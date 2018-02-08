Attackers Drain CPU Power From Water Utility Plant In Cryptojacking Attack (eweek.com) 43
darthcamaro writes: Apparently YouTube isn't the only site that is draining CPU power with unauthorized cryptocurrency miners. A water utility provider in Europe is literally being drained of its CPU power via an cryptojacking attack that was undetected for three weeks. eWeek reports: "At this point, Radiflow's (the security firm that discovered the cryptocurrency mining malware) investigation indicates that the cryptocurrency mining malware was likely downloaded from a malicious advertising site. As such, the theory that Radiflow CTO Yehonatan Kfir has is that an operator at the water utility was able to open a web browser and clicked on an advertising link that led the mining code being installed on the system. The actual system that first got infected is what is known as a Human Machine Interface (HMI) to the SCADA network and it was running the Microsoft Windows XP operating system. Radiflow's CEO, Ilan Barda, noted that many SCADA environments still have Windows XP systems deployed as operators tend to be very slow to update their operating systems." Radiflow doesn't know how much Monero (XMR) cryptocurrency was mined by the malware, but a recent report from Cisco's Talos research group revealed that some of the top un-authorized cryptocurrency campaigns generate over a million dollars per year. The average system would generate nearly $200,000 per year.
If only... (Score:2)
If only there was some sort of readily available monitoring software to catch this sort of crap sooner than after 3 weeks.
Need for separate browsing and operations (Score:5, Insightful)
Come on. Don't run your operational systems on the internet, even if they need to be internet connected. Provide your employees with a separate system connected outside the LAN so that such issues are isolated. Another solution in non-sensitive areas is simply giving them Wi-Fi and access to their phones. All of these solutions present fewer problems than having employees on the operational system infecting the operational network.
Re: (Score:2)
Sorry you can't read. I said "even if they need to be internet connected" so that humans above fundamental reading levels could understand that the operational systems could be on the internet, but that users would not click on ads while using them, that they would have isolated systems for browsing.
Re: (Score:2)
All of these solutions present fewer problems than having employees on the operational system infecting the operational network.
All of these solutions costs money that employers don't want to pay.
Shortsightedness is the gift bestowed upon middle management.
Dumb Firewall (Score:2)
Seems simple to me. SCADA systems shouldn't be controllable over the internet, or by anything connected to the internet. For remote control used leased lines. Hardly anyone uses ISDN or leased 56k lines anymore, so there's an easy solution.
For monitoring, you can have an internet connected data logger wired into the SCADA system with a serial port. Even if someone manages to hack into the data logger, you can't take over the SCADA system if it's not designed to accept commands over serial.
I worked for a bro
hard to lockdown XP IE web apps (Score:2)
hard to lockdown XP IE web apps. Hell they may need admin rights to run the day to day software.
Re: (Score:2)
As long as the cost of replacing all that software with something new (and probably a lot of hardware too in cases where the existing hardware can't support the new software) is higher than the estimated cost (to the business, not to society at large) that would arise should the worst happen, they wont replace it.
Heck, it may well be that there is no new software that can be used and they would need to not just replace the PCs but the gear they talk to (I doubt the companies that make that kind of gear woul
Re: (Score:2)
One of my brothers manages the local water facility, he bitched and complained about a system with win xp which was already eol until they finally replaced it with of course windows 7 a little over a year ago. They now have a little less than two years before win 7 extended support ends.
Re:WINDOWS XP on the INTERNET...???? (Score:5, Funny)
Not XP (Score:3)
As to why they aren't upgrading everything all the time, I work in water too, and like other such "invisible" industries, it is big and more complex than you may think. Since these sites must function, NO MATTER WHAT, screwing around with one that is working fine is discouraged since each new "project" requires much planning, thought, approval and budgeting.
In my younger days, in an instant, I brought down a medium-sized city's water supply just by plugging in a serial cable, the large pumps shutting down next to me. The controlling PLC's serial port powered pin #9 (not commonly done) as did the new radio transceiver that I just plugged in. "Did I do that?!!"
I was fortunate in that shutting pumps off ungracefully can cause severe "water hammer" on the main pipes underground - broken pipes sometimes result.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Some things need to be updated? No doubt. The problem is that this "new guys" does not stop to think first about what they can upgrade without causing problems later, they are too arrogant to first analyze why the process they intend to upgrade is do
Re: (Score:2)
I also agree with the above poster that much thought should be given before such systems are needless
Re: (Score:2)
XP is worse for one single key reason: That there ARE known security risks that will NEVER get patched. Can this be mitigated? Yes. But it also HAS to be mitigated.
I work in a "must work no matter what" environment as well. We also suffer from XP machines we don't dare to touch because
... reasons. We did manage to get them secured by shielding those parts of them that are endangered by machines we put between them and potential attackers.
It is possible. It's pretty ugly and of course not the best solution
Can't we just illegalize monero? (Score:2)
Can't we just illegalize monero?
Re: (Score:2)
Great idea!
While we're at it, maybe we can outlaw malware as well?
Why is any SCADA system still Internet-accessible? (Score:3)
I remember hearing the SCADA and industrial hacking news as far back as early 2000's from when I got into the tech world, and even then, always the same take-away: Why are these systems even accessible outside the intranet they exist on? I'd even take it a step further and wonder why there isn't much tamer form of a secured, air gap datacenter approach to this? Anyone who's done or worked with building automation systems or even went to a tech school for SCADA operation knows this shit doesn't have to exist and be set up that way.
I actually wondered what the hit-rate of SCADA attacks was, and I had no idea there was an online database [risidata.com] of them that goes way back into the early 90's. And exposure to the internet is harder to hide from, shoot, most don't even have to try if they are using Shodan [shodan.io].
I think that's the real issue and always has been. That really-old-Windows-OS-and-the-word-crypto-buzzword phrasing is just a tech journalism shock-jock plug to lighten the heat from the real problem.
No, not it is not (Score:2, Funny)
It is not being literally drained of its CPU power. CPU power is not a liquid which can run out of a drain. Asshole.
Re: (Score:2)
CPU power is not a liquid which can run out of a drain.
But hopefully with some advances in microfluidics it can be!
;)
Re: (Score:2)
It is not being literally drained of its CPU power. CPU power is not a liquid which can run out of a drain. Asshole.
metaphor (noun): a figure of speech in which a term or phrase is applied to something to which it is not literally applicable in order to suggest a resemblance, as in “A mighty fortress is our God.”.
Or maybe your problem is not drained, but the use of literally.
literally (adverb): in effect; in substance; very nearly; virtually, as in "I literally died when she walked out on stage in that costume."
Stop connecting SCADA stuff to Windows! (Score:2, Insightful)
Seriously, stop connecting SCADA systems to computers running Windows. It really doesn't matter what you connect it to as long as it's not running an operating system that is well known for being vulnerable to attack!
Re: (Score:2)
Windows is no more insecure than other systems. It just makes the news more as it is the preferred OS of morons. If the morons of the world were using Linux, the hackers would be targetting Linux and we would hear of new Linux hacks every day. Most hacks are due to something stupid a Windows user did which a Linux user would not.