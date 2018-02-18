Sweden Considers Six Years in Jail For Online Pirates

Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Posted by msmash from the consequences dept.
Sweden's Minister for Justice has received recommendations as to how the country should punish online pirates. From a report: Helene Fritzon received a proposal which would create crimes of gross infringement under both copyright and trademark law, leading to sentences of up to six years in prison. The changes would also ensure that non-physical property, such as domain names, can be seized.

  • And how much.... (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Sebby ( 238625 ) on Sunday February 18, 2018 @08:07PM (#56149732)
    .... for those that falsely claim copyright infringement on stuff that they don’t own copyright on to begin with?

  • Better idea (Score:3)

    by alvinrod ( 889928 ) on Sunday February 18, 2018 @08:11PM (#56149750)
    Why not just make them do community service instead? I don't think it's really in the interest of the taxpayers to spend tens of thousands of dollars (or Swedish Krona I suppose) to lock up non-violent individuals who are committing what would be best regarded as civil offenses.

      Why not just make them do community service instead? I don't think it's really in the interest of the taxpayers to spend tens of thousands of dollars (or Swedish Krona I suppose) to lock up non-violent individuals who are committing what would be best regarded as civil offenses.

      Well, I guess it can improve the statistics.

      Finally they can get some white people into the prisons. Good for equality.

  • Than consuming content from the big distributors... They wont be missing much in jail. :P

  • Why do I think this is mostly aimed at stopping the Pirate party. Life in prison in Sweden is 10 year, And proposed for piracy is 6? That sounds pretty political.

    Also, It's not like Sweden would use politics, for let's say, to go after a person so they could try to extradite him to the US for leaking documents. /s

  • At least you get off easy for any other crime... (Score:3)

    by Jarwulf ( 530523 ) on Sunday February 18, 2018 @08:30PM (#56149816)
