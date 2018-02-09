Man Handed Conditional Prison Sentence for Spreading Information About Popcorn Time Service (torrentfreak.com) 81
A man from Denmark has been handed a six-month conditional prison sentence for spreading information about Popcorn Time, an authorized on-demand movies and TV shows streaming service, news outlet TorrentFreak reports. From the report: In what is being described as a first for Europe, the man was convicted after telling people how to download, install and use the movie streaming service. He was also ordered to forfeit $83,300 in ad revenue and complete 120 hours community service.
Re: Russian: selective enforcement (Score:2)
Clickbait horse stuff (Score:2, Interesting)
What a load! You don't make $83,300 in ad revenue from just "spreading information about [banned service]." Sounds like maybe there would be other English words that would more accurately describe what he's accused of.
Re:Clickbait horse stuff (Score:4, Insightful)
In August 2015, police in Denmark announced they had arrested a man in his thirties said to be the operator of a Popcorn Time-focused website. Popcorntime.dk was subsequently shut down and its domain placed under the control of the state prosecutor.
PopcornTime.dk was an information resource, offering news on Popcorn Time-related developments, guides, plus tips on how to use the software while staying anonymous.
Re:Clickbait horse stuff (Score:4, Informative)
Re: (Score:2)
Clearly making money off of the illegal thing is enough. Courts are allowed to employ the common sense eyeball test, obfuscations don't get you out of trouble.
Re: (Score:2)
Clearly making money off of the illegal thing is enough. Courts are allowed to employ the common sense eyeball test, obfuscations don't get you out of trouble.
Although true, I still have trouble believing they would not simply find something else to charge him with even if he ran the site on his own money. Look how far authorities have gone, in some cases even breaking their own laws, not to mention issues regarding national sovereignty, in order to go after those they perceive as threats to the copyright cartels and their business models.
The best machine guns to kill in movie theaters (Score:2)
Someone who runs a website actively promoting illegal activities needs to be squeaky clean to get away with it. If you are making money off it, it's going to look bad. I don't know the Danish laws but in the US there's only so much you can hide behind on the first amendment which protects free speech not commerical speech.
Re: (Score:2)
Did the Constitution get amended? The 1st seems pretty simple.
Re: (Score:1)
NOPE! Seriously. he ran a site that showed how to use the banned service.
They put him in prison, and took every penny he ever made from the site.
Re: (Score:3)
So, when the summary says
...it really means "unauthorized?"
Re: (Score:2)
So, when the summary says [an authorized on-demand movies and TV shows streaming service] it really means "unauthorized?"
Well probably not 100% illegal just as you could find Linux CDs on The Pirate Bay. I guess he's trying to hide between a very thin veil that says he only instructed people how to use the site, he didn't explicitly tell them to pirate anything. That generally doesn't work, if you're the mob's accountant you're still part of the mob. This guy must have basically been their marketing department, this is not your random peep telling a buddy where to find it. It's large scale commercial gain.
You made a profit... (Score:3)
That's why you got criminal charges and a sentence... If you are going to do this and hope to get away with it, at least don't profit from it... You make yourself a huge target when you make a profit doing this kind of thing so you will be first on the list.
This guy made how much from ad revenue? $83K
...from an "authorized" site? (Score:5, Insightful)
A man from Denmark has been handed a six-month conditional prison sentence for spreading information about Popcorn Time, an authorized on-demand movies and TV shows streaming service.
So either the summary is wrong and the site was illegal (which is what I suspect) or someone needs to explain why making money pointing people to a legal streaming site is illegal.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Contributory copyright infringement for commercial gain. Profit from a web site designed specifically to instruct people how to infringe copyright and you will likely be held partially liable for their actions.
It's a little like the person instructing the gang how to pull off a heist. Even if they don't participate in the heist they are still criminally liable.
Re: (Score:2)
If you are going to do this and hope to get away with it, at least don't profit from it.
The other way to get away with it is to incorporate, and make so much money that you can tie up the courts for years with legal maneuvering while you launder the money. This is what The SCO Group did to steal Novell's money and property.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Not precisely. (Score:2)
Forfeited $83000 in revenue?
Methinks he wasn't just "telling them about the service".
IMO from an American law point of view, it wouldn't seem that he did anything precisely illegal, merely enabled other people to do things which might include illegality. It'd be like hosting a site on lockpicking.
Re: (Score:2)
IIRC, Napster was brought down with a similar argument, though I think that was in civil court.
Re: (Score:2)
No, they didn't host the files. My recollection was correct [nytimes.com]:
Re: (Score:2)
Authorized? (Score:2)
Authorized to do what by who? It's a torrent site.
Re: (Score:1)
Something lost in translation (Score:3)
I read the article, and as near as I can figure, he was busted for posting instructions on how to download, install, and use software for pirating content from PopcornTime.
From the
/. excerpt, it sounds like all he was doing was helping people to legally use the service. Highly misleading.
And what a crappy headline... I have pretty low expectations for accuracy in
/. postings, but this is one of the more egregious cases of crap editing, or something. Unless it was intentionally misleading.
What's next? (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Does that mean msmash is due for indictment for posting this story? How many people never heard of "Popcorn Time" before this article, and now have the seed planted for illegal activity?
Conspiracy charges, here we come!
Re: (Score:2)
What's next? If you mention something illegal in conversation, you can be reported, arrested, tried, convicted, and sent to prison?
This is the comment of a person that's run out of real problems to worry them and are now inventing fantastical ones to fulfill some deep seated need to be threatened. They took away the money he made by selling access to IP he didn't own (and yes, if he collected ad revenue, that's selling it). How terrible.
Regardless of how you feel about movie piracy, actually selling someone else's IP takes it to a new level.
Re: (Score:2)
If the mob pays you $83,000 to run messages about planned robberies and murders between people, then yes you will be arrested for your mere mentions of the crimes.
Something is rotten (Score:3, Funny)
What about this is criminal (Score:1)
If PopcornTime is an authorized streaming service, then he is simply reviewing a service. So in Denmark you can't write reviews about software that streams movies?
Re: (Score:2)
You evidently didn't read the article. Basically, his website was a guide to illegally pirating PopcornTime content, complete with how-to's, links to pirating software, and so forth.
Whether that should be illegal or not is another question, but his activities were not as innocent as writing reviews of streaming software.
Re: (Score:2)
But Denmark does have great social services, among the best in the world.
As an example their health services are ranked 2rd. in Europe.
https://healthpowerhouse.com/p... [healthpowerhouse.com]
From personal experience I would say their legal system is rather sparse, for example they have 'just' a parliament but no senate or similar.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Should we mind that entirely made up tax rate?
The Danish income tax is just around the EU average. E.g. in 2013, the average single Dane paid an effective income tax of 38%, compared to 31% in the US, 49% in Germany or 56% in Belgium. (Source: OECD [keepeek.com])
(Many people in the above mentioned countries will react with disbelief when they see these numbers, but then, it really shouldn't surprise anyone that OECD understands the tax systems of the respective countries better than most citizens.)
Incidentally, that Bel
Barbara strikes again (Score:1)
Streisand Effect... having the man arrested, imprisoned etc is doing MORE to spread information about Popcorn Time than the guy they are imprisoning. Go figure. I wonder if the prosecutors get the irony here...
/me goes to look up Popcorn Time
Authorized? (Score:2)
an authorized on-demand movies and TV shows streaming service
Authorized by whom? Or do you mean unauthorized? We have to ask these questions, given Slashdot's lack of competent editing.
Bad news for the entertainment industry (Score:2)
