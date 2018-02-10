Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Transportation Government United States Technology

US Transportation Department Calls For 'Summit' On Autonomous Cars (reuters.com) 31

Posted by BeauHD from the sign-of-the-times dept.
Auto manufacturers, technology companies, road safety advocates and policy makers will attend a March 1 conference over potential government actions that could speed the rollout of autonomous cars, the U.S. Transportation Department said on Friday. Reuters reports: Next month's "summit" is to help "identify priority federal and non-federal activities that can accelerate the safe rollout" of autonomous vehicles, the department said. It will also be open to the public. The U.S. National Highway Traffic-Safety Administration (NHTSA) wants comments on what research to conduct before deciding whether to eliminate or rewrite regulations. It could take the agency years to finalize rule changes, and advocates are pushing Congress to act. The March 1 meeting at the department's headquarters in Washington will include "several stakeholder breakout sessions on various topics related to automation," NHTSA said.

US Transportation Department Calls For 'Summit' On Autonomous Cars More | Reply

US Transportation Department Calls For 'Summit' On Autonomous Cars

Comments Filter:

  • No more DUI charges for me!

  • Seems to me (Score:4, Informative)

    by oldgraybeard ( 2939809 ) on Saturday February 10, 2018 @03:19PM (#56101081)
    When the public is banned from driving in an area or on a specific road. I say all public funding for everything related to that road is ended. The road should be purchased by the corporations that want to use it and they should pay all ongoing/upgrade costs and property taxes due on said private property.

    The tax payers should not be expected to just hand over public property at no charge or accept the cost of improving or operating a public property for the sole benefit of specific corporations.

    For driver less cars to actually work, the roadways must be totally redesigned and embedded with some type of sensor network, etc. And driver less can not mix with self driven vehicles the way I see things going. Also, they will only work in the next 20-30 years in pristine conditions. Thus no snow, ice, heavy rains, etc.

    Just my 2 cents ;)
    • Should have added puts on flame suit ;) lol

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by umghhh ( 965931 )
      not sure about roads - I think some additional equipment may be necessary if the cars are to be fully autonomous. Other than that I have a problem with your assertion that tax payers should not be expected to pay for something. The only thing required from tax payers is to pay taxes. Nothing less and nothing more. There is no opportunity to take part in decision making as to what this money is going to be spent on etc. As a citizen (which is different from tax payer in many ways) usually you have a right to
      • Interesting comment, I had to think about it a bit.
        I think it comes down to this.
        "Other than that I have a problem with your assertion that tax payers should not be expected to pay for something. The only thing required from tax payers is to pay taxes. Nothing less and nothing more."

        Not sure about all the Switzerland talk. So as a US citizen I am required to pay taxes (the government takes their cut, under the penalty of law,. not because I think the amount is right) but I should just trust and not comm

    • UNless the corporation is a utility company, heavily regulated.

  • I canâ(TM)t wait for AI so we can have cars using turn signals again like they were decades ago.

    Iâ(TM)ve been out of the country for a while, so I didnâ(TM)t realize that American car companies stopped installing turn signals.

    Will AI cars rush as fast as possible from red light to red light, just so the passengers can get home really, really fast, so they can sit on the couch and eat potato chips?

    • This is the 21st Century. We come home and eat nachos.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by PPH ( 736903 )

      Will AI cars rush as fast as possible from red light to red light

      No. They will stop and wait patiently for the homeless people pushing shopping carts down the middle of the street. No automated horn or recording of "Move it, dirtbag!"

  • Now that the government is involved, this will make things all better. /sarc

Slashdot Top Deals

I tell them to turn to the study of mathematics, for it is only there that they might escape the lusts of the flesh. -- Thomas Mann, "The Magic Mountain"

Close