Electronics-Recycling Innovator Faces Prison For Extending Computers' Lives 78
schwit1 shares a report from Los Angeles Times: Prosecutors said 33-year-old [Eric Lundgren, an electronic-waste recycling innovator] ripped off Microsoft by manufacturing 28,000 counterfeit discs with the company's Windows operating system on them. He was convicted of conspiracy and copyright infringement, which brought a 15-month prison sentence and a $50,000 fine. In a rare move though, a federal appeals court has granted an emergency stay of the sentence, giving Lundgren another chance to make his argument that the whole thing was a misunderstanding. Lundgren does not deny that he made the discs or that he hoped to sell them. But he says this was no profit-making scheme. By his account, he just wanted to make it easier to extend the usefulness of secondhand computers -- keeping more of them out of the trash.
The case centers on "restore discs," which can be used only on computers that already have the licensed Windows software and can be downloaded free from the computer's manufacturer, in this case Dell. The discs are routinely provided to buyers of new computers to enable them to reinstall their operating systems if the computers' hardware fails or must be wiped clean. But they often are lost by the time used computers find their way to a refurbisher. Lundgren said he thought electronics companies wanted the reuse of computers to be difficult so that people would buy new ones. He thought that producing and selling restore discs to computer refurbishers -- saving them the hassle of downloading the software and burning new discs -- would encourage more secondhand sales. In his view, the new owners were entitled to the software, and this just made it easier. The government, and Microsoft, did not see it that way. Federal prosecutors in Florida obtained a 21-count indictment against Lundgren and his business partner, and Microsoft filed a letter seeking $420,000 in restitution for lost sales. Lundgren claims that the assistant U.S. attorney on the case told him, "Microsoft wants your head on a platter and I'm going to give it to them."
M$ also has an extremely shallow soul. So deep pockets versus a total immorality and willingness to utterly destroy so old dude doing the right thing in slightly the wrong way, makes M$ a pack of cunts who should be driven out of business, simply fucking awful. Never buying another M$ product again, I am doing my part, are you
M$ also has an extremely shallow soul.
Good. The more anal Microsoft is, the more incentive to rescue these refurbs from the dark side, and install Linux or FreeBSD on them. In the long run, we are not helping poor people by giving them computers with "free" closed source OSes.
No, he illegally copied copyrighted software and somehow thought his 'intentions' would shield him from prosecution.
His argument is he sold CDs to people that supposedly lost their original CDs - how does that make it all right?
He didn't sell the discs. He provided the discs for free with computers that already had an OS license sticker on them. If the computer didn't have a license sticker then he didn't provide a disc.
The OEM license only extends to the original manufacturer and its first consumer or another consumer they directly transfer the license to (both parties have to explicitly agree to the transfer and the original owner is seemingly liable for compliance of its next owner) and the hardware has to stay with the software.
If he didn't have a piece of paper showing he got a license for every single piece of hardware, he has no rights to sell the software. You can't even sell an original OEM install disc without th
Still an EULA case not an criminal case
If Microsoft doesn't have a piece of paper with the original purchaser's signature on it, they have no contract.
He didn't sell the discs.
Yes he did. Both TFS and TFA make that clear.
He provided the discs for free
No he didn't.
If the computer didn't have a license sticker then he didn't provide a disc.
He claims to have sold the discs to "refurbishers" who may, or may not, have checked for stickers.
Microsoft has a program for refurbishers [ifixit.com], because everyone's understanding that the OEM software license survives any number of private party sales is wrong.
He literally is competing with a Microsoft program, how can he be surprised that MS went after him?
Seriously, you have to at least read the posted summary to comment - OK?
Lundgren does not deny that he made the discs or that he hoped to sell them.
He thought that producing and selling restore discs to computer refurbishers -- saving them the hassle of downloading the software and burning new discs -- would encourage more secondhand sales. In his view, the new owners were entitled to the software, and this just made it easier.
So, do you still think he made 28,000 restore CDs to give away?
He gave CDs to make computers that had already had licensed versions of Windows on them able to run Windows again. It's not like those licensed versions of Windows were moved to another computer.
Well he didn't sell the discs, but shipping 28 000 discs from China with Microsoft/Dell logos on them...
so ok jail time for an trademark miss usage? (Score:2)
so ok jail time for an trademark miss usage?
I can see an civil law suit for misusing an logo but not jail/prison. Now what about just an disk the says jay's DELL windows restore disk. I can see dumber computer users saying is not an real disk vs the people who really want clean windows install disks.
Lundgren does not deny that he made the discs or that he hoped to sell them
That's why there's a case - your claim that "he illegally copied copyrighted software" isn't cut-and-dry.
Microsoft's argument is that they're being deprived of revenue for something they've already been paid for - how does that make it all right?
The four factors of fair use (Score:2)
> If copying software which has already been paid for and is specifically attached to hardware isn't "fair use," what is
Well the discs this guy was selling weren't attached to any particular hardware, and he didn't pay Microsoft for them, but that still leaves your question "what is fair use?"
The four factors considered for fair use are:
transformative use
the nature of the copyrighted work
the amount and substantiality of the portion taken
the effect of the use upon the potential market
Transformative use is
Yeah, this is clear-cut copyright infringement, and the headline is a flat out lie. If he was just refurbishing old hardware, no problem. If he was refurbishing old hardware and had made arrangements with Microsoft regarding copies of Windows, that would be fine. If he was refurbishing old hardware and pre-installing Linux or another operating system that allows copies to be handed out for free, still completely fine.
Whatever other details are going on, he got busted for distributing copyrighted software he
Read the whole article (Score:5, Informative)
The discs had labels nearly identical to the discs provided by Dell for its computers and had the Windows and Dell logos. "If I had just written 'Eric's Restore Disc' on there, it would have been fine," Lundgren said.
A copy of a Windows disc is clearly not illegal. It is the license which Microsoft sells and which end-users or manufacturers pay for. They ruined this mans life over a trademark logo.
U.S. attorney is the one who should be barred (Score:1)
The US attorney just shows what is wrong with the US justice system.
That guys probably already got his place in the Microsoft legal team...
But we've changed.... (Score:2)
"But we've changed", said Microsoft. "We're different. We're not the same bully we used to be. We're a kinder gentler Microsoft. See, we have Linux stuff in Windows now. Lots of nerdy Linux stuff. How could we be evil with Linux stuff, that automatically makes us good, right?"
It's no wonder the PC market as a whole has taken a beating over phones and tablets. It doesn't matter that most laptops still have Windows when most people for their day-to-day interactions want nothing to do with laptops, and d
28,000 CDs?!?! (Score:2)
Holy cow, did it ever occur to him, say after creating 10,000 20,000 illegal copies that MAYBE he should ask Microsoft for permission?
How did he make 28K discs? Did he hire a CD production house or some robot arm drive-feeding machine to make them?
Restore disks are NOT illegal the systems had keys (Score:2)
Restore disks are NOT illegal the systems had keys with them just not the RESTORE DISKS.
MAYBE he should ask Microsoft for permission?
To be honest, who would it really occur to that Microsoft would ever GRANT permission. If they are obviously going to say no, why ask?
Now what would occur to me, would absolutely be to not put trademarked logos on the disc. I would have made some leet graphic from the Matrix or the like and put that on the disc. Maybe a photo of Rick Astley on the cover, which would be fitting given the mission of the discs.
Did he hire a CD production house
Well it said he hire
MS does not make XP ISO's. Vista have to hunt for (Score:2)
MS does not make XP ISO's. Vista have to hunt for an link. 7 on the MS site just punch in your key to get it. (needed to hunt for it the past for it) 8 and newer tool to download ISO no key needed for download load.
I don't understand the need for the restore disk (Score:2)
If your second-hand PC has a Windows license sticker, you can just get a normal Windows installation disk, install Windows, and use the product key on the license sticker... What this guy did is clearly a copyright violation.
that ended with vista (some iso are ver locked) ea (Score:2)
that ended with vista (some iso are ver locked) easy to mod them to all. After vista they went all in one.
Perhaps technically - but he was redistributing something that's already freely available. Sounds like he was basically just doing the "locate, download, and burn DVD" step - no new licenses, no breaking of copy protection, just saving people the trouble of finding, downloading and burning the discs themselves.
Of course the bit about "If I had just written 'Eric's Restore Disc' on there, it would have been fine," suggests that perhaps the real crime is trademark infringement, as the discs were made to rese
Windows 10 with a Windows 7/8.x Key issues where (Score:2)
Windows 10 with a Windows 7/8.x Key issues where it still works but MS that was to be temporary. So on paper we have an at BEST an EULA issue with doing that but MS really does not want cut it off for real also there is the issue if the systems did have 10 on them at some before the paper cut off they are OK to reload 10 again on paper.
But Still it's not an criminal issue to do any thing with this.
Technically a temporary violation has the copy was waiting for a licensed computer, until it reached a licensed computer a copyright violation, clearly a civil matter not a criminal matter once it was investigated. That the filthy animal prosecutor choose to serve the corrupt entity M$ to destroy some old dude for a technicality is disgusting, why not just kill him you POSs, fucking disgusting.
You can download windows images for free straight from microsoft.com [microsoft.com]
Yup, when you're the copyright holder you can do exactly that. Allowing anyone to download it in no way implies any relinquishment of Microsoft's distribution rights. It's like when Weird Al made "Don't download this song" available as a free download. He can do that, but unless he gives you permission to do the same, you'd still be violating his copyright by redistributing it.
Also, the OEM license you'd typically find on a Dell or its ilk requires a specific OEM copy of Windows (or some hackery of the i
So let's say you know someone who is recycling used computers with valid OEM licenses and following this exact process and you need the Windows OEM install media to restore windows on the machine. Now, you can go to Dell's web site and download and burn one for free, or you have a friend who has done that already and he gives you a copy of it for you to use.
Should your friend in that situation then go to jail for giving
windows 8 and newer auto load bios keys and reuse (Score:2)
windows 8 and newer auto load bios keys and reuse old keys from the same hardware after an os reload. ALSO ALL 7 and 8.X systems get free windows 10
Right to repair need to say restore files free (Score:2)
Right to repair needs to say that restore files are free and that an EULA / DMCA can not be used to stop people from hosting files and or selling EPROM's at CHIP cost + shipping.
Well, that is still copyright infringement though. Just because MS is giving things away for free, doesn't mean that you can do so - it's still protected by copyright law, which means you need an explicit license to duplicate it.
Perhaps you could have an argument if you individually downloaded every copy before burning. Horribly wasteful of course, but then you could argue that Microsoft was the one distributing copies, and you were only redistributing software you had acquired legally. The fact that the
Good (Score:2)
brake the EULA = jail! (Score:2)
brake the EULA = jail!
brake the EULA = jail!
Whoa-a-a-a Nelly! Put your brakes on them breaks!
First sale doctrine applies to the one original (and all its backups) in one transaction. He was selling (planning to sell) these discs to other refurbishers, directly profiting from more than just transferring a license.
what next PRSION for not paying windows core packs (Score:2)
what is next PRISON for not paying windows core packs for each server in your VM farm even if you just need say 3-4 windows VM and the rest is all Linux VM's running under ESXI or LIBVIRT. That is an civil issue over licensing rules not an criminal case. This case seems to be more about BS over licensing rules and not an criminal case like shoplifting.
Say like Accidental Shoplifting and "Accidental" as in you did not fully follow out very complex rules in full.
Two crimes. (Score:2)
1) Possible trademark infringement.
2) Thinking that installing Windows on a computer would make it useful.
If the first deserves jail, the second is most likely a death sentence.
Microsoft grows shittier by the day... (Score:2)
For those not aware of how this works, it's not an illegal copy. To install Windows on a PC, you need a install disc PLUS a key... the content of those discs can be downloaded online or made with any Windows computer to be used in another. In order for you to install it in a new pc, you need a key that will be validated for that machine alone. The recycled computers had them... Dell desktops comes with a sticked on it with said key. No one getting those DVDs needed a pirated copy, just a install disc, which
The restitution for lost sales is just bullshit
This part is true.
even if the dvds had pirated content, which they didn't.
This part is not true. Just because something is freely available does not make it free to distribute yourself. It is still protected by copyright. Also, these restore discs were not just vanilla Windows, I'm pretty sure they were manufacturer-specific recovery to get back to OEM state - trial software and all.
What he should publicly do now (Score:2)
Tell everyone that by using Linux they can restore an old computer into something useful, Tell them it comes with a word processor, spreadsheet etc all for FREE.
Tell that they come with Linux and Open Office because they can NOT be used any longer with Microsoft products
Make a BIG noise about 28,000 linux boxes being available because MS/Dell won't allow them to used as Windows boxes.
Make it a big pub
Wait. You can download them? (Score:2)
The case centers on "restore discs," which can be used only on computers that already have the licensed Windows software and can be downloaded free from the computer's manufacturer, in this case Dell.
Where is this link where you can download the Windows restore installation disc for a Dell PC?
Seriously, I have to look at my uncle's Dell PC this weekend and he does not have the restore discs for it. The sticker with the product key is on the machine. I've tried to reinstall the DVD codec drivers for it in the past and could find no place on Dell's site I could download the installer at all.
Sorry, guy. (Mod article down: FakeNews/ClickBait) (Score:2)