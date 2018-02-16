Judge Won't Let FCC's Net Neutrality Repeal Stop Lawsuit Alleging Charter Throttled Netflix (hollywoodreporter.com) 23
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Hollywood Reporter: [I]n the first significant decision referring to the repeal [of net neutrality] since FCC chairman Ajit Pai got his way, a New York judge on Friday ruled that the rescinding of net neutrality rules wasn't relevant to an ongoing lawsuit against Charter Communications. New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman filed the lawsuit almost exactly a year ago today. It's alleged that Charter's Spectrum-TWC service promised internet speeds it knew it couldn't deliver and that Spectrum-TWC also misled subscribers by promising reliable access to Netflix, online content and online games. According to the complaint, the ISP intentionally failed to deliver reliable service in a bid to extract fees from backbone and content providers. When Netflix wouldn't pay, this "resulted in subscribers getting poorer quality streams during the very hours when they were most likely to access Netflix," and after Netflix agreed to pay demands, service "improved dramatically." This arguably is the kind of thing that net neutrality was supposed to prevent. And Charter itself pointed to the net neutrality repeal in a bid to block Schneiderman's claims that Charter had engaged in false advertising and deceptive business practices. New York Supreme Court Justice O. Peter Sherwood isn't sold.
He writes in an opinion that the FCC's order "which promulgates a new deregulatory policy effectively undoing network neutrality, includes no language purporting to create, extend or modify the preemptive reach of the Transparency Rule," referring to how ISPs have to disclose "actual network performance." And although Charter attempted to argue that the FCC clarified its intent to stop state and local governments from imposing disclosure obligations on broadband providers that were inconsistent with FCC's rules, Sherwood notes other language from the "Restoring Internet Freedom Order" how states will "continue to play their vital role in protecting consumers from fraud, enforcing fair business practices... and generally responding to consumer inquiries and complaints."
"Dammit, Pai! Why did you put that note into the order? What the hell do you think we're paying you for?"
Wow, it's almost like the FCC repeal of Net Neutrality rules didn't end the Internet, nor enforcement of stuff like this. Amazing, wonder who might have predicted that outcome?
I don't see a "/s" at the end of your post, but I'm going to assume you're being sarcastic.
Because if not, you're an idiot.
The only reason Charter's motion didn't cause the suit to be tossed was that it was filed before the repeal was enacted.
In other words, if the lawsuit were to be filed today, the repeal of Net Neutrality would have allowed Charter to throttle Netflix traffic without consequence.
FTFY. The purpose of net neutrality laws was never to prevent companies from suing other companies for abusive behavior, but rather to provide a regulatory framework by which the FCC could crack down on companies for abusive behavior even if the only people affected are small companies and individuals that are not readily able to hire a t
No, it's more like the repeal of a regulation last month didn't prevent Charter from operating in a manner that was against regulations a year ago.
Or, more succinctly: the repeal of Net Neutrality didn't all of a sudden stop someone from violating regulations a year ago. Just the same as if the Clean Air Act was repealed for some insane reason tomorrow, it wouldn't have all of a sudden made smoke stacks stop belching terrible things in the 1950s.
Use your brain.
Yeah no. It works both ways: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
You can't make a law retroactively, it's in the constitution. Neither to punish nor permit something.
Did you read the article you linked to? First there is nothing about passing a law, such as legalizing pot and retroactively remove the criminal status of offenders and the idea that it is against the Constitution to undo an unjust law seems like a pretty large infringement on the rights of those who are being punished by an unjust law.
What the article does show is how the Supreme court reinterprets the Constitution and reality. First, it now only applies to criminal law where the Constitution just says "No
This has nothing to do with Net Neutrality (Score:5, Informative)
As explained in the complaint [documentcloud.org], there are two primary allegations:
1. That "Spectrum-TWC promised Internet speeds that it knew it could not deliver to subscribers."
2. That "Spectrum-TWC promised reliable access to online content that it knew it could not deliver to subscribers."
The specific legal theories are fraudulent misrepresentation, deceptive business practices, and false advertising.
It's completely unsurprising that the judge would conclude Net Neutrality or the lack thereof has no bearing on this case.
Interestingly enough, literally every single other cable provider that also provides internet service is guilty at least of point #1, and in most cases probably #2 as well.
