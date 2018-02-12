Trump's New Infrastructure Plan Calls For Selling Off Two Airports (politico.com) 43
The Trump administration has released an infrastructure plan on Monday that proposes that the federal government considers selling off Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport and Washington Dulles International Airport. According to Trump's blueprint, the administration wants to allow federal agencies to divest assets if they "can demonstrate an increase in value from the sale would optimize the taxpayer value for federal assets." It also includes the George Washington and Baltimore Washington parkways, the Washington Aqueduct and the transmission assets of the Tennessee Valley Authority and Bonneville Power Administration on the list for "potential divesture." Politico reports: State and local agencies or the private sector may be better at managing assets currently owned by the federal government, the administration argues, and federal agencies should be able to "identify appropriate conditions under which sales would be made." They should also "delineate how proceeds would be spent." Under the administration's proposal, federal agencies would have to complete an analysis demonstrating an "increase in value from divestiture." Though technically owned by the federal government, both airports are operated by the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority under a long-term lease agreement. The 53-page infrastructure plan lays out a vision to turn $200 billion in federal money into $1.5 trillion for fixing America's infrastructure by leveraging local and state dollars and private investment. "The White House says its plan will create $1.5 trillion for repairing and upgrading America's infrastructure," reports CNNMoney. "Only $200 billion of that, however, would come from direct federal spending. The rest is supposed to come from state and local governments, which are expected to match any federal allocation by at least a four-to-one ratio. States have gradually assumed more of the responsibility for funding infrastructure in recent years, and the White House says it wants to accelerate that trend."
As for how the money would be split up, the plan says that half of the new federal money, $100 billion, "would be parceled out as incentives to local government entities," reports CNNMoney. "An additional $20 billion would go toward 'projects of national significance' that can 'lift the American spirit,'" while another $50 billion will be designated "for rural block grants, most of which will be given to states according to a formula based on the miles of rural roads and the rural population they have," reports CNNMoney. "The rest of the money would support other infrastructure-related undertakings..."
Private ownership of public infrastructure (Score:2, Insightful)
I can't wait for the "de-platforming" trolls to find out that "they own it, so you have to do what they say" becomes incredibly problematic in real world contexts.
Re: (Score:2)
This sounds...familiar (Score:1, Offtopic)
This is how you turn the first world into the third world
Re: (Score:2)
User Fees (Score:2, Funny)
The private sector KNOWS how to run things. We just need a few user fees.
-Parking garage entrance fee
-Parking garage exit fee
-Airport entrance fee
-Airport exit fee
-Airport Security Fee
-Fee payment Fee
-Fee payment fee recovery fee
-Fee payment fee recovery fee surcharge
-Fee payment fee recovery fee surcharge levy
-Fee payment fee recovery fee surcharge levy premium
They should charge for WiFi bandwidth by the byte, say the same as a text message fee, but with a premium.
Re: User Fees (Score:2)
These fees already exist! (Score:2)
Interesting notion (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2, Funny)
Only if they don't pay in Rubles this time.
In other words... (Score:5, Insightful)
In other words, government agencies are now expected to put a dollar value on their historic icons, landmark infrastructure, and carefully-controlled limited-development areas, and sell them to the highest bidders, then turn around and give that money to the federal government to cover tax cuts for the companies who just bought our society.
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
Conservatism has been redefined as taking what is owned by the public and giving it to multinational corporations for kickbacks and contributions. That's literally all they care to do now. They love uneducated voters. Nuff said.
We've got Spirit, yes we do... (Score:2)
Can't wait ... (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
This has been known for months (Score:5, Insightful)
Don't sell infrastructure (Score:3)
Instead, of selling critical infrastructure to businesses, make sure the bidding process to build & maintain those things is based on solid business foundations. There's too much crony-ism in the bidding process, too much bias toward existing contractors regardless of performance.
Re: (Score:2)
So his way of paying for it is by forcing the states to match him at least 4:1?
This works incredibly well. For example, the federal Department of Education doles out a minuscule fraction compared to state and local spending but every school district fights tooth and nail and adopts basically whatever testing procedures, etc, the feds dictate for those incremental funds.
Trumps red hole (Score:2)
There's a red hole in the budget caused by reducing corporate taxes, allowing companies to screw the government.
And it's really sore.
Fiscal conservativism (Score:2)
