Seattle To Remove Controversial City Spying Network After Public Backlash (seattletimes.com) 51
schwit1 shares a report from Activist Post: Following years of resistance from citizens, the city of Seattle has decided to completely remove controversial surveillance equipment -- at a cost of $150,000. In November 2013, Seattle residents pushed back against the installation of several mesh network nodes attached to utility poles around the downtown area. The American Civil Liberties Union of Washington and privacy advocates were immediately concerned about the ability of the nodes to gather user information via the Wi-Fi connection. The Seattle Times reports on the latest developments: "Seattle's wireless mesh network, a node of controversy about police surveillance and the role of federal funding in city policing, is coming down. Megan Erb, spokeswoman for Seattle Information Technology, said the city has budgeted $150,000 for contractor Prime Electric and city employees to remove dozens of surveillance cameras and 158 'wireless access points' -- little, off-white boxes with antennae mounted on utility poles around the city."
The nodes were purchased by the Seattle Police Department via a $3.6 million grant from the Department of Homeland Security. The Seattle Police Department argued the network would be helpful for protecting the port and for first-responder communication during emergencies. As the Times notes, "the mesh network, according to the ACLU, news reports and anti-surveillance activists from Seattle Privacy Coalition, had the potential to track and log every wireless device that moved through its system: people attending protests, people getting cups of coffee, people going to a hotel in the middle of the workday." However, by November 2013, SPD spokesman Sean Whitcomb announced, "The wireless mesh network will be deactivated until city council approves a draft (privacy) policy and until there's an opportunity for vigorous public debate." The privacy policy for the network was never developed and, instead, the city has now opted to remove the devices at a cost of $150,000. The Times notes that, "crews are tearing its hardware down and repurposing the usable parts for other city agencies, including Seattle Department of Transportation traffic cameras."
I, too, am absolutely astonished by the cost. Not for being high, but actually for being unusually low for Seattle... the city that spent north of $60,000 per bike rack installation. $150k for an entire project!? Fuck, that's cheap!
$150k is only for the removal of those cameras. The original cost was $3.6 million (paid by a grant from the DHS). However, the article doesn't say if the contractors removing the cameras get to keep them. If they were to keep them, I would expect some companies would be ready to offer to do that removal work for free.
Die, big brother. Keep that shit in the UK.
Did you miss the part of the story that this network was purchased and installed by the police department using "anti-terrorist" funds.
Oh. So if the police department purchased it using "free WiFi" funds, that would be cool then?
Marketing really IS everything
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Seattle_City_Council
8 democrats and 1 socialist.
Go on though, explain to us how it's Trump's fault. Or maybe Russia's.
liberals are better at the blame game.
I'm not liberal, but about all I ever see Trump do is blame others.
I do not think you would find resistance from the military if you organized a million man march hell bent on tearing the white house apart with torches rifles and grenades.
You would be wrong, then. The armies of first world nations generally do not operate like they do in whatever shithole you're from. We're not big on military coups.
Honestly still have no idea why you people do not rise up against him.
Because 40% of these fuckwits are paid shills, 50% are Russian bots, and the other 10% are too afraid to leave their basement without being escorted by their wife's boyfriend.
Mind you, all of the above are a drop in the bucket.
Why will you not rise? Why will you not act? What the holy hell is wrong with you all?
Roughly a quarter of the country voted for Trump. Taxes have been cut and ICE is deporting like fucking madmen. They've no reason to be butthurt.
Roughly half the country didn't vote at all. Dudes not being allowed to piss in women's bathrooms aren't anything they're going to get u
It sounds like the police installed this with no oversight, guidelines or privacy protections. The public backlash caused the network to be shut down until such policies were made and, instead of making the policies and protections, the police decided they didn't want it anymore. Whether this is because they didn't want the restrictions or because they didn't find it useful, there's no information here.
It is public space and it should be monitored. Whether you do that with a police officer on foot patrol or via cameras is really the same thing. Care should be taken to ensure the cameras do not point into private space but other than that, cameras recording public actives in public places is not really that bad. As to where they are and what they can record, should be up for public review and the public should have a right to access the system and to monitor it and track what recordings are being kept and
Seattle is the worst place to live (Score:1)
All they had to do was offer free wifi as well and the public would have ate it up. The real story is how most citizens are voluntarily carrying unique radio beacons 24x7 these days.
but no one talks about that except the crazies right...
The real story is how most citizens are voluntarily carrying unique radio beacons 24x7 these days.
I've been thinking about switching back to a non-smartphone [cnet.com]. A linux based phone was a cool idea if I could have root access to the device I own so that I could control what it does but the problem with smartphones is the things the dumbusers want in it and that they're too dumb to even want to understand why.
It's not like the data isn't out there any more. And then governments, when they want/need it, will buy it from that megacorporation that did manage to gather the data without your protests.
Sorry, people. If you're basically trying to solve the problem by forcing the entities you know to stop gathering data that's publicly out there, you've lost already.
All of which could be resolved if the manufacturers of the phones allowed you admin access to, you know, the device you paid for.
There's always money for stuff like this and bombs but whenever I hear somebody mention underfunded schools somebody chimes in with "Well why should I have to pay for kids in another state?". These folks argue that they don't want money spent on either schools or surveillance, but those same folks always vote in the guys that approve the surveillanc
Seattle has a crime problem, homeless problem, and a handicapped police department. The city council is broken, so full of pet causes, they don't actually get any work done. One of the City council members recently complained because the transportation department removed some homeless people from under a bridge to install a fence, this was after the homeless people set fires under a key part of the bridge and were offered relocation assistance.
The police department cant even enforce laws without the city