LoopX Startup Pulls ICO Exit Scam and Disappears with $4.5 Million (bleepingcomputer.com) 121
Catalin Cimpanu, writing for BleepingComputer: A cryptocurrency startup named LoopX has pulled an exit scam after collecting around $4.5 million from users during an ICO (Initial Coin Offering) held in the recent weeks. The LoopX team disappeared out of the blue at the start of the week when it took down its website and deleted its Facebook, Telegram, and YouTube channels without any explanation. People who invested in the startup are now tracking funds move from account to account in a BitcoinTalk forum thread, and banding together in the hopes of filing a class action lawsuit.
Dumbasses (Score:5, Insightful)
HA, HA!!
Good (Score:3, Insightful)
Re:Good (Score:5, Funny)
Well what do you know. I was dead wrong. Someone is making money off this bitcoin thing.
Re: Good (Score:2)
I made plenty. I just sold the shit when I noticed it had an absurd $16k price tag, and now some other hapless sap is holding that bag.
PT Barnum Was Right (Score:5, Insightful)
There is a reason the SEC exists...not that companies haven't pulled equally dishonest things under their watchful eye.
Re:PT Barnum Was Right (Score:5, Insightful)
Funniest part of this is someone posted on Reddit a month ago that they had been digging into this company and found a lot of red flags.
A fool and his not-really-money are soon parted.
Re:PT Barnum Was Right (Score:4, Insightful)
The coins might not be real money but the real money they handed over for coins certainly was.
Re:PT Barnum Was Right (Score:4, Funny)
A random Reddit user recommended that I go fuck myself. I took matters into my own hands and I've got to tell you - I enjoyed it!
Re: PT Barnum Was Right (Score:3)
Interesting... Have you published a white paper on how such a feat might be accomplished?
Re: (Score:1)
It's not a company. It's a scheme. There are no companies here. To sue them would be like suing a bank robber, or a crack dealer. There was absolutely nothing legitimate to base the operations on. It was 100% scam from the outset.
But it's not like the victims are innocent. Even if they had managed to make money as part of this scheme, it would only have come from different victims.
That's how pyramid schemes work.
Re:PT Barnum Was Right (Score:5, Insightful)
The SEC was created precisely to combat the fake company offering that quickly went out of business and kept all the money scam. The laws put in place to stop this are extensive including a massive amount of paperwork that ties the real people behind everything to the offering so if it turns out to be a scam the SEC can go after them and put them in prison.
Maybe at some point the SEC will have charge of crypto-currencies, but the funny thing is the same people getting ripped off will be against SEC regulation because it will add paperwork to the process.
At some point you just have to accept that a fool and their money will soon be parted. You would think with all the offerings that turned out to be scams that people would be cautious but that doesn't appear to be the case.
Re: (Score:1)
The SEC is pointless. They don't enforce insider trading regs (hint... look how CEOs short their stock right before they announce their company got hacked). Even Sarbanes-Oxley has been worthless, only nailing a fisherman who overfished his bag limit.
I don't see this changing anytime soon. It would be nice to actually have some defense against overt stock manipulation. However, at least with cryptocurrencies, they are completely, and 100% secure against that ever happening. No pump/dump there, nosiree.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
People give money to already wealthy mega-churches and believe in Prosperity theology.
Stupidity is everywhere, even amongst the wealthy.
Re: PT Barnum Was Right (waaaaa...) (Score:3)
All the people freaking out who lost a bunch of real, actual money and whining about it now were trying to MAKE money through speculation, meaning they wanted to GET more money than they had, without doing any actual work, for having loaned the crypto currency issuer some cash. This is really no different from putting it in a bank, except in this case the bank was promising return rates higher t
Re: (Score:2)
Acronym Hilarity (Score:1, Informative)
Re: (Score:1)
Errr... Proof of Work (PoW), Proof of Stake (PoS), Proof of Authority (PoA) are pretty common terms related to blockchain authentication mechanisms. Not exactly the hidden flag you seem to imagine.
Re: (Score:1)
Yeah, you can't trust Proof of Stale. There are some decent Proof of Fresh schemes, though.
Personally I prefer Proof of Steak, but it has to be a decent cut. I'm not buyin' into any damn flank.
Re: (Score:2)
Please let this be the one that Salon.com has started using!
Can I get a list of the people who invested? (Score:5, Funny)
Would it be possible to get a list of the rubes who invested into this "initial coin offering"? (Because I have a few more things I'd like to sell them, starting with the Brooklyn Bridge.)
Re: (Score:3)
List of confirmed rubes that are known to be gullible, is so valuable man. The scammers of the world would pay top dollar for the list. You don't stand a chance.
Re:Can I get a list of the people who invested? (Score:5, Funny)
Don't call it the "Brooklyn Bridge." Call it the "Blockchain Bridge" and you'll get millions from investors.
Re: (Score:1)
Reminds me of the dot com jokes going around in 2000
Three beggars are begging in New York City. The first one wrote "beg" on his broken steel cup. After one day he had received ten bucks.
The second one wrote "beg.com" on his cup. After one day he had received hundreds of thousand of dollars. Someone even wanted to take him to NASDAQ.
The third one wrote "eBeg" on his cup. Both IBM and HP sent vice-presidents to talk to him about a strategic alliance and offered him free hardware and professional consulting.
Re: (Score:2)
Your ideas are intriguing to me and I wish to subscribe to your newsletter.
Re: (Score:2)
Funny too that they are considering a class action lawsuit against an entity with no continuing legal presence. The appropriate mechanism is criminal charges on the individuals involved.
But yes, a fool and their money are soon parted. Pay some country's money for cryptocurrency, or set it on fire, the result is the same.
Re: (Score:1)
It's bitztream the autism-hating, custom EpiPen-hating, Musk-hating, Qualcomm-hating, Firefox tabs-hating, Slashdot editors-hating Slashdot troll!
So, (Score:3)
Darn (Score:3, Funny)
Re:Darn (Score:5, Funny)
I can help you with that. First, we need a retainer for a lawyer. You can pay with VillLoseX coins. There will be a ICO soon. Buy all you can. Then when we win a trillion dollars they will be paid out in Fakerium coins. You'll need to buy some of those to set up an account. As you know, sometimes people will take all the real money you used to buy fake money, so I highly suggest buying a substantial amount of WorthlessCoin in case one of your other accounts is compromised. Whatever you do, keep buying XCoins!
Re: (Score:2)
You can pay with VillLoseX coins. There will be a ICO soon. Buy all you can. Then when we win a trillion dollars they will be paid out in Fakerium coins.
I haven't laughed this hard in weeks.
Re: (Score:3)
I can help you with that. First, we need a retainer for a lawyer. You can pay with VillLoseX coins. There will be a ICO soon. Buy all you can. Then when we win a trillion dollars they will be paid out in Fakerium coins. You'll need to buy some of those to set up an account. As you know, sometimes people will take all the real money you used to buy fake money, so I highly suggest buying a substantial amount of WorthlessCoin in case one of your other accounts is compromised. Whatever you do, keep buying XCoins!
Ah shit. Meant to +1 funny, accidentally -1 overrated, had to post to remove the negative mod point.
If it makes you feel more karmic, 6 other people are losing a +1 in here to offset it.
Re:Darn (Score:5, Funny)
> Adults knew it was a scam from the start.
Well sure - but they were hoping the scam would last long enough for the early adopters to get in on the action too. It's getting so you can't even trust a pyramid scheme to make you a dishonest buck anymore.
Re: (Score:3)
Re:Darn (Score:4, Informative)
...pyramid schemes are based on network marketing, where each part of the pyramid takes a piece of the pie / benefits, forwarding the money to the top of the pyramid. They fail simply because there aren't sufficient people. Ponzi schemes, on the other hand, are based on the principle of "Robbing Peter to pay Paul"—early investors are paid their returns through the proceeds of investments by later investors
This was neither a pyramid, nor a ponzi scheme. It was just plain fraud.
Re: (Score:2)
It was a pyramid scheme. Just a very limited one with only 1 level.
Re: (Score:3)
Is it possible to get my money back?
It's a good time to review the definitions of "real" and "virtual" at this point.
If you can see it, and it's there . . . it's real.
If you can see it, and it's not there . . . it's virtual.
If you can't see it, and it's not there . . . it's gone.
These financial fumblers will get their lawsuit . . . but their money is long gone.
Re: (Score:2)
You mean like the cash in everyone's bank accounts?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Nobody listens (Score:3)
Those of us with brains warned them about the scam. They didn't listen. Perhaps I could sour their lawsuit by demonstrating that they were given fair warning to NOT invest.
Re:Why a Lawsuit? (Score:4, Insightful)
Why would a class action lawsuit be preferable to reporting the crime to the police?
Realistically, what can the police do if you tell them you gave a ton of money to some guy on the internet and he disappeared with it? The best you can hope for is that he'll say "I'll just type that up on my invisible typewriter" in an Edward G. Robinson voice.
Re:Why a Lawsuit? (Score:5, Informative)
Given my experience, local police would throw their hands up in the air and say they couldn't do anything. I had my identity stolen and a credit card opened in my name. The police outright told me they didn't want to investigate because they'd likely track the criminal to another jurisdiction and some other department would get the arrest. I pushed and they did some investigations. They reached a "dead end" when they showed me the online credit card application the criminal filled out. I pointed out that they had the person's IP address and the date/time it was submitted. The officer looked at me blankly as I explained that you could use those to find the ISP and get the name of the person who owned that account. Sure, it might be a hacked system, but it would be something. Despite this, though, they didn't follow up on this and I eventually stopped pestering the police for updates. For all I know, the people who stole my identity are still doing it to other people.
I tried contacting the FBI but since I didn't lose a ton of money, they weren't interested in my case at all. Maybe this would rise to their level and they could track these scammers down. Local police, though, would be all but useless.
Re: (Score:2)
In Belgium going to the police might still be a good thing as there will then be a trace of when you filed it. That way they can't later say that you where to late for whatever reason.
Any lawyer will first look at the dates when that was done and if the time was unreasonable late (yes, that is very flexible) it will weaken your case. Sometimes so much that you do not get anything. I know. I have been on both sides. Saying "You filed a claim after six months? We doubt that you are honest about that, so fuck
Re: (Score:3)
Why would a class action lawsuit be preferable to reporting the crime to the police?
Why would the two be mutually exclusive?
Link to BitcoinTalk forum (Score:5, Informative)
https://bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2521307.0
I have to admit: it IS pretty funny!
Re: (Score:3, Funny)
Here's a link to Jon's link.
https://bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2521307.0 [bitcointalk.org]
Re: (Score:2)
Here's a link to Jon's link.
https://bitcointalk.org/index.... [bitcointalk.org] [bitcointalk.org]
Re:Link to BitcoinTalk forum (Score:4, Funny)
Here's a link to Anonymous Coward's link.
https://slashdot.org/comments.... [slashdot.org]
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
From that page:
Lending:
... It is an impressive and already proofen concept ...
Re: (Score:1)
This prospectus looks like it was written by high school students:
"It is an impressive and already proofen
concept for passive investors and for those who want to enjoy a weekly passive income"
Anyone who put any money into this is an idiot and deserves what they got. You can bet that money is being spent on weed and video games right now.
I predict thy will finally get busted when someone recognizes the "PROOFEN' IT BABY" bumpersticker on mom's station wagon.
Re: (Score:2)
Why are you talking about the olympic games?
ICOs (Score:5, Informative)
Every single ICO is a scam. You're investing money into a a shitty alt coin or a shitty fake coin running on a shitty alt coin (Ethereum), with the promise that you can take the shitty alt coin or shitty fake coin and resell it to some other investor later down the line, exchange it for a decent coin, and then exchange it for regular currency.
There's not even the pretense of investing in an actual platform or currency, you're investing on a do-nothing proxy built on top of one, and you're subject to the dangers of both.
If the person running the ICO bolts, you're screwed.
If the person running the ICO somehow isn't an outright scammer, but nonetheless fails to get their honest attempt at a project off the ground and into profitability, you're screwed.
If the crypto currency the ICO is pegged to declines in value, the ICO itself has just declined in value (they keep their coins in the blockchain as a sign of good faith to potential investors - until they abscond / quit).
If the crypto currency the ICO is pegged to increases in value, you've lost out on that increase since you traded one type of coin for a proxy running on top of it.
If the ICO's coin never gets picked up by a major exchange, you won't every be able to profit from it even if you're way up on paper.
If the ICO's coin or the crypto currency the ICO is pegged to get banned by governments, exchanges, or payment processors, you're screwed.
Re: (Score:2)
Re:ICOs (Score:5, Insightful)
Speculating seems too legitimate.
This is like a self-aware group Ponzi scheme where everyone thinks they're early enough in the Ponzi to be one of the people who gets paid off.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:3)
Mt. Gox was surely an inside job. They saw the $$$ and took the first excuse they could to bail with it.
Last I heard, the Japanese authorities were going after the main guy running it. No idea what happened after that or what they may have charged him with.
Re: (Score:2)
If you don't know what Mt. Gox was, then you have really no place investing in this sort of thing
Magic the Gathering Online Exchange. Always seemed appropriate to me - it's tulips all the way down. Funny part is, Magic cards have proven to have more dependable lasting value than altcoins.
Re: (Score:2)
"But if all of that doesn't happen and the virtual currency takes off, I'll be a multi-millionaire!" - People who invest in ICO's despite repeated warnings.
Re: (Score:2)
Most of your points are true for an IPO, too.
Words of wisdom from a successful ICO (Score:1)
Unregulated Gambling strikes again. (Score:3)
Now this will of course push some activity back towards Bitcoin, but that 'coin' is completely useless for its stated purpose and is doomed to fail long term.
Re: (Score:2)
Predictable (Score:1, Insightful)
Seriously, how utterly, bafflingly, astonishingly, utterly astronomically dumb are you people? Everything about cryptocurrency is a total scam. EVERYTHING. Anyone who has had even glancing experience with investing could have seen the warning signs from a million miles away. The best part for me is how it has primarily affected "techno-libertarians". In 100 years this will all be the primary example used when people talk about the dunning-kruger effect.
Cue the replies claiming they made money so it must
Into the Black (Score:3)
At least the summary doesn't state that investors are "back at ground zero"!
A fool and his money ... (Score:2)
This is getting hilarious.
You wanted an unregulated currency, you got one.
The things people have always said in support of cryptocurrency always rang like "we totally want an environment where people can rip you off because it's free from interference from the gummint".
This is what that looks like.
This is why regulations in the first place, because people are lying, cheating bastards and someone will always do this kind of stuff.
Hell, that financial meltdown in 2008? Companies knowingly packaged together j
Fiddle Sticks!!!! (Score:2)
'Oh, Fiddle Sticks!!!!'
That's what I say to you all who put in CC into something that exists only in bits glowing on a boob tooob:
Fiddle Sticks to you all!
"About LoopX" (from the website) (Score:3)
The LoopX Team was formed in September 2016 of a core group of high performance professionals to build a new kind of trading software based on our own Loop-Algorithm. After testing our algorithm thoroughly over half a year with great profits continuously every month, we can now finally bring all this advantages of our LoopX – Trading Software to the public. We are here to help you make money in the emerging market of cryptocurrencies which is projected to grow up to 10 times the size of now until the next year. The LoopX System gives you guaranteed profits every week thanks to the most advanced Trading Software out there to date! We do not make daily payments since we consider that the margins are smaller. For us the priority is the safety of your investment. It took us little bit over a year to bring you the final product so you can benefit from the most advanced technology too.
This is from Bing's cached page of their website.
So honestly, if you read After testing our algorithm thoroughly over half a year with great profits continuously every month and didn't fall over laughing at the obvious Ponzi nature of the scheme, you kind of deserved what happened to you.
Re: (Score:2)
This is from Bing's cached page of their website.
So honestly, if you read After testing our algorithm thoroughly over half a year with great profits continuously every month and didn't fall over laughing at the obvious Ponzi nature of the scheme, you kind of deserved what happened to you.
More to the point, if you have a system to guarantee profits you shut up and make money and don’t let anyone in. It’s like people who advertise a surefire way to make money in the stockmarket, the way to do that is to sell suckers your “system” and pocket their money.
Why did they delete everything? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Why did they get rid of their website and all of their accounts?
Because leaving the website up with a single word displayed had already been done?
This is what zero regulation gets you (Score:2)
There are _tons_ of stock and other investing scams that get carried out under the eyes of financial regulatory agencies...but you can bet there would be tons more if there were no regulation. You have to admit it's pretty brazen to just disappear with investors' money, not even pulling a Mt. Gox and claiming they were "hacked."
I would imagine that most of the "investors" in this ICO either had tons of play-money Bitcoins they didn't care about losing, or were starry-eyed latecomers drawn in by the Bitcoin
Not hard to find.... (Score:2)
Idiots (Score:2)