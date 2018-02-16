Federal Judge Says Embedding a Tweet Can Be Copyright Infringement 99
An anonymous reader quotes a report from the Electronic Frontier Foundation: Rejecting years of settled precedent, a federal court in New York has ruled [PDF] that you could infringe copyright simply by embedding a tweet in a web page. Even worse, the logic of the ruling applies to all in-line linking, not just embedding tweets. If adopted by other courts, this legally and technically misguided decision would threaten millions of ordinary Internet users with infringement liability.
This case began when Justin Goldman accused online publications, including Breitbart, Time, Yahoo, Vox Media, and the Boston Globe, of copyright infringement for publishing articles that linked to a photo of NFL star Tom Brady. Goldman took the photo, someone else tweeted it, and the news organizations embedded a link to the tweet in their coverage (the photo was newsworthy because it showed Brady in the Hamptons while the Celtics were trying to recruit Kevin Durant). Goldman said those stories infringe his copyright. "[W]hen defendants caused the embedded Tweets to appear on their websites, their actions violated plaintiff's exclusive display right; the fact that the image was hosted on a server owned and operated by an unrelated third party (Twitter) does not shield them from this result," Judge Katherine Forrest said.
Obviously
Of course news orgs should pay royaltees but should Google and Twitter who do it automatically (no)?
Re:
Why should they pay royalties?
It is a tweet, not a book. Why should a tweet be considered to have more artistic value than any other short statement.
Does this mean that we are no longer allowed to cite people without their consent? If that is the case we might just as well shut down every newspaper and news channel right now.
The judge is wrong and his statement is a threat to free speech.
Re:
This is not about some 140 or 280 character statement. This was concerning a photo.
Why should a photo shared via Twitter be treated as having less artistic value than if published on an another web page, printed in a magazine or displayed at a gallery?
Having said that, it is not the embedding of the tweet that should have been addressed, but rather any unauthorised use of that photo in the first place. If the person uploading the photo to Twitter didn't have the right to do so, that person should be dragged
Re:
Looks like Twitter should set up some kind of automatic micro-payment syndication system between their users and the other companies like Google. If an image or tweet is used then the royalties are paid for automatically by an account registered to Google.
Re:
Images uploaded to social media are provided under a non-exclusive agreement that the platform can copy and display it within their own framework. That framework extends to embedding because it's part of the structure.
That the original uploader didn't have the right to upload it isn't (or shouldn't be, given this case) on Twitter or any other platform. It's on the person that uploaded it. To require social media--or any other distribution platform--to confirm rights prior to accepting a submission would end
Re:
Trial court judges do not have remotely the power that you ascribe. These kinds of rulings do not have precedence. Precedence requires response from the appellate courts. In fact, these kinds of rulings are the very reason that appeals courts exist: to review the case and ensure that the law was properly applied.
This came from a bad reading of the law. It happens. Even the best judges screw up sometimes. Then appeals happen and the rulings get overturned and remanded. The judge issues a new ruling, or carri
Re:
And none of what you cite has happened yet. It's now a part of case law, flawed (or not) as it might be. For now, it has a chilling effect on speech, somewhere in the fulcrum between original rights holders/copyright owners of a photo, and those that might disseminate the photo.
The web has serious ambiguity problems as regards the use of photos on other sites. Take Flickr, Tumblr, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snap(stuff), and more. Unless one reads the ToS of each site and acts appropriately, the copyright
Re:
Honestly, I don't know if news orgs should have to pay royalties. If someone posts something publicly on twitter, that becomes a statement of public record. As far as I know, news agencies don't have any obligation to pay copyright royalties to quote public statements. It gets a little tricky with the question, "Can a photo be considered a quote?" but in the context of a tweet, I think they should be able to quote the entire tweet with any content it includes.
Some guy copies the photo and posts it witho
Re:
If someone posts something publicly on twitter, that becomes a statement of public record.
By that logic then, if the New York Times posts one of their staff photographer's photos on Twitter, that's a part of the public record, and anyone else, including other newspapers can use it as well, since that becomes a statement of public record.
Re:Obviously
Honestly, basically... yes. I think if the New York Times tweets something, then as a public statement, it should be able to be "quoted" as an issue of fair use-- especially for the purpose of reporting news. It's like if I go out into a public forum and make a statement, and then the news reports exactly what I said, word for word, I shouldn't be allowed to sue them for copyright violation.
Now it's not as simple as all that. There can be and should be limits. A public figure shouldn't be able to sue a news agency for copyright violation for accurately reporting what they say. However, if you write a play and have a public performance, I think it's fair to say that it's a copyright violation to reproduce the entire play, publishing the entire script or performing the play in full. However, I don't think it's a copyright violation to quote a line from the play. It's not a copyright violation for the news to show a picture of the play, or to report what happens in a scene of the play.
And that's where this gets a bit dicey: Can a picture be part of a quote? If a newspaper can quote a public statement, and I make a public statement with a photo attached as an integral part of that statement, can the picture be "quoted" under fair use? I would say yes, that makes sense to me. I don't know if there's a particular law or precedent that addresses it specifically, but given the multimedia nature of modern computing, I would think a news organization should be able to report a "quote" that includes an image or even a video clip, under fair use.
So under that logic, a newspaper shouldn't be able to simply take a staff photographer's image from a NYT twitter post, and post it as their own on the front page. However, they should be able to write a story that includes that tweet, reporting "The New York Times tweeted this picture."
And I think it gets even harder to argue it's inappropriate when it's an embedded tweet. If the New York Times knowingly posts a picture onto a platform that allows an encourages people to embed content in other sites, then they should expect that it will be embedded. Twitter's Terms of Service includes this:
By submitting, posting or displaying Content on or through the Services, you grant us a worldwide, non-exclusive, royalty-free license (with the right to sublicense) to use, copy, reproduce, process, adapt, modify, publish, transmit, display and distribute such Content in any and all media or distribution methods (now known or later developed). This license authorizes us to make your Content available to the rest of the world and to let others do the same.
Given all of this, I don't think news agencies should be held responsible for embedding an entire tweet, reporting "someone has tweeted this." If the someone else posted your copyrighted content on Twitter, then the person who posted it should be responsible for copyright violation. Or perhaps you could argue that Twitter is responsible because they have inadequate copyright protections.
Re: Obviously
Re:
That is correct because that action releases it to the public domain. I can't even believe you didn't already realize this. That is not the issue here. The rightsholder didn't post to Twitter, an unauthorized third party did.
I misunderstood the issue. Mea culpa. Thanks for the clarification.
Re:
Implications and whether or not current copyright law is fit for purpose aside, legislation under the Berne Convention is pretty clear: unauthorised reproduction that does not comply with any explicitly granted permissions of use is a breach of copyright, and that applies to code under the GPL and Creative Commons (amongst licenses) as well as traditional publications,
Re:
Copyright is all about controling others ability to reproduce the data, and the owner of the copyright putting some data into a public forum like Twitter or whatever does not change that right.
Posting your content to Twitter actually does change that. It has to. If you don't give a social media company some rights to reproduce your work, then they simply can't host it. All of their data is reproduced, cached, and distributed constantly, so you need to grant some kind of license for them to do that.
More specifically, from Twitter's terms of service:
By submitting, posting or displaying Content on or through the Services, you grant us a worldwide, non-exclusive, royalty-free license (with the right to sublicense) to use, copy, reproduce, process, adapt, modify, publish, transmit, display and distribute such Content in any and all media or distribution methods (now known or later developed). This license authorizes us to make your Content available to the rest of the world and to let others do the same. You agree that this license includes the right for Twitter to provide, promote, and improve the Services and to make Content submitted to or through the Services available to other companies, organizations or individuals for the syndication, broadcast, distribution, promotion or publication of such Content on other media and services, subject to our terms and conditions for such Content use. Such additional uses by Twitter, or other companies, organizations or individuals, may be made with no compensation paid to you with respect to the Content that you submit, post, transmit or otherwise make available through the Services.
So that's still a bit vague. You can look at phrases like, "subject to our terms and conditions for such Content use", which would lead you to rev
Re:
Re:
It gets a little tricky with the question, "Can a photo be considered a quote?"
It isn't tricky at all. It's been settled for a long time that a photograph is protected by copyright.
Re:
Words are also protected by copyright. However, you can still quote people. Movies are protected by copyright, but the news can still show clips.
As I've pointed out elsewhere, posting material on Twitter already gives Twitter a wide license to distribute that material. However, all of that aside, if Twitter is selling itself as a public forum and source of news, and it's encouraging news organizations to embed and report on their tweets, then I don't think you can blame news organizations for reporting,
Re:
Words are also protected by copyright. However, you can still quote people.
Words are only protected by copyright when they are put in a fixed, tangible medium. Something a person says during an interview can not be protected.
Movies are protected by copyright, but the news can still show clips.
If it's a small percentage of the work shown for the purpose of criticism or analysis, then yes, there would be a fair use exemption. A news agency still can't post the entire work, which is what posting a photograph would be. The press is granted more leeway when it comes to copyright, but it has been settled for a long time that that doesn't include reproduc
Re:
As I understand the law, the person who tweeted the photo is guilty of copyright infringement, almost certainly criminal copyright infringement. (Note: my understanding should NOT be taken as approval.) If the photographer did not send Twitter a DMCA notice, Twitter's fine. If Twitter were to ignore a DMCA takedown request, Twitter would be just as liable (and has deeper pockets). That applies to everyone who linked to it, and if the photographer wanted those photos taken down the photographer needed
Billboard sign (Score:2)
Re:
Re:
It's just illegal for news agencies to report that you posted it.
It isn't illegal for a news agency to report that you posted protected material, but it is illegal for them to post additional copies themselves.
Re:
Re:
I've been complaining about the braking industry's complete lack of empathy in this area for years.
next up, copy & paste made illegal (Score:2)
Re:
Copyright law not are not just for elecronic media
Here is the problem.
Copyrights were made back in the printed press days. In order to violate a copyright law you needed an expensive printing press. That often required a business of printing/publishing material. So the individual copyright violator should be expected to pay large penalty, because if they have the resources to gain access to a printing press, they also have enough resources to understand the law, and they would be part of a small number of people who may be hurting the copyright holder.
However today, it is harder to not break a copyright law then to follow it. Because digital media which is cheap and acceptable by all, is designed to make exact copies and spread them very easily. So we are having 18th century punishment aimed at obvious offenders, hitting individuals who just wanted to share some interesting information, that takes two button presses.
Re:Copyright law not are not just for elecronic me
So we are having 18th century punishment aimed at obvious offenders, hitting individuals who just wanted to share some interesting information, that takes two button presses.
I wouldn't be so hard on the 18th century.
It's us who won't let Steamboat Willie enter the public domain almost a century after it was created, not them. They understood reasonable copyright terms.
Re:Copyright law not are not just for elecronic me
Re:
You raise an interesting point. What I don't understand is how independent photographers are supposed to make a living if the large news organizations can use their content for free. It seems like copyright only works for large corporations.
Re:
It is a general problem with the justice system. Where people who have more, have the resources to more aggressively protect themselves while the individual who have less, cannot. At least without the cost of trying to fight such battles.
If you give up, you loose a month of income. If you win, you are in debt for life. Only if you win big then you can get both sides.
Re:
It's not just that. Copyright terms are long. This might make sense in a world where copying is hard and distribution is slow; but in a world with rapid communication, copyrighted material gets consumed quickly. It ceases to be unique and new in a short time, and becomes common; then, it remains owned.
It seems the whole monetization process happens a lot faster now, and so terms should be shorter.
Re:
Re:
Youtube realizes this. Which is why new channels can't monetize their Youtube videos until after they went viral. (eg. no until until after one week after 1000 subs)
Rmember when you said...
Remember when you said "the judge should rule on the 'right' thing instead of on the letter of the law and the facts of the matter?" This is the result.
The last decade has seen an amazing number of cases of judges exceeding their authority, ignoring precedent/case law (that is their prerogative, though), and ignoring the laws as written (that is the part that is most troubling). Conservatives derisively refer to judges that do that sort of thing as "activist judges", progressives applaud those judges for "doing the right thing", and the result is at some point the judicial branch will no longer respect its role as a co-equal branch of government and instead think it is superior to the others.
If you applauded the national injunctions against the Trump travel ban last year (regardless of how you feel about the travel ban, there is practically no question at all the executive gets to decide who enters the country and who gets kept out based on current immigration law and judges acting the way they did subverted both the legislature and the executive), then this ridiculous ruling that something that amounts to quoting someone else is copyright infringement is what you get.
So, in summary, if you cheered when judges were ignoring laws you did not like, then don't be surprised when they start ignoring laws that when ignored make you a criminal.
Re:Rmember when you said...
. Conservatives derisively refer to judges that do that sort of thing as "activist judges", progressives applaud those judges for "doing the right thing", and the result is at some point the judicial branch will no longer respect its role as a co-equal branch of government and instead think it is superior to the others.
Almost- both ends of the political spectrum get very angry when judges do this when it in the direction they don't like. The right just doesn't label those as "activist judges." Complicating matters even further, the most prominent cases we notice are cases going to the Supreme Court. And the easy cases don't get there which means that generally the cases people notice are the cases that involve vague wording or trying to use very old precedents to understand new technologies, or otherwise somehow unique, and so by nature the justices have substantially less to go on than simply interpreting a narrowly written law.
Re:Rmember when you said...
Remember when you said "the judge should rule on the 'right' thing instead of on the letter of the law and the facts of the matter?" This is the result.
No, I certainly never said that. I don't know anyone who has argued in favor of that. What you're talking about is the "liberal" tendency to oppose "originalists".
The problem is, even being an originalist requires interpretation. How exactly does 18th century copyright law apply to computing? There was no original intention for how it should apply to computing, because computers didn't exist. Absent a new law that is designed to apply to computing, an originalist needs to make a bunch of guesses and interpretations about how that law should apply.
But people who call themselves "originalists" are generally too dim to recognize that. They make arbitrary decisions that fail to recognize context or the subtlety of language. Others are simply dishonest-- they know they're making interpretations, but they're cynically using the concept of "originalism" to justify crappy judgements that suit their own political interests.
Re:
Re:
The last decade has seen an amazing number of cases of judges exceeding their authority... and ignoring the laws as written (that is the part that is most troubling).
Can you point to a not-insignificant number of cases where a judge simply ignored a law, as opposed to ruling that a law contradicts some other law or the Constitution?
regardless of how you feel about the travel ban, there is practically no question at all the executive gets to decide who enters the country and who gets kept out based on current immigration law and judges acting the way they did subverted both the legislature and the executive
Obviously there's a question, because numerous judges ruled that the travel ban was not legal. I don't know the specific details of the immigration laws, but in general, the executive branch cannot change policies on a whim. As was made clear in cases last year, such as with certain changes made by the EPA, the law dictates the exact procedur
Who has money?
If anyone violated the copyright I would think it was the person who originally tweeted the picture since they distributed a copyrighted image. I understand the argument the judge appears to make that if they display a copyrighted image without permission they are guilty of copyright infringement regardless of who actually hosts the image, I can see why the photographer went after them since they have the money, and would have done much more infringement due to the widespread views, to pay out if they ultimately lose, vs. some random Twitter user.
This is yet another example of how copyright laws need to be updated and clarified for the digital age. In print it was a lot harder to get and use an image and who published it was clear; now you can scope images off the web easily and once someone takes an image it is still available even if the original is no longer available. Another issue is 99.99% of the stuff tweeted or otherwise distributed by users is worthless garbage; so how do you balance protection for artists and keeping the garbage flowing freely?
Well ... Ugh.
User A takes a picture. They have a copyright on said picture.
User B shares that picture on social media. This is the first copyright violation. (But is it necessarily User B's fault? Linking to a story/page often automatically includes an image, which is most likely copyrighted).
User C embeds User B's twitter post, on their site, including the infringing content.
Should User C be held liable for the copyright violation, but not User B?
Should User B be held liable for User C's violation?
If the social media service (or 3rd party client), when User B shares a link to a page containing the image, automatically adds the image to the post, thus resulting in an inadvertent copyright violation on the user's behalf, should the social media service (or 3rd party client) be held liable, or is it still User B's responsibility, and social media service doesn't give a rat's ass because they're covered under DMCA?
Re:Well ... Ugh.
If the social media service (or 3rd party client), when User B shares a link to a page containing the image, automatically adds the image to the post, thus resulting in an inadvertent copyright violation on the user's behalf, should the social media service (or 3rd party client) be held liable,
Hold the social media service liable. Sharing photos should be banned on socialist media sites, since the only purpose of sharing is copyright violation. It's just like torrent sites whose sole purpose is piracy.
Ban all sharing on socialist media! This will also save incredible amounts of bandwidth on the Internet.
So your friend has a cute picture of his cat and can't share it with you. Too bad. If you really want see the damn cat, go visit your friend, instead of committing piracy copyright violations.
All copyrights on pictures belong to the manufacturer of the camera. That's nice and simple.
Re:
If the social media service (or 3rd party client), when User B shares a link to a page containing the image, automatically adds the image to the post, thus resulting in an inadvertent copyright violation on the user's behalf, should the social media service (or 3rd party client) be held liable,
Hold the social media service liable. Sharing photos should be banned on socialist media sites, since the only purpose of sharing is copyright violation. It's just like torrent sites whose sole purpose is piracy.
The social media service is shielded by the DMCA, provided that they respond to legitimate copyright claims by removing the infringing content.
Re:
Should User C be held liable for the copyright violation, but not User B?
There's no reason that both User B and User C can't be liable for their separate acts of infringement.
Should User B be held liable for User C's violation?
It is possible that User C could successfully sue User B to recover the damages that User C had to pay. It would probably depend on a lot of the details of the case.
Re:
Try reading the TOS (Score:2)
Emphasis mine:
By submitting, posting or displaying Content on or through the Services, you grant us a worldwide, non-exclusive, royalty-free license (with the right to sublicense) to use, copy, reproduce, process, adapt, modify, publish, transmit, display and distribute such Content in any and all media or distribution methods (now known or later developed). This license authorizes us to make your Content available to the rest of the world and to let others do the same. You agree that this license includes
Mod parent up (Score:2)
This. Exactly. The person who is liable for both the original infringement as well as the newspaper's is the person who violated the TOS. Twitter is at least obligated to shut down the original infringer's account (or they can be sued for failing to do so).
If there were no such wording in the TOS, they would ordinarily each be responsible for their own infringement.
Re:
[Terms of Service Snipped]
None of what you posted is relevant to this case, though. The copyright owner did not tweet it; someone else did.
That said, this judgment is highly flawed, and made by someone who apparently has zero knowledge of how the Web works (or, apparently, the Internet itself). Here is a common scenario ignored by the judge:
1) Someone posts something on the Web, and the entire posting is Copyright clean.
2) Someone else links to the posting.
3) The original someone subsequently alters the o
Re:
2) Someone else links to the posting.
Linking to a page is not the same as including a copy of it in your own page.
Re:
Justin Goldman did not post the photo to Twitter himself. His Copyright was violated by the person that submitted the photo to Twitter without his consent.
...and another judge dismissed a simliar case.
Meanwhile, a federal judge has dismissed a case Playboy brought against Happy Mutants, the parent company of Boing Boing for doing something similar.
The article on Ars: https://arstechnica.com/tech-p... [arstechnica.com]
From the article:
Back in November 2017, Playboy Entertainment Group sued Boing Boing, accusing it of violating the company’s copyright when, in February 2016, the website simply linked to a separate online collection of "Every Playboy Playmate Centerfold Ever." That portfolio, which was hosted on Imgur
Wouldn't the only possible responsible party be...
...whatever person posted it to Twitter?
Re:
Isn't this what a DMCA takedown request is for?
Good (Score:2)
Twitter Gives You Embeddng Code (Score:3)
When you try to share a tweet, Twitter gives you code to embed it on a page. Is Twitter contributing to copyright infringement?
You can't have your cake and eat it (Score:2)
Tim Berners-Lee made his opinion about this perfectly clear in a 1997 document. The bottom line is simple: if you don't want something linked to, don't put it on the World Wide Web.
'Myth: "A normal link is an incitement to copy the linked document in a way which infringes copyright".
'This is a serious misunderstanding. The ability to refer to a document (or a person or any thing else) is in general a fundamental right of free speech to the same extent that speech is free. Making the reference with a hyperte
Re:
To be fair, I don't think this guy put the image online. Other people did. However, the person to go after would be the person who put it online in the first place, knowing it was copyrighted.
News Agencies and Copyright (Score:2)
I thought News Agencies were given a pretty wide latitude when it came to copyright. They can play portions of copyrighted content or show copyrighted images without paying the content owners. Even if you accepted the "linking = infringement" line (which I don't), wouldn't the news agencies be all but immune to this kind of "infringement"?
Do photographs deserve copyright protection? (Score:2)
May be only the photographs registered by paying a fee would be protected by copyright. All other photos are public domain by default.
Re:
The cameras are ubiquitous, and everyone is taking pictures. Is clicking a button a creative process?
Yes. The creativity comes in the framing, composition, lighting, deciding what to take, etc. Most pictures are garbage but that doesn't mean there wasn't a creative process involved.
With so much of anti shake tech, dynamic range tech, image processing enhancement, done by software behind the scenes, how much of artistic work is involved in these clicks?
While those help improve the technical aspects thy don't replace the yet of a great photographer. All the tech in the world won't help you duplicate the majesty of Adam's Moon Over Half Dome
May be only the photographs registered by paying a fee would be protected by copyright. All other photos are public domain by default.
It sort of works that way as you are only able to sue for damages if you register but copyright occurs as soon as you take the picture. May
Bogus (Score:2)
"[W]hen defendants caused the embedded Tweets to appear on their websites, their actions violated plaintiff's exclusive display right; the fact that the image was hosted on a server owned and operated by an unrelated third party (Twitter) does not shield them from this result,"
This Judge doesn't sufficiently understand what Linking means to make a competent ruling. The website embedding content doesn't Display that content --- visitors' browsers "Display" that content which is presented to the vi
Doesn't twitter own your tweets? (Score:2)
Twitter should change terms (Score:2)
Definitely a bad precedent, though Twitter could change the terms to make clear that that embedding is acceptable and the nature of the beast.
Twitter could also add a no embed options to profiles and in then add provide an option to ignore profiles that donâ(TM)t want embedding? In other words: You donâ(TM)t want visibility: weâ(TM)ll provide you the option, but it comes with potential consequences.
The very definition of a bad ruling (Score:2)
This ruling is a giant step backwards for the modern communication of information. Maybe we need a new kind of court for technical questions of law. We have specialty courts for bankruptcy and specific fields of law, maybe it's time to add a branch for technology and staff it with people who know the difference between embedding a tweet and actual copyright infringement.
Options as a society (Score:2)
Either:
We have to all understand that copying media we didn't actually make without the artists or owner's permission violates at least some social contract to treat artists fairly, despite how easy it is to copy things (even if it requires no action on our part)
Or:
We need to understand that sharing a little bit and sharing with everyone carries no distinction. Uploading to any sort of sharing service that is not intrinsically private is effectively giving something to the public domain. The distinction is