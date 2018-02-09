Twitch To Ban Users For 'Hate' on Other Platforms (bbc.com) 112
Twitch has updated its guidelines so that abuse taking place on other platforms can contribute to a suspension on the streaming site. From a report: Directing "hate or harassment" towards someone on Twitch using other services will be considered a policy violation. Conduct Twitch deems "hateful" on any platform will result in an "immediate indefinite suspension." Sexual conduct rules have also been changed to consider the "context" of a stream. Moderators will pay attention to clothing, the title of a stream, camera angles and chat moderation when deciding whether something is sexually inappropriate.
It was only a matter of time until democrats ended up pursuing their own version of McCarthyism.
The best thing Trump has ever done is exposing the tyranny of the Left.
It is about getting the Riff-Raff out. So they can get serious investors money in it.
This should cut down on the instances of female gamers with suspiciously low cut tops and suspiciously high camera angles.
Yeah, stop showing those heels off! You'll make yourself unfit to marry!
Don't worry, that's changing. Look at marriage rates and even sex rates in the newer generations.
Twitch is popular with the kids, whose parents get them the subscriptions... So they want to different themselves from camgirl sites.
I once posted here that I thought windows was a fine OS for desktop computing and twitch banned me
Will not do damned thing. If Twitch wanted to stop it. They only need to ban cleavage and muscle/spaghetti strap shirts. For both males and females. Problem would be solved. But they want the Boob streams on Twitch. Think Corporate work casual Friday.
Son of a.
Yep. I was wrong. Apparently I can't even read TFH these days.
Nothing else. I was wrong.
Admittedly, I read it wrong too... And was wondering why they were talking about streamers on Twitter. Which I think is even worse, since I use Twitch more than Twitter.
Well...maybe Twitter will decide to look at their users' activities on Twitch to decide whether to ban them.
Good thing there's no disagreement on the internet what the definition of hate speech is and the benevolent overloads over at twitch will adhere to the strict definition and show no cultural or PC bias in how they dole out justice.
Another platform about to be ruined by PC hysteria.
And then you get banned from twitch anyway.
To not mention that this could slip down to stuff like "hate speech against corporations", such as telling how your phone exploded on your face, or sent all your personal data to some advertising company.
Censorship is terrible. To think otherwise is baffling, what went so wrong to encourage your kind of mind set?
Censorship is terrible. However, not providing people with a free platform is not censorship.
There is no censorship here. Twitch doesn't want them, but they have plenty of other places to go including ponying up a tiny amount of cash and hosting it themselves.
They have their own BADSITES policy meaning if you talk bad about the power hungry admins on another site they will ban you.
This is known as "taking responsibility for your actions".
Yes if you act like an utter arse in one pub, people who know you're an utter arse aren't going to magically treat you as a new person when you try another pub. The same applies online and I'm honestly surprised to find that people seem to think otherwise.
You have a right to free speech, yu don't have a right to insist that people forget what you said and treat you as if you haven't said it.
Game Experience May Change During Online Play (Score:5, Funny)
We really, really shouldn't shed light on the world of text chat and voip in online gaming.
All you're gonna find is a toxic anti-world where we act in ways we're nothing like in RL and there's a periodic appearance of a squeaker using a surprisingly well-versed foul mouth completely inappropriate for their level of life-experience. I always ask them to put their hot single mom on the headset.
Squeakers, the Easter Eggs of online gaming.
A lot of channels have their own moderators, and add generally quite civil and fun. Check out streamers like Grand Poo Bear and Barbarian, for example.
YouTube style cesspools are not inevitable it seems. Oh, and the mods are fans working for free, like many forums.
Put your hot single mom on the Slashdot
"Warning: this stream may include language you heard on the bus as a kindergartner."
They're not being removed from Twitch for sexual assault. You're really oversimplifying things here.
Ok, the rules are very simple.
1. You don't assault women.
If a woman is dressing inappropriately that can be called out, however it isn't an excuse to assault women.
If a woman is dressing inappropriately that can be called out
No, it can't. [wikipedia.org] Watch out, or you'll be sent to the SJW reeducation camp..
If it's wrong for SJWs to criticise slut shaming, why is it okay for you to criticise criticism of slut shaming?
So you can assault men?
Your rules suck.
Farmville 2 on an old Windows Vista PC. He would arrange the crops to draw Stormy Daniels' boobs.
The things you hate the most are really the things you love the most aren't they?
You mean Pence?
Well played, sir.
Some people would be more turned on by seeing a bare foot than a full nude wearing socks. Good luck determining what is sexual content. Also hope no one streams the Witcher or Mass Effect series. A whole lot of boning goes on in those games.
How is this even a thing? How do these "want to have sex with a foot" genes get passed on?
Probably same way as the "want to have sex with same sex" or "I want my sexual organs cut off" gene
Since Every Tech Company Is Doing This (Score:5, Insightful)
Sometime soon in the near future, everyone will be banned from everything for something they did that one time, that ultimately, no one gives a shit about.
I used to read about Victorian culture and boggle at how closeted and demanding it was, how rigid facades were required to get anywhere in life and wonder how the fuck a society could ever get that way.
Yeah, I don't wonder about that shit anymore...
When the new counter-culture hits (as it must) it's going to make the 60s look sedate.
This would be less troublesome if Hate had not become synonymous with
Conservative opinion
Religious opinion
Liberal opinion
Biology
Logic
Statistics
Independent thought
The only thing you can say these days that is not considered hate speech is up-to-the-nanosecond left wing (not liberal) PC group-speak.
Sorry. I don't need Twitch, or anyone else Big Mother'ing me on every platform I happen to use.
Additionally, I'm not going to subscribe to a moving target like the chimera that is "Hate".
No.
If that means I don't use their shit, I don't use their shit. Fuck them.
Welcome to the PC Police folks. Now anything "bad" you say, think, do, display, endorse, allow, don't challenge, or otherwise are in any associated with is reason to hang you out to dry everywhere forever in a fit of righteousness.
Pay no attention to the man behind the curtain who decides what and when something is bad with very little 'why' involved. Oh crap...I mean person of unknown gender located in a region generally near an item of environmentally friendly, non-GMO, vegan cloth-like covering which may or may not be protecting their privacy or identity as it best suits them.
The slippery slope is an easily debunked logical fallacy.
It's not a slippery slope argument if you are talking about current conditions.
