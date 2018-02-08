Detroit Quietly Bans Airbnb (curbed.com) 122
A new zoning ordinance that quietly went into effect this week has residents trying to figure out what comes next for Airbnb's presence in Detroit. Many hosts have received notices that the city has outlawed Airbnb for R1 and R2 zoning. Curbed Detroit reports: The new zoning ordinance apparently went through the Planning Commission and City Council in 2017, and went into effect this week. The text added to the amendment states: "Use of a dwelling to accommodate paid overnight guests is prohibited as a home occupation; notwithstanding this regulation, public accommodations, including bed and breakfast inns outside the R1 and R2 Districts, are permitted as provided in Sec. 61-12-46 of this Code." The vast majority of Airbnb units in Detroit are in R1 and R2 districts. These do not include places like lofts, apartments, or larger developments. Airbnb has issued a statement saying: "We're very disappointed by this turn of events. Airbnb has served as an economic engine for middle class Detroiters, many of whom rely on the supplemental income to stay in their homes. We hope that the city listens to our host community and permits home sharing in these residential zones."
I mean, do you just book a ABnB room downtown to have a place to do your crack or heroin after you score?
Doesn't seem to be much else to do in what's left of that city.
Presumably the wiring and plumbing was taken for scrap. Ruining soemthing for a small percentage of junk value is a prime example of destructive criminal behavior. Too bad, since scrapping makes sense as an economic incentive for recycling trash.
But now that the price of a house in Detroit has skyrocketed from $1 to almost $100 in some cases, a greater percentage increase than Beverly Hills, the gentrifiers are feeling uppity. No AirBNB in this upscale neighborhood.
https://youtu.be/K0ug6U26ep0 [youtu.be]
Darn and I wanted to visit Detroit! (Score:5, Funny)
Well there goes the big vacation I had planned for beautiful downtown Detroit..
Re:Darn and I wanted to visit Detroit! (Score:5, Informative)
You might be surprised to learn that lots of Detroit has been coming back strong since like 2010. Neighborhoods that were all but abandoned are showing signs of growth and there are lots of areas that are experiencing a full-scale renaissance.
Back in 2017, I visited there for 10 days to give some lectures and participate in a symposium and I got to see areas of the city where I never would have gone ten years ago. I was surprised at how nice it was and how optimistic many of the people who live there have become. There is a vibrant arts community and people really have a community feeling. Detroit will be back.
Because I love you all, here's a little something for you to groove to while you're pondering the Detroit Renaissance:
https://youtu.be/yotCw66_G1g [youtu.be]
Back in 2017, I visited there for 10 days to give some lectures and participate in a symposium
I guess you stayed in an AirBnB?
No, I stayed at some really nice place called the Inn on Ferry, near the Wayne State Art Center. It was kind of expensive, but someone else was paying, so I splurged. They had really good room service. We went to gallery openings and a couple of music shows while we were there.
If I get invited back, I'd go in a second and wouldn't hesitate to stay in an AirBNB.
I actually was only kidding.
Obviously if you get invited to a conference or a talk they pay for your accommodation.
No, you don't.
Conceived of in 1971 and opened in 1977, the Renaissance Center was heralded as the Renaissance of Detroit. I only bring this up because I find it interesting that you chose the wording "Detroit Renaissance."
Detroit's important symbolically to my region (SE Michigan), and I think that most of us would like to see it "come back," at least as far as the city center is concerned. Realistically, it should probably un-anex most of the communities it absorbed over the last 100 years and concentrate on its strengt
I don't know. There's a lot of parts of Michigan that are dragging the state down.
Like places that say "there is" instead of "there are"? Actually, I'm wrong and you're right. "There is a lot." Hmmm.... that's tricky because it depends on whether or not you treat "a lot" as singular or plural. This interests me, but is not pertinent to the conversation
But my point is "the region," not "the whole state." The region is "SE Michigan," and there's isn't a lot that's dragging us down other than Detroit city proper. We're actually quite prosperous, but people judge Detroit in the manner that t
Where does the city get the authority to tell people that they are not allowed to rent out their homes?
According to the American theory of governance, a government only has authorities that are delegated to it by The People. Well, nobody in Detroit ever had the authority to dictate whether a private individual could rent out his home, so there's no way that anybody was ever able to delegate to the city such an authority.
Whence comes this authority, I ask. WHENCE?!
"Political power grows out of the barrel of a gun" -- Mao Zedong
The reality is that they can do anything they damned well please until and unless someone with more guns either convinces them to, or makes them through force, stop. It sucks and puts people in general in a position with no really "good" choices, but there it is.
It's bad enough when those in power are generally relatively indifferent, but when they become more aggressively authoritarian, then the really bad shit starts. I think we're at the b
Hmm...so, what are the gun laws like in Detroit?
A quick look seems to indicate they are somewhat restrictive, much more so than where I live, so..that might tell you something.
Re:Whence comes this authority? (Score:4, Informative)
nobody in Detroit ever had the authority to dictate whether a private individual could rent out his home
Sure they did. They had that authority over their own homes, which they voluntarily ceded to the city whenever they gave it the ability to zone. Whether via its charter or subsequent legislation, that zoning authority would have come from the people themselves, and once you establish a city with the ability to zone, you necessarily also grant them the authority to restrict commercial activities in residential zones, which is exactly what they're doing here.
It's the same principle that allows HOAs and the like to establish deeds and covenants that restrict these sorts of practices. As a homeowner, you agree to abide by those deeds and covenants when you enter the neighborhood, thus ceding your authority in that area to the HOA. In my area, quite a few of the neighborhoods have restrictions on how many unrelated people are allowed to be under one roof, specifically to prevent the 70,000 college students we have in town from turning family-friendly neighborhoods into student housing.
In my area, quite a few of the neighborhoods have restrictions on how many unrelated people are allowed to be under one roof,
This is handled better by zoning, which applies city-wide, and you don't have to have special knowledge of what homes are under an HOA and what that agreement might say. And it won't be the HOA that has to enforce the rules, it will be the city.
This is why R1 and R2 zoning exists, like in Detroit. One and two family residential.
I doubt you can find any AirBNB host who consented to this nonsense.
Re: (Score:3)
Under fee simple, the property owner does not have ultimate ownership and the state has a superior claim (allodial title [wikipedia.org]).
What in these links do you think supports this?
R1 and R2 districts in Detroit are for single family homes and two family units. Based on their zoning, even R3 would be a hard sell for allowing temporary rentals. You have to get to
Dil (Score:1)
It is vital that the poor in Detroit not be permitted to rent rooms for money.
Remember the city government is a kleptocracy, designed to enwealthen the city elders in their fiefdoms. They have police chauffeurs as if they were the President.
(Some irrelevant argument to the real reason) and therefore it cannot be allowed.
Follow the money -- Tried and true wisdom.
It's a sad nation where the population must kneel for permission to do new things.
Re:Dil (Score:4, Insightful)
If you own property to rent out, you are not poor.
Not for long! So it's a shame that Detroit has put up a barrier to prevent them from escaping the cycle of poverty.
If you OWN A HOME ALREADY you are not IN a cycle of poverty. Most people spend their entire lives trying (and largely failing) to achieve that kind of wealth and security.
"42 percent of poor households actually own their own homes. [heritage.org]"
Yeah I'm not just going to accept a right-wing think tank's definition of poverty, thanks.
Renting is more expensive than owning.
Exactly, which is why people who already own are richer than people who have to rent. People who have to rent have a large ongoing cost that subtracts from their income, that people who already own don't have, so all else being equal, owners are far richer. You can be a renter and have massive mountains of debt too. The owner's home may be in such disrepair that they'd rather sleep in their car, but at least they have a place to legally park their car without having to pay for it; the would-be renter in the
Even if you have $0 left over from rental income after paying the mortgage, that still means you got someone else to pay your mortgage for you. Someone else is paying off your house; you get a free house out of it. Unless your average costs from all the rest of that (maintenance, legal fights, etc) are high enough to completely negate the mortgage subsidy you're getting from your tenant every month, renting out the property is still just a font of free money for you. Maybe not directly money you can be spen
This prevents minorities from making an income (Score:2)
Sacre Bleu!!! (Score:4, Funny)
Wherever will I stay when I visit "The Paris of the Midwest"??? Dearborn???
Not so sure about this (Score:3)
But isn't Detroit the furthest thing from a competitive housing market? Then again, while a lot of the city is in ruins for all I know the number of actual livable houses might be smaller. Lord knows nobody's going to build there.
Re: (Score:2, Interesting)
I live in a neighborhood with one house that is full time AirBnB, and the other two have guests intermittently(a lot). I can tell you this. Get ready for your on street parking to turn into a clusterfuck that it wasn't before. Now there is a constantly changing inventory of cars, taking up all the on street parking in my neighborhood because now people want to turn their houses into motels. Imagine if these were full time "guests" or roommates. Then a least it would be the same cars, that usually(becau
Then allow rentals only in owner-occupied units.
And switch at least partially from property taxes to land value taxes [bloomberg.com] in order to discourage banking of vacant land and end the reverse subsidy [strongtowns.org] of suburban middle-class single-family homes at the expense of poor inner-city residents.
And if you're really concerned about home affordability, allow cities to upzone heavily trafficked residential streets (the
Re:Not so sure about this (Score:5, Insightful)
The exact same thing is true of rent in general. Which isn't an argument for AirBnB, it's an argument against rent in general.
Aside from areas with limited housing (either limited by space or by short-sighted zoning restrictions), the logical response to investors buying up houses and parking their money in real estate isn't to outlaw rentals. It's to build more homes. That increases the supply of homes, drives down the price of housing, and devalues money investors have parked in real estat
The implementation details are a long discussion I don’t want have with you (in particular), but I aim for a world where people can make reasonably small monthly payments and deposits comparable to what it costs to rent now, but that money goes to actually owning something some day instead of down a bottomless pit depleting peoples ability to pay for a home they actually own.
As to your second paragraph, economic systems are all about allocating scarce resources. ao saying “except in circumstance
Yeah, tens of millions of people who where born and raised educated and have all their friends and family and jobs in more-expensive places should just uproot their entire lives and move thousands of miles away. That's a reasonable solution.
Also, all the poor in England should be deported to Russia if they can't afford English homes. That's about a comparable distance and population size between say California and the midwest.
the logical response to investors buying up houses and parking their money in real estate isn't to outlaw rentals. It's to build more homes.
Yes. And where do you plan to build those homes? Not where they are buying up houses, because there are already homes there. The answer is in the suburbs, and that's what's leading to our suburban sprawl. And if you do that, you're also building highways and possibly public transportation, energy infrastructure, water and sewer, etc.
The US is appalling at city planning for the most part. We happily develop the farmland outside of cities, build more highways, and create these giant suburban islands, with no
Re: (Score:3)
If the housing market is competitive then shouldn't the hotel market also be competitive? And if they are both independently competitive, shouldn't they cross-compete for space?
In other words, if there is X marginal demand for 1 more hotel room and Y marginal demand for 1 more apartment to rent, why is it a given that a unit that was an apartment previously must be so forever? And the same for hotel rooms?
Also, investors that are parking their money in real estate aren't leaving them empty, right? They are
A hotel room may be more profitable, but still something a city wants to discourage. So people can afford to live in the city, say. Ever play Sim City? You need a mix of multiple land-use types.
Because it is hurting their neighbors and the city.
Renting an appartment on Air BnB removes it from the long term rental pool. This increases housing costs for everyone else, due to lower supply.
Renting an apartment to different people every night brings in additional crime risk and noise levels that their neighbors didn't want to be exposed to. And that's not even counting the number of AirBnB houses used for illegal drug deals and wild parties.
Renting these apartments isn't safe. There's a reason why t
So what?
A property should be able to do most anything they want with their property, including deriving profit from it as much as possible, that's a reason you OWN property in many cases.
Gentrification drive prices up too....but if you don't allow that, then you never see neighborhoods excel and grow.
You just can't cater to the lowest denominator all the damned t
Re: (Score:3)
A property should be able to do most anything they want with their property, including deriving profit from it as much as possible, that's a reason you OWN property in many cases.
So I'll buy the house next to yours and open a disco. I can do "most anything I want", right? During the day, it will be an auto-repair shop, with vehicles pending repair parked in all the on-street parking. If you are in the right state, I'll also operate a dispensary and grow operation.
Zoning laws exist for a reason. Residential is residential, not commercial, for a reason. If you own a house you might appreciate that differentiation.
that's a reason you OWN property in many cases.
That's not the main reason most people own residential property, especi
Blame Quicken! (Score:2)
Blame Quicken Mortgage Loans. They literally own Downtown Detroit.
I bet heavy money that they orchestrated this.
http://www.mlive.com/business/... [mlive.com]
How does Quicken benefit from a governmental assault on AirBnB?
Genuine question here: (Score:2)
What problem were they trying to solve? I don't get why they would bother to ban something that wasn't a problem... so what problems were being solved here? It just seems like the summary, and also the referenced article is phrased in a one sided way, or perhaps it really is one sided and this is the result of AirBNB refusing to pay a bribe?
Re: (Score:2)
Of course they are collecting taxes.
Or do you want to accuse ever AirBnB host of tax fraud?
Just buy (Score:5, Funny)
Detroit has 31,000 empty houses. Wouldn't it just be cheaper to buy a house to stay in for a few days and burn it down or something when you're done with it?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
While the rent would be dirt cheap, the thousands of dollars of guns, ammunition, body armor, and guard dogs you'd need to survive your stay would offset the savings.
Re: (Score:2)
The prices are coming up:
https://www.trulia.com/for_sal... [trulia.com]
In case you think I'm kidding, when I did a search like that 5 years ago the low end was $100-$200 for a house. People were selling blocks for a grand. At least now they're back to a few thousand.
No surprise here (Score:2)
Except you are not getting around hotel taxes or vat.
... at least that is how it works in Europe.
AirBnB is keeping that part of the payment and is paying it to the local tax offices
Wonder how much money this was feeding in? (Score:1)
Say Detroit residents were pulling a million dollars a year into the city economy this way.
That would generate an average of 7 million dollars a year in economic activity.
The sharing economy could allow people to make use of extra capacity they have anyway, or help justify the purchase of something they'd also use themselves
Come For The Urban Blight! (Score:2)
Stay for the Heroin!
Who the fuck even wants to visit Detroit? (Score:2)
A good place to get yourself killed.
Re: (Score:3)
Agreed! I mean, who needs clean water!?
Re:Good, fuck AirBnB (Score:2)
I use AirBNB all the time. Has always worked for me, and my hosts have always been nice,
I guess you don't have a name that sounds oriental, or Indian, or black.
And FWIW, I'm none of those, and my one and only experience with AirBnB was shitty. After taking my reservation months in advance, including a deposit, the owner backed out at the last minute because all the sudden he was going through a divorce. I had to scramble to book something else at considerably more expense.
Corporate AirBnB's response: oh, that's too bad. Sorry for the inconvenience.
So no thanks. I'm well enough off that a few e
I guess you don't have a name that sounds oriental, or Indian, or black.
I host a few spare rooms on Airbnb, and none of that matters. It is French people that are the biggest problem. They complain about everything. I had one French woman leave me a two star review because of heavy traffic on the freeway from the airport.
Irrelevant review comments (Score:2)
Reminds me of Amazon reviews that rate something low because the seller or the shipper screwed up. FFS, that's not applicable to the quality of the product
Re: Good, fuck AirBnB (Score:2)
Noise and location are important in rating a place to stay. Sorry if non Americans are better at using the full range of scale instead of feeling obligated to give 5 stars for adequate service.
In general, doing business online can often mean dealing with amateurs unwilling or unable to run things smoothly, and maybe the would-be host is an example of that.
I've never used Airbnb, but I'm a fan of the idea.
And I do think they innovated. When you get down to it, hotels are in the business of selling trust. The hotel chains are a known quantity. People recognize them and know what they're getting, which is why people up to this point have been staying at them instead of in random homes of strangers. Airbnb's innovation was in figuring out how to aggregate trust effectively, allowing them to become the middleman between a vast untapped supply of rooms and the hug
Even so, that's a problem that is best addressed through covenants and deed restrictions within the neighborhood, rather than legislation across a city or state.
It is very hard to solve a problem like that using deed restrictions and covenants. Once it starts happening, how do you get a deed restriction added to prevent it? Who enforces a deed restriction in most neighborhoods, anyway? There is nobody who can.
No, zoning at the city level is the only reasonable solution. Local people, and a local office to apply for zoning variances if you have a good case for a different zone applied to your property.
Let neighborhoods that care about that sort of thing sort it out amongst themselves.
Neighborhoods have no legal authority to sort any of that out. I