Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Piracy Communications Network Television The Courts The Internet Entertainment

Tickbox Must Remove Pirate Streaming Add-ons From Sold Devices (torrentfreak.com) 57

Posted by BeauHD from the court-orders dept.
TickBox TV, the company behind a Kodi-powered streaming device, must release a new software updater that will remove copyright-infringing addons from previously shipped devices. A California federal court issued an updated injunction in the lawsuit that was filed by several major Hollywood studios, Amazon, and Netflix, which will stay in place while both parties fight out their legal battle. TorrentFreak reports: Last year, the Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment (ACE), an anti-piracy partnership between Hollywood studios, Netflix, Amazon, and more than two dozen other companies, filed a lawsuit against the Georgia-based company Tickbox TV, which sells Kodi-powered set-top boxes that stream a variety of popular media. ACE sees these devices as nothing more than pirate tools so the coalition asked the court for an injunction to prevent Tickbox from facilitating copyright infringement, demanding that it removes all pirate add-ons from previously sold devices. Last month, a California federal court issued an initial injunction, ordering Tickbox to keep pirate addons out of its box and halt all piracy-inducing advertisements going forward. In addition, the court directed both parties to come up with a proper solution for devices that were already sold.

The new injunction prevents Tickbox from linking to any "build," "theme," "app," or "addon" that can be indirectly used to transmit copyright-infringing material. Web browsers such as Internet Explorer, Google Chrome, Safari, and Firefox are specifically excluded. In addition, Tickbox must also release a new software updater that will remove any infringing software from previously sold devices. All tiles that link to copyright-infringing software from the box's home screen also have to be stripped. Going forward, only tiles to the Google Play Store or to Kodi within the Google Play Store are allowed. In addition, the agreement also allows ACE to report newly discovered infringing apps or addons to Tickbox, which the company will then have to remove within 24-hours, weekends excluded.

Tickbox Must Remove Pirate Streaming Add-ons From Sold Devices More | Reply

Tickbox Must Remove Pirate Streaming Add-ons From Sold Devices

Comments Filter:

  • Fair enough.

    I wonder how many people will just reinstall the removed addons? I'm sure there is somebody already writing up a how-to just for this court ruling.

  • GPL issues (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    First, this is incredibly draconian and a significant escalation of anti-piracy abuses. However, Kodi is GPL software, and would require modification to block some add-ons. The question is, will they release the modified source that blocks some types of add-ons?

    • antitrust issues and region locking issues + maybe even ISP issues. Say comcrap says no you can't have HBO GO you must use the Comcast app with an full video sub (min level locals or higher as we don't think the 1992 laws cover IP video) + Add on HBO.

    • Unless they create an addon to police the addons

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by GuB-42 ( 2483988 )

      They can release the source, they can even publish it as a reversible patch and it won't do much.
      First thing: Kodi is GPLv2, it doesn't prevent "Tivoization", so the code can be made useless by preventing custom firmwares.
      Second, whatever they do, if it requires ROM hacks in order to re-enable blocked features, it stops being a plug-and-play experience. It means they lose much of their appeal compared to say, a Raspberry Pi.

  • This people actually easy piracy as a feature of the device and included add-ons that are directly connected to websites with nothing but pirated videos.

    I'm surprised they are allowed to just remove the add-ons given that they actually did the legal damage to themselves.

  • Fear Not Fellow NRA Member, Republicans, (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    and other Mass Killers. This will soon die down - a week at the most - and we will return normalcy. We will move our lips during this time to calm the tree huggers but rest assured, YOUR GUNS ARE SAFE!

    Yours,
    The Inmates Running Congress, The White House, and The Supreme Court

  • To be fair... (Score:4, Informative)

    by viperidaenz ( 2515578 ) on Wednesday February 14, 2018 @09:28PM (#56126383)

    Their website used to say this on the front page

    Question:
    What TV shows and movies can I see for free?
    Answer:
    You can see almost every movie and TV series ever made. You can even access movies and shows that are still on Demand and episodes of TV that were just aired. You will never pay to watch any of them.

    Enjoy watching complete seasons of almost every television series ever created, including those from the premium cable movie channels and subscription services.

    Relax with some popcorn and catch the latest hollywood blockbuster from the comfort of your own home without paying a rental fee. Also included - Sidetick.TV!

    Live stream over 50,000 live radio stations or access full albums from your favorite recording artist... finally cancel your spotify or satellite radio subscription saving hundred of dollars a year!

    Watch upcoming PPV Events like UFC, Boxing, and Wrestlemania in ultra high definition without paying a single penny!

    https://web.archive.org/web/20... [archive.org]

    • That's rather blatant isn't it. It's like erecting a sign at the end of the street saying houses number 5, 19, and 25 are unlocked and you can take anything you want from inside for free.

  • e.g. folks who own property. So they're going to tend to side with property owners, and that includes Intellectual Property owners. The ruling seems punitive and too broad. VLC could fall under this ruling. This reads like the plantif got everything they wanted while the defendant got nothing. Also, they seem to have picked a small target who couldn't fight back. They did not, for example, go after Roku. Even though it's not terribly difficult to get stuff like Popcorn time running on it.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by green1 ( 322787 )

      There's a reason these scumbags go after small defendants, they can't afford to put up a big defence, and once you've won a few of these you have a precedent that makes it hard for the big guys to resist even with their armies of lawyers.
      They're also careful to never go after the REALLY big guys because even though they might win with the precedents they've already set, they'd draw too much attention and the laws might get fixed. (Which is why Google hasn't been shut down due to all the piracy they enable,

    • Upper class has nothing to do with it. Of course they are going to side with the property owner in a case of a device whose soul purpose for existing is to infringe on copyright of property. VLC would definitely fall under this ruling, but they don't do that. Even Kodi themselves don't do anything that runs afoul of this ruling which essentially requires companies not to officially sanction plugins that exist for the soul purpose of copyright infringement.

  • the text of injunction... (Score:3)

    by 4wdloop ( 1031398 ) on Wednesday February 14, 2018 @11:31PM (#56126654)

    The text of the injunction

    https://www.scribd.com/documen... [scribd.com]

    is an interested read, including multiple screen captures and the discussion that follows is fascinating, alleging that they may be responsible for copyright violation

    "In Fung, the Ninth Circuit analyzed Grokster and held that a defendant may be held liable for copyright infringement under Grokster ’s inducement theory where four elements are present: “(1) the distribution of a device or product [by the defendant], (2) acts of infringement [by third parties], (3) an object [of the defendant] of promoting [the device’s or product’s] use to infringe copyright, and (4) causation. Fung , 710 F.3d at 1032"

    The #3 above may get them in.

  • So I take it this means that they're stopping the gratuitous sequels, reboots, and cookie-cutter blockbusters, right? ;)
    (I suppose I'd also accept it if they agreed to let us pirate works that are not Creative and Entertaining...)

  • How is this any different from streaming from the web through my notebook to my Chromecast? This ruling to me seems absurd.

  • I hope they do not have a webbrowser that would link to a google search where you cab type in filetype:torrent because that would be bad.

Slashdot Top Deals

We can found no scientific discipline, nor a healthy profession on the technical mistakes of the Department of Defense and IBM. -- Edsger Dijkstra

Close