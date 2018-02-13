Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
EU Earth Government

Daylight Saving Time Isn't Worth It, European Parliament Members Say (arstechnica.com) 275

Posted by BeauHD from the not-relevant dept.
AmiMoJo shares a report from Ars Technica: Earlier this week, the European Parliament voted 384 to 153 to review whether Daylight Saving Time is actually worth it. Although the resolution it voted on was non-binding, the majority reflected a growing dissatisfaction with a system that has been used by the U.S., Canada, most of Europe, and regions in Asia, Africa, and South America for decades. The resolution asked the European Commission to review the costs and benefits of Daylight Saving Time. If the EU were to abolish Daylight Saving Time, it would need approval of the majority of EU member states and EU Parliament members.

"We think that there's no need to change the clocks," Ireland Member of European Parliament (MEP) Sean Kelly said to Deutsche Welle. "It came in during World War One, it was supposed to be for energy savings -- the indications are that there are very few energy savings, if any -- and there are an awful lot of disadvantages to both human beings and animals that make it outdated at this point."

Daylight Saving Time Isn't Worth It, European Parliament Members Say More | Reply

Daylight Saving Time Isn't Worth It, European Parliament Members Say

Comments Filter:

  • Parliament also voted to keep DST for now (Score:5, Interesting)

    by radi0man ( 191807 ) on Tuesday February 13, 2018 @02:41AM (#56113825)

    There were actually two resolutions on Daylight Saving Time. The other was about abolishing DST and was rejected: https://www.timeanddate.com/ne... [timeanddate.com]

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Calydor ( 739835 )

      So they voted to find out the pros and cons rather than just going with a gut feeling to rip out the existing system.

      Seems reasonable to me.

  • LED lamps consume several times less electrical energy than incandescent bulbs.

    I mean nowadays it is possible to save energy on lighting by less radical measures.

    However, it would be very hard to cancel Daylight Saving Time. As there will be undoubtedly political populists trying to construct a career by defending this tradition.

  • Emoji forces single language software to support Unicode and DST forces single time zone software to support different time zones. And screw up badly.

    That's the only positive thing about DST that I can think of.

  • I have ten clocks. By the time I reset them it's time to go back in time. I have no time for this.
  • ... can we take another look at the definition of the working week?

    I'm pretty sure that most of the folks who vote in the EU parliament don't work five days a week or more. So how about we declare that Friday is actually part of a 3-day weekend and that the working week is only 4 days long?

    Given the amount of time I'm asked to spend in pointless meetings each week, if I could schedule those to run back-to-back on a Friday I could achieve this with at worst zero drop in productivity...

    I'd rather we

  • I'd really like getting rid of DST. But I expect quite a fallout caused by devices keeping time (and observing DST) but not getting updates. We have witnessed struggles with operating systems, when governments decide to move time change date and companies fail to apply upgraded tzdata package. With embedded devices this will be many times worse.

  • I've always thought that the use of time zones was a bit of an anachronism. Pick a longitude; the international date line is as good a place as any, and that sets the time and date for everyone on the planet.

    So you end up going to work at 22:00 and return at 08:00 and it's all in the daylight, so what , these are just numbers. Travel planning will be simplified and so will arranging meetings where people join on-line from different time zones.

    • Wow, this is breathtakingly ignorant. You realize most people are in one time zone and don't have these problems? You don't, do you?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      This would be more confusing for travellers though. For example, say you book a flight to Korea, and you arrive at 5:00... Should you be planning to go directly to your business meeting, or getting dinner... Will the trains be running, will the shops be open if you need to grab something? And what is the best strategy to manage your jetlag?

      Ticking over midnight while at work could also be problematic for some people. Days nicely batch things together.

      And that's before you get to the fighting over where the

  • Everyone hates it, everyone thinks it has adverse effects, and yet we still have it. Is someone making a buck off it? Is the Little League lobby running the country? Do the lizardmen who've infiltrated all the world's governments like it?

    What's the deal here?

  • ... and then setting them an hour out? Plenty of idiots above have talked about the "extra hour" of daylight they get with DST. Err, no, you don't. The earth doesn't rotate any quicker, you get exactly the same amount of light FFS. Want some more during winter? Then get your arses out of bed an hour earlier! All DST does is fool your mind into think its an hour later than it actually is so whats the point? Just keep the clocks the same and get up an hour earlier.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by ( 4475953 )

      An extra hour of light in the morning before you get to work is useless to most people. They want to have an extra hour of sunlight after work. Life has also generally shifted from early morning hours to staying awake longer in the evenings. It's not unreasonable to assume that most people upon sincere reflection would prefer to have DST for the whole of the year, i.e., have their time zone shifted +1 and getting rid of DST.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Viol8 ( 599362 )

        So get to work an hour earlier and leave an hour earlier! Jesus, I thought people on this site generally had higher than average IQs. Not judging by the remarks on this topic they don't!

  • Jet lag for every human being, twice a year ... insanely stupid.

    But at least the kids' soccer game has more light! Bleah.

    and yes, get off my lawn ...

  • Oh great (Score:3)

    by oobayly ( 1056050 ) on Tuesday February 13, 2018 @06:34AM (#56114413)

    I'd love to see the end of DST, but if this is agreed to by all the EU member states then it'll be a nightmare for us in the UK, because the lunatics are in charge of the asylum, so 1). They can't agree on anything, and 2). If the EU does it, it means that it's undemocratic and bad.

  • What animals are inconvenienced by DST?

    I mean sure, Rover might get his walk an hour later, or Bessie get milked an hour earlier, but it's not like these expectations are ENTIRELY the result of habituation to human schedules in the first place.

    It's not like Yogi Bear is like "oh shit, I was supposed to steal that picnic basket at 8 and I missed it because I forgot to reset my goddamned alarm clock..."

  • ...for this Daylight Savings Time nonsense to die....

  • Earlier this week, the European Parliament voted 384 to 153 to review whether Daylight Saving Time is actually worth it. Although the resolution it voted on was non-binding, the majority reflected a growing dissatisfaction with a system that has been used by the U.S., Canada, most of Europe, and regions in Asia, Africa, and South America for decades.

    I don't think anyone minds Daylight Saving Time itself. What they mind is the needless switching back and forth. Personally I want us to go to Daylight Saving Time permanently. It gives me the most daylight hours in the evening after work when I can made the most use of them. I don't need noon to be the point in the day when the sun is highest overhead. I'm perfectly fine with noon being defined in the manner with the greatest utility for the most people. If that means noon is what currently is 3pm th

Slashdot Top Deals

"A great many people think they are thinking when they are merely rearranging their prejudices." -- William James

Close