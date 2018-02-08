Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Detroit Quietly Bans Airbnb

Posted by BeauHD
A new zoning ordinance that quietly went into effect this week has residents trying to figure out what comes next for Airbnb's presence in Detroit. Many hosts have received notices that the city has outlawed Airbnb for R1 and R2 zoning. Curbed Detroit reports: The new zoning ordinance apparently went through the Planning Commission and City Council in 2017, and went into effect this week. The text added to the amendment states: "Use of a dwelling to accommodate paid overnight guests is prohibited as a home occupation; notwithstanding this regulation, public accommodations, including bed and breakfast inns outside the R1 and R2 Districts, are permitted as provided in Sec. 61-12-46 of this Code." The vast majority of Airbnb units in Detroit are in R1 and R2 districts. These do not include places like lofts, apartments, or larger developments. Airbnb has issued a statement saying: "We're very disappointed by this turn of events. Airbnb has served as an economic engine for middle class Detroiters, many of whom rely on the supplemental income to stay in their homes. We hope that the city listens to our host community and permits home sharing in these residential zones."

  • Darn and I wanted to visit Detroit! (Score:5, Funny)

    by blahbooboo ( 839709 ) on Thursday February 08, 2018 @05:27PM (#56091919)

    Well there goes the big vacation I had planned for beautiful downtown Detroit..

    • Re:Darn and I wanted to visit Detroit! (Score:5, Informative)

      by PopeRatzo ( 965947 ) on Thursday February 08, 2018 @05:42PM (#56092025) Journal

      You might be surprised to learn that lots of Detroit has been coming back strong since like 2010. Neighborhoods that were all but abandoned are showing signs of growth and there are lots of areas that are experiencing a full-scale renaissance.

      Back in 2017, I visited there for 10 days to give some lectures and participate in a symposium and I got to see areas of the city where I never would have gone ten years ago. I was surprised at how nice it was and how optimistic many of the people who live there have become. There is a vibrant arts community and people really have a community feeling. Detroit will be back.

      Because I love you all, here's a little something for you to groove to while you're pondering the Detroit Renaissance:

      https://youtu.be/yotCw66_G1g [youtu.be]

        I guess you stayed in an AirBnB?

          No, I stayed at some really nice place called the Inn on Ferry, near the Wayne State Art Center. It was kind of expensive, but someone else was paying, so I splurged. They had really good room service. We went to gallery openings and a couple of music shows while we were there.

          If I get invited back, I'd go in a second and wouldn't hesitate to stay in an AirBNB.

          • I actually was only kidding.
            Obviously if you get invited to a conference or a talk they pay for your accommodation.

      • Conceived of in 1971 and opened in 1977, the Renaissance Center was heralded as the Renaissance of Detroit. I only bring this up because I find it interesting that you chose the wording "Detroit Renaissance."

        Detroit's important symbolically to my region (SE Michigan), and I think that most of us would like to see it "come back," at least as far as the city center is concerned. Realistically, it should probably un-anex most of the communities it absorbed over the last 100 years and concentrate on its strengt

  • It is vital that the poor in Detroit not be permitted to rent rooms for money.

    Remember the city government is a kleptocracy, designed to enwealthen the city elders in their fiefdoms. They have police chauffeurs as if they were the President.

    (Some irrelevant argument to the real reason) and therefore it cannot be allowed.

    Follow the money -- Tried and true wisdom.

    It's a sad nation where the population must kneel for permission to do new things.

  • Glad to see the city is looking out for the less fortunate.

  • Sacre Bleu!!! (Score:4, Funny)

    by Vinegar Joe ( 998110 ) on Thursday February 08, 2018 @05:36PM (#56091977)

    Wherever will I stay when I visit "The Paris of the Midwest"??? Dearborn???

  • Not so sure about this (Score:3)

    by rsilvergun ( 571051 ) on Thursday February 08, 2018 @05:38PM (#56091997)
    I don't like AirBnB. They drive up home prices and contribute to making home ownership unaffordable. They make it practical for investors to 'park' their money into real estate and keep houses off the market. There's a great case to be made for banning them in any competitive housing market

    But isn't Detroit the furthest thing from a competitive housing market? Then again, while a lot of the city is in ruins for all I know the number of actual livable houses might be smaller. Lord knows nobody's going to build there.

      I live in a neighborhood with one house that is full time AirBnB, and the other two have guests intermittently(a lot). I can tell you this. Get ready for your on street parking to turn into a clusterfuck that it wasn't before. Now there is a constantly changing inventory of cars, taking up all the on street parking in my neighborhood because now people want to turn their houses into motels. Imagine if these were full time "guests" or roommates. Then a least it would be the same cars, that usually(becau

      They make it practical for investors to 'park' their money into real estate and keep houses off the market.

      Then allow rentals only in owner-occupied units.

      And switch at least partially from property taxes to land value taxes [bloomberg.com] in order to discourage banking of vacant land and end the reverse subsidy [strongtowns.org] of suburban middle-class single-family homes at the expense of poor inner-city residents.

      And if you're really concerned about home affordability, allow cities to upzone heavily trafficked residential streets (the

    • The exact same thing is true of rent in general. Which isn't an argument for AirBnB, it's an argument against rent in general.

    • If the housing market is competitive then shouldn't the hotel market also be competitive? And if they are both independently competitive, shouldn't they cross-compete for space?

      In other words, if there is X marginal demand for 1 more hotel room and Y marginal demand for 1 more apartment to rent, why is it a given that a unit that was an apartment previously must be so forever? And the same for hotel rooms?

      Also, investors that are parking their money in real estate aren't leaving them empty, right? They are

  • Blame Quicken Mortgage Loans. They literally own Downtown Detroit.

    I bet heavy money that they orchestrated this.

    http://www.mlive.com/business/... [mlive.com]

  • What problem were they trying to solve? I don't get why they would bother to ban something that wasn't a problem... so what problems were being solved here? It just seems like the summary, and also the referenced article is phrased in a one sided way, or perhaps it really is one sided and this is the result of AirBNB refusing to pay a bribe?

      AirBnB represents people Homeowner GONE WILD! Leftists and Politicians just don't think it safe for any person to act without their approval OR have Untaxed Mondey. Simple, isn't it.
    • The problem they are trying to solve is obvious: we don't collect any taxes from AirBnb rentals, like we do with hotels/motels.

  • Just buy (Score:5, Funny)

    by Dan East ( 318230 ) on Thursday February 08, 2018 @05:50PM (#56092089) Journal

    Detroit has 31,000 empty houses. Wouldn't it just be cheaper to buy a house to stay in for a few days and burn it down or something when you're done with it?

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]

    • Many of those houses have been stripped of all metals and are in very poor repair. They have all also been disconnected from electricity, sewer, and water service, and restoring service likely costs more than the value of the property. So, while they are cheap, you probably don't want to stay in one!

    • Detroit has 31,000 empty houses. Wouldn't it just be cheaper to buy a house to stay in for a few days and burn it down or something when you're done with it?

      While the rent would be dirt cheap, the thousands of dollars of guns, ammunition, body armor, and guard dogs you'd need to survive your stay would offset the savings.

  • Look, Uber's business model is based on getting around taxi medallion fees. AirBnb's business model is based on getting around hotel taxes. Did you really think municipalities were going to sit still and let you get away with that? Local governments are going to fight tooth-and-nail against anything that cuts into their revenues... and they have the power to revise zoning laws at their whim.

    • Except you are not getting around hotel taxes or vat.
      AirBnB is keeping that part of the payment and is paying it to the local tax offices ... at least that is how it works in Europe.

  • Say Detroit residents were pulling a million dollars a year into the city economy this way.

    That would generate an average of 7 million dollars a year in economic activity.

  • Stay for the Heroin!

  • A good place to get yourself killed.

