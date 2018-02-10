US Transportation Department Calls For 'Summit' On Autonomous Cars (reuters.com) 29
Auto manufacturers, technology companies, road safety advocates and policy makers will attend a March 1 conference over potential government actions that could speed the rollout of autonomous cars, the U.S. Transportation Department said on Friday. Reuters reports: Next month's "summit" is to help "identify priority federal and non-federal activities that can accelerate the safe rollout" of autonomous vehicles, the department said. It will also be open to the public. The U.S. National Highway Traffic-Safety Administration (NHTSA) wants comments on what research to conduct before deciding whether to eliminate or rewrite regulations. It could take the agency years to finalize rule changes, and advocates are pushing Congress to act. The March 1 meeting at the department's headquarters in Washington will include "several stakeholder breakout sessions on various topics related to automation," NHTSA said.
Seems to me
The tax payers should not be expected to just hand over public property at no charge or accept the cost of improving or operating a public property for the sole benefit of specific corporations.
For driver less cars to actually work, the roadways must be totally redesigned and embedded with some type of sensor network, etc. And driver less can not mix with self driven vehicles the way I see things going. Also, they will only work in the next 20-30 years in pristine conditions. Thus no snow, ice, heavy rains, etc.
I think it comes down to this.
"Other than that I have a problem with your assertion that tax payers should not be expected to pay for something. The only thing required from tax payers is to pay taxes. Nothing less and nothing more."
Not sure about all the Switzerland talk. So as a US citizen I am required to pay taxes (the government takes their cut, under the penalty of law,. not because I think the amount is right) but I should just trust and not comm
