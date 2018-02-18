Sweden Considers Six Years in Jail For Online Pirates (torrentfreak.com) 14
Sweden's Minister for Justice has received recommendations as to how the country should punish online pirates. From a report: Helene Fritzon received a proposal which would create crimes of gross infringement under both copyright and trademark law, leading to sentences of up to six years in prison. The changes would also ensure that non-physical property, such as domain names, can be seized.
Why not just make them do community service instead? I don't think it's really in the interest of the taxpayers to spend tens of thousands of dollars (or Swedish Krona I suppose) to lock up non-violent individuals who are committing what would be best regarded as civil offenses.
Why do I think this is mostly aimed at stopping the Pirate party. Life in prison in Sweden is 10 year, And proposed for piracy is 6? That sounds pretty political.
Also, It's not like Sweden would use politics, for let's say, to go after a person so they could try to extradite him to the US for leaking documents.
/s
