Twitch To Ban Users For 'Hate' on Other Platforms

From a report:
Twitch has updated its guidelines so that abuse taking place on other platforms can contribute to a suspension on the streaming site. From a report: Directing "hate or harassment" towards someone on Twitch using other services will be considered a policy violation. Conduct Twitch deems "hateful" on any platform will result in an "immediate indefinite suspension." Sexual conduct rules have also been changed to consider the "context" of a stream. Moderators will pay attention to clothing, the title of a stream, camera angles and chat moderation when deciding whether something is sexually inappropriate.

  • This should cut down on the instances of female gamers with suspiciously low cut tops and suspiciously high camera angles.

  • Benevolent Overloards (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Good thing there's no disagreement on the internet what the definition of hate speech is and the benevolent overloads over at twitch will adhere to the strict definition and show no cultural or PC bias in how they dole out justice.

    Another platform about to be ruined by PC hysteria.

  • Wikipedia does the same thing (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    They have their own BADSITES policy meaning if you talk bad about the power hungry admins on another site they will ban you.

    • This is known as "taking responsibility for your actions".

      Yes if you act like an utter arse in one pub, people who know you're an utter arse aren't going to magically treat you as a new person when you try another pub. The same applies online and I'm honestly surprised to find that people seem to think otherwise.

      You have a right to free speech, yu don't have a right to insist that people forget what you said and treat you as if you haven't said it.

  • Game Experience May Change During Online Play (Score:5, Funny)

    by bigmacx ( 135216 ) on Friday February 09, 2018 @01:25PM (#56096219)

    We really, really shouldn't shed light on the world of text chat and voip in online gaming.

    All you're gonna find is a toxic anti-world where we act in ways we're nothing like in RL and there's a periodic appearance of a squeaker using a surprisingly well-versed foul mouth completely inappropriate for their level of life-experience. I always ask them to put their hot single mom on the headset.

    Squeakers, the Easter Eggs of online gaming.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      A lot of channels have their own moderators, and add generally quite civil and fun. Check out streamers like Grand Poo Bear and Barbarian, for example.

      YouTube style cesspools are not inevitable it seems. Oh, and the mods are fans working for free, like many forums.

    • "Warning: this stream may include language you heard on the bus as a kindergartner."

  • Anything can be sexualized (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Some people would be more turned on by seeing a bare foot than a full nude wearing socks. Good luck determining what is sexual content. Also hope no one streams the Witcher or Mass Effect series. A whole lot of boning goes on in those games.

    • Sexual content is whatever they say it is. Muslim thinks any woman showing more than eyes is displaying sexual content. This TOS is just an excuse to ban anyone or anything and have something to point to when they're sued.

  • Since Every Tech Company Is Doing This (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Kneo24 ( 688412 ) on Friday February 09, 2018 @02:01PM (#56096431)

    Sometime soon in the near future, everyone will be banned from everything for something they did that one time, that ultimately, no one gives a shit about.

    • Re: (Score:2, Interesting)

      by Anonymous Coward

      I used to read about Victorian culture and boggle at how closeted and demanding it was, how rigid facades were required to get anywhere in life and wonder how the fuck a society could ever get that way.

      Yeah, I don't wonder about that shit anymore...

      When the new counter-culture hits (as it must) it's going to make the 60s look sedate.

  • Whoops ... an institutionalized double-standard.

  • Speech != Hate (Score:3, Insightful)

    by bryanandaimee ( 2454338 ) on Friday February 09, 2018 @02:30PM (#56096613)

    This would be less troublesome if Hate had not become synonymous with

    Conservative opinion
    Religious opinion
    Liberal opinion
    Biology
    Logic
    Statistics
    Independent thought

    The only thing you can say these days that is not considered hate speech is up-to-the-nanosecond left wing (not liberal) PC group-speak.

  • Sorry. I don't need Twitch, or anyone else Big Mother'ing me on every platform I happen to use.

    Additionally, I'm not going to subscribe to a moving target like the chimera that is "Hate".

    No.

    If that means I don't use their shit, I don't use their shit. Fuck them.

  • PC Police round 2 (Score:3)

    by torkus ( 1133985 ) on Friday February 09, 2018 @04:56PM (#56097481)

    Welcome to the PC Police folks. Now anything "bad" you say, think, do, display, endorse, allow, don't challenge, or otherwise are in any associated with is reason to hang you out to dry everywhere forever in a fit of righteousness.

    Pay no attention to the man behind the curtain who decides what and when something is bad with very little 'why' involved. Oh crap...I mean person of unknown gender located in a region generally near an item of environmentally friendly, non-GMO, vegan cloth-like covering which may or may not be protecting their privacy or identity as it best suits them.

  • They want to invite a bit of Orwell by going beyond platform conduct.

