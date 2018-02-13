Kaspersky Says Telegram Flaw Used For Cryptocurrency Mining (bloomberg.com) 26
According to Kaspersky Lab, hackers have been exploiting a vulnerability in Telegram's desktop client to mine cryptocurrencies such as Monero and ZCash. "Kaspersky said on its website that users were tricked into downloading malicious software onto their computers that used their processing power to mine currency, or serve as a backdoor for attackers to remotely control a machine," reports Bloomberg. From the report: While analyzing the servers of malicious actors, Kaspersky researchers also found archives containing a cache of Telegram data that had been stolen from victims. The Russian security firm said it "reported the vulnerability to Telegram and, at the time of publication, the zero-day flaw has not since been observed in messenger's products."
I guess Kaspersky really doesn't care about the US (Score:3)
If you can backdoor cryptomining into a "secure messaging" service, you can backdoor pretty much everything. I'm sure that any US-based service has similar "bugs". How hard is it to create an application that communicates with a web service without the requirement to run random code? Why is there even a code interpreter in a "secure messaging app"?
Give me my IRC and PGP, at least I can read through and guarantee the code is clear in a matter of hours.
Since when is Telegram a Kaspersky product? (Score:2)
Kaspersky is disclosing a flaw their security researchers found in Telegram, which is not a Kaspersky product. The Telegram client code is open source, but that apparently hasn't stopped stupidity making it into the desktop client.
Re: (Score:2)
I don't know what you're talking about? The vulnerability is using UTF-8 characters to make a filename use right-to-left, so "gpj.abc.exe" appears as "exe.cba.jpg". This works on other platforms too.
It works on IRC and PGP too.
Re: (Score:2)
GUI-lib developers rarely keep security in mind (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
It's not even self executing though. They're just using right-to-left UTF-8 to make "gpj.abc.exe" appear as "exe.cba.jpg", you can do this on most platforms too...
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
These aren't links though? These are files being sent over Telegram.
These are filenames. Literally, I can create files following this convention that exist that way on the Windows and Linux desktop. This is a "feature" of UTF-8.
