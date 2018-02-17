FreeBSD's New Code of Conduct

Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


FreeBSD has a new code of conduct, which is making several people angry. From the blog post: This code of conduct applies to all spaces used by the FreeBSD Project, including our mailing lists, IRC channels, and social media, both online and off. Anyone who is found to violate this code of conduct may be sanctioned or expelled from FreeBSD Project controlled spaces at the discretion of the FreeBSD Code of Conduct Committee. Participants are responsible for knowing and abiding by these rules. Harassment includes but is not limited to: Comments that reinforce systemic oppression related to gender, gender identity and expression, sexual orientation, disability, mental illness, neurodiversity, physical appearance, body size, age, race, or religion. Unwelcome comments regarding a person's lifestyle choices and practices, including those related to food, health, parenting, drugs, and employment. Deliberate misgendering. Deliberate use of "dead" or rejected names. Gratuitous or off-topic sexual images or behaviour in spaces where they're not appropriate.

Physical contact and simulated physical contact (e.g., textual descriptions like "hug" or "backrub") without consent or after a request to stop. Threats of violence. Incitement of violence towards any individual, including encouraging a person to commit suicide or to engage in self-harm. Deliberate intimidation. Stalking or following. Harassing photography or recording, including logging online activity for harassment purposes. Sustained disruption of discussion. Unwelcome sexual attention. Pattern of inappropriate social contact, such as requesting/assuming inappropriate levels of intimacy with others. Continued one-on-one communication after requests to cease. Deliberate "outing" of any private aspect of a person's identity without their consent except as necessary to protect vulnerable people from intentional abuse. Publication of non-harassing private communication without consent. Publication of non-harassing private communication with consent but in a way that intentionally misrepresents the communication (e.g., removes context that changes the meaning). Knowingly making harmful false claims about a person.

  • I don't have anything to do with FreeBSD... (Score:5, Insightful)

    by sgage ( 109086 ) on Saturday February 17, 2018 @10:07AM (#56141782)

    ... but if I did, I would quit. This is over the top. It feels more like a blanket list of vague infractions to have on hand so that they can rid of anyone they feel like.

    • Re:I don't have anything to do with FreeBSD... (Score:5, Insightful)

      by Snotnose ( 212196 ) on Saturday February 17, 2018 @10:07AM (#56141790)
      This. It actually sounds like something I'd read on the Onion.

      • Re:I don't have anything to do with FreeBSD... (Score:5, Insightful)

        by Mashiki ( 184564 ) <`moc.liamg' `ta' `ikihsam'> on Saturday February 17, 2018 @11:33AM (#56142440) Homepage

        Remember all those people who said the people speaking out against this were crazy that this type of creep was happening? Said it wouldn't happen, that it was only for the "greater good" and so on? Yeah, well buck the fuck up because this type of creep is happening all over the place in the tech world. And it almost always starts with people who have no actual programming/technical ability, who then worm their way into positions of power.

        For FreeBSD, this will pretty much drive people out and kill it. It's no different then the people who pushed this crap in Overwatch(game) and people have been fleeing in droves because Blizzard has stated that they'll be looking through your social media to find out if you've been bad.

        • Re:I don't have anything to do with FreeBSD... (Score:4, Insightful)

          by Chris Katko ( 2923353 ) on Saturday February 17, 2018 @12:21PM (#56142798)

          It'll only keep happening until a major group completely collapses until the weight of it's own virtue signalling.

          Kind of like how neogaf was full SJW pandering and it turned out the owner of the forum was raping women. Oops.

          FreeBSD will disappear from any significance it had left and people will learn from it as something to never do. History is already rerouting around social justice. The only people who don't realize this are the ones living in their bubbles.

          Any ideology that allows you to oppress and bully people, but "For the greater good" eventually collapses because of all the pain it caused to innocents, and social justice is just another flawed attempt at creating a utopia that crushes innocent people. "The road to hell is paved with good intentions." Interesting how that phrase is over 800 years old, and yet, social justice is "new" and represents it perfectly.

          "Those who don't learn from history are doomed to repeat it."

      • Re:I don't have anything to do with FreeBSD... (Score:4, Insightful)

        by ArmoredDragon ( 3450605 ) on Saturday February 17, 2018 @11:45AM (#56142536)

        It reminded me of one of those prison visitation posters reminding you of everything that's against the law. And WTF is a dead name? Like I can't say my dad's name because he's dead or some shit like that? No really I only just now googled it and it's retarded how like every fucking week there's a new word describing some kind new (completely nonsensical) gender or some new sexual orientation, or some way of identifying properties therein. Too bad the book [guidetogender.com] was already out of date at publication.

        Though seriously, this is a really good way to piss off developers and either they become interested in something else, or they just fork it.

    • ... but if I did, I would quit. This is over the top. It feels more like a blanket list of vague infractions to have on hand so that they can rid of anyone they feel like.

      Getting rid of anyone they feel like is essentially what at-will employment summarizes, which already exists in some form or another across the entire US.

    • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Yup. Many of the listed infractions will consist of little more than hurt feelings, which anyone can claim and no one can refute. That code becomes a weapon for SJWs to wield against anyone they decide deserves to be hurt. I would be terrified to interact with anyone in a community with such draconian feminist policies.

      • I don't really see the problem with it when it comes to open source communities. If you don't like a community, you can always fork the project and start your own offshoot. If all of the social justice sycophants want to congregate into one group that drives everyone else off, that's their own prerogative. If it gives them all their own little area to congregate in and leaves everyone else outside of the group who wants to get work done alone, all the better. It's almost like a self-organizing B Ark.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by Teun ( 17872 )
      Oh...
      I thought aren't these already implied forms of human conduct and interaction, in other words; nothing new?
      But apparently there are reasons to write it out for those that are lacking the required sensitivities for polite conduct.

    • It's impossible to create any practical rule governing human behaviour that enumerates every specific bad action. Just look at the law of any country, none of them are very specific.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Mashiki ( 184564 )

        It's impossible to create any practical rule governing human behaviour that enumerates every specific bad action. Just look at the law of any country, none of them are very specific.

        Really? Can you explain how this law isn't specific(keeping in mind that this is a law used on a regular basis). Remember that in law, you don't have to fulfill each subsection. But you do have to fulfill the specific section for it to apply.

        Assault [justice.gc.ca]

        265 (1) A person commits an assault when

        (a) without the consent of another person, he applies force intentionally to that other person, directly or indirectly;

        (b) he attempts or threatens, by an act or a gesture, to apply force to another person, if he has, or causes that other person to believe on reasonable grounds that he has, present ability to effect his purpose; or

        (c) while openly wearing or carrying a weapon or an imitation thereof, he accosts or impedes another person or begs.

        Laws in most western countries are very specific. On top of that, countries who use common law the laws get progressively more specific as time goes on. It can actually become so specific with common law, that the existing law has to be refined because the original

      • Re:I don't have anything to do with FreeBSD... (Score:4, Insightful)

        by Chris Katko ( 2923353 ) on Saturday February 17, 2018 @12:29PM (#56142866)

        CoC falls apart for one fundamental reason: You can't legislate people to RESPECT each other.

        And that's what they're trying to codify. You can't make a legal document that solves disputes. For example, I have allergies and someone else in the office has a therapy dog. The RESPECTFUL thing to do, is to keep our offices as far apart as possible and both of US try to be accommodating to each other. But blanket statements of "disability person wins." only creates bitterness ("Why does that person always win?") and when you have a dispute between TWO disabled people, then you have to create a hierarchy of "who is a more disabled person?" (=more value).

        None of this actually creates a better working environment. You can't replace respect for each other with a list of rules. It's just another feel good idea by another middle manager with no basis in science.

    • ... but if I did, I would quit. This is over the top. It feels more like a blanket list of vague infractions to have on hand so that they can rid of anyone they feel like.

      sounds like this 'rubbed you' the wrong way.

      • So you're just banned for that flagrant comment that goes against the new policy.

        Physical contact and simulated physical contact (e.g., textual descriptions like "hug" or "backrub") without consent

        So that's you done for implied sexual microaggression!! Won't be anyone left soon.

    • Well, by the text of the Code of Conduct, most SJWs will be immediately banned. Because if the words say X, they mean X, right? Right??

  • Sounds like they need a hug (Score:5, Interesting)

    by raymorris ( 2726007 ) on Saturday February 17, 2018 @10:07AM (#56141786) Journal

    Someone at FreeBSD needs a hug.

    On the Linux mailing list, "deliberate intimidation" is graded like a gymnastic routine, 1-10 points. Linus has the most points so far.

  • I kind of want to see what happens if FreeBSD forks into Conservative and Liberal branches. I want to see which side attracts more developers, and which distribution gets more downloads!

    • Re:I wonder if this will cause a fork? (Score:5, Informative)

      by rknop ( 240417 ) on Saturday February 17, 2018 @10:26AM (#56141948) Homepage

      Conservative and Liberal are insufficient tags nowadays.

      If you identify yourself as a liberal, you probably nowadays think of conservative as meaning (perhaps not self-acknowledge) white supremacy and Trumpism.

      If you identify yourself as a conservative, you probably nowadays think of liberal as meaning in favor of the kind of identity politics that leads to speech codes and censorship that begins to be reminiscent of Mao's cultural revolution.

      The thing is, there are people who would at least have traditionally identified themselves with both labels who aren't either of this, but still actually possess the ability to reason. Sadly, the current climate is allowing the white supremists to come out of the woodwork and go mainstream, and that in turn is convincing people who should otherwise know better to endorse the extremes of identity politics censorship.

      At the moment, the national liberal party in the US (the Democratic party) hasn't been caught up in the craziness of the left (i.e. overarching speech policies that consider saying "*hugs*" a form of agression), whereas the Republican party has at least partially been caught up in the craziness of the right (i.e. not recoiling from Trump). If anything, this makes the extremes of identity politics all the more insidious and dangerous. There need to be ways for people to stand up and point to the excesses of that without having to be identified with, or feel that perhaps they even must share a lot of values with, the jingoistic Trumpists of the world.

      • Re: (Score:3, Informative)

        by DNS-and-BIND ( 461968 )

        the national liberal party in the US (the Democratic party) hasn't been caught up in the craziness of the left

        "My job is to shut other white people down when they want to interrupt" - a candidate to lead the Democratic Party. But hey no problem, the deputy director openly supports violent antifa and has been caught red-handed endorsing anti-Semites like Louis Farrakhan and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

        Many times, I've had to ask myself: Has our world gone completely mad? Consider the people who called

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by hey! ( 33014 )

      Actually, this would make sense. In fact it's kind of the whole point.

      As a private association, the FreeBSD developers are free to adopt whatever code of conduct they want. They could even adopt a developer dress code if they wanted to, and they wouldn't be oppressing anyone because if you didn't want to wear a straw boater hat and a bow tie you could take your contributed code -- an everyone else's code -- and start your own developer group.

      In fact the only way to reconcile the freedom of a developer grou

      • ... you could take your contributed code -- an everyone else's code -- and start your own developer group.

        Are you sure that couldn't be construed as "harassment" or something else mean?

    • define "developers", after Rust's patch that systematically rewrote the docs to de-genderise the text, I think you might see thousands of commits, all of which are pointless, on one of the forks.

    • I know you're saying this as a joke, but it wouldn't be the first time a major project has been forked due to political reasons rather than any technical otherwise sensible reasons. Node.js for example has been forked more than once purely due to political reasons.

  • Last sentence in the policy. (Score:3, Insightful)

    by CptLoRes ( 4510239 ) on Saturday February 17, 2018 @10:12AM (#56141824)

    This Code of Conduct is based on the example policy from the Geek Feminism wiki.

    I am all for equal rights, but feminism is something else entirely.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Megol ( 3135005 )

      No. The original use of the word describes equal rights for women. By using it to describe anything else you allow two groups to control your thoughts: the man hating movement and the women hating movement. Don't let them do that.

  • Good for them (Score:5, Insightful)

    by millert ( 10803 ) on Saturday February 17, 2018 @10:14AM (#56141838) Homepage

    Free software is all about community. I don't see anything in that list that I would *want* in my community. What's so controversial about having a policy that says you need to not be jerks to each other? This is behavior that would not be tolerated in a workplace or just about anywhere else.

    • Re:Good for them (Score:5, Insightful)

      by rknop ( 240417 ) on Saturday February 17, 2018 @10:20AM (#56141888) Homepage

      Consider this: one person says that they are disappointed that something in the code won't be accepted because it conflicts with something else that needs to be there. A second person says, "*hugs*" as an expression of sympathy in response. That second person is now on warning for violating community standards.

      Is THAT something you want in your community?

      This policy goes way beyond "don't be a jerk". This is the problem with speech restrictions like this. People point to "don't be a racist" and ask what's so bad about that. Yes, being racist is bad, and expressing it is a good reason for a community to ask you to step away! But that's not the only thing in here-- especially when you realize that terms like "reinforce systematic oppression" are easily interpreted to squelch very broad ranges of speech.

      Avoiding offense is a two-way street. It's not just those who speak having to avoid saying outrageous and offensive things. It's also those who listen having enough resilience to not need strict speech codes to avoid being offended, and to be able to put in context what others say to understand that there's no offense there.

      • Re:Good for them (Score:4, Insightful)

        by apoc.famine ( 621563 ) <[moc.liamg] [ta] [enimaf.copa]> on Saturday February 17, 2018 @10:47AM (#56142102) Journal

        One of the most successful online communities I was ever part of had one single code of conduct: Don't be a dick.

        The community enforced that. And if there wasn't consensus, the founder decided.

        It wasn't perfect, but what it did was drive discussion on whether conduct someone was engaging in was dickish, or if the complainer was being a whiny dick. It forced discussion on where people's boundaries on "being a dick" were, and it helped people identify when their boundaries were way out of the norm compared to the rest of the community.

        In this it was a brilliantly simple code of conduct. Instead of rules-lawyering a laundry list of dos and don'ts, the discussion centered solely on the conduct of an individual and the interpretation of that conduct by those complaining about it. I find it far superior to these expansive codes of conduct, because these are essentially checklists of ways to harass someone you don't like, even if the context of their conversation with others was pleasant for all involved. If you're forced to consider every statement for intent, and determine if it rises to the level of a community defined understanding of "being a dick", it significantly limits the ability to complain about all but the most egregious conduct.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by Brama ( 80257 )

          The problem with that is that it scales about as well as "don't be evil" did for google. It only works in small communities where the initial set of members is likely to be fairly like-minded, and you can easily keep out the few new people who happen to be dicks. So far I have (sadly) seen this in pretty much any community scaling up. If you look carefully, you can even see some of them in this very community.

        • Problem with "Don't be a dick" is in the details. How to decide if someone is a dick? Through a vote? What triggers a vote? Who gets to vote? What % need to agree for someone to be labeled a dick? Is there a system of appeals? Does being a dick result in immediate expulsion, or do you get put on probation? Etc.

          If we're using a vote, I can imagine some communities that would label people "dicks" for things one might not think should warrant that label. For instance, imagine someone whose email sig

      • A second person says, "*hugs*" as an expression of sympathy in response. That second person is now on warning for violating community standards.

        I suspect that would not be the case. That portion of the policy was badly written. The fact that it includes "or after a request to stop" is instructive. If the first part of that sentence were intended to mean that any "hugs" without prior express consent was a violation, then the "or after a request to stop" would be completely unnecessary. One "hugs" probab

    • What's so controversial about having a policy that says you need to not be jerks to each other?

      It is more than the policy. It is one thing to say "here are some guidelines, some dos and dont's, now everybody act like a grown up" and another thing entirely to form a goon squad (the "committee") to act as enforcers. My hope is that this will not devolve to the point of what is going in the Rust community (just look at some of the comments posted here everytime a rust-related story pops up) and does not end up as an end unto itself.

      Personally, I would favor a code of conduct that jus

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by DogDude ( 805747 )
        Personally, I would favor a code of conduct that just reads "Be excellent to each other, dude!"

        You must be new to the Internet.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Megol ( 3135005 )

      If you don't like that some writes *hug*...
      How about my pet peeve, people that (_text_) sign their posts/emails/messages when their identity is already stated in the headers often cryptographically signed?

      I think if one shouldn't write*hug* then one shouldn't do something as idiotic as that - it's insulting and bandwidth wasting with no reason!

    • The problem is that these things tend to be interpreted such a way that if someone says something is "harassment" or makes them feel uncomfortable, then that's taken as gospel and people's careers are seriously affected as they're kicked out of the community. We've seen this happen to people for expressing conservative views on their own personal blogs, being into a form of BSDM (with completely consensual partners of course) or just having unpopular opinions (remember seeing one person kicked off a project

    • What's so controversial about having a policy that says you need to not be jerks to each other?

      Remember the school who suspended [cnn.com] a teenager for two days because she was supposedly "inciting violence" with her anti-bullying video criticizing the school. That's what we're talking about here.

      With overly vague but very strict written rules, that means the people in charge of an organization are free to interpret and reinterpret the rules however it suits them.

      For instance, let's say x number of years from now, a FreeBSD committee chairman/president starts padding his/her expense reports with very large u

  • What in the hell is a "dead name"?

    • What in the hell is a "dead name"?

      With all due respect, turn in your geek card.

      There's this book, the canonical list, whose title literally translates to "The Book of Dead Names", and every geek and nerd I've ever met has heard of it. Many own a copy.

      I thought everybody knew that.

      Ia f'tagn!

      • Re: (Score:3, Informative)

        by CptLoRes ( 4510239 )
        Actually you are being to much of a geek, and not enough SJW. In this context a "dead name" is the previous name of a transgender before they changed. And yes, I had to google it.

      • Re:There's this book... (Score:5, Insightful)

        by xeno ( 2667 ) on Saturday February 17, 2018 @10:52AM (#56142138)
        True but irrelevant. The Necronomicon has nothing to do with the social notion of a "dead name" which roughly translates to "Don't call me by the hated name my inauthentic narcissistic parents gave me, even though I have been too lazy or inconsistent to legally change it, yet I will become enraged and publicly insulting if you do not refer to me by an obtuse nickname I've only told to a handful of people I felt safe disclosing it to."

        With respect to the policy overall, it's like an angsty high-school kid exploded on the page, with a convoluted list of serious actual crimes intermixed with imagined slights and vague conditions defined by perception rather than action or intent. The list translates roughly to: "We're having technical difficulties adulting just now. Please leave us alone for a few years while we remove the sideways tampon from our sense of community, and ability to differentiate between criminal acts and mild transgressions that function as social lubricant. It's going to be a minute."

        In both cases: "TL;DR: Ignore me."

    • If someone legally changes their name, their old name (typically their birth name) is considered their "dead name".

      IE: a man sex changes into a woman, and changes their name from John Doe to Jane Doe, "John" is considered their dead name.

      Sex change isn't necessary, of course. A man could change his name from John Doe to Jack Smith, and "John Doe" would still be considered their dead name.

  • I was quite astonished by it.... I didn't even realize that it was any kind of issue, but all existing employees were expected to read and sign it, and any new hirees will also have to read and sign it before they can start work as well.
  • They really need to get rid of the "finger" command too.
  • It reads more like typical leftist liberal reasoning; an efficient tool to exclude and shut people down on the vaguest of merits, with complete disregard to a future victim's intentions behind what they said or did. Really, it's not very far from a fascist manifesto in disguise.

  • This is a controlled experiment (Score:3)

    by Tokolosh ( 1256448 ) on Saturday February 17, 2018 @10:41AM (#56142064)

    FreeBSD obviously feels that this code of conduct, together with the associated concepts of diversity, inclusion and acceptance, will promote the quality, usefulness and innovation of their software.

    Let's take the opportunity to run an experiment. In five years, will FreeBSD be strong, admired and above all, be downloaded and used, compared to its less enlightened peers? Which paradigm will prevail?

    I propose that we revisit this topic yearly, to assess.

  • toxic documents (Score:4, Interesting)

    by lkcl ( 517947 ) <lkcl@lkcl.net> on Saturday February 17, 2018 @10:52AM (#56142132) Homepage

    codes of conduct are known for being extremely toxic. if you're someone reading this who doesn't understand that, look at the keywords: is there *anything* positive in them? just look at the word type, and substitute "positive" or "negative" instead of the actual word. then count the two types up, and ask yourself the question, "what kind of person do you think this would attract?"

    it would attract two types of people wouldn't it: one that is absolutely terrified of making mistakes - of being the kind of person that the document ACCUSES people of being. and the other type would be precisely the kinds of people MOST LIKELY to ignore such proscriptions and do them anyway.

    so what, *exactly*, do you think these kinds of documents achieve? they describe - and attract - the very things that people fear will happen, and at the very best poison (toxify) the working environment for absolutely everyone involved with the project.

    a much better approach would be to use something like the bill of ethics (titanians.org). it's effectively a "forth normalised form" document, that "unpacks on demand". it defines what an "ethical act" is, and encourages and invites its upholders to act ethically. that *requires* that the participants think through incidents very carefully but WITHOUT having incredibly dangerous "toxic proscriptive lists"... which are never complete anyway.

    • wish I could mod you up for that, but the people setting these policies aren't interested in what you describe - they just want a new stick to beat their opponents with.

    • I've found that workplaces without codes of conduct quickly become toxic. Or, if not an explicit code, the understanding that certain behavior is unacceptable. What the code does is spell it out so that there's no confusion. It also protects the organization when they need to dismiss someone for inappropriate behavior. They can point to the specific part of the code that was violated. Without a code in place, the person could argue he was wrongfully dismissed.

  • Why only spaces? (Score:5, Funny)

    by CustomSolvers2 ( 4118921 ) on Saturday February 17, 2018 @10:53AM (#56142144) Homepage

    This code of conduct applies to all spaces

    And what about tabs, f*cking pieces of steaming sh*t? How can you dare to ignore my blank space and indentation identity? What are you, animals? LOL.

  • It is literally impossible to adhere to these restrictions, and most of the people violating them would do so purely by accident. I love the weird logic of neurodiversity too, this is basically pretending people with mental disabilities are A OK, or something. How do you know what anyone's preferred pronoun is before you ask them? Most people just ask for names, and infer pronouns - especially online. See, if you want to promote a good message you put out something along the lines that we should cherish ou

  • I'm just curious what prompted this change. I RTFA but doesn't state the reason this has only recently been put in place after years of not existing. Does anyone know?

  • That's really the worst part. What it means is "since white males are not considered systemically oppressed, the harassment rule doesn't apply to them and you can harass them as much as you want".

  • ...which one of the things it bans do you think should be allowed?

    Reading through it, it seems pretty reasonable. If I were leading a team, I would not want someone on that team who would treat other team members in any of the ways this policy bans. Seems like it could be summed up as "Don't be a creep or an asshole."
  • I thought it was an operating system (and maybe a bunch of apps, too). This long list of infractions makes it sound like it is some sort of dating website.

    So why not ban from its "spaces" everything that isn't specifically about FreeBSD and all the technical stuff that goes with it? If you want to know what is "inappropriate" in a discussion about FreeBSD, it would be anything that isn't about FreeBSD. Is that so difficult.

  • Next: TOS violations (Score:3, Interesting)

    by John Jorsett ( 171560 ) on Saturday February 17, 2018 @01:48PM (#56143450)
    I can see it already. The next place this will be popping up is in Terms Of Service. If you use our products, you agree to abide by our code of social conduct, including but not limited to: not offending any group we deem worthy of protection, questioning climate change theory, or voting Republican.

  • Remember when SJW destroyed the atheist movement (Score:3, Informative)

    by guruevi ( 827432 ) <eviNO@SPAMevcircuits.com> on Saturday February 17, 2018 @02:45PM (#56143788) Homepage

    This is the continuation of this effort. They've destroyed the atheist movement, largely destroyed many 'level-headed' green, anti-capitalist and other liberal movements, all feminist and most if not all sex-positive communities, working hard on the movie and comic book communities and now we see inroads in tech, FreeBSD communities will soon be a wasteland of self-righteous bullshit.

    We're creating a generation of fascists with these kind of actions. Mark my words, when you can't see that hating white men is the same as hating male Jews, or female blacks, you are creating a power vacuum for people like Hitler on either side of the spectrum.

