Arizona Introduces Bill That Would Allow Residents To Pay Taxes In Bitcoin (investopedia.com) 69
In a bid to attract businesses involved in blockchain and cryptocurrencies, Arizona lawmakers have proposed a bill that would allow the state's citizens to pay their taxes in bitcoin. "Arizona State Rep. Jeff Weninger, who introduced the bill, said it was a signal to everyone in the United States, and possibly throughout the world, that Arizona was going to be the place to be for blockchain and digital currency technology in the future," reports Investopedia. From the report: Weninger, a Republican, also cited the ease of making online payments through the cryptocurrency "while you're watching television," as another reason. But he did not divulge much detail about the implementation of such a system. That might be the reason why Weninger faces an uphill battle in getting the bill approved by the state legislature. Bitcoin's price volatility is already being cited as a possible roadblock to implementing such a measure by state legislators. Arizona state senator Steve Farley, a Democrat who's running for governor, said the bill puts the "volatility burden" of bitcoin's price on taxpayers who make payments in U.S. dollars. "It would mean that the money goes to the state and then the state has to take responsibility of how to exchange it," Farley said.
Good idea (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Wait a minute... I want to tack on a rider to that bill -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lKPZDq9IQIU
identity (Score:2, Insightful)
Re:Good idea (Score:5, Insightful)
Investment income, or some such shite.
Re:Good idea (Score:4, Interesting)
You're definitely supposed to pay taxes on your bitcoin profits. It's not even close to a question. I'll be amazed if the IRS doesn't start calling on people who cashed in bitcoin and didn't report it. Plus,the fines and interest.
And, if you timed your sales so that each one is below the 10k reporting level, you might get a fun visit from the FBI for money laundering.
Re: (Score:2)
Well that assumes that you actually made a profit, you could easily have made a loss by trading bitcoin too.
There is also a threshold for personal sales as far as i understood, if you buy a car and sell it again later you don't have to declare the sale unless you're doing it as a business.
Besides, it's no different than any other form of trading. You buy an asset, its value goes up or down, you sell that asset.
Re: (Score:2)
Of course it's no difference from any other trading. But anarcholibertarians (who believe in bitcoin) think they don't ever owe taxes and other people think they don't need to pay taxes cause it happened on the Internet.
Re: (Score:2)
There are no money laundering violations for deliberately making each sale under $10k
Re: (Score:3)
No, but there are laws against arranging transfers into a bank deliberately under $10k. (Or rather, arranging multiple transfers of money into a bank that total $10k for the purpose of hiding the fact that it's a 10k transfer.) It's called structuring. That's cause 10k deposits trigger reporting rules to the IRS that you look like you're trying to avoid.
Re: (Score:2)
No, but you can rest assured that there will be an investigation whether that was the reason for you to do multiple transactions under 10k, making the whole 10k limit a total farce.
Re: (Score:2)
And just when you thought the Diamondbacks were the worst run organization in Arizona.
Re: (Score:2)
That's not a big in the mobile site. It's arrogance on Apple's part, combined with a general lack of Unicode support in slashdot.
A blockchain and cryptocurrencies tech hub ? (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
But, but... BLOCKCHAIN!!
...er, or was that AI?
Democracy is slow...
Re:A blockchain and cryptocurrencies tech hub ? (Score:4, Funny)
DISTRIBUTED AI quantum nanotech blockchain makerverse!
Publicity stunt (Score:2)
I wouldn't be surprised if it's illegal.
Re: (Score:2)
My guess is that this is even less of a starter than the Whiskey Rebellion.
I did a cursory search on if the Federal Government accepts gold as currency for tax purposes and did not get any hits that said either way, but there were a lot of hits on the debate if the transaction or appreciation of gold is taxable in the same way that things like stocks are. This makes me lean towards thinking they don't accept gold as payment.
I'm going to further guess that they're not willing to accept non-US-currency or at
They accept dollars, because the bill is in dollar (Score:2)
Your tax bill is a thousand DOLLARS. Not a thousand MasterCards, a thousand pesos, or a thousand BTC.
There are many payment processors you can use to pay various taxes. Those payment processors can accept MasterCard as a *means* of transferring dollars, they can accept PayPal, they can accept watermelons if they want to, or gold, gasoline, or BTC. What they deliver to the government is dollars.
There is such a thing as gold currency, gold dollars, produced 200 years ago, but the gold is made of is worth fa
Re: (Score:2)
There are gold dollars made today in the US, no need to go back in time 200 years
Re: (Score:2)
While a creditor is _required_ to accept _legal tender_.
He is free to accept any other payment to settle the bill.
Re: (Score:2)
No they're not. Plenty of places no longer accept cash. Well before that, many more places didn't accept bills at or above a certain denomination, $100 bills.
Re: (Score:2)
A creditor in the US is required to accept US Dollars only if prior to incurring the debt you have not been informed that US Dollars will not be accepted to settle the debt OR you are dealing with a public (i.e. government) service. It is for example absolutely legal to refuse service to you if you are not willing to pay me in Zimbabwe Dollars, thus no debt is generated and nothing to be settled.
I may also assume that you're able to read, so putting up a sign in my shop informing you about this is sufficien
Re: (Score:2)
Person pays in bitcoin. The payment is cleared to US cash by some approved 3rd party payment system.
The government gets a cash US payment as it would from any other private sector CC, bank account, payment network.
At no time did the state government see the risk of any cryptocurrency.
The gov is paid in US cash on time and to the value of that account.
That approved payment network will then have to show its currency transaction reporting, suspicious acti
Re: (Score:2)
"Arizona Governor Signs Blockchain Bill Into Law" https://www.coindesk.com/arizo... [coindesk.com]
Do some basic research before spewing nonsense.
Jeff Winger (Score:2)
I thought it said introduced by "Jeff Winger", so it seemed sort of OK for an episode of "Community". You know how it goes, Greendale starts accepting bitcoin, but it gets bankrupt because bitcoin is worthless 2 weeks after the students make the payments when the transactions (or most of them) actually get through, but then something involving either time travel, or multiverse paradoxes, or claymation happens and the day is saved...
Really? (Score:3)
First, the state will probably have to process the payments through an exchange to avoid the Btc / Dollar bounces. That's not a huge problem, but one analogous to accepting payments in gold or silver.
The second issue I see is that payers will have their payment wallet instantly connected to their real identity. Payers who are careful about security can probably avoid this, but how many will think their previous Btc transactions will be anonymous after they willingly give the state a connection by an accidental security lapse?
I am no Btc expert, so please flay my point if need be.
Stupid (Score:1)
How about a bill letting me pay in Euros, Pounds, Yen, Renminbi, or any other real currencies before letting people pay with BubbleBucks? Assuming that paying in anything other than USD is even federally legal, which it shouldn't be.
MasterCard. Payment method, not denominated in (Score:2)
Residents won't get a tax bill for 1.02 BTC.
...
They'll get a bill for a thousand DOLLARS, and they can pay that thousand DOLLARS using a check, Visa, MasterCard, But pay, PayPal
Re: (Score:2)
When you pay with Visa, Mastercard, Amex, Paypal, cheque, etc, you pay in real dollars.
Not sure what But pay is.
You can't "pay" for something in BTC, it's not a currency it's a commodity. It would be like paying your taxes with gold or corn.
Bitpay. Autocorrect socks (Score:2)
Darn autocorrect turned Bitpay into "But pay".
Bitpay is a payment processor, just like any of the thousand payment processors on the web. Their shtick is that they let people use Bitcoin to pay. Web sites say "we accept Bitcoin" and the order form links to Bitpay. Of course, the prices are in dollars, not in BTC. Customers are using BTC as a method of paying the dollar price.
Re: (Score:2)
You can pay a dollar price with a card denominated in another currency, the card issuer will exchange whatever currency you hold into whatever the recipient wants at the time of processing (while also usually adding a fee for the service)...
Does that make euros any less of a currency?
Re: (Score:2)
If your government accepts corn, why not pay in corn? It's unwieldy, I grant you that, and transporting it and storing it, along with weighing it so I know whether you pay the right amount and assessing its quality so I can assess its value correctly, that all might be a bit of a hassle, but if I need corn, why shouldn't I allow you to pay in corn?
Re: (Score:2)
Assuming that paying in anything other than USD is even federally legal, which it shouldn't be.
If I can instantly convert whatever you pay with to USD, why should it not be legal? Of course you will also pay for any fees arising from converting whatever rubbish you throw at me to USD.
Arizona Introduces Bill That Would Allow Residents (Score:1)
Re: Arizona Introduces Bill That Would Allow Resid (Score:2)
As a wise sage once said... (Score:1)
Stupid is as stupid does
Maybe... (Score:2)
They could also have the state website pivot to video.
Oh for fucks sake no (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
That "$10k" will be cash when the state accepts the payment. The user paid in crypto currency that was converted by a approved 3rd party as part of the transaction.
The state will never be out as they have cash just like from any other payment.
No risk for the state who is still paid in full with US currency and the state gets the optics of "a
Re: (Score:2)
That's unlikely to happen. What I'd rather expect is that the government would make you pay as many BTC as the current exchange rate says your debt is in BTC, then immediately turn around and sell those BTCs to someone to get USD.
It's a publicity stunt, nothing else. I highly doubt that any government entity has interest in holding BTCs.
What? (Score:2)
They out-floridaed Florida!
How about something more general w/cap gains? (Score:2)
How about allowing residents to avoid capital gains on anything they sell to pay their taxes? Of course if the law were worded that way, they'd still have to declare capital gains on their Federal tax return.
If you're allowed to pay state taxes in something other than USD, and that something has an unrealized capital gain then the state is effectively allowing you to dodge Federal capital gains... or is it?
I see this being an administrative nightmare and/or going to court, possibly the Supreme Court becaus
Re: (Score:2)
You realize the capital gains right at the moment of paying tax, and you better have it declared because they have undeniable proof of you realizing your capital gains...
Hmmmm (Score:2)
I wonder if Jeff Weninger happens to own any bitcoins...
Crash management (Score:2)
The cynic in me ... (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
and they want to be able to tie a wallet address to a specific individual. They can then go and look back through the blockchain to map transactions between people.
Re: (Score:2)
A state digital "Crack tax" https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Have to prove to the state all the crypto value, history of transactions and then to allow be tracked for all later crypto payments.
The state would need to immediately sell it. (Score:2)
So you then have to pay for two $10 transactions, one to transfer the bitcoin to the state, one for the state to exchange for USD.
I'm not in USA but I can and do pay my taxes with my phone. I could do it from my couch as I'm watching TV. I simply use my banks mobile app to make a tax payment. No transaction fees, instant payment confirmation, easy to use.
Paying taxes with bitcoin is as stupid as paying taxes with shares. Even stupider actually. The sharemarket is much less volatile than bitcoin.
So... it's easier because "cryptocurrency" ? (Score:2)
Weninger, a Republican, also cited the ease of making online payments through the cryptocurrency "while you're watching television,"
...
Um... You can pay by more conventional means like online banking via your phone or PC or any other means (electronic or otherwise) your state accepts while watching TV too. You could even write a check during a commercial. Not really sure how Bitcoin is any easier.
I love bitcoin BUT (Score:2)
Paying taxes with bitcoin currently is just daft.
Firstly you are declaring outright that you have traded BTC and will have to pay tax.
Secondly you will be losing money to convert to BTC then have the state lose more of your tax money by converting back.
Simply put BTC is currently too slow. If the value changes in transit and appreciates will you be refunded? If it goes down will the state HODL??
Imagine a scenario in which the state has most of its payments in BTC and it needs to pay employees, contr