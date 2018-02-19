IBM Sues Microsoft's New Chief Diversity Officer To Protect Diversity Trade Secrets (geekwire.com) 73
theodp writes: GeekWire reports that IBM has filed suit against longtime exec Lindsay-Rae McIntyre, alleging that her new position as Microsoft's chief diversity officer violates a year-long non-compete agreement, allowing Microsoft to use IBM's internal secrets to boost its own diversity efforts. A hearing is set for Feb. 22, but in the meantime, a U.S. District Judge has temporarily barred McIntyre from working at Microsoft. "IBM has gone to great lengths to safeguard as secret the confidential information that McIntyre possesses," Big Blue explained in a court filing, citing its repeated success (in 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2017) in getting the U.S. government to quash FOIA requests for IBM's EEO-1 Reports on the grounds that the mandatory race/ethnicity and gender filings represent "confidential proprietary trade secret information." IBM's argument may raise some eyebrows, considering that other tech giants -- including Google, Microsoft, Apple, and Facebook -- voluntarily disclosed their EEO-1s years ago after coming under pressure from Rev. Jesse Jackson and the Congressional Black Caucus. In 2010, IBM stopped disclosing U.S. headcount data in its annual report as it accelerated overseas hiring.
Douchebag manoeuvre (Score:4, Insightful)
You'd think that on diversity issues (or any social issue for that matter) there is no profit to be made or lost and that everybody would put their best tactics forward for everyone to use and receive praise for being at the forefront of equality. But no... Let's send the lawyers in. We shall have great diversity, but everybody else can suck it.
Maybe they secretly wish for an outside diversity agency or charity (paid for by anybody else but them, the government if possible) keeping an eye on their policies and making sure everything runs smoothly. Then they cry government encroachment, of course.
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
Yeah, this should not be about a corporate competitive advantage, but about the betterment of society. I'm trying to think of an analogy. The best I can think of is if a city gets a new major or police chief, and that person manages to drastically reduce crime in their city. Should they keep their crime prevention techniques private so their city can have a competitive advantage over other nearby cities, thus drawing more people to want to live/work/shop there? No, because this isn't really a zero sum game.
Companies only care about profits (Score:4, Interesting)
Yeah, this should not be about a corporate competitive advantage, but about the betterment of society.
That's admirable sentiment but let's be real. As a general proposition, corporations only care about the betterment of society insofar as it also helps their bottom line. You can make a pretty good argument that a diverse workforce chosen for their capabilities will increase chances for corporate profits AND also better society. But if a corporation's management perceives (true or not) advantage in having a work force that isn't diverse then they are likely to oppose diversity efforts and just pay lip service to diversity for PR purposes. The people in the company might mean well but the pressure for profits tends to drown out even well intended other priorities.
Diversity can be a huge asset. There is plenty of evidence that having people with different backgrounds and ideas results in better outcomes for companies. If everyone looks the same and has the same background there is a strong tendency towards group think and important ideas get overlooked. The bigger the company and the more diverse the customer base the more important this tends to become. I know I've learned a lot from my colleagues who come from different backgrounds and cultures and I'm more effective in my job because they bring me a different perspective that I might not have considered.
Maybe in an ideal world... (Score:3, Interesting)
From my experience with companies, "diversity" means getting people of a specific race/nationality who live overseas, either by offshoring to them or getting them via H-1Bs, or at one place I worked at, B-1/B-2 visas, and paying the rather infinitesimal visa fraud fines when it gets found out. (They rotated "tourists on training" every 3-6 months to US offices by the hundreds.)
In a perfect world, it means diversity. Realistically, it is a way to do immigration fraud and get bargain basement workers who wi
Re: Douchebag manoeuvre (Score:2)
Likewise, diversity is not supposed to be about competitive advantage, but about the betterment of society and the fair treatment of all people.
But it is a competition. Facebook, Google, Microsoft, IBM, etc... already employ a higher percentage of minorities than are graduating from college. The only way for a company to hire more minorities is to steal them from a different company.
The only other alternative is to start much younger possibly even grade school and change the funnels there but that doesn't directly benefit individual corporations.
Re: (Score:3, Interesting)
There are huge profits to be made from diversity.
Diversity policies can help companies fill positions that they would otherwise struggle to, and retain staff for longer. It can help them develop better products, e.g. the recent story about facial recognition that doesn't work with dark skin.
In IBM's case it looks a lot like they are trying to cover up offshoring and the use of skilled worker visas (H1B in the US). Not really anything to do with diversity, except perhaps that she knows about using this trick
Re:Douchebag manoeuvre (Score:5, Interesting)
Otherwise I'm not sure how someone's skin color, gender, sexual orientation, or any of the other characteristics that typically get lumped in with "diversity" allow a company to develop facial recognition algorithms that work better for darker skin colors. It sounds more like the testing or QA team didn't use a good sample of images when testing the product. Or they did and were aware of it but would rather get the product to market sooner.
Re: (Score:1)
I'm not really sure how a diversity policy helps anything unless you've got a bunch of racists in HR or upper management
Then allow me to explain.
Data out today [equalityhumanrights.com] shows that a lot of employers have pretty regressive policies towards women and particularly mothers. That makes it harder for them to hire women and to retain women, which means they have a smaller pool of available talent to draw on.
Another example is lack of understanding about disabilities. A lot of people worry that having a disabled person work for/with them will be costly, that they will need a lot of time off sick, that they will be unproductive or that they m
Re:Douchebag manoeuvre (Score:5, Interesting)
Data out today [equalityhumanrights.com] shows that a lot of employers have pretty regressive policies towards women and particularly mothers. That makes it harder for them to hire women and to retain women, which means they have a smaller pool of available talent to draw on.
It's funny because Damore made exactly the same observations about Google's workplace being unfavorable to women and how to improve it to better retain women in his memo, but for whatever reason you seemed to want to rake him over the coals for it. I'm also not sure that the article you cite applies in the U.S. as it's illegal to ask if someone has children or even if they're married. The same holds true for "where are you from" questions as well. I'm rather surprised that the UK apparently doesn't have such laws. Alternatively I would think that they do and that they just need to be enforced.
Also, I remember when microaggressions used to be called pet peeves, with the implication being that they were rather silly things to get upset about. I've had people ask about my ancestry before based on my last name. It's not really difficult to tell someone that "I grew up a few states over, but that my grandparents came over from Poland" or that "I'm from Birmingham, but my father is Iranian" or whatever the case may be. Maybe it's another British thing where people are sensitive about it for some reason, whereas in the U.S. almost everyone is from somewhere else ancestrally.
However, I still don't see this potential for huge profits as people who are being spurned from one company are being hired at another. If everyone were recruiting purely based on talent with no biases at all, then some companies that are doing a better job would actually be worse off since their competition isn't ignoring candidates any more and they can't get as good of a deal. Similarly, companies who ignore that which is profitable for too long tend to be out of business quickly.
I think that you also have to admit that diversity efforts can go too far in the other direction when quotas get imposed which are almost a guarantee that there's a smaller pool of available talent to draw on or that in order to maintain the same level of quality it would be necessary to pay more to only hire the absolute best individuals from some category while hitting some quota.
Re: (Score:2)
It's funny because Damore made exactly the same observations about Google's workplace being unfavorable to women and how to improve it to better retain women in his memo
Unfortunately he got it so catastrophically wrong that he actually put women off working for Google. Check the Labour Board investigation of the issue, at least two women dropped out of the recruitment process citing his memo as the reason.
I'm also not sure that the article you cite applies in the U.S. as it's illegal to ask if someone has children or even if they're married.
It's legally problematic in the UK as well, but of course difficult to prove and often not enforced. In any case, an employer doesn't necessarily need to ask, they can just throw any application from a woman under the age of 45 in the bin.
I've had people ask about my ancestry before based on my last name.
For me it's about 90% of the peop
Re: (Score:2)
My guess is the broad benefit is determining new ways of identifying good hires.
The traditional signaling methods for competency revolve around big-ticket University degrees, narrow social and employment networks and so on. In a future where we realistically may need to greatly expand technology hiring there's only so many MIT/Stanford/Caltech/etc graduates to be had, regardless of diversity factors.
In many ways, these companies need to break out of the traditional signaling factors of good hiring prospect
Re: (Score:2)
>It can help them develop better products, e.g. the recent story about facial recognition that doesn't work with dark skin.
Please explain EXACTLY how an algorithm failing to recognize darker skinned people would be DIRECTLY addressed by a Diversity Officer.
- Do they know every project in the company and would have raised the alarm?
- Would they require "prove you're not racist" reports from every project team?
- Are you assuming them sending everyone to "don't be racist" seminars wo
Re:Douchebag manoeuvre (Score:5, Insightful)
There are huge profits to be made from diversity.
If that were true, it would be entirely unnecessary to have a huge government apparatus trying to enforce it, and a huge "non profit" sector doing shakedowns and intimidation about it.
Re: Douchebag manoeuvre (Score:5, Informative)
Exactly. I hate it when people "helping" minorities trying to represent as a good business model.
It's a good business model because if you do not follow it either government will crack down on you or liberal media will scare off all your advertisement or customers.
Re: (Score:3)
If that were true, it would be entirely unnecessary to have a huge government apparatus trying to enforce it
That argument holds true only if the same people who profit unequally from and consequently control the current system are prepared to relinquish their relative status. History, however, is littered with examples of huge government apparatuses being used to maintain the privilege of a specific group relative to another, even if everyone would be benefit in absolute terms from that privilege being removed.
The reason people argue against diversity is not that they consciously defy economic sense, but becau
Re: (Score:2)
Diversity is also a popular target for demagogues and populists. It's easy to point to it and generate some outrage that other people are getting something extra, while simply ignoring the fact that they also started in a much worse position too.
Re: (Score:2)
It takes companies a while to realize that it's profitable. As the big, successful ones start throwing serious money at the problem (like Intel's $300m investment) more and more start getting on-board.
Companies don't behave rationally. They are as prone to fads, dogma and incompetence just like people are, only worse because the hive mind tends to be a bit sociopathic. Actually, a lot sociopathic.
Re: (Score:2)
There are huge profits to be made from diversity...In IBM's case it looks a lot like they are trying to cover up offshoring and the use of skilled worker visas (H1B in the US). Not really anything to do with diversity, except perhaps that she knows about using this trick to make the numbers look better while also cutting costs and quality.
Uh, it kind of has everything to do with a lack of diversity, and "cutting costs" is another way of creating "huge profits".
Re: (Score:2)
The proposition that these companies arent trying to hire the best people for the money, aside from a small number of cases of nepotism and quid pro quo, is absurd. Everything about promoting diversity at the point of hire is promoting a deviation from optimal hiring practices, so any strategy that can boost diversity numbers with only minimal harm to the bottom line is valuable.
Re: (Score:2)
Re:Douchebag manoeuvre (Score:5, Informative)
Diversity jobs aren't about diversity. It's about profit. Maximizing public good will. It's PR. It's plausible deniability for a corporation to drop hundreds of grand to get you to give them the benefit of the doubt when a scandal comes out.
If diversity is "obvious" and we need "50-50" party and all that shit, and Salon et al minimum-wage journalists know what's best for us, then why do you need someone making over half-a-million a year just to tell you that? Is "not hiring black people = bad" something so profound you need a dedicated "scientist" to reveal that gem?
And if you ARE discriminating, congratulations, it's already illegal to discriminate based on age, sex, religion, or sexual orientation. So if your lawyers aren't stopping that, they should all be fired.
I mean, has anyone ever actually asked themselves what this person would DO on the job? Compute Maxwell equations? Run Monte Carlo simulations? Nah. You know exactly what it is. Talking out of your ass with feel good initiatives. Making people run through sexual harassment seminars, and inviting other feel good speakers that all help in the plausible "we take #OutrageFlavorOfTheWeek seriously."
Even the wikipedia says exactly what I'm saying:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
>A cultural diversity practitioner has expertise in managing and leading programs designed to foster productive relationships among people of different cultures.
Meanwhile, notice a complete lack of any formulas, philosophies or anything you'd see from a real degree or position. Even business wikis list things like basic accounting formulas, and organizational management rules, and other "laws".
We might as well have a senior level job for "Chief Pizza Officer" for addressing serious concerns about whether people are eating enough quality food while they work. I'd love to see the college that gives *that* degree. I'd even get one--in spite of the inevitable intense rigor required to survive the class load.
Re: (Score:3)
I commend you, and hope you continue
They are Chinese political officers (Score:1)
Back in medieval times, Chinese warships would have a political officer on board to enforce the ideals of the current king. That lasted until one king decided to get rid of all of China's ships and books which set the whole society back hundreds of years.
In more modern times Chinese governmental organizations have been assigned political commissars to enforce the ideals of the party in power. As before, their job is not law enforcement but idea enforcement.
These Diversity Officers are no different. Their on
Re: (Score:2)
We might as well have a senior level job for "Chief Pizza Officer" for addressing serious concerns about whether people are eating enough quality food while they work. I'd love to see the college that gives *that* degree. I'd even get one--in spite of the inevitable intense rigor required to survive the class load.
You jest but if you're big enough I wouldn't be surprised to find Apple/Google/Microsoft has some nutritional experts on staff to promote a healthier lifestyle on the company campus. And yes multinationals have often struggled to make different work and business cultures function well together as a team. But on like a broad cultural basis? I don't care what naughty bits you have or who you're sleeping with, what god(s) you pray to, how you lean politically, what your idea of a good time is or whatever. Or w
Re: (Score:2)
If diversity is "obvious" and we need "50-50" party and all that shit, and Salon et al minimum-wage journalists know what's best for us, then why do you need someone making over half-a-million a year just to tell you that? Is "not hiring black people = bad" something so profound you need a dedicated "scientist" to reveal that gem?
That paragraph actually demonstrates why you need someone to explain this to you.
Obsession with goals like 50-50 isn't going to get you anywhere. And the problem is far more complex than overt racism like simply refusing to hire non-white people. Simply saying "okay, from today no more discrimination" won't make much difference either... I mean, it's been illegal for a long time already and a lot of problems still persist.
Meanwhile, notice a complete lack of any formulas, philosophies
Really, are you totally unaware of the many decades of research and the vast body of w
Re: (Score:2)
There would be a profit made or lost by companies stealing others diversity planning.
Diversity planning and policy isn't just a hippy feel good thing. It is about (especially in a time where there is an employment shortage) keeping and retaining skilled employees in your organization. If your organization has a reputation fairly or not, of not being diverse, there will be a lot of talent that will not apply, or worse talent who has been hired, to leave shortly after being hired, due to an unpleasant work e
Re: (Score:2)
everybody would put their best tactics forward for everyone to use
The problem here is that IBM's tactic is 'identify the competent people that represent demographics we find hard to recruit and target those'.
The lady in question knows who those targeted individuals are, and IBM probably fear Microsoft recruiting them first.
Re: (Score:2)
On the contrary, modern 'diversity issues' are all about opportunistic money and power grabs.
wait what? (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2, Interesting)
If they are secretly doing something illegal, for diversity reasons, that would be something they would want to keep secret.
Re: (Score:3)
I'm guessing it's just a worthless lawsuit as a show of force to keep other people who sign non-compete clauses in line.
Re: (Score:1)
That their staff are now 50% Indian, 30% other Asian, 19% White, and 1% Black I would guess?
Re: (Score:2)
What kind of trade secrets could there possibly be involved in a useless made up position like diversity officer anyway? (or maybe that is the secret...that its all bogus?)
IBM has developed a secret genetic modification energy power gaurana and psilocybin drink that turns normal employees into diverse ones. When the Feds come around to check up on the global diversity climate change, IBM rounds up a bunch of white guys and force feeds them the drink, and the entangled diversity quantum energy entropy level at IBM increases.
There are still a few minor problems. One white guy turned into a sheep growing human organs, IBM CEO Ginny Rometty reportedly has mice ears growing on
Re: (Score:2)
Again? Yeesh.
Re: (Score:3)
It sounds dumb, but maybe they've worked out some formula for finding diversity hires or filtering out *good* diversity hires. I'd imagine the latter would be very useful and probably controversial.
My guess is that one challenge with wanting to do diversity hiring is that many diversity hire categories may be broad but shallow talent pools. Not that the categories have dumb people, but general social forces may result in them having weaker educational backgrounds or work histories. Filtering through this
The 7th Seal has been Broken (Score:5, Funny)
The end of days, somehow as a result of lawyers (not a surprise) and diversity (didn't see that coming), will be upon us shortly.
This is a great read for a Monday morning, along with Russian doping and curling. Didn't see that coming either.
Oh good, it's the 2 minute hate (Score:1)
I cannot wait for the Slashdot comments on this one - I wonder how long it'll be until some AC says that they're sending in the lawyers because all diversity efforts are anti-white propaganda paid for by George Soros and they don't want the normies to find out.
Re: (Score:1)
They're sending in the lawyers because all diversity efforts are anti-white propaganda paid for by George Soros and they don't want the normies to find out.
alternate headline (Score:3)
IBM sues former employee for violating contract
But that doesn't quite have the same clickbait headline as TFS.
And yes, while it does seem weird as to what data they are trying to protect, but you can't just get out of a contract by saying "well the other cool kids don't do what IBM does".
Top Secret diversity trade secrets - leaked list (Score:5, Insightful)
1) Hiring SJWs for PR and allowing them to bully the people who actually like writing code into attending diversity training instead
2) Sacking harmless autists for writing heartfelt but painfully naive memos complaining about the diversity training after you asked them for their comments
3) Leaking the details of autist's memos to the SJWs at in the tech press, who will completely lie about the contents.
4) Getting sued by sacked autists
5) Convincing people who actually want to write code and not spend time in diversity training to work somewhere else
6) Convincing SJWs in the tech press they can make more money running diversity training at Google than acting as its sock puppets.
7) Becoming a world leader in diversity training and giving up completely on the idea of actually releasing any software.
8) Still having a workforce that is noticably less diverse than the fucking Alt Right Reactosphere.
9) Winning the PR battle in the tech press that all this is justified.
10) Banning competitors that allow free speech from your app store while claiming you support Net Neutrality
11) Winning the PR battle in the tech press that that is justified because those competitors are 'Alt Right'.
12) Getting accused by the Democrats of hosting fake news, the Republicans of censoring conservatives and everyone of being anti competitive
13) See your profits fall despite having vast numbers of users
They are trying to steal our precious minorities (Score:2)
Write your own (Score:2)
Don't copy our sh*t. Fool me once,shame on you.
Fool me twice?
I don't think so.
What, Microsoft, innovate your way out of this.