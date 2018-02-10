Budget Deal Has Tax Credit Extensions For Nuclear, Fuel Cells, Carbon Capture (arstechnica.com) 64
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: A two-year budget deal was approved by the House and the Senate this morning and signed by President Trump a few hours later. The budget (PDF) included a slew of tax credit extensions that will affect how the energy industry plans its next two years. Most notably, the deal extended a $0.018 per-kWh credit for nuclear power plants over 6,000MW -- a tax credit that is primarily going to benefit one project in the US. That project is the construction of two new reactors at the Georgia Vogtle nuclear power plant.
Interestingly, a bipartisan effort to increase and extend tax credits for carbon sequestration passed through this budget. The bill was pushed through by Senators Heidi Heitkamp (D-N.D.), Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.V.), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.), and John Barrasso (R-Wyo.). The bill would offer a tax credit per ton of carbon dioxide that is captured and either sequestered, used for another end product, or used for enhanced oil recovery. The credit applies to any facility that started carbon capture construction within the past seven years, and the credit extends for 12 years.
While the budget deal leaves the federal tax credit scheme for electric vehicles unchanged (automakers can still entice buyers with a $7,500 credit for the first 200,000 electric vehicles that roll off that automaker's line), the budget did include and extend some interesting tax credits for other kinds of non-traditional energy. Fuel cell vehicles saw an extension of tax credits that will allow purchasers of new cars a tax credit of between $4,000 and $40,000, depending on the weight of the vehicle (this is probably good news for potential customers of Nikola's in-development fuel-cell semis). Non-hydrogen alternative fuel infrastructure also scored, as the new budget lets installers of infrastructure for alternative fuels like biodiesel and natural gas deduct 30 percent of the cost of installing the new pumps. Two-wheeled electric vehicle buyers will also see a 10-percent credit extended (though that credit has a $2,500 cap). Per-gallon biodiesel and renewable diesel credits that expired at the end of 2017 will continue.
Gets all the negativity when he signs a bill the left hates, but receives 0 credit for signing a bill the left praises.
So said the economically ignorant socialist millennial. Thank you for your useless input based on nothing.
I agree. We need to keep Trump in office. If lower taxes, an improved economy, and lower unemployment is the result of him drinking Diet Coke and coloring with crayons then keep him there. Then when his second term is up then we need another do nothing idiot. Perhaps an idiot with better tastes in soft drinks, but whatever. At least he doesn't drink Bud Light like the last POTUS.

Can we get a POTUS that just likes coffee with a little cream and sugar? Or even just black coffee?
Can we get a POTUS that just likes coffee with a little cream and sugar? Or even just black coffee? I guess either choice w
This budget is going to make it nigh impossible for all three of those points to be true in 10 years.
I give him credit for being mostly inactive during this round.
And that's almost certainly how this one came about, Trump had little to no idea what it was he was signing, he just had something put in front of him on his tiny little table and got to scribble on it with his crayon. Don't credit Trump for anything in there, credit everyone else for slipping whatever they wanted in there for Trump to rubberstamp.

Speaking of which, what else did he sign into law without reading it? What booby-traps are hidden in there?
Speaking of which, what else did he sign into law without reading it? What booby-traps are hidden in there?
Don't call someone a Nazi if they didn't earn it. Trump is not a Nazi, he hasn't forced millions to die in ovens to later sell off the hair, clothes, and gold teeth of the dead.
What happens when people call someone a Nazi that just, metaphorically speaking, wrote them a $1000 check in the form of a pay bonus or in the increase on their tax return? People will equate being a Nazi with not being all that bad.
Trump quite likely is far from an ideal person to have as POTUS. It's also possible he's mentally d
You don't have to be a Nazi to enforce the laws that are already on the books.
OTOH demonizing immigrants is one hallmark of a Nazi.
Having your brownshirts beat the crap out of people at your rallies is another.
That's perfectly normal usage. It's weird that you'd focus on that aspect and not on the fact that Nikola is a company running purely on hype and without anywhere near the funding to achieve what they want to, nor the fact that none of their numbers actually add up. Or the fact that they keep changing their business model once or twice a year.
"If true, this could double Nike's profits in 2 years."
To you, this is an abuse of English? Methinks you're perhaps overestimating your authority on the subject.
Nuclear credit (Score:3, Insightful)
So, will the nuclear credit cover the billions of dollars of cost in regulatory and judicial delays to nuclear construction? Nuclear is competitive; malicious politics is very expensive.
so planting trees gets us tax credit
not bad, what's the ##
What's the
... catch?
Reforestation is important, not just to capture carbon but also to replace trees lost to logging, development, fires, disease, and pests.
The catch is that trees take a long time to grow. So they are only part of the solution to all of the above. Managing existing forests carefully has to be considered also.
If Democrats cared about the environment they'd have kicked Carter in the balls for holding up nuclear power. The Democrats have held up nuclear power since Carter signed the law that created the Department of Energy. They spent all this money on a cabinet level department to solve our energy problems and we've not seen a new nuclear power plant in 40 years.
If the issue is energy independence, clean air and water, and reducing our carbon dioxide output then they've failed miserably. This is because of the Democrats. They complain about not having a place to put nuclear waste and when a place is found and construction starts the Democrats pull out the rug from under its feet.
Which also gets to the wasteful spending from the Democrats. They'll "create jobs" and "build infrastructure" on a nuclear waste site but when it comes time to actually put nuclear waste there then everyone is fired, the site abandoned, and we have nothing to show for all that money spent.
I don't like the Republicans, but the Democrats are no angels either. The Democrats had a hand in deficit spending too, like building roads to a nuclear waste site they had no intention on allowing to actually hold nuclear waste.
Not just planting trees but also growing them and harvesting them - in other words sustainable forestry.
Even better than trees, in terms of carbon sequestering, is pasture. Pasture sucks up far more carbon than forest and then our livestock turns that biomass (grass, clover, etc) into delicious meat. Green eggs and ham. This too is carbon sequestering.
Those are both part of what we do on our farm but I doubt that there will be any tax benefit.
Or LA Gets Oxygen/Water/Graphite factories (Score:1)
That Carbon Sequester tax credit could very well be a major environmental solution for Los Angeles. Take sea water, use electrolysis to get oxygen and hydrogen. Bottle the oxygen for medical purposes. Add smog to the hydrogen, use the Bosch process to create water and bulk graphite. Sell the bulk graphite for pencils or whatever, gather the distilled water and sell it for filling swimming pools.
Re: (Score:3, Interesting)
Where do we get the power for these processes? That's where the nuclear power credit comes in. Too bad California has declared itself a "nuclear free zone". It seems a bunch of idiots in California have equated nuclear power with nuclear weapons, and somehow that nuclear weapons are bad.
I wonder where how they think nuclear weapons are bad? I mean North Korea is developing nuclear weapons as a means to defend itself against nuclear weapon owning USA. I ask, does anything think that if the USA launched
What do they have against solar/wind power? (Score:5, Insightful)
Carbon capture? Really? As in the fig leaf that defines 'clean coal'?
I understand that the perfect shouldn't be the enemy of the good - but the whole clean coal thing mostly marketing for essentially free-wheeling carbon spewing, rather than an actual process to prevent environmental degredation.
It's like one of those phone calls for police/firefighter funerals - that when asked only give "up to" 15% of their take to their cause - they're PRETENDING to give to something you want to help, eating up all the good will that should be going to something the public wants to help, consuming that good will while the actual cause withers.
Sure - carbon capture can take a small percentage off of some effects of carbon spewing - but it only exists to pretend that you're doing something about a fundamentally wrong approach for our shared efforts as humans. It's basically the opposite of actually doing anything for the environment and the future of humanity - a fig leaf instead of clothing.
Ryan Fenton
I remember a prominent figure in nuclear power saying once, "If we can't be as cheap as coal then why bother?" That was Leslie Dewan, as I recall, though she may not have come up with it first.
I'll hear the claim that wind and solar are as cheap as coal. Assuming that is true then what of the storage needed to make it reliable? If wind and solar cannot be as reliable as coal then why bother?
Also, do you believe that storage technology will allow wind and solar to compete? I have my doubts. A common com
Because you don't understand the chemistry of a simple Bosch Reaction?
Because you don't understand the chemistry of a simple Bosch Reaction? [wikipedia.org]
Everything I did in chem lab turned into a Botched Reaction. Course, everything I did in woodworking turned into sawdust. I got into software development because that and politics were the only options left where repeated failure was acceptable. I wasn't rich enough to be a politician.
Re:What do they have against solar/wind power? (Score:5, Interesting)
Wind and Solar require that you place them in either exactly right area, or have high-uptime year round. Hell you can look in California and Texas over the last 40 years and find millions of dead solar farms and wind farms. They don't survive here because we already have cheap energy. In most cases they require massive subsidies in order to operate as well. North America is resource rich, very resource rich. It is cheaper to build a dam, and flood thousands of KM of land then it is to build windmills in mountain passes. Use the coal in the ground, build nuclear power plants well anywhere, lots of places to do that even in Western Canada.
Keep this in mind, because I'll now explain what drives people against green energy. In Ontario(again very resource rich), the government believed that handing huge tax breaks and giving massive payouts to get these things off the ground was a great idea. So to be viable, you could see rates where they were paid by the IESO upwards of $1.50kWh, most were in the $0.70-0.90kWh range. It broke the market. [financialpost.com] The price for electricity before they started paying these companies and microfits money hand over fist was around $0.09kWh at peak, off-peak $0.035-0.068kWh. 10 years later the peak because the entire province(mainly non-businesses) now pay $0.185kWh. The price that is still paid to these green energy boondongles is still in the $0.30-0.76kWh range.
This is what happened: Electricity rates are so high, that the government had to put into law that winter disconnection wasn't allowed. [globalnews.ca] It does get down to -35C here most winters. Then there's the stories like this: The system is so broken because of green energy that people are making the "roof vs heat" choice. [globalnews.ca] This is what happens when extreme poverty and high electricity prices collide(2016/2017) [globalnews.ca] and the charities which pay for heating ran out of money in December of 2016. Most charities got more money this year, but again most will run out of funding by February. That still leaves, March and April, and possibly May(it can get as cold as -10C even here in Southern Ontario as late as May 24th - which most people consider the actual end of winter, it can also be 27C enjoy Canada yet?).
Ontario is interesting, because the government is very anti-industrial anything. Their entire economic policy was based on driving businesses out of the province and pushing 'service' jobs. So now you have people working 2-3 sometimes 4 PT-jobs to make ends meet, in a family that that's both parents working 3PT jobs and barely making ends meet in most of the province. Now, toss in those 30k illegals from the US? This is where it gets fun, because those people who couldn't even work or afford housing were being thrown out of low-income housing to put illegals up in them. FYI the average wait-time in most of Ontario for low-income housing is between 4 and 8 years.
And I'm sure someone is going to go, hur-dur it's all them conservatives fault. Sorry guys, this is 100% right on the Liberal Party of Ontario which has been in power since the early 00's.
The budget includes everything anyone asked for (Score:5, Informative)
E.g. there's a shitload of extra cash for the military
https://www.politico.com/story... [politico.com]
Friday's pact, signed by President Donald Trump, adds $165 billion to the Pentagon budget over two years. That means the military will receive at least $1.4 trillion in total through September 2019 to help buy more fighter planes, ships and other equipment, boost the size of the ranks, and beef up training - a level of funding that seemed a long shot just months ago.
Senate Armed Services Chairman John McCain (R-Ariz.), who has long pushed for a $700 billion annual budget for the military, said in a statement that the agreement finally gives the Pentagon the "budget certainty it needs to begin the process of rebuilding the military."
"The deal is a huge win for defense hawks," said Mackenzie Eaglen of the American Enterprise Institute. "The groundwork was being laid for years culminating in what I predict will be the peak year of defense spending since the last peak in 2010."
Basically the deal is that everyone gets what they want and the deficit goes through the stratosphere. GO USA!
And Rand Paul is considered an extremist for opposing it.
Re:The budget includes everything anyone asked for (Score:5, Insightful)
Basically the deal is that everyone gets what they want and the deficit goes through the stratosphere. GO USA!
So kind of like 2009, except for the everybody part?
one difference, in 09 we were on the verge of a collapse like the great depression. Now we are in moderate economic growth. During times like these is when you should start to prepare for the next downturn by reducing debt, not increasing it.
There is a huge difference
http://www.janes.com/article/7... [janes.com]
The Obama administration planned to upgrade all legs of the âtriadâ(TM). This includes a new nuclear-capable Long Range Standoff (LRSO) cruise missile, 12 Columbia-class ballistic missile submarines (SSBNs) to replace the Ohio class, Ground Based Strategic Deterrent (GBSD) to largely replace silo-based Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), and new Northrop Grumman B-21 Raider long-range nuclear bombers.
The Trump administration will continue those efforts, plus add low-yield submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBMs) and a new nuclear sea-launched cruise missile (SLCM). Undersecretary of Defense for Policy John Rood told reporters the funding numbers for this new plan would not be revealed until the fiscal year 2019 budget is submitted later in February.
You can argue that the Columbia subs are necessary - the UK is doing the same thing [wikipedia.org]. I suppose the same argument applies replacing the Minutemen [nationalinterest.org]. The LRSO is basically an updated version of the ACM [wikipedia.org] - a missile the US deployed and then withdrew
And one of the justifications for the LRSO was that it has selectable yields, unlike other US nukes. However the new SLBMs and SLCM duplicate this. Actually the US did have nuclear SLCMs before but phased them out - there were nuclear