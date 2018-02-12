Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Government The Almighty Buck United States

Trump's New Infrastructure Plan Calls For Selling Off Two Airports

Posted by BeauHD
The Trump administration has released an infrastructure plan on Monday that proposes that the federal government considers selling off Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport and Washington Dulles International Airport. According to Trump's blueprint, the administration wants to allow federal agencies to divest assets if they "can demonstrate an increase in value from the sale would optimize the taxpayer value for federal assets." It also includes the George Washington and Baltimore Washington parkways, the Washington Aqueduct and the transmission assets of the Tennessee Valley Authority and Bonneville Power Administration on the list for "potential divesture." Politico reports: State and local agencies or the private sector may be better at managing assets currently owned by the federal government, the administration argues, and federal agencies should be able to "identify appropriate conditions under which sales would be made." They should also "delineate how proceeds would be spent." Under the administration's proposal, federal agencies would have to complete an analysis demonstrating an "increase in value from divestiture." Though technically owned by the federal government, both airports are operated by the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority under a long-term lease agreement. The 53-page infrastructure plan lays out a vision to turn $200 billion in federal money into $1.5 trillion for fixing America's infrastructure by leveraging local and state dollars and private investment. "The White House says its plan will create $1.5 trillion for repairing and upgrading America's infrastructure," reports CNNMoney. "Only $200 billion of that, however, would come from direct federal spending. The rest is supposed to come from state and local governments, which are expected to match any federal allocation by at least a four-to-one ratio. States have gradually assumed more of the responsibility for funding infrastructure in recent years, and the White House says it wants to accelerate that trend."

As for how the money would be split up, the plan says that half of the new federal money, $100 billion, "would be parceled out as incentives to local government entities," reports CNNMoney. "An additional $20 billion would go toward 'projects of national significance' that can 'lift the American spirit,'" while another $50 billion will be designated "for rural block grants, most of which will be given to states according to a formula based on the miles of rural roads and the rural population they have," reports CNNMoney. "The rest of the money would support other infrastructure-related undertakings..."

Trump's New Infrastructure Plan Calls For Selling Off Two Airports

  • Private ownership of public infrastructure (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I can't wait for the "de-platforming" trolls to find out that "they own it, so you have to do what they say" becomes incredibly problematic in real world contexts.

  • https://www.newyorker.com/maga... [newyorker.com]

    This is how you turn the first world into the third world

  • User Fees (Score:2, Funny)

    by Anonymous Coward

    The private sector KNOWS how to run things. We just need a few user fees.

    -Parking garage entrance fee
    -Parking garage exit fee
    -Airport entrance fee
    -Airport exit fee
    -Airport Security Fee
    -Fee payment Fee
    -Fee payment fee recovery fee
    -Fee payment fee recovery fee surcharge
    -Fee payment fee recovery fee surcharge levy
    -Fee payment fee recovery fee surcharge levy premium

    They should charge for WiFi bandwidth by the byte, say the same as a text message fee, but with a premium.

    -Stuff at the airport is too cheap, as pro

    • You left out the âzasking a question feeâoe
    • You already pay most of these fees except for the facetious ones at the end plus others that you have not included like "airport improvement" despite the fact that airports almost never seem to improve no matter how much you pay.

      Most of these fees are hidden by being included in your ticket price either directly as a fee you pay or as fees which the airline pays and so passes on indirectly (like landing fees) to you. Have a look at the list of fees on your next air ticket. Typical charges on mine are thi

  • Interesting notion (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Pop69 ( 700500 ) <billy@benarty.[ ]uk ['co.' in gap]> on Monday February 12, 2018 @06:33PM (#56111803) Homepage
    I presume he already has a couple of friends lined up to buy them ?

    • Re: (Score:2, Funny)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Only if they don't pay in Rubles this time.

  • In other words... (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Sarten-X ( 1102295 ) on Monday February 12, 2018 @06:35PM (#56111813) Homepage

    In other words, government agencies are now expected to put a dollar value on their historic icons, landmark infrastructure, and carefully-controlled limited-development areas, and sell them to the highest bidders, then turn around and give that money to the federal government to cover tax cuts for the companies who just bought our society.

    • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Conservatism has been redefined as taking what is owned by the public and giving it to multinational corporations for kickbacks and contributions. That's literally all they care to do now. They love uneducated voters. Nuff said.

  • While the document doesn't specifically mention projects that "lift the American spirit," we all know that there's a certain parade that a certain country also did that a certain someone thinks will lift everyone's spirits in just the right way. You know that's what he wants, and this is the perfect way to pay for it. I mean, you've got to fix the road first before you can have a parade, right?

  • ... for the Comcast Ronald Regan Washington National Airport.

  • This has been known for months (Score:5, Insightful)

    by rsilvergun ( 571051 ) on Monday February 12, 2018 @06:46PM (#56111897)
    his "Infrastructure Plan" is to give away vast amounts of infrastructure so the folks that helped elect him can profit from it (after the public paid to build it). Privatize the profits, socialize the losses. The frustrating thing is that it's going to take decades to undo the damage this crap causes. Hopefully enough opposition gets into Congress to stop him from selling off the interstate roads. I'm not looking forward to $20 in tolls just to get to work every morning, but I can guarantee you somebody is.

  • Don't sell infrastructure (Score:3)

    by MobyDisk ( 75490 ) on Monday February 12, 2018 @06:46PM (#56111907) Homepage

    Instead, of selling critical infrastructure to businesses, make sure the bidding process to build & maintain those things is based on solid business foundations. There's too much crony-ism in the bidding process, too much bias toward existing contractors regardless of performance.

  • There's a red hole in the budget caused by reducing corporate taxes, allowing companies to screw the government.
    And it's really sore.

  • Trump could do anything. Especially run up bills on the joint's credit. And why not? Nobody's gonna pay for it anyway. And as soon as the deliveries are made in the front door, you move the stuff out the back and sell it at a discount. You take a two hundred dollar case of booze and you sell it for a hundred. It doesn't matter. It's all profit. And then finally, when there's nothing left, when you can't borrow another buck from the bank or buy another case of booze, you bust the joint out. You light a match

