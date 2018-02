Reddit Bans 'Deepfakes' AI Porn Communities

Reddit has banned the r/deepfakes subreddit that's devoted to making AI-powered porn using celebrities' faces , classifying it as a form of "involuntary pornography." Reddit follows several other platforms that have already banned deepfakes pornography, including Pornhub, which said yesterday that deepfakes imagery counted as nonconsensual pornography . The Verge reports:The site will rely on "first-party reports" to shut down future deepfakes material.