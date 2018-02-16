Labor Board Says Google Could Fire James Damore For Anti-Diversity Memo (theverge.com) 285
According to a recently disclosed letter from the U.S. National Labor Relations Board, Google didn't violate labor laws by firing engineer James Damore for a memo criticizing the company's diversity program. "The lightly redacted statement is written by Jayme Sophir, associate general counsel of the NLRB's division of advice; it dates to January, but was released yesterday, according to Law.com," reports The Verge. "Sophir concludes that while some parts of Damore's memo was legally protected by workplace regulations, 'the statements regarding biological differences between the sexes were so harmful, discriminatory, and disruptive as to be unprotected.'" From the report: Damore filed an NLRB complaint in August of 2017, after being fired for internally circulating a memo opposing Google's diversity efforts. Sophir recommends dismissing the case; Bloomberg reports that Damore withdrew it in January, and that his lawyer says he's focusing on a separate lawsuit alleging discrimination against conservative white men at Google. NLRB records state that its case was closed on January 19th. In her analysis, Sophir writes that employers should be given "particular deference" in trying to enforce anti-discrimination and anti-harassment policies, since these are tied to legal requirements. And employers have "a strong interest in promoting diversity" and cooperation across different groups of people. Because of this, "employers must be permitted to 'nip in the bud' the kinds of employee conduct that could lead to a 'hostile workplace,'" she writes. "Where an employee's conduct significantly disrupts work processes, creates a hostile work environment, or constitutes racial or sexual discrimination or harassment, the Board has found it unprotected even if it involves concerted activities regarding working conditions."
"Shut up and put up, plebs."
Define "nasty things", please.
And while we're at it, please define "hostile" as well.
Right now, as I see things (and please correct me if I'm wrong, with arguments if possible), both those terms are very loosely defined, boiling down to "anything that fits one's agenda".
I really want those defined and clarified, it would help a long way making workplaces a better environment.
But you see that is the problem; those things are never defined, and the people in charge of the definitions tend to use them more politically and socially, While pretending it's all in the name of compassion
Define "nasty things", please.
And while we're at it, please define "hostile" as well.
See, here's the problem with this: Harassment is inherently subjective. The same thing can be enjoyable to one person, and ruin another person's life.
That's why (to pick one example) all sane legal frameworks say that, unless it is over some clearly objective threshold to begin with, it's not illegal/fireable unless it continues after you've been asked to stop.
If you think this is about a few malcontents saying nasty things about female coworkers, then it is you who is making the workplace hostile.
Good. Telling the truth about differences... (Score:4, Insightful)
between men and women is illegal in this country.
Re:Good. Telling the truth about differences... (Score:5, Insightful)
Not illegal, just not speech that's granted special legal protection from a company disagreeing with you so vehemently that they feel that you damaged them so badly that they need to fire you.
Freedom of speech is not freedom from consequences.
Freedom of speech is not freedom from consequences.
This particular topic aside: stop saying that. Freedom of any kind absolutely is freedom from at least specific kinds of consequences. You're "free" (inasmuch as nothing is physically stopping you) to not give a mugger your wallet, if you're willing to accept the consequences of being shot; that doesn't mean you really gave it to him freely in the relevant sociopolitical sense. You're "free" to break the law, so long as you're willing to accept the consequences of the punishment. But absence of such consequ
Re:Good. Telling the truth about differences... (Score:4, Insightful)
Yes - the point in this case is that it's a very specific type of freedom that's granted by the 1st amendment. Specifically, the government can not ban you from saying things.
This wasn't the government banning him from saying anything, it was google saying "yes, you can say that, but we disagree, and feel that you damaged our image so badly that you're fired". That's an entirely different thing.
No one from a government agency put him in prison, or legally punished him in any way for saying what he said, t
This particular topic aside: stop saying that.
No.
Not just no, but fuck no.
Seriously with friends like you, free speech does not need enemies.
If speech is inconsequential then it's barely worth defending. It's only as important as it is because it has not just consequences but massive, important consequences. With a gun you can kill a few people. With speech, you can topple an empire. You know, liberty or death and all that shit.
Freedom of any kind absolutely is freedom from at least specific kinds of conse
If you can be punished for doing something, then you are not free to do it.
You are perfectly free to do it, and then you will receive your expected consequence. In the US legal frame, that consequence will not be criminal prosecution. Didn't you learn that in grade school?
If you can be punished for doing something, then you are not free to do it.
You are perfectly free to do it, and then you will receive your expected consequence. In the US legal frame, that consequence will not be criminal prosecution. Didn't you learn that in grade school?
Incurring a penalty is the polar opposite of being free to do something.
If you stand up at a city council meeting and just start making fart noises and won't stop, they are going to throw you out, and good riddance. What they can't do is throw you in jail for it.
What we're really saying, then, is that nobody has the "freedom" to work for Google.
Re:Good. Telling the truth about differences... (Score:5, Insightful)
Freedom of speech is not freedom from consequences.
Unfortunately, no matter how many times you say it, there are a trove of idiots that just don't get it. Freedom of speech allows you to express yourself without criminal prosecution, but that's about it.
Re:Good. Telling the truth about differences... (Score:5, Interesting)
This may not be a freedom of speech issue but it is still a dick move by Google. One that I hope comes back and bites them in the ass.
This is a clear case of "damned if you do, damned if you don't", though.
Whatever you think of the memo, whatever you think of Damore, there is no getting around the fact that after it became a public shitstorm, the consequences of letting him stay were always going to be objectively worse than the consequences of firing him.
Without any kind of government persecution, but you're right. There are even exceptions for that, though, when it comes to endangering people or even just being a public nuisance. Heck, copyright is a restriction of free speech.
Not just consequences. (Score:2)
Freedom of speech only applies to state actors. Google is not a state actor. If the police hears me call you a N** whore, they are not allowed to arrest me for that (of course they msy make up things). However, certain laws proscribes certain actions, ie. sexual harassment in the work place. Walking down the street, I can call you a N** whore and it be legal. If I am your boss and say the same to you sufficiently to make for a hostile workplace it would be illegal. If the police say it to me and I can estab
Re:Good. Telling the truth about differences... (Score:5, Informative)
Here's the relevant part of the decision: (https://apps.nlrb.gov/link/document.aspx/09031d45826e6391 page 5)
The Charging Partyâ(TM)s use of stereotypes based on purported biological differences between women and men should not be treated differently than the types of conduct the Board found unprotected in these cases. statements about immutable traits linked to sexâ"such as womenâ(TM)s heightened neuroticism and menâ(TM)s prevalence at the top of the IQ distributionâ"were discriminatory and constituted sexual harassment, not withstanding effort to cloak comments with âoescientificâ references and analysis, and notwithstanding âoenot all womenâ disclaimers. Moreover, those statements were likely to cause serious dissension and disruption in the workplace. Indeed, the memorandum did cause extreme discord, which the Charging Party exacerbated by deliberately expanding its audience. Numerous employees complained to the Employer that the memorandum was discriminatory against women, deeply offensive, and made them feel unsafe at work. Moreover, the Charging Party reasonably should have known that the memorandum would likely be disseminated further, even beyond the workplace. Once the memorandum was shared publicly, at least two female engineering candidates withdrew from consideration and explicitly named the memo as their reason for doing so. Thus, while much of the Charging Partyâ(TM)s memorandum was likely protected, the statements regarding biological differences between the sexes were so harmful, discriminatory, and disruptive as to be unprotected.
So basically:
1. They don't buy the bogus scientific argument, which has been debunked by the authors of the studies he cited.
2. The use of softening language / disclaimers like "not all women" and "on average" don't help him.
3. He distributed the memo himself initially, expanding its audience, and should have known that such an inflammatory document would be more widely distributed once circulated.
4. People complained and actually withdraw from job opportunities as a result. Snowflakes or otherwise, there was measurable damage done to Google's workplace.
5. While a lot of what he said was protected, the statements on biological differences between the sexes (which were deemed bogus and pseudo-scientific, conclusions that the authors of the cited studies agreed with) do not enjoy any legal protection and Google was okay to fire him on over them.
Re:Good. Telling the truth about differences... (Score:5, Insightful)
"1. They don't buy the bogus scientific argument, which has been debunked by the authors of the studies he cited."
There is no way to make a contrary argument any more. All further discussion is prohibited to anyone who wants a job.
It's like the Catholic church saying the sun rotates around the earth and anyone who tries to say otherwise is subject to excommunication (or worse).
Damore may be wrong, but this is not progress.
The way to make a contrary argument is to do or at least cite a rigorous study that justifies a contrary conclusion.
I'm sorry, but if the science doesn't support your opinion then just interpreting it in a way that the author of the study themselves says is unjustified doesn't work.
Re:Good. Telling the truth about differences... (Score:4, Insightful)
Unless, of course, the author just said that to avoid being driven out of academia for heresy.
Unless, of course, the author just said that to avoid being driven out of academia for heresy.
This is threading closely into the "begging the question" territory.
Unless, of course, the author just said that to avoid being driven out of academia for heresy.
Your argument is edging awfully close to:
If they agree with me, they're right.
If they disagree with me it's only because they're too afraid to agree.
Literally nothing anyone could say would change your opinion. That is not a rational position to take.
I didn't express a personal opinion. I just observed that when expressing an opinion (any opinion) that goes against orthodoxy becomes a firing offense it becomes hard to know what anyone actually believes.
I didn't express a personal opinion.
Sure you did. The choice of wording you use is very slanted and therefore laden with opinion. You just don't se that because you consider your opinion to be natural and correct.
You still don't even know what my opinion *IS*
You still don't even know what my opinion *IS*
Yes I do. Its clear from the subtle assumptions you made in your post.
OK then, I'm calling. What do you think my opinion is?
OK then, I'm calling. What do you think my opinion is?
Sure, I'll show you mine if you show you me yours.
Here's the hash of mine:
84b0769ecea58f7740bfcc93aa7fa96df6f3d9893263c9eabc64bdc14d1cc483
mine is now set in stone. You post the text of yours and I'll post the text of mine matching that sha256 hash. This way we can both state what we think without chainging it from the other person going first.
I think that if you lay traits out on spectra, you'll find two bell curves with a great deal of overlap, one representing women, another representing men. Much of that may be a matter of socialization, but that doesn't make it not exist.
None of that is a value judgement and none of it grants an overall superiority to either gender.
Damore made too much of that and made a few poor word choices, but then many people read a LOT more into it than he actually wrote.
But perhaps more to the point here, what he wrot
How is it possible to perform a rigorous study with the hypothesis that there are inherent gender differences?
Is there no science because the hypothesis is incorrect, or because the science cannot be objectively performed and peer-reviewed?
It seems we'll never know.
There is no way to make a contrary argument any more.
You don't get some sort of right of first dibs simply by speaking first. If your argument is not sound, people don't have to come up with a rigorus rebuttal to the central premise of your thesis, they merely have to point out where your argument is unsound.
Otherwise, the burden is always massively on the second person. You're basically absolving the first person of the need to make a coherent argument.
I'm actually a little disappointed. I was hoping that Damore's lawsuit might see decades of social study and feminist theory rigorously tested in court, or at least used to make some good arguments debunking his arguments which are fairly typical of the stuff we see on the internet quite often.
It won't come to that though. The memo's attempt to justify itself with science was so catastrophically botched that it basically debunks itself. It will get shredded in court, if this even gets that far. The best we
I'm actually a little disappointed. I was hoping that Damore's lawsuit might see decades of social study and feminist theory rigorously tested in court, or at least used to make some good arguments debunking his arguments which are fairly typical of the stuff we see on the internet quite often.
Courts of law are not venues for determining facts.
Courts of law are not venues for determining facts.
Yes they are. You might argue that they are not good venues for such but one of their purposes is to establish facts.
No, I am not absolving the first person.
Given that the second person has a massive burden, it behooves us to give him/her an opportunity to state a case.
But you are not only enacting a "massive burden", you are also erecting further barriers by shutting down discussion.
Sounds like you are scared your beliefs may be found wanting? If you are confident, then welcome opposition in the knowledge that you will be strengthened.
Given that the second person has a massive burden,
No the second person doesn't. The first person has at least as much burden otherwise can "win" simply by speaking first the most.
But you are not only enacting a "massive burden", you are also erecting further barriers by shutting down discussion.
Since you appear to believe that insisting that people actually argue a valid point is shutting down discussion, I do not believe we can have any sort of productive discussion since our worldviews are so vastly at od
There is no way to make a contrary argument any more. All further discussion is prohibited to anyone who wants a job.
The last time I heard that, it was about climate science. The time before that, it was about evolution. It wasn't true either of those times, either.
Here in the real world, if someone can actually disprove the prevailing wisdom in some academic field, it would make their academic career. History is full of examples, especially in fields where non-academics are convinced there's a grand conspiracy to prevent it from happening.
"women should belong in the kitchen" is not an argument, it is a opinion on what should be allowable for women. It should be dismissed on the basis of the right to autonomy. And it is not amenable to scientific study.
The statement "In general, women are happier in a kitchen than in a laboratory" is also an opinion. It may or may not be correct, but it does not take away autonomy. And is is amenable to study, which should be reproducible.
But the studies of gender equivalence are not allowed to be reprod
I should also add that the Labour Board was at pains to point out that they don't accept imagined or spurious slights, the harm, discrimination and disruption has to be real. They cite other cases where people have been disciplined after making bogus claims of harm, and that in this case they judged that his memo wasn't just triggering snowflakes or whatever.
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
Do we need a scientific argument to explain neuroticism in females? It is a self evident truth that is backed by research. [wikipedia.org] So where is the "debunked"?
Except that is what our best research says.
Re: (Score:3)
1. They don't buy the bogus scientific argument, which has been debunked by the authors of the studies he cited.
Personally, I think that the Myers-Briggs studies he brought up were awful, but I don't think that was his fault. Have you actually read them? If he made mistakes, or if his information was outdated, you correct him. That's how we resolve differences. Some people can't be corrected, that's true enough, but honestly, I don't think that was the case for him
2. The use of softening language / disclaimers like "not all women" and "on average" don't help him.
No, those were quantifiers, not disclaimers.
And unlike President Trump for instance, Damos used quantifiers pretty well actually. Many feminists could lear
Re:Good. Telling the truth about differences... (Score:5, Informative)
1. That should not matter, the science was published, and the conclusions he took from it are a valid conclusion, so to the best of his ability he was stating fact, normally THAT WOULD BE ENOUGH. The fact that some of the publishers (not all not, some actually said his interpretation was correct) since backpedaled on their own research is hardly Damores fault. You are not required to be CORRECT in all interpretations, just to have not presented things you know to be false - this is LONG established - otherwise everyone would be required to be THE leading expert in everything they said - which is obviously impossible.
2 - Why not? Because you want to change what he was saying? He made it clear he was speaking of averages and trends, not absolutes - and then is getting punished as though he stated absolutes.
3 - He (amongst others) was asked by his employer to write their thoughts on the subject and publish them to a specific internal location - he did exactly as requested by his employer. He is no was distributed it further than that - where is the punishment for those who did? Why is he being punished for following instructions of his employer?
4 - Why is that his responsibility? Google asked people for their thoughts, he did exactly as asked. The fact that they did not like the response was not his fault - perhaps they should have had a process in place to vet submissions if they didnt want such opinions.
5 - Why not? They are very well known science, and the fact that they may be unpopular amongst some at present does not change than, neither does a backpedal on published research by some of the people involved (but, importantly, not all, and not the leaders in the field) does not change that. He published information that was at that time publicly published in respectable scientific journals - why should he be punished for repeating such content?
The situation we are creating here is one where someone can get punished for repeating publicly accepted (by peer reviewed journal publishing) information in a way their employer asked them to, because the employer felt embarrassed about it after the fact. Think about the ramifications of that for a while.
Also note that NO action was taken against him at the time he followed the instructions of Google - in fact it was only taken after a 3rd party made this information public. THAT, above all else, should indicate that Googles actions are blindingly wrong.
Re: (Score:3)
Another point in his favour is that he was saying that there are better ways to make the gender balance more equal than 'illegal discrimination'
https://web.archive.org/web/20... [archive.org]
The harm of Google's biases
I strongly believe in gender and racial diversity, and I think we should strive for more. However, to achieve a more equal gender and race representation, Google has created several discriminatory practices:
* Programs, mentoring, and classes only for people with a certain gender or race
* A high priority queue and special treatment for "diversity" candidates
* Hiring practices which can effectively lower the bar for "diversity" candidates by decreasing the false negative rate
* Reconsidering any set of people if it's not "diverse" enough, but not showing that same scrutiny in the reverse direction (clear confirmation bias)
* Setting org level OKRs for increased representation which can incentivize illegal discrimination
These practices are based on false assumptions generated by our biases and can actually increase race and gender tensions. We're told by senior leadership that what we're doing is both the morally and economically correct thing to do, but without evidence this is just veiled left ideology that can irreparably harm Google.
...
Suggestions
I hope it's clear that I'm not saying that diversity is bad, that Google or society is 100% fair, that we shouldn't try to correct for existing biases, or that minorities have the same experience of those in the majority. My larger point is that we have an intolerance for ideas and evidence that don't fit a certain ideology. I'm also not saying that we should restrict people to certain gender roles; I'm advocating for quite the opposite: treat people as individuals, not as just another member of their group (tribalism).
My concrete suggestions are to:
De-moralize diversity.
* As soon as we start to moralize an issue, we stop thinking about it in terms of costs and benefits, dismiss anyone that disagrees as immoral, and harshly punish those we see as villains to protect the "victims."
Stop alienating conservatives.
* Viewpoint diversity is arguably the most important type of diversity and political orientation is one of the most fundamental and significant ways in which people view things differently.
* In highly progressive environments, conservatives are a minority that feel like they need to stay in the closet to avoid open hostility. We should empower those with different ideologies to be able to express themselves.
* Alienating conservatives is both non-inclusive and generally bad business because conservatives tend to be higher in conscientiousness, which is required for much of the drudgery and maintenance work characteristic of a mature company.
Confront Google's biases.
* I've mostly concentrated on how our biases cloud our thinking about diversity and inclusion, but our moral biases are farther reaching than that.
* I would start by breaking down Googlegeist scores by political orientation and personality to give a fuller picture into how our biases are affecting our culture.
Stop restricting programs and classes to certain genders or races.
* These discriminatory practices are both unfair and divisive. Instead focus on some of the non-discriminatory practices I outlined.
If you say that you agree with what your employer is trying to do but they way they are doing it 'incentivising illegal discrimination' and suggest legal alternatives that makes you a whistleblower. CA has a whistleblower protection law -
https://www.workplacefairness.... [workplacefairness.org]
Could Damore claim under it? I'm not sure. If I were him I'd tr
Racist facts (Score:5, Insightful)
You get a lack of diversity when people who do not look like what the hiring manager envisions are not even considered for the job even when they may be better qualified. A real-life exampl
When facts are deemed discriminatory, you know that ideological rot has set in.
It used to be a "scientific fact" that women needed to remain in the kitchen. You calling bullshit arguments "facts" do not make them so.
When facts are deemed discriminatory, you know that ideological rot has set in.
I mean, for fuck's sake, the ruling is based on the people D'amore quoted, saying his conclusions were wrong.
What more do you need? What you call facts aren't. At all.
Re: (Score:2)
I mean, for fuck's sake, the ruling is based on the people D'amore quoted, saying his conclusions were wrong.
What more do you need? What you call facts aren't. At all.
Only problem with that is that it is not actually true.
Re: (Score:2)
What facts? It was just some neckbearded geeks opinion. Most tech employees live in a bubble.
It is the type of "failed, degenerated meritocracy" Chris Hayes discuss in his book "Twilight of the Elites." The bubble tech employees live in (in particular SV), this brotopia, it's truly a degenerated bubble. And that shit is specific to SV, for you don't see such levels of fucked up crazy in other tech hubs.
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
Scientifically backed research is now just "opinion" in the eyes of the Left. And they have the gall to call others "anti-science".
Wait, who is the "left" here? The Labour Board is going by the science, as explained to them by the authors of the studies that Damore cited. So the one treating the research as just "opinion" would be Damore, since he reaches a different conclusion to it despite not being a peer reviewed scientist himself.
I don't think that fits Damore at all. He seems to have just made a mistake. He did that classic internet rationalist thing of deciding on his opinion first and then looking for some science to back it up
Re: (Score:3)
Clearly you do not understand the difference between a science degree and any other stem degree. Sure from the social arts side, it all looks different but from the stem side, it's just a couple of alternate subjects, no more difficult than any other stem course and for example somewhat easier than engineering courses. Anyone out of stem who read the memo saw it exactly for what is was. Any from the arts side, in the most self evident neurotic way imaginable read it through their beliefs and typical for wom
Re: (Score:2)
Bro,
If you want to support Mr. Damore, about the best thing you can do is stop posting because wow are you ever not helping.
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
AmiMoJo, why don't you try linking to claims made actual scientists, rather than journalists?!??
Here is a comprehensive scientific evaluation of the factual points made in the Google Memo:
https://heterodoxacademy.org/the-google-memo-what-does-the-research-say-about-gender-differences/ [heterodoxacademy.org]
The science is generally in agreement with Damore, and certainly far from "dubious". Here is an article at Psychology Today that makes similar claims:
https://www.psychologytoday.com/blog/rabble-rouser/201707/why-brilliant-girl [psychologytoday.com]
Read the article I linked to, they interviewed the actual authors of the study. Not some other scientists, the people who wrote the studies that Damore cited as scientific evidence in his memo. And they said in clear, unambiguous language that his conclusions were unwarranted.
The main issue is not that there are not differences between genders, no one is disputing that. The problem is the degree to which they influence career choice and performance. The authors of the actual studies Damore cites say that th
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
I just read the article. There were a few quotes from scientists that really weren't all that cogent in "debunking" anything Damore wrote. On top of that, most of article was a big giant pile of projection. The central thesis to that article was that James Damore started at a conclusion and cherry picked findings to assert to support his pre-supposed conclusion. What is actually going on is the opposite. What is actually going on from what I read in that article was the converse. In fact, it seems lik
Re:Racist facts (Score:5, Informative)
You are lying openly and systematically throughout this thread. The science on biological differences between men and women has been settled for almost half a century now. The screaming by people like you that "evolution ends at the neck, and everything above it is socially constructed", while enacting catholic-grade punishments for breaching your dogma is horrifying and clean cut anti-science.
There was nothing discriminatory or bigoted about the memo. Damore was asked what to do about the problem of too few women at Google. Like a proper engineer he broke the problem down based on scientific facts, and then made suggestions.
And like folks like Galilei and Copernicus, he ran afoul the religious fanatics such as yourself, who are at the reigns of power in today's world and have no qualms in using societal punishment to silence anyone who dares to challenge their dogmatic anti-scientific beliefs.
Re:Racist facts (Score:4, Insightful)
The science on biological differences between men and women has been settled for almost half a century now.
No it hasn't.
And it's especially entertaining that your argument that someone is lying is to simply make stuff up.
I wn't claim you're lying because I believe you're deluded enough t oactually believe this and are therefore arguing in god but woefully misguided faith.
Christ what happened to my keyboard skills?? that's barely literate.
Re:Racist facts (Score:4, Informative)
When the story first broke, I didn't even bother checking Damore's exact references on the science. A quick google search will turn up tens of thousands of journal articles [google.com] substantiating that the gender differences he specified do in fact exist.
If you can come up a similar list of empirical studies which show no gender difference, then you have a leg to stand on. Otherwise you are using your preconceptions and biases to subvert scientific facts.
If you actually cared about the science, the very first link in my search above presents in its abstract (so you only need to spend 15 seconds reading) an obvious scientific rebuttal to Damore's memo. Women score higher on neuroticism than men. Men score higher on psychoticism. You can then make the scientific argument that gender differences exist, but they tend to cancel out. Since the null theory has to be that there is no difference (you cannot prove a negative), it then becomes the scientific duty of those advocating that there is a difference to analyze the data and show that it doesn't cancel out.
But that's not what happened. That would entail admitting that gender differences exist, and the people crucifying Damore can't have that. So they did what they could to discredit the science - ask paper authors until one of them presented opinions conciliatory to their POV. They then use that singular opinion as an excuse to ignore the entire body of scientific work on the topic.
When the story first broke, I didn't even bother checking Damore's exact references on the science. A quick google search will turn up tens of thousands of journal articles substantiating that the gender differences he specified do in fact exist.
Linking to a web search for articles with "gender differences" and "neuroticism" somewhere in the text is not proof of anything. 80% of those could say "not" in a crucial place as far as I can tell from your link.
If you can come up a similar list of empirical studie
Actually, other than obvious differences in reproductive role, and some statistical difference in size and strength, fundamental gender differences are neither proven nor even likely.
I'd say you're meeting the wrong women, but they don't have any good reason to meet you.
Straw man. No one is saying there are not differences. They are saying that the science the memo cites does not justify the conclusion the memo reached. The authors of the studies have said that publicly.
You can't even argue this one. If the authors of the study are right then the memo is wrong. If the authors of the study are wrong then the study is using debunked studies and has no credibility.
Also, fuck you for accusing me of lying. At least do me the courtesy of not misrepresenting my posts and making f
Re: (Score:3)
Couldn't agree more. This thread is full of people saying effectively that if you disagree with the Blank Slate view of humanity, you're a bigot and a science denier and need to be hounded out of society.
If on the other hand you pay lip service to that idea you get promoted to places like NLRB. I.e. it's setting up a horrible dystopia where the left's views are The Science and anyone who disagrees is a heretic that needs to be ruined.
And it's not even as if the left's views are stable. E.g. Germaine Greer,
Stop blatantly lying AmiMoJo.
Many of the authors involved have publicly come out stating that his interpretation of their research is technically correct.
A few (notably, not those leading in their field) had said that they disagree with his memo itself, however none have claimed that the science is actually incorrect.
After all, this is not exactly bleeding edge science - it is well established fact that has been deeply studied and well proven.
In fact there are many differences that ARE embraced by the very
I guess (Score:4, Funny)
The checks must have cashed.
Read the damn thing. (Score:4, Informative)
There is so much disinformation surrounding Damore.
His memo was not against diversity. He specifically included very well-researched and reasoned suggestions on how to encourage more women to get involved and make tech more attractive to them as a career choice.
Read the damn thing yourself, people.
Re:Read the damn thing. (Score:4, Informative)
My son's taking pre engineering courses.
In his science and math courses, there might be one or two females.
So far, after about 4 weeks of class time, ALL of the females have dropped the courses.
We wonder why there aren't a lot of women in STEM courses.
Well, this could be one of the reasons.
Similarly, I tried to talk my niece in to taking engineering courses. She quit after the first semester. Her reason: "Math is too difficult" (I am not kidding).
Re: (Score:3)
I got into programming on the 6502 because I liked programming, especially low level programming. When I went to university I picked electronic engineering because I wanted to know more about how hardware worked. Both low level coding and engineering are very seriously skewed towards men.
Now if you look at Damore's memos his point was simply that not seeing 50% men and 50% women was not prima facie evidence of discrimination. He also explained a bunch of reasons why men might be more likely to pick engineer
He got fired because that simply isn't a "fact". It is just a "statement" (his opinion). Sor
Re: (Score:2)
Re:Read the damn thing. (Score:4, Interesting)
Her reason: "Math is too difficult"
Great example of how stereotypes can be harmful. In the UK girls overtook boys in maths at school over a decade ago. They are measurably better at maths than boys, once the stereotypes about girls being bad at maths are addressed. Efforts are also being made to address the things that cause boys to lag behind in maths, because no one seriously thinks that boys are biologically inferior with numbers.
Another interested and related example is how in some European countries with high levels of gender equality the number of women studying STEM is rather low, yet in countries where women are widely oppressed like Iran they are actually the majority. Turns out that because engineering and medicine are not prestigious careers in Iran they are often majority female at university, but in European countries even when there is equality in wages and conditions those centuries of cultural stereotypes are really hard to shake off, especially if it feels like the battle has already been won.
Her reason: "Math is too difficult" (I am not kidding).
Your argument is basically "I sopke to a woman once therefore I know everything about the issue".
I notice you didn't touch on the motivations of the men tha tdropped out of the course.
So far, after about 4 weeks of class time, ALL of the females have dropped the courses.
Plus you know, it's not that there's anything wrong with saying "females", it's just that you sounds a bit like a Ferengi when you say it.
Actually the Labour Board specifically examined his research and claims that his statements were backed up by science. Since the authors of some of those papers have publicly rejected his conclusions it would be odd if the Labour Board went against their expert opinions and agreed that Damore's interpretation was the correct one, given that they are lawyers and not scientists and that Damore hasn't been peer reviewed or even qualified.
This outcome was inevitable as soon as it became clear that he got the sc
Google could probably get the authors of those studies to testify against him if necessary, and he couldn't exactly try to discredit the sources he relies on his own memo.
You underestimate the ability of lawyers to find holes in our convoluted legal system.
IANAL, but as an example, as a plaintiff, Damore's lawyer could always pre-emptively call the authors as a hostile witnesses and attempt to discredit their conclusion from their data on the stand and plant Damore's interpretation in the eyes of the jury before the google lawyers (representing the defendant) get a chance at remediation. Who knows what a jury would think...
I'm sure a real lawyer could come up with something
This is not about truth or facts. (I did read the memo and about everything reported on it is a lie or at least gross misdirection.) This is about a narrative being kept alive, namely that it is pure the fault of male sexism that there are not more women in tech. Anybody that tries to bring actual facts and arguments into this is going to be stomped in with extreme force as that endangers this narrative. As could be observed nicely in the case at hand.
Bigots commonly use a lot of scientific facts and observations to support their bigotry. This does not in any way, shape or form invalidate the scientific facts and observations.
You know it's coming... (Score:2)
... a call to clean house of the Deep Staters at the NRLB.
Jayme Sophir (Score:3, Insightful)
https://www.judicialwatch.org/... [judicialwatch.org]
In response to an April 29, 2011, Wall Street Journal article, calling on President Obama to explain the NLRB lawsuit against Boeing, NLRB attorney Jayme Sophir issues a one word email response on May 2, 2011, to NLRB attorney Debra Willen, Division of Advice: âoeUgh.â
She was appointed by Obama
https://www.reuters.com/articl... [reuters.com]
An Obama administration holdover at the National Labor Relations Board recommended last year that a case accusing President Donald Trumpâ(TM)s businesses and presidential campaign of requiring workers to sign unlawful confidentiality agreements be dismissed, according to a memo released this week.
Associate General Counsel Jayme Sophir in an advice memo dated Oct. 31, 2017 said there was no evidence that the agreements were ever enforced, and the law firm that brought the case, Weinberg Roger & Rosenfeld, did not file it on behalf of any employees of the Trump Organization Inc or the campaign.
I think it's safe to assume Sophir is a left winger.
Article here
https://www.wsj.com/articles/S... [wsj.com]
It's paywalled, but you can read it here
http://archive.is/1pp1R [archive.is]
South Carolina is a right-to-work state, and we're proud that within our borders workers cannot be required to join a labor union as a condition of employment. We don't need unions playing middlemen between our companies and our employees. We don't want them forcefully inserted into our promising business climate. And we will not stand for them intimidating South Carolinians.
That is apparently too much for President Obama and his union-beholden appointees at the National Labor Relations Board, who have asked the courts to intervene and force Boeing to stop production in South Carolina. The NLRB wants Boeing to produce the planes only in Washington state, where its workers must belong to the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers.
Let's be clear: Boeing is a great corporate citizen in Washington and in South Carolina. The company chose to come to our state because the cost of doing business is low, our job training and work force are strong, and our ports are tremendous. The fact that we are a right-to-work state is an added bonus.
The actions by the NLRB are nothing less than a direct assault on the 22 right-to-work states across America. They are also an unprecedented attack on an iconic American company that is being told by the federal governmentâ"which seems to regard its authority as endlessâ"where and how to build airplanes.
The president has been silent since his hand-selected NLRB General Counsel Lafe Solomon, who has not yet been confirmed by the United States Senate as required by law, chose to engage in economic warfare on behalf of the unions last week.
While silence in this case can be assumed to mean consent, President Obama's silence is not acceptableâ"not to me, and certainly not to the millions of South Carolinians who are rightly aghast at the thought of the greatest economic development success our state has seen in decades being ripped away by federal bureaucrats who appear to be little more than union puppets.
Basically Nikki Haley criticised the Obama admin for taking Boeing to court over setting up shop in a 'right to work' state where workers don't have to join a union..
Presumably her reaction to Damore's memo was a similarly visceral 'Ugh'.
So it's not surprising she's decided that the labor rules she's so keen on defending don't apply to him. I'm sure if Damore's politics were different she'd find some way to rule the other way.
The left believe, like the medieval Catholic church that 'error has no rights'.
Trump was dumb to leave all these Obama holdovers in place.
She was appointed by Obama
And everything Obama did is automatically wrong, so...
I think it's safe to assume Sophir is a left winger.
Because that really matters with lawyers. It's literally impossible for them to issue a legal opinion based on case law, judicial opinions and statutes without applying their own political bias. And well, you did assume you had one, so that's as good as actual proof.
Of course, there is no way to objectively check this legal opinion because the law is just a vague expression of political leaning, not an application of rules, logic and precedent.
And don't
Because that really matters with lawyers. It's literally impossible for them to issue a legal opinion based on case law, judicial opinions and statutes without applying their own political bias.
The left oppose the notion of originalism. E.g. Roe v Wade decided people had always had a right to abortion because of an invented 'right to privacy'. The SCOTUS ruling on gay marriage was based on the notion that it was an inevitable consequence of Due Process under the 14th Amendment. Even though the people who wrote the original documents didn't believe in a right to abortion or a right to gay marriage.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Judicial activism is always about allowing your political views to al
He was wrong to not sack all the Obama holdovers but I can see why people voted for him given how if Clinton had won the left would have even more power, including control over SCOTUS appointments. And all the signs are that would mean a serious erosion of constitutional rights.
And let's face it if he had sacked all the Obama holdovers the media would be full of scare stories about how he was LITERALLY HITLER for doing it.
Given a choice between an well organised group who aim to abolish freedom and a disorg
IT jobs aren't that great (Score:2)
Women might be too smart to take them.
Re: (Score:2)
While you probably meant to be funny, this is actually a major reason why women have stopped enrolling in CS in Europe.
Same as in Venezuela (Score:3, Insightful)
I saw this happen in Venezuela: first the ideologues pump their ideology for years, get people to fall in love with their romantic left-wing utopia where human nature dosn't really exist and is a product of society and can and changed at will with enough enthusiasm and—if that doesn't work—good old-fashioned repression. As long as government is not on board the "harmelss" ideas spread and do not cause that much damage. Eventually authorities are elected that are ideologically compromised and we end up with an authoritarian left-wing dictatorship.
To deny human nature and the findings of science is to deny ourselves understanding that can lead to improvement of our collective quality of life. But if we prefer to be sedated into ideology and expect science to always reinforce our already-established value systems we will just deepen our miseries and do a disservice to ourselves and future generations.
I read Damore's memo. There is nothing there that disagrees with modern psychology. The findings he refers to have been discovered by psychologists and sociologists from prestigious institutions using sound methodologies. We better accept the information that science gives us and decide how we'll organise incorporating rather than denying the uncomfortable bits. Science doesn't tell us how to be moral, it just tells us what is. It is up to us to find meaning and fairness within the context of what is, and not fall into the trap of thinking that what ought to be is what is. The Universe doesn't need to follow our moral convictions du-jour.
Not really a federal case (Score:3)
Federal labor law doesn't make political speech a protected class in employment.
California law, however, does. [ca.gov]
His lawsuit is going to be a lot more complicated than the news media (and most people who read it) can comprehend.
His actual crime (Score:2)
Was trying to find ways to fix the issue. Modern feminism does not want the issues fixed. They want to remain victims because that gets them a free lunch. Hence this was stomped on as harshly as possible.
Not a Left v. Right Thing -- It's NOW vs. Judicios (Score:2)
It's not that simple nor is the argument along the line of political leanings. It's about speed and collateral damage.
Nearly a decade ago, the Tea Party Movement began its own irrational and loud stranglehold on conservative
Re: (Score:2)
The memo tried to find ways to fix the problem. That is something modern feminism cannot tolerate (hence the extreme response). If they lose their victim-status, what do they have left?