law, stating that OEM versions can be resold, and thus have to be handled like full version keys.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Except that if you type an OEM key in they tell you to contact the OEM. Or at least this was the issue that we ran into on a Dell Windows 7 laptop a year or two ago.

      (They had never made the recovery disc and the machine had a problem. Got working enough to run again, but the recovery software had issues and would not burn the recovery disc.) (Ended up being able to get it to Windows 10, and later on was able to do a full wipe/reinstall of Windows 10)

  • He almost has a point until he says the OEM was "untrustworthy" if that's the case does that mean he reformatted the PC instantly when he got it and if so what OS did he use?

    As much as I'm not a fan of OEM installs ASUS will let you make recovery media or order it if you prefer, that's totally his bad, not Microsoft or Asus.

  • I wonder *WHY* he thinks ASUS is "untrustworthy", and why he cannot get some sort of restore disk from them.
  • for the little guy to have a chance, he HAS to do something outrageous; something that might recruit public opinion to work for him; he can't compete with MS's sheer size and resources; how effective would a small claims approach be?

    does anyone think MS won't use everything they have to their own advantage?

    when you go up against Goliath and you're small, do you don armor and shield and hope it all works out? or maybe try a tactic that increases your chance for success?

    standing up for himself, I

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Nemyst ( 1383049 )
      Asking for $600M for a botched up laptop sure is gonna make the news in a few places like here (especially because anything Microsoft is clickbait on /.), but "recruit public opinion to work for him"? Fat chance, he just sounds like a whiny cheapskate.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by jm007 ( 746228 )
        didn't say it would work or not, just that he has to try something a bit more guerrilla in order to increase his chances

        and out of curiosity, how much does one have to be 'inconvenienced' before it rises to a level where pushing back is acceptable? do you have a monetary limit? perhaps time? what if he values his own time and money more than you? should he first get your permission?

  • I love the way he says "the original OEM vendor is untrustworthy"... Umm.. Does he think that.. magically.. MS *is* trustworthy???? Geez I HOPE not.. MS deserves to get its collective ass kicked HARD for the nasty malware-style way it forced 10 onto systems, BUT this guy will NEVER get anywhere close to the figure he asks for... He's gonna be lucky to get a copy of Win7 out of the suit...

  • If this laptop was worth anywhere near that amount, he should surely have a full disk backup running every hour. Just spin up a virtual machine of the laptop from the backup image, should take about 10 minutes. He can work off the VM from any computer with an RDP client to get him through the day. Then restore the backup to the laptop, should take a few hours depending on size and speed.

  • Based on these numbers, I think I may be owed $1.3 trillion for Windows Vista.

  • The Three Rules of Computing (Score:3)

    by meerling ( 1487879 ) on Monday February 19, 2018 @12:22PM (#56152732)
    Rule 1: Backup
    Rule 2: BACKUP
    Rule 3: See Rules 1 & 2

    So, when did your data become important to you, before or after you lost it?

    If he had anything important and didn't have it backed up, he's an idiot.

    There's no way his damages come anywhere near $600 million, unless he's utterly incompetent, in which case, he deserves to lose it.
    The unreliability of his OEM isn't Microsofts fault.

    Most computer OEMs don't provide disks for you for the installed software. Instead they use a legal loophole and when you first run the computer it prompts you to make a set of backup/restore disks. Those will essentially be an image of the drive and can be used to restore the computer if you have to nuke & pave. Guess he neglected to do that, or lost his disks. Whichever case is correct, it's still his fault, and not that of Microsoft or the OEM.

    It's not like the increasing persistence about upgrading people wasn't known, and if he still didn't have a backup, he's an incompetent idiot.

    Yes, Microsoft shouldn't be forcing people to upgrade, but that's a different lawsuit, and I believe it's a class action as well. (It is.)

    The laptop is now "non-functional". How about letting a real tech see about that. You never know, I've "fixed" machines by booting into safemode and disabling the old dos crap they had been forcing to run for ages.

    No company is going to support the old stuff forever, not even Microsoft, nor should anyone expect them too. Windows 7 mainstream support ended a couple of years ago, and when it comes to software, life cycles are fast and short compared to other things in the world. The saying is that software ages 10 times faster than the rest of the world.

    It's still possible to buy Windows 7. Suing Microsoft for a copy is stupid. It would be cheaper for him to go buy a new copy than to file the lawsuit. It would also seem to be cheaper for Microsoft to capitulate and just send him one, but that would potentially set a bad precedent that could get really expensive and embarrassing for them, so there's no way in hell they'll do that.

    That guy is an idiot as he doesn't know the difference between "$6,000,000,000.00" and "six hundred million dollars". Sure, you could claim it's a simple typo, but it's got the correct comma separations for six billion, and if you don't correct mistakes like that before sending it to a judge, you can expect to get slapped down by the judge and forced to either go away, or start over from scratch without the screwups.

    We all hate it when our computers go chips up, but it happens, and we have to be prepared for it or it's our fault, like it or not.

  • Aside from the absurdity of his claim, he could just get a Windows 7 ISO from here: https://www.microsoft.com/en-g... [microsoft.com]

  • I found the COA (Score:3)

    by slashmydots ( 2189826 ) on Monday February 19, 2018 @12:33PM (#56152846)
    On that model there's a full, unused license COA for Windows 7 under the battery or in the center of the bottom plate. I guess he didn't check.

  • My experience (Score:3)

    by Kernel Kurtz ( 182424 ) on Monday February 19, 2018 @12:34PM (#56152854) Homepage

    re-installing Windows 7 using a regular install DVD and an OEM key is that the online validation never works. You have to use the phone validation. It is tedious, but always works.

    • You can skip validation at install time and validate later once Windows is fully installed and booted. It will be able to validate online then.
  • Why didn't he create a DVD or USB of the Factory Reset when the system was brand new?
    The laptop prompted him to do so, the user manual told him to do so...
    Free

    Of course, no one ever does. And then whines when the drive dies, taking the reset partition and OS with it.
    • Prevent your data and system loss in certain cases, like losing the said machine, or the drive goes bad.
      But add to those the chance that MS 10 years after your system's initial release, might take some actions without asking you.
      So, we have so far a few reasons to backup, HDD failure, laptop theft, ransomware infection, MS upgrade.
      ....
      you suggestion sounds like "why didn't he try to protect himself from MS, the vendor of his OS?"

  • Don't see why this is worthy to be posted here.

  • Using these numbers, I estimate I am owed $1.3 trillion for Windows Vista.

  • The installer keeps the old Windows 7 install backed up locally so it can be restored if there's a problem with the upgrade. AFAIK there are only a few cases where it is removed::

    1. You run Disk Cleanup inside of the upgraded Windows and remove the data.

    2.. After some period of time the backup is removed as it is presumed the upgrade is working for the you, as you have not tried to restore the backup but have been using the upgraded PC.

    3. You reinstall Windows 10, whereupon it, again, backs up your current

