Uber Settles Dispute With Alphabet's Self-driving Car Unit (cnbc.com) 35
In a shocking development, Uber said on Friday it has settled the high-stakes trade-secret theft lawsuit brought by Alphabet's Waymo, resolving a conflict that already cost the ride-hailing giant its top driverless car engineer and threatened to further embarrass the company. From a report: Uber will pay Waymo a 0.34 percent equity stake amounting to about $245 million at Uber's recent $72 billion valuation, the companies said on Friday, after days of courtroom theatrics. Uber has also agreed not to incorporate Waymo's confidential information into its hardware and software, though Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi writes that he doesn't believe his company used any of Waymo's trade secrets in the first place. Khosrowshahi says that he feels "regret" over the dispute and wished his predecessors had handled it differently.
What? (Score:2, Troll)
Re: (Score:2)
promotes such a toxic workplace...
I would hasten to add that toxic workplace is as most subjective as can be, and that this is *your* opinion.
A company of Uber's size will have haters and employees of all manner of persuasion.
Heck, I am sure that what you call a toxic workplace has a lot of people waiting in line to join.
Re: (Score:3)
Toxic [Re:What?] (Score:2)
promotes such a toxic workplace...
I would hasten to add that toxic workplace is as most subjective as can be, and that this is *your* opinion.
There are a lot of external references to Uber's toxic workplace. Try google searching Uber+toxic+workplace. A few hits I could dismiss as "a few haters", but I get 443 thousand hits.
Here are some of the top few. It looks pretty toxic to me:
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/06/06/technology/uber-fired.html
https://www.recode.net/2017/6/21/15844852/uber-toxic-bro-company-culture-susan-fowler-blog-post
https://thinkprogress.org/travis-kalanick-uber-resigns-a8537d468f11/
https://www.recode.net/2017/6/21/1584485
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
The money is still coming from the same place; I'm not sure quibbling over the payment scheme changes much.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Feel free to donate $245 million of your own money to charity if you feel so strongly.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I figured it was appropriate as long as we were on the topic of telling others what they should do with their assets, it was fair game.
Re: (Score:2)
The point is the equity stake should be sold and the proceeds should go to an appropriate charity.
How do you know that they won't. They probably won't do that, but the settlement just happened today, but it's unfair to say "Hey, you just got a bunch of money today, why haven't you given it away yet?"
Re: (Score:1)
promotes such a toxic workplace...
I would hasten to add that toxic workplace is as most subjective as can be, and that this is *your* opinion. There are a lot of external references to Uber's toxic workplace. Try google searching Uber+toxic+workplace. A few hits I could dismiss as "a few haters", but I get 443 thousand hits.
Here are some of the top few. It looks pretty toxic to me: https://www.nytimes.com/2017/0... [nytimes.com] https://www.recode.net/2017/6/... [recode.net] https://thinkprogress.org/trav... [thinkprogress.org] https://www.recode.net/2017/6/... [recode.net] http://www.businessinsider.com... [businessinsider.com] http://theconversation.com/fix... [theconversation.com] https://www.nytimes.com/2017/0... [nytimes.com] https://www.theguardian.com/te... [theguardian.com] https://qz.com/1010986/a-timel... [qz.com]
Maybe Alphabet doesn't believe that Google's results are accurate.
;-)
Strangely, I just ran the same search in Google, Bing and Yahoo.
Google: 157,000 hits
Bing: 3,690,000 hits
Yahoo: 21,000,000 hits
Yes toxic workplace (Score:2)
I would hasten to add that toxic workplace is as most subjective as can be, and that this is *your* opinion.
Hardly. 20 seconds on google and you'll find literally thousands of articles documenting in great detail how rotten the company culture is. Not even remotely the "opinion" of one person.
Heck, I am sure that what you call a toxic workplace has a lot of people waiting in line to join.
There are lots of people who are attracted to others that share terrible values and behave badly. Doesn't make it something to be celebrated or forgiven.
Re: (Score:1)
Why is Google taking an equity stake in a company that promotes such a toxic workplace? Shameful. It is almost like they are in it for the money or something.
This case was always about the IP, not money. Waymo gets what it really wanted (Uber cannot use any of its IP). Both sides can now go spin the settlement.
Re: (Score:2)
Because they can just immediately liquidate it and walk away with several hundred million dollars?
Uber is not a publicly traded company, so they cannot just immediately liquidate. They need to find someone else who is willing to buy it from them. Even if Uber was public, you can't sell that much stock at once.
Re: (Score:3)
Maybe they want to try and fix it. Maybe it's already being fixed.
More likely they don't care - Google is pretty toxic in their own way, except they discriminate in a way you think is okay.
Re: (Score:2)
Why is Google taking an equity stake in a company that promotes such a toxic workplace?
This could be a way to ensure that Travis Kalanick and his co-founders cannot take back control of the company.
Right now, they still have way too many shares. [reuters.com]
Re: (Score:2)
This could be a way to ensure that Travis Kalanick and his co-founders cannot take back control of the company.
Right now, they still have way too many shares. [reuters.com]
.34 percent is not nearly enough to have any say in what goes on.
Re: (Score:2)
110010001000 inquired:
Why is Google taking an equity stake in a company that promotes such a toxic workplace?
to which stephanruby responded:
This could be a way to ensure that Travis Kalanick and his co-founders cannot take back control of the company.
Right now, they still have way too many shares. [reuters.com]
From TFS:
Uber will pay Waymo a 0.34 percent equity stake
One third of one percent of Uber's total outstanding shares isn't going to prevent Kalanick and his co-founders from doing anything.
So, no, that's not it, at all
...
link [Re:uber dindu nuffin] (Score:3)
Good behind the scenes analysis of why Waymo's case was flimsy here from Sarah Jeong, a lawyer and journalist who has been live tweeting the trial:
https://www.theverge.com/2018/2/8/16993208/waymo-v-uber-tria...
That link wasn't clickable for me. Here it is as a clickable link: https://www.theverge.com/2018/2/8/16993208/waymo-v-uber-trial-trade-secrets-lidar [theverge.com]
Re: (Score:2)
Ridiculous valuations (Score:5, Insightful)
Uber will pay Waymo a 0.34 percent equity stake amounting to about $245 million at Uber's recent $72 billion valuation, the companies said on Friday, after days of courtroom theatrics.
Uber worth $72 billion? For a privately held company that had a loss of $3.8 billion on revenue of $6.5 billion? For a business with limited economies of scale? (providing twice as many rides does not result in major cost savings) Anyone who actually believes Uber is worth that much is a weapons grade idiot. It's like the dotcom boom all over again.
Basically they arrive at a "$72 billion valuation" by someone buying a portion of the company and then extrapolating what that person thinks it is worth. So if I buy 1% of a company for $1 million I'm effectively valuing the company at $100 million. Doesn't mean it is actually worth that because you have to consider the winners curse [wikipedia.org]. Just because someone is willing to overpay doesn't mean others will.
Re: (Score:2)
Levandowski (Score:2)
Curious is he indicted on theft? I tried to google him but there was so much noise in the results from this trial I did not see anything.
Not yet (Score:2)
The judge gave the US prosecutor all the evidence Waymo had on the guy. Give it some time for them to get their own investigation completed.
Not Surprised.... Uber likely guilty (Score:2)
To be honest I can't say I'm too surprised hearing about all the evidence against Uber. While no one can be entirely sure, there's a very high possibility that they were in the wrong so by settling it stopped an embarrassing and potentially damaging legal case against them. You only need to look at their history to see that virtually everything they've done is borderline sketchy and or illegal or in grey areas. Even the reason why they want to automate cars is to line their bottom line by getting rid of