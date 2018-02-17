Facebook Admits SMS Notifications Sent Using Two-Factor Number Was Caused by Bug (theverge.com) 30
Facebook has clarified the situation around SMS notifications sent using the company's two-factor authentication (2FA) system, admitting that the messages were indeed caused by a bug. From a report: In a blog post penned by Facebook Chief Security Officer Alex Stamos, the company says the error led it to "send non-security-related SMS notifications to these phone numbers." Facebook uses the automated number 362-65, or "FBOOK," as its two-factor authentication number, which is a secure way of confirming a user's identity by sending a numeric code to a secondary device like a mobile phone. That same number ended up sending users Facebook notifications without their consent. When users would attempt to get the SMS notifications to stop, the replies were posted to their own Facebook profiles as status updates.
common sense (Score:1)
Without even checking, it seems obvious that 362-65 isn't FBOOK... there's no doubles.
No. No it is not. (Score:3, Interesting)
No. No it is not.
Some may be stupid enough to believe that, but not I.
Re:No. No it is not. (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:1)
Whoever did it can see the IP address and has drunk the kool aid, and is working to suppress free discussion.
It is about harvesting your phone numbers, not about your account security. That is why it is insecure. It has nothing to do with security.
With your phone number your location is known and your movements tracked.
Me, I have no cellphone, never will.
Dear Facebook users (Score:5, Insightful)
We are very sorry we prematurely started sending you Facebook advertisements using the phone number you provided for 2-step verification. Our intention was to not do so until we had finished our latest marketing plan and updated the wording of our terms of service.
Please accept our apologies. We hope you continue to enjoy Facebook and provide us with what little of your valuable personal information we have not already collected.
- Your Facebook Team
Re: (Score:2)
Re:Dear Facebook users (Score:4, Insightful)
Not a bug (Score:1)
I am at a loss as to how this could be a bug. We almost all here write code, making a computer do anything requires effort, concentration and time.
This was done on purpose. To what end I do not know but the idea that through some mystery code all this happened is just not logical, it makes much more sense that it was crafted to perform the actions it performed.
At some point in the code during the authentication process it had to capture the response, that response then had to be applied to a users 'wall'
*hugs* (Score:1)
Just here passing out the *hugs*!
Re: (Score:2, Funny)
You have just violated the FreeBSD Code of Conduct [freebsd.org] for harassment. Specifically:
Re: (Score:2)
Is that you Pinkie Pie? Is this me?
Loss of Face (Score:2)
it is NOT a secure method (Score:2)
as pointed out by numerous previous slashdot linked articles it's very easy to transfer phone numbers without the original owners permission.
No, Facebook *claims* it was a bug... (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
We're all slowly boiling -- it's more a question of how fast you can turn up the heat. Maybe we should start explicitly distinguishing between sarcasm and prediction in our dystopian posts so it's easier to find when we've crossed various lines. Either that, or we need to condition our sense of privacy to be more warm-blooded than cold-blooded, per your analogy.
We may not have AI yet... (Score:3)