Scammers Use Download Bombs To Freeze Chrome Browsers on Shady Sites (bleepingcomputer.com) 63
An anonymous reader shares a report: The operators of some tech support scam websites have found a new trick to block visitors on their shady sites and scare non-technical users into paying for unneeded software or servicing fees. The trick relies on using JavaScript code loaded on these malicious pages to initiate thousands of file download operations that quickly take up the user's memory resources, freezing Chrome on the scammer's site. The trick is meant to drive panicked users into calling one of the tech support phone numbers shown on the screen. According to Jerome Segura -- Malwarebytes leading expert in tech support scam operations, malvertising, and exploit kits -- this new trick utilizes the JavaScript Blob method and the window.navigator.msSaveOrOpenBlob function to achieve the "download bomb" that freezes Chrome.
This is why I run AdBlock. In the past, Flash ad-filled sites used to slow down a lot before click to run was added to Firefox.
An immediate concern is why a method with a Microsoft specific vendor prefix is implemented and targetable in Chrome in the first place.
TFA doesn't mention anything about IE/Edge being affected. If it is that would be understandable. They might not have checked, but there is also no reference to any other OS than Windows. Does that mean that msSaveOrOpenBlob is only implemented on the Windows version of Chrome and if so, why?
On Apple it causes a hang warning with an option to force close, doing so kills only the tab in question.
Use a piece of malware which hides everything from you and you're bound to be another victim.
Well, Chrome is not Chromium, but my guess is what he meant was that MSWindows has one application grab the entire screen, the way Gnome3 does. (I think I heard that Gnome3 copied that atrocious idea from MSWindows).
The ms prefix is a clue that it is Microsoft-only
navigator.msSaveOrOpen doesn't exist for either Chrome or Firefox
Nice try, no cigar.
Re:msSaveOrOpen on Chrome? (Score:5, Informative)
I was coming here to say just this.
Only in IE do you use navigator.msSaveOrOpenBlob
In Chrome / FF / Safari, you use FileReader.
So this sentence:
"this new trick utilizes the JavaScript Blob method and the window.navigator.msSaveOrOpenBlob function to achieve the "download bomb" that freezes Chrome"
Straight PR move to cast shade on Chrome
So was it a fake recording in the article showing Chrome?
Maybe Chrome should depreciate it.
Only because people have repeatedly shown that they must have the pretty shinies, even if it completely compromises their security. And then they wonder why security is shit.
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
Says someone weeks after Meltdown was demonstrated... running as Javascript in a browser.
Way to go!.
This should be say to fix on the client side (Score:3)
Chrome actually does do this.
When I use JS to initiate multiple downloads, Chrome detects this, stops it, and asks me to continue.
This article is really about IE.
No, it's about Chrome. The example in the article is Chrome. It is entirely possible that the vulnerability comes from Chrome trying to re-interpret an old MS specific HTML instruction, but it is a Chrome issue.
When a download is initiated by javascript, the browser should pop up a simple dialogue (non modal, but otherwise an "on top" window so they can continue to otherwise use the browser) to confirm the download with a yes/no. Permit only one of these dialogue windows at a time. Other threads wanting to pop up the dialogue can be suspended until the current dialogue is dismissed Threads requesting a download can be handled on a first come first serve.basis.
A thousand times: NO!
Been there, done that, you implement something like that, you end up having to click NO a jagillion times to dismiss all the queued up downloads. Stupid.
No, you don't.
As I said, the dialogue is not modal, so there is nothing stopping you from closing the offending page when one of these pops up without necessarily closing the entire browser. Before the dialog even opens, the thread that is opening the dialog can interrogate the client to see if the web page that spawned it is even still active. If it is, then it proceeds, but if not, then it aborts without even showing the dialog at all. Only one of these would ever be shown at one time, so you don't
window.navigator.msSaveOrOpenBlob (Score:5, Insightful)
Re:window.navigator.msSaveOrOpenBlob (Score:4, Interesting)
Only works on Microsoft browsers. I don't see a problem here.
And yet the screenshot shows it running on Chrome. I have no doubt that Microsoft is at fault or that Microsoft browsers are affected, but clearly it seems to work on Chrome just fine.
Have you tried turning it off and on again? (Score:2)
Just try foxnews.com on your phone (Score:2)
After a few seconds of viewing the headlines, a scammy popup ad will dominate the screen and prevent you from clicking on any link on the site.