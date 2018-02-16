Facebook Must Stop Tracking Belgian Users, Court Rules (mercurynews.com) 55
Facebook must stop tracking Belgian users' surfing outside the social network and delete data it's already gathered, or it will face fines of 250,000 ($312,000) euros a day, a Belgian court ruled. From a report: Facebook "doesn't sufficiently inform" clients about the data it gathers on their broader web use, nor does it explain what it does with the information or say how long it stores it, the Brussels Court of First Instance said in a statement. The social network is coming under increasing fire in Europe, with a high-profile German antitrust probe examining whether it unfairly compels users to sign up to restrictive privacy terms. Belgium's data-protection regulators have targeted the company since at least 2015 when a court ordered it to stop storing non-users' personal data.
That fine isn't enough to really deter Facebook, unfortunately. I'm not sure why fines aren't put as a percentage of income.
That said, Belgium is actually standing up to tracking companies.
That fine is 0.25% of facebook's revenue, or 5% of their profit. They sure as hell are going to pay attention to a fine that size.
The fine is 15MM euro a month. Dec. 2017 they had 10,451 MM euro in revenue. That's not close to 0.25%, it's 0.15%. But their month over month revenue growth is huge, and year over year as well. So that's likely to be far lower than that already.
If they're still in growth mode (ala Uber) then losing money to fines to lock things down is expected. It's not clear they can grow to more users, but they can grow more intrusively into their lives.
It is only for Belgium! (Score:1)
You need to compare it to their profits or revenue for Belguim though. Belgium is small.
You can bet it will be significant to their interest in doing business in Belgium.
And don't think that fine won't raise if they just ignore it. Especially if the entire EU smells a free revenue stream, or it merely becomes EU wide for other reasons.
250k/day for the local Facebook subsidiary is significant, and only the start. If they ignore it then the regulator can apply for further sanctions, contempt of court etc. Facebook staff can potentially go to jail.
You know, there's not much I'd like to see of Europe brought into the US (its ok for them, but I like things mostly how they are here).....BUT, I would like to see privacy rights and some restrictions on the unfettered gathering and sharing/selling of people's data by companies like FB.
I'd especially like it, if FB was mandated to remove any information or 'shadow' profiles of people that have NEVER even opted to join FB.
There are reasons p
There are reasons people don't join FB and there is no reason for Facebook to gather, store and track people that are not a member of their site/organization.
There's every reason to track non-members. You may not think it's fair, but your data is valuable and it's going to get collected, used, and sold whether you like it or not. There are steps you can take to slow that down (like not signing up for FB), but you're not going to stop it without help from the lawmakers.
That was the point of my post, I was saying while I'm not in favor of most of what I consider intrusive, oppressive and anti-freedom type European laws and regulations on most things, I'm quite in favor of this type of thing, and with the US lawmakers would put forth some legislation such as Belgium did here.
Didn't cayenne8 literally just say that this is something they would like to see done more like Europe, where these things are restricted by law?
Yes, but given that non-members have NOT agreed to the T&C, what legal right does FB have to track them?
The question isn't "What right do they have?" The question is "What's going to stop them?"
And the answer is "EU law".
Well that's fine and dandy for the Europeans. What about the people that matter? You know, Americans.
What? How? Americans matter? Also?
Hey mate. We have plenty to do here. We really can't consider Americans' feelings and whereabouts in our daily activities.
Europeans, obviously. Chinese, definitely. Russians? Yeah, sure, mister Putin. Africans? Well, ok then. South-Americans? Sure, yes. Central-Americans? Whatareyou insane? These self-induced propaganda introctrinated people are wasted. We really have no time for their problems. Really. No. Just no.
Fscking freaks.
There's every reason to take the wallets from people walking down the street. You may not think it's fair, but your wallet is valuable and it's going to get taken from you at gunpoint whether you
IIRC the lawmakers addressed that one.
Belgian chocolate? Belgian beer (oh wait, They already own Anheuser Bush)
Of course if Facebook decides it is more profitable to pay the fine, then they are opening the door for more governments to make such a rule, so they can bring in Facebook bucks into their economy. $113,880,000 a year which can fund some nice project. So if Facebook pays other countries may want in too. If they follow the same principal of about $10 per citizen a year. That can chew up a lot of money very quickly.
It will probably be a better plan for Facebook to fix the issue to comply with the law, if no
FB ratchets up data collection in response (Score:3)
Welcome to Facebook!
In order to determine if you are a Belgian user, Facebook now requires access to:
* Your photo library
* Your location for the last five years
* Certain medical records
* Microphone always on to detect Belgian accent
* All history of waffle making
Just make a CAPTCHA displaying the number 90. If they type "nonante", they are Belgian. If they type wa is da hier? They are Belgian.
The word is "still".
However the Euro when it was created was purposely set at a rate higher then the USD mostly for bragging rights.
They dont want competition. (Score:2)
And yet they can fine Facebook (Score:2)
Belgium doesn't exist! It's all one big conspiracy! https://zapatopi.net/belgium/ [zapatopi.net]
(But still, I'm glad that my government is taking action against Facebook. Let's hope the other EU nations join in on the fun)
....we give people the right to opt-out of having data collected on sites and apps off Facebook being used for ads.”
They don't give anything. First you have to find how to do it. Second, you can only turn off certain things. Third, they automatically opt-in on their own again after turning off
Fourth, I don't even use that crap facebook because I have a life, but they are tracking me. Samsun put a facecrap app on my phone as a default and I can't uninstall it. I disable it but after system updates, it's enabled again.
Belgium still exists? (Score:2)
How, but, you think that we didn't have a government during our long government formation [wikipedia.org]? No no no no. No. No you're wrong.
We had plenty of remaining governments [wikipedia.org].
I actually tried counting them once. I think we have seven. So when the Federal government is in formation, we have the outgoing government and six others simultaneously. But which one are ruling over me at that time, I don't quite understand. I'm just not smart enough to understand that.
I don't think anybody in Belgium understands any of this. I
Next up: Canada (Score:1)
Trust me on this, the Canadian Constitution is very clear.
How do I become a Belgian citizen (Score:2)
OK... where do I sign up to become Belgian! First waffles, now this. Belgium is the place to be.
So, if this law is enforced, just going to throw this out there, might it be possible to change location to someplace in Belgium? A little spoofing might force Facebook to clear all your existing internet history?
Website http://www.dofi.fgov.be/ [dofi.fgov.be]
Antwerpsesteenweg 59 B
1000 Brussel
Telefoonnummer: 02 793 80 00
What's a Belgian user? (Score:2)
Citizen? Resident? The article didn't seem to make that clear.
It applies to all residents of Belgium. Typically it means if you use Facebook from within the jurisdiction of Belgian law.
Please stop using that word. (Score:2)
Belgium's data-protection regulators have targeted the company since at least 2015 when a court ordered it to stop storing non-users' personal data.
Since this is not a serious screenplay, please do not use the B-word on Slashdot!
The next thing you know, you'll be inviting Krikkitmen here!
Translation (Score:2)
Translation EU politicians are not as easy to buy a US politicians.
What about Windows 10? (Score:3)